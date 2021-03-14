 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LAD Bible)   Don't tweet the word "Memphis." Trust us   (ladbible.com) divider line
157
    More: Weird, Twitter, Twitter accounts, Chief financial officer, Donald Trump, Olympique Lyonnais, Dozens of users, former POTUS, Squawk Box  
•       •       •

5803 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2021 at 4:40 PM (9 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



157 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Twitter is garbage
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
TITO
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I really liked that part of TFA when they told us why the word Memphis is getting people put into time out... Grrr.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That is a really crappy auto moderation program you got there
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I really liked that part of TFA when they told us why the word Memphis is getting people put into time out... Grrr.


FTFA: It's not quite clear why it is going on, and Twitter are [has] yet to comment on the bizarre happening. LADbible has contacted Twitter for a comment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Some malware is monitoring Twitter for tweets containing that keyword and doing bad, bad things when it encounters it?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Belgium
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Lord, I can't believe what I see.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My guess as to the reason that city's name was added to Twitter's list of no-no words
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
meme-fest
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

HawgWild: OK So Amuse Me: I really liked that part of TFA when they told us why the word Memphis is getting people put into time out... Grrr.

FTFA: It's not quite clear why it is going on, and Twitter are [has] yet to comment on the bizarre happening. LADbible has contacted Twitter for a comment.


I believe he/she was just being sarcastic.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Albert911emt: HawgWild: OK So Amuse Me: I really liked that part of TFA when they told us why the word Memphis is getting people put into time out... Grrr.

FTFA: It's not quite clear why it is going on, and Twitter are [has] yet to comment on the bizarre happening. LADbible has contacted Twitter for a comment.

I believe he/she was just being sarcastic.


I'd say odds are 50/50. I mean, it's Fark. Like we read articles around here ...
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Twitter bans make zero sense a lot of the time.  There's an account (@deathmedievel) that is just coroner's reports from the middle ages about how people have died.  "Fell into the river and died by misadventure", "Was murdered by clerks", "Was found on the road by Tom Smythe who did raise the hue and cry".  If you tweeted them, the bot would tell you how you died, i.e. "were struck by an arrow that reached even to the brain".

Anyway, that account has been suspended for some reason, and Twitter is providing no explanation.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Twitter bans make zero sense a lot of the time.  There's an account (@deathmedievel) that is just coroner's reports from the middle ages about how people have died.  "Fell into the river and died by misadventure", "Was murdered by clerks", "Was found on the road by Tom Smythe who did raise the hue and cry".  If you tweeted them, the bot would tell you how you died, i.e. "were struck by an arrow that reached even to the brain".

Anyway, that account has been suspended for some reason, and Twitter is providing no explanation.


"Hate speech.". Everyone knows that raising the hue and cry gets the rabble roused.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I tried it with a throwaway account, and it did indeed lock me down Immediately. I made a formal appeal asking why Twitter considered the second largest city in Tennessee offensive.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Winterlight: I tried it with a throwaway account, and it did indeed lock me down Immediately. I made a formal appeal asking why Twitter considered the second largest city in Tennessee offensive.


Because they farking put farking bbq on farking spaghetti
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cretinbob: Winterlight: I tried it with a throwaway account, and it did indeed lock me down Immediately. I made a formal appeal asking why Twitter considered the second largest city in Tennessee offensive.

Because they farking put farking bbq on farking spaghetti


I'm sorry that you hate things that are awesome.  What a sad life.  Please refrain from criticizing cultures which are far superior to your own.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cretinbob: Winterlight: I tried it with a throwaway account, and it did indeed lock me down Immediately. I made a formal appeal asking why Twitter considered the second largest city in Tennessee offensive.

Because they farking put farking bbq on farking spaghetti


Could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Boobies.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yep, they're really doing it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Someone added the word Memphis to the naughty word list and then quit?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Winterlight: I tried it with a throwaway account, and it did indeed lock me down Immediately. I made a formal appeal asking why Twitter considered the second largest city in Tennessee offensive.


I just did it, and yep, suspended.
I'm just going to leave it like that. And do it over and over and over. LOL 😂😂😂😂😆😆😆
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Memphis
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's a wonder they don't ban the word Cleveland. As in Cleveland steamer. Or just for Cleveland being Cleveland.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Human stupidity or AI learning quirk in setting up a table? I'd lean toward the first one.

/ An outside hack does have an outside chance
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

waxbeans: Memphis


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Is this some kind of insurrection code word thing?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: Yep, they're really doing it.

[Fark user image image 750x955]


Pray that the appeal bot is working better than the censor bot
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 hours ago  
GARY!
 
IncessantHooting
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I heard it was because jack dorsey hates nic cage in Gone in Sixty Seconds
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Man On A Mission: Yep, they're really doing it.

[Fark user image image 750x955]

Pray that the appeal bot is working better than the censor bot


I actually hope not.
LOL.
Something like this needs to happen to FB.
It's annoying that they have a bot censoring stuff.
That needs to end.
Many moons ago a picture of a Nazi flag being destroyed got me banned.
fark facebook and that app.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Johnny Rivers "Memphis Tennessee"
Youtube IAc0FKyBgks
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You know, it'd be real nice if users had any recourse for this. This is ultimately why I left Facebook (and I've never had a Twitter account I regularly used). It's all kafkaesque and insulting.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Chuck Berry Memphis Tennessee
Youtube KrbPlr4Wskc
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

austerity101: You know, it'd be real nice if users had any recourse for this. This is ultimately why I left Facebook (and I've never had a Twitter account I regularly used). It's all kafkaesque and insulting.


I have a tweet account. But don't use it. Because kevin smith tweets too much.
/
I'm glad I found turning off notifications.
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yep, still locking accounts - this is a stupid bug
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What if I'm quoting music?

♪ Put on my blue suede shoes, and I... ♪
       ♪ ...boarded the plane. ♪
  ♪ Touched down in the land of The Delta Blues... ♪
            ♪ ...in the middle of the pouring rain. ♪
 
minorshan
‘’ 9 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Twitter bans make zero sense a lot of the time.  There's an account (@deathmedievel) that is just coroner's reports from the middle ages about how people have died.  "Fell into the river and died by misadventure", "Was murdered by clerks", "Was found on the road by Tom Smythe who did raise the hue and cry".  If you tweeted them, the bot would tell you how you died, i.e. "were struck by an arrow that reached even to the brain".

Anyway, that account has been suspended for some reason, and Twitter is providing no explanation.


Well, that's farked up. Medieval deaths can be pretty interesting/fun.

/BA Medieval history
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Bob Dylan - Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again (Audio)
Youtube 3kh6K_-a0c4

Memphis Blues
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What about "sihpmem"? Is "sihpmem" acceptable? Might trigger the ban, it's the same letters.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Naido: cretinbob: Winterlight: I tried it with a throwaway account, and it did indeed lock me down Immediately. I made a formal appeal asking why Twitter considered the second largest city in Tennessee offensive.

Because they farking put farking bbq on farking spaghetti

I'm sorry that you hate things that are awesome.  What a sad life.  Please refrain from criticizing cultures which are far superior to your own.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Shenanigans
 
minorshan
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Naido: cretinbob: Winterlight: I tried it with a throwaway account, and it did indeed lock me down Immediately. I made a formal appeal asking why Twitter considered the second largest city in Tennessee offensive.

Because they farking put farking bbq on farking spaghetti

I'm sorry that you hate things that are awesome.  What a sad life.  Please refrain from criticizing cultures which are far superior to your own.


That's not awesome, that's against natural taste.
 
FezMcGuffin
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Maybe it's too close to "mommy milky"?
 
Entropy_Bot
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Joe Jackson - "Memphis" (A&M) 1983
Youtube 0SHWvi-pDnE
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 8 hours ago  
#[suspended]
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Moderator: waxbeans: Memphis

[Fark user image 299x169]


Mods = gods...


Fark user imageView Full Size

What Memphis might look like...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Memphis Never Falls From Style
Youtube dwXKlZRlgZs
 
Displayed 50 of 157 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.