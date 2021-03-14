 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Two example reasons why rental tenant screening algorithms need to be banned: One US Navy veteran who was mixed up with a drug trafficker who doesn't even have the same name, and a disabled man with a retail theft arrest that was dismissed years ago   (nbcnews.com) divider line
56
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
But the computer says you guilty
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They want to hide behind a shiatty computer algorithm, they can accept the liability.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This can't be real. Only the filthy evil communist Chinese could think of using software to strip people of their rights based on violations of arbitrary rules.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Russ1642: Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They want to hide behind a shiatty computer algorithm, they can accept the liability.


Being sued for not doing a background check is part of the reason they use these systems.  So they'll get sued for this, lose, and 10 years down the road they'll use them again after getting sued for not doing background checks.  The circle of life.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pro tip Screen tenants yourself, you will have to live with the consequences either way.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Discrimination lawsuits is why some landlords tell prospective tenants to submit a physical application, and don't call back or respond if if the landlord isn't going to sign a rental agreement with the potential renter.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How's that vaccine thing going?
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
charges are never dismissed, thats hollywood claptrap; you have money and time and the state wants both and has any authority to take it
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, last time I was apartment hunting I refused to use any of those screening apps. Some landlords were shocked, but when explained the various legal issues created by the algorithms, they all told me it's only people who rent, so it doesn't matter. Every one of them.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Yeah, last time I was apartment hunting I refused to use any of those screening apps. Some landlords were shocked, but when explained the various legal issues created by the algorithms, they all told me it's only people who rent, so it doesn't matter. Every one of them.


When I was a landlord I refused to rent to cats. Dogs were ok, but cats are assholes and never pay on time.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They want to hide behind a shiatty computer algorithm, they can accept the liability.

Being sued for not doing a background check is part of the reason they use these systems.  So they'll get sued for this, lose, and 10 years down the road they'll use them again after getting sued for not doing background checks.  The circle of life.


But they aren't doing the background checks.  They're offloading it to a computer with faulty data and a biased algorithm and taking everything it says at face value.
 
GORDON
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's why you don't use the algorithm.  Use the secret "deadbeat tennant" database that goes by ssn.

There are waaaaay more scamming renters, than there are false positives.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: How's that vaccine thing going?


Going fine one thread over.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Veteran =\= upstanding person.   I've known too many vets.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GORDON: Use the secret "deadbeat tennant" database that goes by ssn.


Yeah, if you have an eviction on your record for any reason, good luck getting another rental anytime soon.

My landlord has an option to end leases early, but it's prohibited in November through February. He says lots of people looking for apartments in winter are because they just got evicted, and he doesn't want to have open units during those months where he has to screen dozens of tenants just to turn lots of them down.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 hours ago  

stuhayes2010: Veteran =\= upstanding person.


Second that, especially at my job. *MOST* of them are nice, fine people. The few that aren't are awful and cannot leave the military behind. Just because they flipped eggs or folded blankets for a couple years makes them think that ordinary civilian jobs are "soft," or that everyone else around them needs to "suck it up" or whatever other nonsense they are spewing this week.
 
Watubi
‘’ 8 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Pro tip Screen tenants yourself, you will have to live with the consequences either way.


These sorts of background check services arise because it's near impossible to check references yourself.  Previous landlords aren't going to tell you they're a crappy tenant for fear of reprisals, they're only going to give you the move in/out date.  They could have set fire to the place and they won't say a thing.  Best you can hope for is an employment verification and, still, they aren't going to tell you anything except a hire date.  All you have left are credit checks (which have there on inherit bias) and crappy algorithms.  If you are a landlord, you will eventually get that one tenant that knows how to play the eviction game and that's what these third party companies want you to pay for to avoid
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Watubi: AlgaeRancher: Pro tip Screen tenants yourself, you will have to live with the consequences either way.

These sorts of background check services arise because it's near impossible to check references yourself.  Previous landlords aren't going to tell you they're a crappy tenant for fear of reprisals, they're only going to give you the move in/out date.  They could have set fire to the place and they won't say a thing.  Best you can hope for is an employment verification and, still, they aren't going to tell you anything except a hire date.  All you have left are credit checks (which have there on inherit bias) and crappy algorithms.  If you are a landlord, you will eventually get that one tenant that knows how to play the eviction game and that's what these third party companies want you to pay for to avoid


I laugh at these problems.

Can't get a lease because of a teen conviction.
Meanwhile I've paid rent on time for ten years.
Business people deserve whatever bad luck they get along the way.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They want to hide behind a shiatty computer algorithm, they can accept the liability.

Being sued for not doing a background check is part of the reason they use these systems.  So they'll get sued for this, lose, and 10 years down the road they'll use them again after getting sued for not doing background checks.  The circle of life.


Public criminal databases include date of birth. Unless the guy with record coincidentally had the same date of birth, there's no excuse for flagging the Navy guy.
 
johndalek
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Funny. This was a plot line in an episode of bull.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Credit reports did not exist until 1989 and were created to allow racism to continue, basically.

Credit reports, and tenant screening, are part of a larger system that needs to be burned to the ground.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ringshadow: Credit reports did not exist until 1989 and were created to allow racism to continue, basically.

Credit reports, and tenant screening, are part of a larger system that needs to be burned to the ground.


This
 
jsmilky
‘’ 7 hours ago  
sucks when every rental in town is owned by the same company.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

beakerxf: Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They want to hide behind a shiatty computer algorithm, they can accept the liability.

Being sued for not doing a background check is part of the reason they use these systems.  So they'll get sued for this, lose, and 10 years down the road they'll use them again after getting sued for not doing background checks.  The circle of life.

Public criminal databases include date of birth. Unless the guy with record coincidentally had the same date of birth, there's no excuse for flagging the Navy guy.


But the computer said it was him!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I dont know how credit reporting and various tracking operations haven't run afoul of stalking laws.
Honestly, if I went around tracking a single person, in person, the way Google and such does, I'd be arrested for stalking.
You shouldn't have to sign away your anonymity just to get service.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Russ1642: Bennie Crabtree: Yeah, last time I was apartment hunting I refused to use any of those screening apps. Some landlords were shocked, but when explained the various legal issues created by the algorithms, they all told me it's only people who rent, so it doesn't matter. Every one of them.

When I was a landlord I refused to rent to cats. Dogs were ok, but cats are assholes and never pay on time.


Hmm, anyone who sweats that much must be alright.

Jerry Garcia Band - "Cats Under the Stars" (1978)
Youtube zEO8QJ03GbU
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 7 hours ago  

beakerxf: Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They want to hide behind a shiatty computer algorithm, they can accept the liability.

Being sued for not doing a background check is part of the reason they use these systems.  So they'll get sued for this, lose, and 10 years down the road they'll use them again after getting sued for not doing background checks.  The circle of life.

Public criminal databases include date of birth. Unless the guy with record coincidentally had the same date of birth, there's no excuse for flagging the Navy guy.


I have a kinda common name, and there's a guy in the state with the same name (including middle) and exact birthdate. The state also didn't give me a driver's license because of it, and CVS is always confusing us - even though we live 100 miles apart.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*almost didn't. Sigh.
 
indylaw
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Does no one have a social security number in this scenario?
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Driedsponge: Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They want to hide behind a shiatty computer algorithm, they can accept the liability.

Being sued for not doing a background check is part of the reason they use these systems.  So they'll get sued for this, lose, and 10 years down the road they'll use them again after getting sued for not doing background checks.  The circle of life.

But they aren't doing the background checks.  They're offloading it to a computer with faulty data and a biased algorithm and taking everything it says at face value.


That's really no different in the end than offloading it to the myriad fly-by-night "background check" services that they use anyway, it just codifies it slightly. They were never doing anything but putting your name in and seeing if there was a criminal history anyway, not one single employer or landlord digs deep enough to determine if they got valid data or not. The service might as well return random data for all they care.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Driedsponge: Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They want to hide behind a shiatty computer algorithm, they can accept the liability.

Being sued for not doing a background check is part of the reason they use these systems.  So they'll get sued for this, lose, and 10 years down the road they'll use them again after getting sued for not doing background checks.  The circle of life.

But they aren't doing the background checks.  They're offloading it to a computer with faulty data and a biased algorithm and taking everything it says at face value.


...what do you think a background check involves for someone who isn't part of law enforcement? Do you think a landlord is going to hire a PI for two months just to potentially collect $600 a month for a bachelor suite? Landlords use the affordable tools available to them.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 6 hours ago  

beakerxf: Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They want to hide behind a shiatty computer algorithm, they can accept the liability.

Being sued for not doing a background check is part of the reason they use these systems.  So they'll get sued for this, lose, and 10 years down the road they'll use them again after getting sued for not doing background checks.  The circle of life.

Public criminal databases include date of birth. Unless the guy with record coincidentally had the same date of birth, there's no excuse for flagging the Navy guy.


Their data is trash. I see it all the time when I pay for a lookup on someone. Even my own record has numerous "aliases" that actually came from typos and morons who couldn't be bothered to click the right thing, and it's conflated with someone who's twenty years older and a different race than me, as well.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've done criminal background checks for a governmental agency, and it's horrifying to think that they would leave that solely up to a computer with no human oversight. We'd run everything through the various databases, and then check it manually.

My experience is this: working with those automated background check processes is like working with a magician with brain damage. "Is this your card? Is this your card? Is this your card? Is this your card?" Except it's "Is this your person? Is this your person?" Sometimes, yeah, it's right, but just as often it thinks that everyone named Jose Garcia is an illegal immigrant, and believes that Lester Hall, Lester Hill, Lester Holle, and Leslie Hoh are all the same person.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ban the use of algorithms  for this type of purpose and  you go some ways to solving the issue. let the companies assemble a  report containing the pertinent data and let the client decide for themselves what to do based on the information provided.

I do understand landlords need to be given some leeway on who they rent to as to protect their investment but there has to be limits or else alot of people would be wholly unable to find housing despite being financially able to afford it.
 
flynn80
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Which app do the slumlords use?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 6 hours ago  

grimlock1972: Ban the use of algorithms  for this type of purpose and  you go some ways to solving the issue. let the companies assemble a  report containing the pertinent data and let the client decide for themselves what to do based on the information provided.

I do understand landlords need to be given some leeway on who they rent to as to protect their investment but there has to be limits or else alot of people would be wholly unable to find housing despite being financially able to afford it.


Seems like a good opportunity for someone to build an algorithm that actually works.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 hours ago  

beakerxf: Public criminal databases include date of birth


That doesn't always help. For years I was mixed up with another person who has the same first name, same middle initial, and same last name as me but their DOB was the 13th of the month instead of the 3rd. There were/are warrants out for their arrest and police reports. So, a couple years ago I was pulled over by a police officer who was arguing that I was the guy with the warrants and I had to point out that they have a different DOB than me. After multiple calls with a sergeant and then a lieutenant and then a deputy chief to clear it up, you know what that SOB cop did? He amended the criminal record database for the guy with the warrants to say that an "alternate" DOB used by him was my DOB. So now I do have warrants and criminal records that come back to a guy with my name and my DOB is listed along side his.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gee.
Golly.
It's almost as if rent-seeking were a morally, ethically, and economically dubious activity that carries with it unpredictable and burdensome risks.
But, that's how life is - fraught with Karma and consequence.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One place I applied I got denied even though I had good credit and always paid on time. Right there the lady refused to talk to me anymore at all and basically tried to throw me out when I asked for who did the report so I could get a copy. It was pulling teeth and I never got the info. I should have sued.

Applied next over and approved without having to finish app details.

They tenant screening apps need to be regulated heavily. Apparently people named defendents for in eviction when 7 are black marked still (and should have never been).
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 5 hours ago  

beakerxf: Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They want to hide behind a shiatty computer algorithm, they can accept the liability.

Being sued for not doing a background check is part of the reason they use these systems.  So they'll get sued for this, lose, and 10 years down the road they'll use them again after getting sued for not doing background checks.  The circle of life.

Public criminal databases include date of birth. Unless the guy with record coincidentally had the same date of birth, there's no excuse for flagging the Navy guy.


What if it did? There are 300,000,000 people in this country. It might blow your mind to learn there are many people who have the "same" name (especially by the loose standards of the company in the article) and birthday. Is it okay to fark up people's lives without consequence if we only do it 1/365 as often?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Watubi: AlgaeRancher: Pro tip Screen tenants yourself, you will have to live with the consequences either way.

These sorts of background check services arise because it's near impossible to check references yourself.  Previous landlords aren't going to tell you they're a crappy tenant for fear of reprisals, they're only going to give you the move in/out date.  They could have set fire to the place and they won't say a thing.  Best you can hope for is an employment verification and, still, they aren't going to tell you anything except a hire date.  All you have left are credit checks (which have there on inherit bias) and crappy algorithms.  If you are a landlord, you will eventually get that one tenant that knows how to play the eviction game and that's what these third party companies want you to pay for to avoid


My previous landlord told my current one that we had claimed hardship during the pandemic, as we were legally entitled to do. The new landlord asked me to promise that I wouldn't do the same to him. I refused by side-stepping that request completely, because it was outrageous.

Otherwise this landlord has been way better, but yeah, they say way more than just giving moving dates. I moved in less than a month ago.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jsmilky: sucks when every rental in town is owned by the same company.


This is literally why anti-monopoly laws exist. Too bad none of them are ever enforced.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd like an algorithm that flags all tenants so that I can make an exception for the employed white people without kids or dogs and tell them that the program is broken.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let the sue the company's and the land lords that use them when they screw up.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Watubi: Previous landlords aren't going to tell you they're a crappy tenant for fear of reprisals, they're only going to give you the move in/out date.  They could have set fire to the place and they won't say a thing.


No response is a response.

If you are good, reasonable tenant, your previous landlord will say so. If you are not... it's silence and "I can only give you dates they moved in and moved out, DO YOU UNDERSTAND?"
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The rental companies claim they are doing nothing wrong and it's an outside service that made the mistake, so they get a free pass.  I don't see it that way.  They are knowingly using a flawed service and they don't care that they are discriminating based on false information. So make the rental companies equally liable for those mistakes.

Eventually these background check services are going to start incorporating things you said online and you'll get refused a rental because you talked about wanting to shoot up a group of people.  Never mind that you were discussing COD with your teammates.  You are clearly a psychopath.

We need to put a stop this crap before it gets that far.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TheYeti: grimlock1972: Ban the use of algorithms  for this type of purpose and  you go some ways to solving the issue. let the companies assemble a  report containing the pertinent data and let the client decide for themselves what to do based on the information provided.

I do understand landlords need to be given some leeway on who they rent to as to protect their investment but there has to be limits or else alot of people would be wholly unable to find housing despite being financially able to afford it.

Seems like a good opportunity for someone to build an algorithm that actually works.


The problem is they can't collect the public records well. I'm like 90% sure I was denied because the mixed me up with someone in the area with same exact name and birth year and day (but not month) who has a very long record. My guess is they let shiat Match that doesn't exactly match so the shiat collection works. Otherwise people would do pulls and see not much of anything after paying money for it.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know a trio of brothers who were named similarly to "Jim", "Jimmy", and "James" in terms of uniqueness. The eldest brother joined the armed forces, went into specialty training, became an officer then went to college to pursue a masters degree in engineering and a bachelor's in information technology (info sec) and has more certifications than I do fingers.

His two younger brothers got involved in crime and drugs and have a rap sheet longer than big brother's certifications.

Big bro has faced all sorts of military and professional reviews due to the similarity between the names regardless of his personal exemplary service history both in and out of the service.  He's also constantly fighting some new credit issue that belongs to one of his brothers - a collection or judgment or credit cards

One time he was days away from closing on a new house and his youngest brother had a new judgment. Derailed everything for months.

The companies should be held accountable for attaching items to the correct credit profiles. We citizens don't have an appropriate way to hold them accountable.  About all we have is CFPB, which is a good organization (or has been in the past, I've used them twice to resolve incorrect credit stuff). It takes half a year or more.  Credit is such an important thing but we have no direct access to govern our own data and we have to jump thru hoops for help. It's truly a sad situation.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "For years, there have been some calls for audits of such algorithms..."

ALL these kinds of algorithms should be audited at regular intervals. And yes, I am looking at YOU, share trading programs, facial recognition programs, and a whole lot more in the burgeoning world of outsourcing human tasks to apps and other programs.

Without oversight it becomes SO easy for programmers to code racist and other unfair assumptions into the system, and most of us can't understand or fight what has happened because most of us are not IT gurus.

This whole area is out of control, and the sooner we have proper oversight the better.
 
