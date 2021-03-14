 Skip to content
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I suppose that's better than being mistyfied by long haulers.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Long haul Covid is why I won't be get the J + J vaccine, and will wait for the opportunity to get Pfizer or Moderna. At my age group, I'm less worried about dying from Covid, than from getting a mild case and having long-haul neurological problems that never go away.

J+J isn't too effective against mild infection, and seems best only with serious infection. Pfizer and Moderna appear to be more effective on everything.

In the meantime, double-masking with N95s, and waiting my turn with a good vaccine.
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 8 hours ago  
IbiEvacua
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I think a lot of these reports are greatly exaggerated. Think chronic Lyme.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Declassify Issue
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Psychosomatic or real? Either way, I hope they find out. I was at the doctor today because yesterday I changed my flat tire and my hand (without it being hit) popped around my middle knuckle. There's a big puffiness and I can't shake water off my hands after washing them because I feel pain. I got x-rays today and as it turns out, I'm getting older... Nothing serious-whew. So, hopefully this is the case, something not requiring MRIs and surgery, etc.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 hours ago  

comrade
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh great. I get to spend the next few years visiting my relatives in the Midwest and hearing about some distant cousin on disability because the COVID won't let them work and yet they can still hunt bear and give me steaks... Well I'm ok with that.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

IbiEvacua: I think a lot of these reports are greatly exaggerated. Think chronic Lyme.


I'm not going to be completely heartless and say all the long-haulers are exhibiting Munchhausen syndrome or other psychosomatic ailments.

But don't try to tell me none of them are.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 8 hours ago  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Now paywall-free.

https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-​f​rancis-collins-coronavirus-pandemic-2b​0457cc5c0d95733692df5c113ba33b
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The idea that this is simply "pschosomatic" is absurd. There is growing evidence that it is similar to an automimmune disorder. It is damage done by the immune system, during the attempt to kill the virus.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well this thread is full of assholes.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Declassify Issue: Psychosomatic or real? Either way, I hope they find out. I was at the doctor today because yesterday I changed my flat tire and my hand (without it being hit) popped around my middle knuckle. There's a big puffiness and I can't shake water off my hands after washing them because I feel pain. I got x-rays today and as it turns out, I'm getting older... Nothing serious-whew. So, hopefully this is the case, something not requiring MRIs and surgery, etc.


I've noticed this problem. I still have moderate muscle strength, but am in danger of damaging myself if I try to use my full strength when carrying out DIY tasks around the house. Also running is not good. I'm fine at the time, but will regret it later when my body decides I've done enough moving for the day and I need to sit quietly.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I know two long-haulers that both came down with it in February 2020, both late 20s women, one previously healthy, one with asthma. Neither one has come back all the way, the asthmatic is faring somewhat worse of course.

This definitely justifies my decision to stop leaving the house well before the pandemic even started. That and other people exist.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 hours ago  

IbiEvacua: I think a lot of these reports are greatly exaggerated. Think chronic Lyme.


Nope.  SARS-CoV-2 infection is persistent.  Any doctor that says they're mystified is acting on faulty information or playing stupid.  Every study that has ever gone looking for active viral reservoirs has found them.  Interestingly, Fauci keeps on drawing analogies between SARS-CoV-2 and HIV and Hepatitis-C.  The CDC is breaking the bad news gently.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Dafatone: Well this thread is full of assholes.


Right? This isn't in my mind.

/ having neurological problems because of covid.
//I wish I were just faking
 
jtown
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Declassify Issue: Psychosomatic or real? Either way, I hope they find out. I was at the doctor today because yesterday I changed my flat tire and my hand (without it being hit) popped around my middle knuckle. There's a big puffiness and I can't shake water off my hands after washing them because I feel pain. I got x-rays today and as it turns out, I'm getting older... Nothing serious-whew. So, hopefully this is the case, something not requiring MRIs and surgery, etc.


Reminds me of a time a few years ago I drove to Floriduh.  Got out of the car and almost fell down when pain shot thru my hip.  WTF?  The next day, it was ok and the day after it was like nothing happened.  I asked my dad why he didn't warn me about this "getting old" shiat.  He said it's more fun to watch me find out on my own.  "And sometimes that shiat doesn't go away. It just hangs around and becomes part of the permanent collection."
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: IbiEvacua: I think a lot of these reports are greatly exaggerated. Think chronic Lyme.

Nope.  SARS-CoV-2 infection is persistent.  Any doctor that says they're mystified is acting on faulty information or playing stupid.  Every study that has ever gone looking for active viral reservoirs has found them.  Interestingly, Fauci keeps on drawing analogies between SARS-CoV-2 and HIV and Hepatitis-C.  The CDC is breaking the bad news gently.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


We humans are doing the best we can, but there's only so fast science can progress even with adequate funding.
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Dafatone: Well this thread is full of assholes.


Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Dafatone: Well this thread is full of assholes.


flamesfan
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We are just starting to see the other effects of this virus. Long haulers, permanently disabled people and what about in 20 to 30 years when it flares up again like chicken pox and shingles?
Better not to get the virus.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fabric_Man: IbiEvacua: I think a lot of these reports are greatly exaggerated. Think chronic Lyme.

I'm not going to be completely heartless and say all the long-haulers are exhibiting Munchhausen syndrome or other psychosomatic ailments.

But don't try to tell me none of them are.


You're completely stupid if you think mental illness isn't real illness.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 hours ago  

chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
long hauler here. I am just shy of a year since getting covid. sucks and completely changed my life. I had to switch jobs since the fatigue thing was nasty.
still not completely right. it sucks. trust me, you do not want this.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: IbiEvacua: I think a lot of these reports are greatly exaggerated. Think chronic Lyme.

Nope.  SARS-CoV-2 infection is persistent.  Any doctor that says they're mystified is acting on faulty information or playing stupid.  Every study that has ever gone looking for active viral reservoirs has found them.  Interestingly, Fauci keeps on drawing analogies between SARS-CoV-2 and HIV and Hepatitis-C.  The CDC is breaking the bad news gently.


The mystery isn't that it's happening, it's that there are so many suspects, from ongoing active infection to immune system damage to coagulopathy causing showers of blood clots, and their respective treatments can be quite different. Regardless of the specifics, recovering COVID patients are already putting a strain on rehabilitation medicine providers, and the bulk of the third wave has yet to arrive.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Stubbornly residual symptoms are probably the result of pre-existing conditions, or the general physiology of the subject.

Film at 11.  This isn't a new medical phenomenon, it's just that the entire world has never been this hyper-attentive to medical developments.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Corn_Fed: Long haul Covid is why I won't be get the J + J vaccine, and will wait for the opportunity to get Pfizer or Moderna. At my age group, I'm less worried about dying from Covid, than from getting a mild case and having long-haul neurological problems that never go away.

J+J isn't too effective against mild infection, and seems best only with serious infection. Pfizer and Moderna appear to be more effective on everything.

In the meantime, double-masking with N95s, and waiting my turn with a good vaccine.


THANK YOU! I've been saying this since they announced the J&J vaccine!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Declassify Issue: Psychosomatic or real? Either way, I hope they find out. I was at the doctor today because yesterday I changed my flat tire and my hand (without it being hit) popped around my middle knuckle. There's a big puffiness and I can't shake water off my hands after washing them because I feel pain. I got x-rays today and as it turns out, I'm getting older... Nothing serious-whew. So, hopefully this is the case, something not requiring MRIs and surgery, etc.


I once injured my wrist opening a plastic bottle of orange juice.

That hurt worse than the grey hair ever could.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Corn_Fed: The idea that this is simply "pschosomatic" is absurd. There is growing evidence that it is similar to an automimmune disorder. It is damage done by the immune system, during the attempt to kill the virus.


My ex-boss would be the kind of guy declaring it fake, right along with his complaints about closed businesses and places requiring masks. Would, except he came out of covid with persistent brain fog and other issues and sold his business.

/to be fair, he'd changed his tune about it being a hoax after people he knew started passing, but my sympathy was used up before then
 
basicstock
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The mother of a friend in Brazil got infected at Xmas and was in the hospital for a few weeks.  She still can't move her arms or legs and is only able to babble when she wants her children to feed her or give her water.
The hospital in Brazil sent her home in that condition.  I asked why and the answer was that as long as she could breathe on her own, she could not stay in the hospital.  They finally got a doctor to look at her further to find out she has cerebral ischemia as a result.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Corn_Fed: Long haul Covid is why I won't be get the J + J vaccine, and will wait for the opportunity to get Pfizer or Moderna. At my age group, I'm less worried about dying from Covid, than from getting a mild case and having long-haul neurological problems that never go away.

J+J isn't too effective against mild infection, and seems best only with serious infection. Pfizer and Moderna appear to be more effective on everything.

In the meantime, double-masking with N95s, and waiting my turn with a good vaccine.


I'm not clear why one would be better or worse than another. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines directly deliver the spike protein mRNA into the cell while the Johnson + Johnson and Oxford vaccines transcribe it from the DNA in a genetically modified, non-reproducing adenovirus. The result should be exactly the same.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
https://healthtalk.unchealthcare.org/l​ife-after-a-ventilator/

https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-proce​dures/anesthesia/about/pac-20384568
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 7 hours ago  

chucknasty: long hauler here. I am just shy of a year since getting covid. sucks and completely changed my life. I had to switch jobs since the fatigue thing was nasty.
still not completely right. it sucks. trust me, you do not want this.


May I ask how old you are? I have a co-worker who insists it's just an old person's disease.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: Corn_Fed: Long haul Covid is why I won't be get the J + J vaccine, and will wait for the opportunity to get Pfizer or Moderna. At my age group, I'm less worried about dying from Covid, than from getting a mild case and having long-haul neurological problems that never go away.

J+J isn't too effective against mild infection, and seems best only with serious infection. Pfizer and Moderna appear to be more effective on everything.

In the meantime, double-masking with N95s, and waiting my turn with a good vaccine.

I'm not clear why one would be better or worse than another. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines directly deliver the spike protein mRNA into the cell while the Johnson + Johnson and Oxford vaccines transcribe it from the DNA in a genetically modified, non-reproducing adenovirus. The result should be exactly the same.


The first 3 use a modified spike protein which stays in the "pre-fusion" shape (the version found on the surface of the virus before it binds with a receptor). This seems to produce more effective antibodies.

J&J is given as a single dose while the others include a booster. Seeing an antigen for the second time produces a different immune response than a single exposure.

There are also probably going to be differences in how much of the spike protein is produced by the various methods, even if the sequence is the same.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Declassify Issue: chucknasty: long hauler here. I am just shy of a year since getting covid. sucks and completely changed my life. I had to switch jobs since the fatigue thing was nasty.
still not completely right. it sucks. trust me, you do not want this.

May I ask how old you are? I have a co-worker who insists it's just an old person's disease.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/​1​370060163550355456?s=20
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Froman
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fabric_Man: IbiEvacua: I think a lot of these reports are greatly exaggerated. Think chronic Lyme.

I'm not going to be completely heartless and say all the long-haulers are exhibiting Munchhausen syndrome or other psychosomatic ailments.

But don't try to tell me none of them are.


I know of people whose health was destroyed by lyme. Most worked their way back to health but it's not a guarantee. That's why it's such a concern. Otherwise it wouldn't be such a big deal to get a tick bite.

And physical effects from PTSD are still real. But there will always be some scumbags trying to find reason to say covid is just a flu...even though flu on occasion leaves permanent damage.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image 425x660]
https://healthtalk.unchealthcare.org/l​ife-after-a-ventilator/

[Fark user image 425x661]
https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-proce​dures/anesthesia/about/pac-20384568


From the Annals of the American Thoracic Society:

Persistent Poor Health Post-COVID-19 Is Not Associated with Respiratory Complications or Initial Disease Severity

No ventilator, no anesthesia, just long-term COVID.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fsbilly
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FarkaDark: fsbilly: Fake and reinforced by a supportive media narrative and community of victimhood? She looks like the kind of person who blames things on 'some black guy''. Just saying... don't let her near any lakes along with them kids.

Project your issues into others much?


adamatari
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Turns out post viral sickness is a thing (not just viral, it seems, Lyme disease famously has a chronic form). It's not just Covid, but since we let a serious illness spread with minimal checks it is going to be really common.

https://www.vox.com/22298751/long-ter​m​-side-effects-covid-19-hauler-symptoms​
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Declassify Issue: Psychosomatic or real?


Real.  One of my sisters caught it from her boyfriend, and five months later has permanent lung damage, blood pressure that won't get under control, and constant struggling with breathing and fatigue.

And this popped up on NPR today.  29 year old lady who had lung damage from COVID, which eventually led to extreme blood pressure issues before her heart failed entirely, leading to organ failure and death.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 hours ago  

frestcrallen: Stubbornly residual symptoms are probably the result of pre-existing conditions, or the general physiology of the subject.

Film at 11.  This isn't a new medical phenomenon, it's just that the entire world has never been this hyper-attentive to medical developments.


They include depression as a symptom.  No farking shiat.  Cant believe a year of living isolated, the "shame" of being careless and catching it, and the fear that comes with it might cause someone to be depressed.  Next thing you know you'll tell me they have anxiety.

But hey, the deaths and cases are going down, so the media needs something to keep this going.

Keep fear alive!

/the assholes are the fearmongering types
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Gordon Bennett: Corn_Fed: Long haul Covid is why I won't be get the J + J vaccine, and will wait for the opportunity to get Pfizer or Moderna. At my age group, I'm less worried about dying from Covid, than from getting a mild case and having long-haul neurological problems that never go away.

J+J isn't too effective against mild infection, and seems best only with serious infection. Pfizer and Moderna appear to be more effective on everything.

In the meantime, double-masking with N95s, and waiting my turn with a good vaccine.

I'm not clear why one would be better or worse than another. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines directly deliver the spike protein mRNA into the cell while the Johnson + Johnson and Oxford vaccines transcribe it from the DNA in a genetically modified, non-reproducing adenovirus. The result should be exactly the same.

The first 3 use a modified spike protein which stays in the "pre-fusion" shape (the version found on the surface of the virus before it binds with a receptor). This seems to produce more effective antibodies.

J&J is given as a single dose while the others include a booster. Seeing an antigen for the second time produces a different immune response than a single exposure.

There are also probably going to be differences in how much of the spike protein is produced by the various methods, even if the sequence is the same.


Cheers, thanks for the response. I've had a terrible time trying to find detailed and reliable information about the specifics of the virus and the vaccines. Everywhere I look I either see very basic coverage in mainstream press or disinformation and lies peddled by the usual social media imbeciles.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Gordon Bennett: Corn_Fed: Long haul Covid is why I won't be get the J + J vaccine, and will wait for the opportunity to get Pfizer or Moderna. At my age group, I'm less worried about dying from Covid, than from getting a mild case and having long-haul neurological problems that never go away.

J+J isn't too effective against mild infection, and seems best only with serious infection. Pfizer and Moderna appear to be more effective on everything.

In the meantime, double-masking with N95s, and waiting my turn with a good vaccine.

I'm not clear why one would be better or worse than another. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines directly deliver the spike protein mRNA into the cell while the Johnson + Johnson and Oxford vaccines transcribe it from the DNA in a genetically modified, non-reproducing adenovirus. The result should be exactly the same.

The first 3 use a modified spike protein which stays in the "pre-fusion" shape (the version found on the surface of the virus before it binds with a receptor). This seems to produce more effective antibodies.

J&J is given as a single dose while the others include a booster. Seeing an antigen for the second time produces a different immune response than a single exposure.

There are also probably going to be differences in how much of the spike protein is produced by the various methods, even if the sequence is the same.


There's nothing to say you can't get both if only J&J is available locally to start with
 
