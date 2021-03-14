 Skip to content
 
The pandemic greatly altered media consumption in the US
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Most of these trends were happening well before the pandemic. It just took a pandemic to bring box office moves to streaming platforms.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Yeah, that's not true.  This trend was already happening in the absence of COVID.

COVID could potentially have accelerated it...but it sure as fark didn't cause it.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I still read Fark daily, just like I always do.

/Are they talking about those kids and the ticky tocks?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Axios is not.

"Axios!" (Greek ἄξιος, "worthy of", "deserving of", "suitable") is an acclamation adopted by the early Syriac Orthodox Church, Eastern Orthodox church and Byzantine Eastern Catholic churches and made by the faithful at the ordination of bishops, priests and deacons. The acclamation may also be made when a bishop presents an ecclesiastical award to a clergyman during the Divine Liturgy.

fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
A considerable group did decide to swallow it whole.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

kozlo: I still read Fark daily, just like I always do.

/Are they talking about those kids and the ticky tocks?


I think they talk about it on their facey space and hooter too.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Half the editorial staff at a gaming magazine no longer enjoys videogames, the other half is playing compulsively.

https://www.pcgamer.com/has-the-pande​m​ic-changed-your-relationship-with-game​s/
 
tennyson
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Sounds solid to me. No other event in 2020 could possibly account for people consuming more partisan media.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Only last April. Once the stores were stocked up on soup I didn't need to eat DVDs any more.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
People will still say anything to make a buck? Same shiat, different day.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I consumed a news reporter and got a microphone stuck in my teeth.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: A considerable group did decide to swallow it whole.


Always spit, never swallow.

That goes for partisan Internet tripe, too.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Wrong.
Trump got people reading more.

/ Did you read what that farker did today?
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
groppet:

Those kids and their secret igpay atinlay. I'm going to take all my boomer friends and crash their party on the ticker tocker tweeter cameragram. We ran them out of the face book, and we'll ruin the rest of social media for those durn kids.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Tiger King...  :P

Maybe It Takes a Tiger King - ©2020 by (((Trevor Patrick)))


There's just so many questions
we're pretty sure we know the answers to,

and even if rhetorically-flawed
we have to ask them anyway-

just like the
never-quite-sure witness-crowd,
there's no truth-by-committee -

there's no courtroom consensus
on just what they all saw that day.


And maybe it takes
a conquering Tiger King,

to flip over a rock,
that's been gettin' away with it,
for years-more-than-twenty;

and maybe it takes
a tiger by his balls,

for near-forgotten Don Lewis
to become the most famous
missing Floridian -

- since Jimmy Buffett

(whom DAC told us
don't live in Key West anymore)

wore his "Where is Bum Farto?" t-shirt,
whilst performing on stage?

Some things our gut tells us is truth,
even if we can never get the proof,

even if we wants it like the Preciousssss,
'til we froth and rage;

an' just like any Conch Republican,
who knows how it REALLY went down:
How Bum Farto's poached-square-grouper
got him an audience with Baby Shark;

and when Tampa's darkness falls on Easy Street,
an' tigermilk fun moves over to Nebraska Avenue...

(early-early-early next
aborted Costa Rica flight morning)

the van's already gone/
/the only thing left of Don,
is the burning irony
still buried all over
the Big Cat Rescue park.


Maybe it takes a Tiger King...
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

kozlo: I still read Fark daily, just like I always do.

/Are they talking about those kids and the ticky tocks?


You sound old.
Is insta-graham a new kind of cracker?
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

mom_dropped_me: kozlo: I still read Fark daily, just like I always do.

/Are they talking about those kids and the ticky tocks?

You sound old.
Is insta-graham a new kind of cracker?


Younger than you I bet.

/give or take a few
 
ifky
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I started watching more international news. I didn't realize until the pandemic that my cable company carried sub digital channels for the local PBS and localish PBS affiliates which carry news from France, UK, Germany, Japan, and I think one from Africa.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The GOP and associated billionaire donors used those echo chambers to spread the contagion... and almost no one noticed.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 hours ago  

MillionDollarMo: Half the editorial staff at a gaming magazine no longer enjoys videogames, the other half is playing compulsively.

https://www.pcgamer.com/has-the-pandem​ic-changed-your-relationship-with-game​s/


I took August to February off from gaming.  Might go half a year on, half a year off from now on just to keep things feeling fresh.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It became quite clear to more than a few profiteers that some people will pay quite well to be told what they want to hear.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

EdgeRunner: fark'emfeed'emfish: A considerable group did decide to swallow it whole.

Always spit, never swallow.

That goes for partisan Internet tripe, too.


*spits on EdgeRunner*
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Been chunin in to Healing of the Nation on Saturdays. Amnstersam livestream. Chillin to Jah music with I am I's world wild family.
King Shiloh Soundsystem - Healing of the Nations # 50
Youtube hzOLW4MMu6M
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 10 hours ago  

mom_dropped_me: kozlo: I still read Fark daily, just like I always do.

/Are they talking about those kids and the ticky tocks?

You sound old.
Is insta-graham a new kind of cracker?


...Like the Johnny Lawrence character on Cobra Kai talks about "hashbrowns" instead of hash-tags. :P
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ifky: I started watching more international news. I didn't realize until the pandemic that my cable company carried sub digital channels for the local PBS and localish PBS affiliates which carry news from France, UK, Germany, Japan, and I think one from Africa.


We just picked up a little tv and the Roku showed us a tv guide channel that isn't on our older model.  Suddenly, we've got all kinds of networks that aren't available on the other tv.  Reuters and NBC were two we sat and compared last night, tonight we're looking for the international stuff.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Naido: EdgeRunner: fark'emfeed'emfish: A considerable group did decide to swallow it whole.

Always spit, never swallow.

That goes for partisan Internet tripe, too.

*spits on EdgeRunner*


Ewww, that doesn't look like Internet tripe!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 hours ago  

bughunter: It became quite clear to more than a few profiteers that some people will pay quite well to be told what they want to hear.


I completely forgot that Drew raised the price of TF.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 8 hours ago  

ifky: I started watching more international news


There's international news?!
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Porn is a form of media, right?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 6 hours ago  

frestcrallen: ifky: I started watching more international news

There's international news?!


What is this "international"?
 
