(Twitter)   New wave taking over Europe is not about 80s music anymore
    More: Scary, shot  
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 8 hours ago  
translation: the global depression and great reset aren't nearly done yet.
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I thought this would be about the rising of Le Pen and the far-right in Germany.  Oh well, just as scary.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The future of rock n' roll
Youtube Uhzqny6rU28
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Italy is going back into lockdown. Germany will be rolling back down the shutters again real soon.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That guys Twitter account is doomsdayer's wet dream.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Do you know why 80s musicians love the number 9 so much?
Because its nueve (new wavey)!

Why yes, I did make that one up myself.
 
Stibium
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What the hell happened in Europe? New strain? Y'all keep that to yourselves please, we are working on our own vaccine-resistant variant!
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Spice Must Flow: Do you know why 80s musicians love the number 9 so much?
Because its nueve (new wavey)!

Why yes, I did make that one up myself.


NEIN!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 hours ago  
yep, don't use mainstream news or the CDC for your covid updates....go to twitter...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How's that vaccine thing going?
 
12349876
‘’ 8 hours ago  

WTP 2: yep, don't use mainstream news or the CDC for your covid updates....go to twitter...


Because when I want to know what's going on in Europe, I go the American Center for Disease Control.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, people said "Yay! Vaccine! Let's all go and play!" not really thinking it through... the only people who can ACTUALLY play are the old people who have been vaccinated or those who recently recovered. Everybody else should still be in lockdown, masking up, and socially distancing.

The problem is that most people are fatigued by the measures, and ultimately, we humans are lazy and ready to take things for granted. We are social animals, and doing the right thing in this case runs against our baser nature.
 
comrade
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Thank you uk strain! We've been in lockdown for over a month now and only holding even during it but now in the last week we're falling behind.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What I want to know is how did Africa do so well?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Herr Morgenstern: What I want to know is how did Africa do so well?


Covid missed the rains?
 
comrade
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Herr Morgenstern: What I want to know is how did Africa do so well?


young population and they've been dealing with highly transmissible diseases for two decades now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Not again....
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

comrade: Herr Morgenstern: What I want to know is how did Africa do so well?

young population and they've been dealing with highly transmissible diseases for two decades now.


As many as two decades?
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Even Covid is afraid of going into the Central African Republic.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Stibium: What the hell happened in Europe?


The EU gave countries the option to buy into a group vaccine purchase (which wasn't a bad idea, particularly for smaller countries) then completely and utterly farked up ever aspect of it. Furthermore it turns out that the German medical system - which is individually-based - is hopeless at mass vaccination. I have two relatives there, both in their eighties, both in remission from cancer and neither can find out when they might be vaccinated. To add to the fun, the French are, for some reason, very sceptical about the COVID vaccine. Net result:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Stibium: What the hell happened in Europe? New strain? Y'all keep that to yourselves please, we are working on our own vaccine-resistant variant!


Ironically, it's because they locked themselves down, as the science suggested they should, during earlier waves of viral transmission.  Reduced exposure means more people for the more transmissible viral strains to infect.  In the U.S., we let the virus ravage the most vulnerable part of the populace, so that the people most likely to contract the more transmissible viral strains already have either immunity or a less severe response to the newer strains.  It's herd immunity among the part of the herd most at risk.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

LesserEvil: the only people who can ACTUALLY play are the old people who have been vaccinated


South Park captured that dimension amusingly.
 
comrade
‘’ 7 hours ago  

orbister: Stibium: What the hell happened in Europe?

The EU gave countries the option to buy into a group vaccine purchase (which wasn't a bad idea, particularly for smaller countries) then completely and utterly farked up ever aspect of it. Furthermore it turns out that the German medical system - which is individually-based - is hopeless at mass vaccination. I have two relatives there, both in their eighties, both in remission from cancer and neither can find out when they might be vaccinated. To add to the fun, the French are, for some reason, very sceptical about the COVID vaccine. Net result:

[i.imgur.com image 850x505]


I don't think you can compare that way. The uk is vaccinating without saving second doses and so people are missing their window and not getting their second dose in time. Here in Switzerland, at least, all second doses are reserved when the first shot is given.
 
Alebak
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Spermbot: Stibium: What the hell happened in Europe? New strain? Y'all keep that to yourselves please, we are working on our own vaccine-resistant variant!

Ironically, it's because they locked themselves down, as the science suggested they should, during earlier waves of viral transmission.  Reduced exposure means more people for the more transmissible viral strains to infect.  In the U.S., we let the virus ravage the most vulnerable part of the populace, so that the people most likely to contract the more transmissible viral strains already have either immunity or a less severe response to the newer strains.  It's herd immunity among the part of the herd most at risk.


Didn't the math show that in order for herd immunity through natural infection to kick in we'd need like 4 years of this shiat, and a couple million dead to go with it?

Also if it's a new strain why would letting our most vulnerable get their asses kicked by the old strain help?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Take it from the ol' Kickboy

Kickboy Face critizicing New Wave
Youtube uQtiwwRi_v8
 
adamatari
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Spermbot: Stibium: What the hell happened in Europe? New strain? Y'all keep that to yourselves please, we are working on our own vaccine-resistant variant!

Ironically, it's because they locked themselves down, as the science suggested they should, during earlier waves of viral transmission.  Reduced exposure means more people for the more transmissible viral strains to infect.  In the U.S., we let the virus ravage the most vulnerable part of the populace, so that the people most likely to contract the more transmissible viral strains already have either immunity or a less severe response to the newer strains.  It's herd immunity among the part of the herd most at risk.


Or, you know, died. 500,000+, still ticking up daily. The US did the worst thing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Are we at the final countdown yet?
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Alebak: Spermbot: Stibium: What the hell happened in Europe? New strain? Y'all keep that to yourselves please, we are working on our own vaccine-resistant variant!

Ironically, it's because they locked themselves down, as the science suggested they should, during earlier waves of viral transmission.  Reduced exposure means more people for the more transmissible viral strains to infect.  In the U.S., we let the virus ravage the most vulnerable part of the populace, so that the people most likely to contract the more transmissible viral strains already have either immunity or a less severe response to the newer strains.  It's herd immunity among the part of the herd most at risk.

Didn't the math show that in order for herd immunity through natural infection to kick in we'd need like 4 years of this shiat, and a couple million dead to go with it?

Also if it's a new strain why would letting our most vulnerable get their asses kicked by the old strain help?


Didn't the facts say herd immunity without a vaccine was not viable? How long did it take to get herd immunity to smallpox, the measles, chicken pox, etc.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Stibium: What the hell happened in Europe? New strain? Y'all keep that to yourselves please, we are working on our own vaccine-resistant variant!


In my region of Sweden, one of the hardest hit right now, the UK strain currently stands for 40% of new infections.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Heaven 17 Let me go
Youtube P3jG5x7yCrI


The first released song to use the Roland TB-303, five years before Phuture's Acid Tracks.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yello's new album Point is quite good tho (the folks that brought you "oh yeah" from Ferris Bueller,s Day Off").
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jyster
‘’ 6 hours ago  

12349876: WTP 2: yep, don't use mainstream news or the CDC for your covid updates....go to twitter...

Because when I want to know what's going on in Europe, I go the American Center for Disease Control.


Try the European CDC maybe?
https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 6 hours ago  
orbister

Furthermore it turns out that the German medical system - which is individually-based - is hopeless at mass vaccination. I have two relatives there, both in their eighties, both in remission from cancer and neither can find out when they might be vaccinated.

That has fark all to do with the medical system.
How you can get an appointment and who should get them was left to the states to organized and some states farked up more than others.

And like elsewhere in continental Europe, the biggest problem probably is that the vaccine manufactures aren't shipping what they promised to and have been constantly reducing/altering the quantities they do ship on a weekly basis (sometimes that quantity being down to "zero").
It's difficult to give out vaccination appointments if you don't know anything about the size of next week's shipment besides that it's going to be smaller than what was agreed.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Every time we seem to be getting a handle on covid the New World Order releases a variant.
I bet they have hundreds in reserve.
This is their first great cull of the lowlies.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

adamatari: Spermbot: Stibium: What the hell happened in Europe? New strain? Y'all keep that to yourselves please, we are working on our own vaccine-resistant variant!

Ironically, it's because they locked themselves down, as the science suggested they should, during earlier waves of viral transmission.  Reduced exposure means more people for the more transmissible viral strains to infect.  In the U.S., we let the virus ravage the most vulnerable part of the populace, so that the people most likely to contract the more transmissible viral strains already have either immunity or a less severe response to the newer strains.  It's herd immunity among the part of the herd most at risk.

Or, you know, died. 500,000+, still ticking up daily. The US did the worst thing.


Of course 500K+ have died; I never denied that.  But the deaths don't explain why those vulnerable to the virus who are still alive aren't contracting the more transmissible virus strains now.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GalFisk: Stibium: What the hell happened in Europe? New strain? Y'all keep that to yourselves please, we are working on our own vaccine-resistant variant!

In my region of Sweden, one of the hardest hit right now, the UK strain currently stands for 40% of new infections.


Here in Czech Rep it's been dominant for a while now and been a big issue since Christmas

It remains unclear how widespread the variant is. A Feb. 12 Reuters report cites "data from January" showing "between 45% and 60% of new patients were infected with the U.K. variant," and according to Madar, in February, the variant accounted for 60% to 80% of cases in some parts of the country, says Madar. "It was so dominant that it was really unstoppable," he adds.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

The Voice of Doom: And like elsewhere in continental Europe, the biggest problem probably is that the vaccine manufactures aren't shipping what they promised to and have been constantly reducing/altering the quantities they do ship on a weekly basis (sometimes that quantity being down to "zero").
It's difficult to give out vaccination appointments if you don't know anything about the size of next week's shipment besides that it's going to be smaller than what was agreed.


Yep.

"Next week, 9,600 instead of 16,800 doses will arrive. The following week we will receive 10,867 doses instead of the promised 88,000. But 99,859 doses will arrive by the end of the month," they tweeted.
The Smart Quarantine team tweeted on Saturday that the AstraZeneca firm will reduce its vaccine deliveries to Europe by 73 percent.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 hours ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We are in a race against time and mutations.

And now is the time to point at people who insist on going on spring break trips. You are farking it up for everybody. The b.1.1.7 variant is in Florida and Texas. It's literally in the places where people are going and they still go.

I know families going to gulf shores, to Florida, to Cancun and Cabo. None are vaccinated. They think the bad stuff is over.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Trik: Every time we seem to be getting a handle on covid the New World Order releases a variant.
I bet they have hundreds in reserve.
This is their first great cull of the lowlies.


Good, let's hope it takes out anyone that goes on about "The New World Order" or (((Globalist))).
 
Trik
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Trik: Every time we seem to be getting a handle on covid the New World Order releases a variant.
I bet they have hundreds in reserve.
This is their first great cull of the lowlies.

Good, let's hope it takes out anyone that goes on about "The New World Order" or (((Globalist))).


Good luck, they're the ones that were prepared.
They tried to warn you.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Trik: Someone Else's Alt: Trik: Every time we seem to be getting a handle on covid the New World Order releases a variant.
I bet they have hundreds in reserve.
This is their first great cull of the lowlies.

Good, let's hope it takes out anyone that goes on about "The New World Order" or (((Globalist))).

Good luck, they're the ones that were prepared.
They tried to warn you.


LOL, you are very entertaining, thanks for the chuckle.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [cdn.quotesgram.com image 540x405]

[i.redd.it image 720x543]


Bottom pic is cute as hell.
It always amazes me when one species of animal rears another.
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 hours ago  

freakay: We are in a race against time and mutations.

And now is the time to point at people who insist on going on spring break trips. You are farking it up for everybody. The b.1.1.7 variant is in Florida and Texas. It's literally in the places where people are going and they still go.

I know families going to gulf shores, to Florida, to Cancun and Cabo. None are vaccinated. They think the bad stuff is over.


We had two people return to Oahu from Vegas KNOWING they had covid late February. Turned out to be b117 and at least nine cases are now traced to them. SMDH.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 hours ago  

12349876: WTP 2: yep, don't use mainstream news or the CDC for your covid updates....go to twitter...

Because when I want to know what's going on in Europe, I go the American Center for Disease Control.


did you see the word 'OR' in there, and do you know its meaning ?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why do we call them the "South Africa" variant and the "UK variant"? Isn't naming a disease after the region it was identified in racist?  Shouldn't we be calling them covid-20 and covid-21?
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not an epidemiologist, but why TF can't we ban international travel for a month or two?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: I'm not an epidemiologist, but why TF can't we ban international travel for a month or two?


Can't inconvenience wealthy people, its against the rules.
 
