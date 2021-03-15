 Skip to content
 
(Coeur d'Alene Press)   "Rambo Found Not Guilty of Attempted Murder" This is not a repeat from 1982, 1985, 1988, 2008, or 2019   (cdapress.com) divider line
33
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well, yeah. Rambo doesn't  do attempted chemistry.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Rambo didn't really murder anyone in First Blood. He threw a rock at a a guy and the guy fell out of a helicopter.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This makes perfect sense. John Rambo never "attempts" murders, he always succeeds.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FTFA "lost both legs as a result of the shooting"

/so... house arrest?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Well, yeah. Rambo doesn't  do attempted chemistry.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Mugato: Rambo didn't really murder anyone in First Blood. He threw a rock at a a guy and the guy fell out of a helicopter.


So I could huck rocks at cars from the overpass, and if they go careening into the jersey wall, that's on them right?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Did anyone read this story?

Homeboy goes to a house party, gets into a fistfight with another partygoer, starts carrying a piece with him, "for protection," as is his right as a Murrican, sees his enemy on the street, punches him, gets his ass kicked, fires his gun in the air to scare them off, allegedly points his gun at a bystander, runs away when the police come, gets tased, accidentally fires his gun as he falls, then gets perforated by the police, resulting in him being wheelchair-bound.

Typing that, I seem to have spontaneously developed a neck tattoo. And five different women are claiming I'm their baby daddy.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's sucks that the 2008 Rambo movie is relevant again. Time to get medieval on the junta.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

T-t-t-time to c-c-celebrate, nephew!
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fabric_Man: Did anyone read this story?

Homeboy goes to a house party, gets into a fistfight with another partygoer, starts carrying a piece with him, "for protection," as is his right as a Murrican, sees his enemy on the street, punches him, gets his ass kicked, fires his gun in the air to scare them off, allegedly points his gun at a bystander, runs away when the police come, gets tased, accidentally fires his gun as he falls, then gets perforated by the police, resulting in him being wheelchair-bound.

Typing that, I seem to have spontaneously developed a neck tattoo. And five different women are claiming I'm their baby daddy.


You failed to mention that he may not identify as white
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Great ads on that site
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Rambo always seemed more effective with a bow
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He was found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer."

There wouldn't be no trouble except for that king shiat cop!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: It's sucks that the 2008 Rambo movie is relevant again. Time to get medieval on the junta.


2008 Rambo is best Rambo.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MythDragon: Mugato: Rambo didn't really murder anyone in First Blood. He threw a rock at a a guy and the guy fell out of a helicopter.

So I could huck rocks at cars from the overpass, and if they go careening into the jersey wall, that's on them right?


Depends how good your law-talker i$.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tyler Rambo

Cody Rambo

lol
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Give him a break.  He can't even hold a job... PARKING CARS!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Real Rambeau
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Vince Lombardi High's star pupil
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 hours ago  
what a complete and total shiatshow.

can we put everyone mentioned in this story on a raft and push them out to sea?
 
soupafi
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mugato: Rambo didn't really murder anyone in First Blood. He threw a rock at a a guy and the guy fell out of a helicopter.


And that was in self defense
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dude looks like he could be Muhammad Ali's son.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I summed up the first four movies as follows, like a commercial with a Soviet narrator:

In first one he blow up town. *explosion*
In second one he blow up prison. *larger explosion*
In third one he blow up Army. *Trinity test*
In fourth one he blow up country. *Castle Bravo test*
What vill he blow up in fifth one? *Earth exploding*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird Al Yankovic UHF Rambo Scene
Youtube 9SW7-8C8kL4
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

