(MLive.com)   "Kiss me, I'm contagious" event expected to draw hundreds   (mlive.com) divider line
40
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Charles Darwin will be the surprise guest of honor.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Uh huh uh huh huh. Hey Beavis, this is in your hometown, Gaylord.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
A lot of people are quick to be upset about the conclusion of 'kiss me, I'm contagious' about it having something to do with COVID," Murphy said. "Frankly, that's not really the case...

Oh, hush.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: A lot of people are quick to be upset about the conclusion of 'kiss me, I'm contagious' about it having something to do with COVID," Murphy said. "Frankly, that's not really the case...

Oh, hush.


Congrats, Murphy.  You're a dipshiat. (It's Murphy's Law)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Northern Michigan is a great place to visit but it is so full of dumbassery that I could never live there.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Northern Michigan is a great place to visit but it is so full of dumbassery that I could never live there.


I went to Munising right before the election. 9/10 houses had massive Trump flags. I told my folks it's the Kentucky of the North.

/Lived in Marquette for awhile
//Beautiful area
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Gaylord?

images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Gonna be a lot of regret in the coming years.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Their lawyer is going to facepalm soooooo hard when they see the details of the ensuing lawsuits.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Gaylord?

[images3.memedroid.com image 850x1132]


I think I might have add "yes that's my last name, now all you fairies bow down to your master"
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Russ1642: Their lawyer is going to facepalm soooooo hard when they see the details of the ensuing lawsuits.


I don't see how or why they would be liable in any lawsuits. They are operating at reduced capacity, seemingly in accordance with whatever local laws?

There have been tons and tons of non-essential businesses operating during the pandemic.

They predict 500 people to attend...

I mean, if you want to get upset about people gathering in spite of covid, I get it. But, there are about a million more egregious examples to get mad about. Gyms and pools have been open in Michigan since January and I guarantee you a lot more than 500 people are attending those. Don't even get me started on Churches....
 
Brainsick
‘’ 6 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Christ. I truly hate the rural parts of my state. The only place I'd care to live in northern Michigan is TC.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here we are now.
Entertain us.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ain't no particular sign I'm more compatible with
I just want your extra time and your...

*cough*cough*cough*cough*cough*

COVID

/stay the f home
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Expected to draw hundreds"....once
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mudhoney - Touch Me I'm Sick [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube _nGsT_qFMBs
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

surrounded by assholes: Christ. I truly hate the rural parts of my state. The only place I'd care to live in northern Michigan is TC.


Anything north of the Zillwaulkee bridge.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Porous Horace: Gonna be a lot of regret in the coming years.


No regrets, just inchoate rage at the liberals, ni*bong*s, immigrants, gays, foreigners, jooz and muslins who are the real culprits.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Here we are now.
Entertain us.


I was thinking https://youtu.be/_nGsT_qFMBs​ but that works too
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dennysgod: [YouTube video: Mudhoney - Touch Me I'm Sick [OFFICIAL VIDEO]]


Damnit! Well done
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Gaylord?

[images3.memedroid.com image 850x1132]


Settle down Focker!
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The covid new case rate in Michigan has been rising significantly for the last two plus weeks, while it's been falling or flat nearly everywhere else... Maybe this offers us some insight into why that might be...
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Porous Horace: Gonna be a lot of regret in the coming years.


Regret requires some introspection. These assholes are not capable of this. They'll blame it on whoever is convenient, anyone but themselves.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kiss me - you're a farking moran.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeesh. Northern Michigan is the scary part. Detroit has nothing on rednecks with ample hunting rifles and stewed in racism for 100 years
 
fsufan
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 hours ago  

anuran: Porous Horace: Gonna be a lot of regret in the coming years.

No regrets, just inchoate rage at the liberals, ni*bong*s, immigrants, gays, foreigners, jooz and muslins who are the real culprits.


Oreamnos: Porous Horace: Gonna be a lot of regret in the coming years.

Regret requires some introspection. These assholes are not capable of this. They'll blame it on whoever is convenient, anyone but themselves.


They can think what they want but that won't change any avoidable long term health problems they'll be having.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fsufan: [Fark user image 425x425]


An American Classic
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd get some takeout brisket.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Porous Horace: anuran: Porous Horace: Gonna be a lot of regret in the coming years.

No regrets, just inchoate rage at the liberals, ni*bong*s, immigrants, gays, foreigners, jooz and muslins who are the real culprits.

Oreamnos: Porous Horace: Gonna be a lot of regret in the coming years.

Regret requires some introspection. These assholes are not capable of this. They'll blame it on whoever is convenient, anyone but themselves.

They can think what they want but that won't change any avoidable long term health problems they'll be having.


Do we have any reliable figures on the likelihood of young, healthy, party-goers ending up with long term health problems?

I'm only finding deaths, from the age of 18-29, and that number is ~1800.

I mean, going out and getting wasted for Saint Patty's day is already pretty dangerous. Alcohol, STDs, impaired judgement, etc...

National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) estimate that about 1,519 college students ages 18 to 24 die from alcohol-related unintentional injuries, including motor vehicle crashes.

only a percentage of 18-24 year olds go to college. So, it's pretty safe to say that the people going to this bar are more likely to die as a result of consuming alcohol than catching covid.

I'd be curious about the odds of things like STDs these days too.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, stupid is as stupid does and this is STUPID!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I always assume that American Irish Pub patrons are contagious in some manner or another.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd like to go wearing a t-shirt that says "F*ck me, I'm vaccinated"
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Second time this restaurant has pulled BS like this.  As the article mentioned, they held a "Risk It for the Brisket" cookout back in December.  The state liquor board suspended their license for that little stunt.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bugchasers
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: Second time this restaurant has pulled BS like this.  As the article mentioned, they held a "Risk It for the Brisket" cookout back in December.  The state liquor board suspended their license for that little stunt.


You want to maybe check your facts on that one. The license suspensions happened earlier and were for defying the shutdown order and remaining open for regular business.  The "Risk it for the Brisket" event was held outdoors and did not violate any state covid-related orders.  The St Patty's event also will be happening within the rules set by the state and in force at the current time.  The shirts may express as repugnant attitude, but as for what they are actually *doing* at the event, they are definitely staying on the legal side of things this time.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

