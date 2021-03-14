 Skip to content
(The Takeout)   It's Pi Day, so that means one thing and one thing only: time to share your favorite pie recipes   (thetakeout.com) divider line
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go to Wegman's.
Buy a key lime pie
Enjoy
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pie
Blue Bell Homestyle Vanilla
proper spoon
belly
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did anyone ever try to mock the "Mock Apple Pie" recipe that was on Ritz cracker boxes for ages?

recipecurio.comView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm celebrating, because this is the year I learned to make really good pie dough.  My favorite has to be apple-rhubarb right now, but only because I grew the apples and rhubarb. I also love pecan pie, but I'm not always in the mood for something that sweet.

In honor of pi day, I'm taking pies to work tomorrow - pecan, apple and a gluten free chocolate cream pie (almond flour crust). Plus I'm having friends over today for a Plethora of Pies, featuring beef pot pie (I found the most adorable little ceramic mini pie plates), pulled pork and sweet potato pot pie, my first attempt at Detroit style pizza and individual dessert pies - I found out everyone's favorite, so I'm making little apple, blueberry, chocolate, pecan and cherry. I may try my hand at some form of hand pies for my lunches, with the leftover crust and fillings.

Now that I can make a reliably good pie crust, I love pie.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chicago deep dish pizza


/Backs out laughing maniacally
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheesecake is a pie.
Boston Cream Pie is a cake.

I'm having both just to make sure.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking forward to all the grape pie recipes.
 
Chabash
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want a good chicken pot pie recipe.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Looking forward to all the grape pie recipes.


I swear I came here from a parallel reality where grape pie doesn't exist.
 
catmandu
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chabash: I want a good chicken pot pie recipe.


Here ya go. I have made this just like the recipe, as individual pies, and as a single crust pie using either pie crust or puff pastry as the top crust. It is excellent no matter what. I often buy a large bag of frozen peas and carrots if I don't have fresh carrots in the house.

Chicken Pot Pie

Ingredients
2 cups diced peeled potatoes
1-3/4 cups sliced carrots
1 cup butter, cubed
2/3 cup chopped onion
1 cup all-purpose flour
1-3/4 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon dried thyme
3/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups chicken broth
1-1/2 cups whole milk
4 cups cubed cooked chicken
1 cup frozen peas
1 cup frozen corn
4 sheets refrigerated pie crust

Directions
Preheat oven to 425°. Place potatoes and carrots in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, covered, 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain.
In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Stir in flour and seasonings until blended. Gradually stir in broth and milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken, peas, corn and potato mixture; remove from heat.
Unroll a pie crust into each of two 9-in. pie plates; trim even with rims. Add chicken mixture. Unroll remaining crusts; place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut slits in tops.
Bake 35-40 minutes or until crust is lightly browned. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting.
Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked pies. To use, remove from freezer 30 minutes before baking (do not thaw). Preheat oven to 425°. Place pies on baking sheets; cover edges loosely with foil. Bake 30 minutes with the foil on top. Remove the foil and bake for another 20-30 minutes or until golden
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Winterlight: Did anyone ever try to mock the "Mock Apple Pie" recipe that was on Ritz cracker boxes for ages?

[recipecurio.com image 450x342]


My mom tried to sneak it past us once. She only got caught because somebody spotted the scalloped edge of a cracker. It really did taste like apple pie. I've read that the recipe works because of the added spices and flavorings. Cooked apples by themselves don't have a very strong taste.
 
catmandu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since several in yesterday's thread never heard of a Cranberry pie:

Cranberry Pie with Snickerdoodle Crust

INGREDIENTS
CRUST:
1 refrigerated pie crust or fresh dough for 1 - 9" single crust pie
Butter, for the pie plate
2 tbsp. granulated sugar
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
All-purpose flour, for the rolling pin

FILLING:
2 12-oz packages fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed if frozen
1 c. granulated sugar
2 tsp. lime zest
1/2 c. fresh lime juice (from 3 to 4 limes)
1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, plus more for the dish
2 large eggs
2 large egg yolks
Pinch kosher salt

DECORATION:
1/2 c. granulated sugar
1 c. heavy cream
1/4 c. confectioners' sugar

DIRECTIONS
Make pie crust. Lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate with butter. In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle it over a work surface, then, using a floured rolling pin, roll disk of dough into a 12- to 13-inch circle; flip once to coat in sugar mixture. If using prepared crust, lightly roll with rolling pin to get cinnamon/sugar embedded. Flip and do the same to the second side. Fit pie crust into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pie plate. Fold overhang under itself to create a thicker rim of dough and crimp. Refrigerate until firm, at least 20 minutes.
Heat oven to 375°F. Press a large piece of nonstick foil into the pie plate and fill with baking beans or rice. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove the foil and continue baking until pastry feels sandy and is just starting to turn golden, 10 to 15 minutes more. Reduce heat to 350°F.

Make filling: Set aside 4 ounces (about 1 cup) cranberries for decorating. In a medium saucepan, bring sugar, lime zest and juice, 1/4 cup water, and remaining cranberries to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer until berries start to burst, 8 to 10 minutes.
Transfer mixture to large mesh sieve over a clean medium saucepan and press gently through, scraping the underside of the sieve into the pot. Stir in butter to melt, then eggs, yolks, and salt. Return to the stove and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens slightly, 8 to 10 minutes (do not boil). Pour mixture into prepared pie crust, transfer pie to the oven, and bake for 10 minutes (it will still jiggle). Transfer to a wire rack, let cool to room temperature, then chill for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.

To decorate: Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small saucepan, bring 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup water to a boil, swirling the pan to melt sugar. Let boil for one minute, then remove from heat. Working in batches, add half of the reserved cranberries, toss to coat, then strain over a bowl. Immediately toss berries in remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and let cool and dry, at least 20 minutes. Repeat with remaining cranberries.
In the large bowl of an electric mixer, whip heavy cream and confectioners' sugar until soft peaks form. Spoon into the middle of the pie and scatter with sugared berries.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chabash: I want a good chicken pot pie recipe.


I like to make the filling in my dutch oven pot and then just put some Grands biscuit dough on top.

/I don't like the dough part very much, so that ratio works for me.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this count?

mariecallendersmeals.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make a cake or cobbler instead.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will always look back on the year 2020 as the year I learned to make good pie dough, plus the global pandemic thing. And there was that one specific day, I think a Tuesday in July, where it hit me, "my god i really can make anything into a pie." A basic 3-2-1 pie dough is one of the best and easiest things to learn.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
key lime π...er, cheesecake.

in the past I would make my own Quark (aka tvorog aka farmer-cheese) from scratch... using whole-milk yogurt I had also made from scratch. but the savages were unappreciative, so I simply started buying neufchatel instead.

and I used to make a graham-cracker/butter crust and press just a single layer into the bottom of a springform pan. but... again, unappreciative savages. so eventually I just switched to Keebler pie tins what come with the crust in there already. or those cute li'l mini/individual pre-made crusts are always fun too.

random notes? hmm, keeping a pan of water on lower rack for steam-bath helps ensure thorough cooking (and also helps avoid cracks - in contrast to my below photo, lol)

half-recipe:

1lb cheese
6T butter
1/2-3/4c sugar
2T semolina
2T pudding powder (I like Maizena brand) or cornstarch
3 eggs
1/2t baking powder
zest and juice of your favorite citrus, to taste (lime works perfectly fine if you can't find fresh or bottled key lime)

350dF 45min or until set

...

orig. Quarktorte rezept:

* 1 kg Quark
* 125g Margarine oder weiche Butter
* 300g Zucker
* 3 Esslöffel Grieß
* 2 Esslöffel Stärkemehl (alternativ: Vanillepuddingpulver)
* 6 Eier
* 1 Prise Salz
* 1/2 Päckchen Backpulver
* abgeriebene Zitronenschale und/oder einen Spritzer Zitrone

Fark user imageView Full Size



/huh, doing strikethru on the pi symbol looks almost like a torii
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead-simple key lime pie recipe:

1 graham-cracker crust
1 package cream cheese
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup key lime juice

Soften the cream cheese, then put in a mixer.  Beat it briefly, then add the condensed milk and mix until blended.  Add the lime juice, mix until smooth.  Pour into crust.  Refrigerate 2 hours before serving.  Optional: serve with whipped cream.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kazrak: Dead-simple key lime pie recipe:

1 graham-cracker crust
1 package cream cheese
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup key lime juice

Soften the cream cheese, then put in a mixer.  Beat it briefly, then add the condensed milk and mix until blended.  Add the lime juice, mix until smooth.  Pour into crust.  Refrigerate 2 hours before serving.  Optional: serve with whipped cream.


I like this kind of thinking!

/your newsletter, how do I?
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: Chabash: I want a good chicken pot pie recipe.

I like to make the filling in my dutch oven pot and then just put some Grands biscuit dough on top.

/I don't like the dough part very much, so that ratio works for me.


My Mom used to do this with canned chicken ala king (with either a can of chicken or leftover chicken added). Try it with a sheet of puff pastry. Less sweet than the biscuits.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humble pie.

Recipe:  full length mirror.   Preparation time:  could be decades.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like raspberry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kazrak: Dead-simple key lime pie recipe:

1 graham-cracker crust
1 package cream cheese
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup key lime juice

Soften the cream cheese, then put in a mixer.  Beat it briefly, then add the condensed milk and mix until blended.  Add the lime juice, mix until smooth.  Pour into crust.  Refrigerate 2 hours before serving.  Optional: serve with whipped cream.


I do this but with 4 egg yolks instead of the cream cheese. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes, cool and refrigerate. Has the advantage of an optional merengue with the leftover egg whites. Either that or I make Schaum tortes and freeze them.
 
Boberella
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: key lime π...er, cheesecake.

in the past I would make my own Quark (aka tvorog aka farmer-cheese) from scratch... using whole-milk yogurt I had also made from scratch. but the savages were unappreciative, so I simply started buying neufchatel instead.

and I used to make a graham-cracker/butter crust and press just a single layer into the bottom of a springform pan. but... again, unappreciative savages. so eventually I just switched to Keebler pie tins what come with the crust in there already. or those cute li'l mini/individual pre-made crusts are always fun too.

random notes? hmm, keeping a pan of water on lower rack for steam-bath helps ensure thorough cooking (and also helps avoid cracks - in contrast to my below photo, lol)

half-recipe:

1lb cheese
6T butter
1/2-3/4c sugar
2T semolina
2T pudding powder (I like Maizena brand) or cornstarch
3 eggs
1/2t baking powder
zest and juice of your favorite citrus, to taste (lime works perfectly fine if you can't find fresh or bottled key lime)

350dF 45min or until set

...

orig. Quarktorte rezept:

* 1 kg Quark
* 125g Margarine oder weiche Butter
* 300g Zucker
* 3 Esslöffel Grieß
* 2 Esslöffel Stärkemehl (alternativ: Vanillepuddingpulver)
* 6 Eier
* 1 Prise Salz
* 1/2 Päckchen Backpulver
* abgeriebene Zitronenschale und/oder einen Spritzer Zitrone

[Fark user image 850x637]


/huh, doing strikethru on the pi symbol looks almost like a torii


Your pi dish! 😆

I shall make grasshopper pie.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The key thing, I think, is the gentle, tender makeouts.  As they continue, they get more aggressive, and forceful, and pretty soon you will have all the pie you could want.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever you do, unless you're a My Little Pony fan and the type of person with sexual inclinations toward anthropomorphic horses, DO NOT do a Bing search of "sexy pie".

I need to go scrub my eyeballs.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced like pee
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: Did anyone ever try to mock the "Mock Apple Pie" recipe that was on Ritz cracker boxes for ages?

[recipecurio.com image 450x342]


someone on TikTok did recently and reported that it did, surprisingly , taste like apple pie.
But, why? Apples are cheap.
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is also Albert Einstein's birthday today.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warrant - Cherry Pie
Youtube OjyZKfdwlng
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite pie sometimes leaves hair between my teeth.

/not always
//equal opportunity pie eater
///because
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skyotter: Pants full of macaroni!!: Looking forward to all the grape pie recipes.

I swear I came here from a parallel reality where grape pie doesn't exist.


I used to have it all the time as a young lad growing up in Pennsylvania.*

For today though I'm doing the circa-1930's LA Times recipe for black bottom pie.


*I was never a young lad in Pennsylvania.
 
dalthas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This may look like a bookmark, because PIE!!!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's been on my shelf for a few years and the recipes sound awesome, but I haven't tried anything yet.  Motivating myself to cook when I am a bachelor with no house guests is hard.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glad to see some savoury pies on the list. Beef Wellington for the farking win. I repeat from other pie day threads that a pie needs a lid or it is a flan or a tart, particularly if sweet.

Portuguese egg tarts are amazing. I went to Lisbon a few years ago and made sure to try some whilst there.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Blueberry Sourcream.

No recipe, just buy it at a very special location.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Chess Pie

images.food52.comView Full Size


Ingredients
1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust
6 tablespoons butter, softened
2 cups white sugar
1 (5 ounce) can evaporated milk 4 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 ounce bourbon
2 tablespoons cornmeal

Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and
fluffy. Blend in milk and bourbon until mixture is smooth. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the vanilla. Mix in cornmeal, then pour mixture into pastry shell.
Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, until set in center.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bughunter: [YouTube video: Warrant - Cherry Pie]


I see you and raise you 
The Irrationally Long Number Pi Song ("Sweet Number Pi")
Youtube Skf8NTEnrO4
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Did anyone ever try to mock the "Mock Apple Pie" recipe that was on Ritz cracker boxes for ages?

[recipecurio.com image 450x342]


Holy farkballs. I've never seen this in the wild. Before we knew about my son's egg allergy, this was a staple.
I can't tell you how good this thing is. I got the receipe from my grandmother. I had no idea it had been on the back of the box, though I probably should've guessed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Apricot pie.

You need 12 oz of dried Turkish apricots.

Soak the apricots for about 2 hours in room-temperature water.

Follow the sequence of events carefully:

Preheat the oven to 350
Prepare 2 pieces of pie dough, put one in the pan.
Measure out 3/4 cup sugar and 3 Tbsp corn starch into a bowl.
Wet the edge of the dough that's in the pan.
Without any delays, do the following:
* drain the apricots
* mix in the sugar and cornstarch
* place in the prepared pan
* add the top sheet of dough
* crimp and score
* put in the oven.
Bake for 50-60 minutes.

If you dilly-dally around after adding the cornstarch and sugar to the soaked apricots, osmosis will set it and it will draw a lot of the water back out of the apricots - leaving you with a runny filling and tough fruit.  Timing is important.

Allow the pie to cool completely before serving.

I love it for breakfast with a big cup of coffee.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Cheesecake is a pie.
Boston Cream Pie is a cake.

I'm having both just to make sure.


You sound fat.
 
mmm, looks good!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: It's pronounced like pee


steak-and-kiddly-pee?

Going For An English
(annoying that so much of GGM is not on the ut00bz, but what can you do)


Boberella: Your pi dish! 😆

I shall make grasshopper pie.


(ha, I stole that plate from my brother!)

grasshopper-anything always good 👍
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been meaning to make a final (for the season) Chocolate Truffle Tort - sans the truffles, Basically brownies-on-crack: https://www.kingarthurbaking.com/reci​p​es/chocolate-truffle-torte-recipe

Also just noticed I have a pre-made graham crust and 3 perfect bananas, so will probably do a banana cream as well.

I've found using a double boiler works well when making the cream filling - the curved sides make the corn starch/sugar/cream whisk up really well (no lumps to worry about)
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 295x210]


also-good? Euler's version!

e𝜋i = -1
 
