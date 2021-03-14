 Skip to content
 
(Dutch News)   In a blow to Amsterdam's bid to reduce tourist numbers court reverses the Airbnb ban so that tourists will be able to stay in the city while not smoking pot nor visiting prostitutes. Tag is for city's attempt   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amsterdam is one of the BEST places I have ever visited. Great food, music, museums, shows, canal boats, etc....

Why are they hostile towards tourists now?
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Amsterdam is one of the BEST places I have ever visited. Great food, music, museums, shows, canal boats, etc....

Why are they hostile towards tourists now?


I live Montana, tourism is a leading industry here, as such most people hate tourist. Tourist, in general, are terrible. They clog up popular areas and places, are often noisy and disrespectful, and there's always too many.

People often point out that tourist bring cash flow into an area, which is true. But what seems to happen is some tourist visit somewhere, says there's an idea and opens or buys a local businesses in a tourist spot, most of the time running it remotely. So the owner class in the area becomes remote, the tourist drive up the costs of everything, and the local are caught in low paying jobs often unable to enjoy the thing their own area is known for.

Or at least that's how I've always seen it.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: SpectroBoy: Amsterdam is one of the BEST places I have ever visited. Great food, music, museums, shows, canal boats, etc....

Why are they hostile towards tourists now?

I live Montana, tourism is a leading industry here, as such most people hate tourist. Tourist, in general, are terrible. They clog up popular areas and places, are often noisy and disrespectful, and there's always too many.

People often point out that tourist bring cash flow into an area, which is true. But what seems to happen is some tourist visit somewhere, says there's an idea and opens or buys a local businesses in a tourist spot, most of the time running it remotely. So the owner class in the area becomes remote, the tourist drive up the costs of everything, and the local are caught in low paying jobs often unable to enjoy the thing their own area is known for.

Or at least that's how I've always seen it.


That one tourist and one local sure do but heads, in your head, apparently.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: SpectroBoy: Amsterdam is one of the BEST places I have ever visited. Great food, music, museums, shows, canal boats, etc....

Why are they hostile towards tourists now?

I live Montana, tourism is a leading industry here, as such most people hate tourist. Tourist, in general, are terrible. They clog up popular areas and places, are often noisy and disrespectful, and there's always too many.

People often point out that tourist bring cash flow into an area, which is true. But what seems to happen is some tourist visit somewhere, says there's an idea and opens or buys a local businesses in a tourist spot, most of the time running it remotely. So the owner class in the area becomes remote, the tourist drive up the costs of everything, and the local are caught in low paying jobs often unable to enjoy the thing their own area is known for.

Or at least that's how I've always seen it.


Why did you consistently refuse to pluralize "tourists"?
 
Weng
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: SpectroBoy: Amsterdam is one of the BEST places I have ever visited. Great food, music, museums, shows, canal boats, etc....

Why are they hostile towards tourists now?

I live Montana, tourism is a leading industry here, as such most people hate tourist. Tourist, in general, are terrible. They clog up popular areas and places, are often noisy and disrespectful, and there's always too many.

People often point out that tourist bring cash flow into an area, which is true. But what seems to happen is some tourist visit somewhere, says there's an idea and opens or buys a local businesses in a tourist spot, most of the time running it remotely. So the owner class in the area becomes remote, the tourist drive up the costs of everything, and the local are caught in low paying jobs often unable to enjoy the thing their own area is known for.

Or at least that's how I've always seen it.


And then airbnb happens and the owner class starts buying houses and renting them at day rates that vastly exceed normal rental rates, thus reducing housing stock for the locals to live in, driving up prices, and ultimately exceeding what crap tourism industry jobs pay.

All the while the local economy moves ever more money through it and is ever more profitable... Just not to anybody who lives there.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weng: tjsands1118: SpectroBoy: Amsterdam is one of the BEST places I have ever visited. Great food, music, museums, shows, canal boats, etc....

Why are they hostile towards tourists now?

I live Montana, tourism is a leading industry here, as such most people hate tourist. Tourist, in general, are terrible. They clog up popular areas and places, are often noisy and disrespectful, and there's always too many.

People often point out that tourist bring cash flow into an area, which is true. But what seems to happen is some tourist visit somewhere, says there's an idea and opens or buys a local businesses in a tourist spot, most of the time running it remotely. So the owner class in the area becomes remote, the tourist drive up the costs of everything, and the local are caught in low paying jobs often unable to enjoy the thing their own area is known for.

Or at least that's how I've always seen it.

And then airbnb happens and the owner class starts buying houses and renting them at day rates that vastly exceed normal rental rates, thus reducing housing stock for the locals to live in, driving up prices, and ultimately exceeding what crap tourism industry jobs pay.

All the while the local economy moves ever more money through it and is ever more profitable... Just not to anybody who lives there.


And Amsterdam becomes Venice.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Amsterdam is one of the BEST places I have ever visited. Great food, music, museums, shows, canal boats, etc....

Why are they hostile towards tourists now?


In addition to the housing problems associated with AirBnB and the like, Amsterdam really doesn't like the kind of tourists their pot cafes attracted.  It was a constant flow of ugly Americans who fly to the Netherlands just to be able to drink before they're 21 and smoke pot legally.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live near San Francisco, where (at least prior to the pandemic) demand for housing far exceeds supply, and the supply problem was made even worse by people buying homes for the sole purpose of renting them on Airbnb and such.  I can't blame any city in a similar situation for wanting to put stricter controls on such rentals in order to ensure that its residents have places to live.

/only time I've used Airbnb was in Tampere, Finland
//probably the least touristy city where I've ever been a tourist
 
