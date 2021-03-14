 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   "What are you going to do? Arrest me?"   (abc13.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Bucket List:


Get Arrested
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
This was so predictable.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image image 754x960]


That is a wonderful sign. If I had a business, it would be in my window.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I love how the article tried to make me sympathetic to her plight by mentioning her age, bucket list, blah blah blah..

I don't give a shiat if she was the space pope, she farked around and found out because she was too sooooo goddamned sure of herself and her right wing baby boomer white privileges.

In republican parlance, she'd have been fine is she had just stayed in her kitchen and STFU.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
She needs to do the world a favor and skip the list and get straight to kicking the bucket.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
As I said in yesterday's red-lit thread, this makes me so happy that I think they should put it into a PSA. I'm getting tired of this bullshiat.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

ltnor: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 754x960]

That is a wonderful sign. If I had a business, it would be in my window.


Great sentiment but the statement "you have a right not to wear a mask" is horseshiat.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

cman: ltnor: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 754x960]

That is a wonderful sign. If I had a business, it would be in my window.

Great sentiment but the statement "you have a right not to wear a mask" is horseshiat.


That depends on the "where" now doesn't it? If the person wants to stay home or only patronize business that have bought into the "let's be plague rats" then they have a "a right to not wear a mask" now don't they?
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
That was deeply, deeply satisfying.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ATMs, how do they work?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 275x183]

ATMs, how do they work?


You never go ATM.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Idiot Texan

*reads article*

Terry Wright, 65, of Grants Pass, Oregon

memegenerator.netView Full Size

Of course I'm not surprised.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Let me guess, this gal was broke and made a fuss to get arrested and will now start a GoFundMe to cover her "legal fees". Is that how cyberbegging works nowadays?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: I don't give a shiat if she was the space pope, she farked around and found out because she was too sooooo goddamned sure of herself and her right wing baby boomer white privileges.


I care. Was she the space pope?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So she's against mask wearing? Must be pro murder.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 275x183]

ATMs, how do they work?


I went to my ex wife's bank one time to deposit $1,000 bucks cash to her account. They would not let me, I said I am not taking money out I am depositing for child care, they said I could be laundering money.  So I walked outside and deposited the money to my account and did a digital transfer.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 hours ago  

KodosZardoz: So she's against mask wearing? Must be pro murder.


Nope, seems pretty amateurish to me.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
March 2020... wearing a mask in a bank gets you into trouble.
March 2021... not wearing a mask in a bank gets you into trouble.

/Context matters.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark her and her fake righteous indignation.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 754x960]


They could have gone with the TL;DR version...

"Please respect our property rights."
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Love how she suddenly became an elderly woman and all fragile when the cuffs were put on...."but, but...my dog is in the car" should have rung her up for that too
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I hope she demands a trial and gets a judge with a toothache.  Maybe she'll get see the more scenic side of Texas from the roadside crew.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

BretMavrik: March 2020... wearing a mask in a bank gets you into trouble.
March 2021... not wearing a mask in a bank gets you into trouble.

/Context matters.


I was about to post the same thing.

Used to be you'd have to take off hats, sunglasses, and any face covering to get into a bank.

Now you're required to wear a mask.

Of course the front doors are typically locked, and you have to wait, and explain why you're there to get in (in my experience).

/robble robble
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

WelldeadLink: arrogantbastich: I don't give a shiat if she was the space pope, she farked around and found out because she was too sooooo goddamned sure of herself and her right wing baby boomer white privileges.

I care. Was she the space pope?


Why don't you ask her? I'm sure she'd love to talk to someone about her plight.
 
SquareBear73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

DigitalDirt: Somacandra: [Fark user image 275x183]

ATMs, how do they work?

I went to my ex wife's bank one time to deposit $1,000 bucks cash to her account. They would not let me, I said I am not taking money out I am depositing for child care, they said I could be laundering money.  So I walked outside and deposited the money to my account and did a digital transfer.


Was this at the First National Bank of Stupid? Cash and check deposits don't get flagged as Suspicious Activity for $1,000. If you came in with $9,990 it would raise a red flag. That bank needs to make employees take the BSA/AML training offered by the OCC. (Bank Secrecy Act / Anti-Money Laundering). I have to take that shiat every year.
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
DNRTFA: Yes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 hours ago  

WelldeadLink: arrogantbastich: I don't give a shiat if she was the space pope, she farked around and found out because she was too sooooo goddamned sure of herself and her right wing baby boomer white privileges.

I care. Was she the space pope?



I'll bet that job gets the coolest hat of all jobs!
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Uh...  The mask mandate ended, but they still leave it open for businesses to keep a mask mandate?

I think I need to play Devil's Advocate for this woman - up to a point.  She walked out of her house thinking there is no mask mandate.  No need to wear a mask.  And then she gets to the bank and is told that isn't true inside that building...

No wonder she got pissed.

Now, I said, up to a point.  That point was when she was told, "you have to wear a mask here.  That's the way it is."  When that happened, she should have put on a mask, done her business and walked away.

Still...  This is one of the many many reasons why lifting the state-wide mandate was a mistake.  Clearly NOT EVERYONE wants it lifted!  And there is going to be confusion like this, and more arrests like this.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

SquareBear73: DigitalDirt: Somacandra: [Fark user image 275x183]

ATMs, how do they work?

I went to my ex wife's bank one time to deposit $1,000 bucks cash to her account. They would not let me, I said I am not taking money out I am depositing for child care, they said I could be laundering money.  So I walked outside and deposited the money to my account and did a digital transfer.

Was this at the First National Bank of Stupid? Cash and check deposits don't get flagged as Suspicious Activity for $1,000. If you came in with $9,990 it would raise a red flag. That bank needs to make employees take the BSA/AML training offered by the OCC. (Bank Secrecy Act / Anti-Money Laundering). I have to take that shiat every year.


Yeah, that's weird. Maybe it was because he was depositing a check into an account that wasn't his?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

BretMavrik: March 2020... wearing a mask in a bank gets you into trouble.
March 2021... not wearing a mask in a bank gets you into trouble.

/Context matters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Who the hell puts Galveston on their bucket list?  Retired oil workers?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 275x183]

ATMs, how do they work?

You never go ATM.


I thought it was OK in the heat of the moment.
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

DigitalDirt: Somacandra: [Fark user image 275x183]

ATMs, how do they work?

I went to my ex wife's bank one time to deposit $1,000 bucks cash to her account. They would not let me, I said I am not taking money out I am depositing for child care, they said I could be laundering money.  So I walked outside and deposited the money to my account and did a digital transfer.


A real money launderer would have skipped step one.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 9 hours ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 754x960]


The problem is that people who refuse to wear masks wouldn't understand many of the words on that sign.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 9 hours ago  
 Good on Texas for telling her to go be a biatch somewhere else ..
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: WelldeadLink: arrogantbastich: I don't give a shiat if she was the space pope, she farked around and found out because she was too sooooo goddamned sure of herself and her right wing baby boomer white privileges.

I care. Was she the space pope?


I'll bet that job gets the coolest hat of all jobs!


I want to the Space Pope.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 754x960]


it's sad this needs to be said. we don't have this problem in canada. not at the same scale, anyway
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: WelldeadLink: arrogantbastich: I don't give a shiat if she was the space pope, she farked around and found out because she was too sooooo goddamned sure of herself and her right wing baby boomer white privileges.

I care. Was she the space pope?


I'll bet that job gets the coolest hat of all jobs!


This sounds like a photoshop contest to me.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sounds about the right level of entitlement and dumbassery for Oregon.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And when the sane people are all vaccinated this summer and the last of the restrictions are lifted, assholes like this are going to claim victory.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

TomDooley: Who the hell puts Galveston on their bucket list?  Retired oil workers?
[Fark user image 850x348]


Glen Campbell
 
2mileview
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Thankfully these mask mandates will be over soon. I say this as a rule follower who is presently properly wearing a mask.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cman: ltnor: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 754x960]

That is a wonderful sign. If I had a business, it would be in my window.

Great sentiment but the statement "you have a right not to wear a mask" is horseshiat.


It's an attempt at using the language of the people who need to read the sign. They'll insist they have that "right".
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 9 hours ago  

SquareBear73: DigitalDirt: Somacandra: [Fark user image 275x183]

ATMs, how do they work?

I went to my ex wife's bank one time to deposit $1,000 bucks cash to her account. They would not let me, I said I am not taking money out I am depositing for child care, they said I could be laundering money.  So I walked outside and deposited the money to my account and did a digital transfer.

Was this at the First National Bank of Stupid? Cash and check deposits don't get flagged as Suspicious Activity for $1,000. If you came in with $9,990 it would raise a red flag. That bank needs to make employees take the BSA/AML training offered by the OCC. (Bank Secrecy Act / Anti-Money Laundering). I have to take that shiat every year.


Washington Mutual bank.  Dumbest thing ever, I even talked to the manger and said they can't put money in an account that was not mine.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Monkey: SquareBear73: DigitalDirt: Somacandra: [Fark user image 275x183]

ATMs, how do they work?

I went to my ex wife's bank one time to deposit $1,000 bucks cash to her account. They would not let me, I said I am not taking money out I am depositing for child care, they said I could be laundering money.  So I walked outside and deposited the money to my account and did a digital transfer.

Was this at the First National Bank of Stupid? Cash and check deposits don't get flagged as Suspicious Activity for $1,000. If you came in with $9,990 it would raise a red flag. That bank needs to make employees take the BSA/AML training offered by the OCC. (Bank Secrecy Act / Anti-Money Laundering). I have to take that shiat every year.

Yeah, that's weird. Maybe it was because he was depositing a check into an account that wasn't his?


Not a check, but cash, so that's why the money laundering thing came up.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What I don't get is how someone who wanted to have a public temper-tantrum over mask rules hasn't gotten it out of their system already.  Have they been complying up to this point and just now decided to make a stand?  Surely they haven't been pulling this crap every time they go out in public for the last 12 months.  That would get awfully tiring.
 
Obryn
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 275x183]

ATMs, how do they work?

You never go ATM.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
