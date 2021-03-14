 Skip to content
 
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Former Sith reduced to lottery theft   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't Count him out just yet.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was there an article in those ads somewhere?

/ first person to say "use an ad blocker" gets an eye roll.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyone who just HAS TO play the lottery or gamble should feel free to give me the money that they were going to use and I'll tell you if you won.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If he had "packs" of them, I wonder if they where activated yet? Just cause a retailer has packs of tickets, doesnt mean they are activated with the lottery commission.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was expecting facial tattoos and a dermal implant.
 
daffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a heck of a lot of scratching.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That $5000 is where the money's at, gift the scratchers to beat cops.
 
non-racer X
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TheCableGuy: Was there an article in those ads somewhere?

/ first person to say "use an ad blocker" gets an eye roll.


That website has been horrible for years, the other local channels sites aren't much better though.
 
mandoskippy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well done... but remember there can be only two...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mandoskippy: Well done... but remember there can be only two...


But which is he? The master or the apprentice?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice retirement plan


Fark user imageView Full Size

All losers? STBY
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They found one small bag of pot, and charged him with intent to distribute.  Sure, that's how drug dealers work, they carry a quarter ounce and dole it out 1 joint at a time.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TheCableGuy: Was there an article in those ads somewhere?

/ first person to say "use an ad blocker" gets an eye roll.


Use reader view
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: That $5000 is where the money's at, gift the scratchers to beat cops.


I'm not sure many people will take you up on that offer as that the cops might shoot back.
 
finder_error
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may prove difficult to secure his release.
 
