 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jezebel)   How TikTok exposed the behind-the-scenes abuse going on at a Missouri boarding school for "troubled" young girls. Tag is for the the TikToker   (jezebel.com) divider line
55
    More: Hero, Child abuse, Felony, Rape, Child sexual abuse, Circle of Hope Girls, Last May, Amanda Householder, Pleading  
•       •       •

1865 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2021 at 12:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are no boarding schools for troubled youths.  There are only living nightmares.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yikes.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love how everyone is shocked and disgusted by the rape and torture they've been enabling for years because they refused to believe the victims.

Any time I see something about a Christian school or foster program, this is what I assume is happening. Seems to me all a sick f*ck like this has to do is call it a Christian School or a church of some sort and they can do whatever they want. Because Jesus.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By the way, anyone seen Sally Jesse Raphael recently?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


sam the snowman really went bad
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? I think someone should investigate why it took so long to get anything done about it. Were all the cops too busy harassing jaywalking African Americans or something?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I love how everyone is shocked and disgusted by the rape and torture they've been enabling for years because they refused to believe the victims.

Any time I see something about a Christian school or foster program, this is what I assume is happening. Seems to me all a sick f*ck like this has to do is call it a Christian School or a church of some sort and they can do whatever they want. Because Jesus.


And the whole "we can't trust the victims because they are BAD" thing.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? I think someone should investigate why it took so long to get anything done about it. Were all the cops too busy harassing jaywalking African Americans or something?


It's Missouri.  The only problem is the embarrassment to the government, not the actual abuse.

The "school" had even moved to avoid bad press in the past.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the "gay conversion" youth farkers next.

They make "youth pastors" look good in comparison.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the big giveaway should have been Christian boarding school for troubled girls. I hope people are getting tired of the whole "They can't be like that they are christians" stick, it is tiresome at this point and usually the more "christian" they are the worse they are. Got enough of them to in my family to know that.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What like a hard knock life, for them.
Instead of being treated I bet they get tricked
and instead of kisses, I bet they get kicked.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri Boarding School is my Salo tribute film
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: [Fark user image 425x239]

Yikes.


Well he looks like a Democrat to me.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Left to their own legal devices, I expect these two would use the "They was all whores anyway" defense
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submitted this yesterday with a far more bitter headline.  Glad this got greened.

Beyond my whole organized religion is a financial/control/power grab thoughts...

maybe it's also time we started worrying less about kids being exposed to the horrors of the scary wasteland that's the internets, and focus more on kids being abused in their own homes and churches, and recognize that social media can be an excellent tool through which kids can reach out and get help, turn over ugly rocks, shine a light on injustice.

Yes, one can point out a hundred times where a child has fell prey to an internet stranger, and I can point to the hundreds of thousands abused among family friends.

/I'm making up the numbers, they're probably even worse.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: make me some tea: [Fark user image 425x239]

Yikes.

Well he looks like a Democrat to me.


My favorite internet chode is "guy so obsessed with politics that he can't even go a single thread without mentioning his political rival, even on a story about child abuse."

You should go back to reddit.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [Fark user image 425x239]

Yikes.


What are the odds that after a long day of beating and raping these children without a thought given to it, they would sit down at night to watch OAN and complain about Hillary and pizza basements and how to stop all those evil liberal pedophiles?
 
daffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Would you really leave your daughters with those two?
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
While this was a good thing to come from it...

'Went to TikTok.

Watched three videos.

Remembered that the world is really superficial and farked up and had to stop when hit with a close-up video of someone pulling ingrown hairs out of their skin put to the tune of yet another random, indistinguishably autotuned and annoying Pop-Hip-Hop tune.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow. Just wow.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I love how everyone is shocked and disgusted by the rape and torture they've been enabling for years because they refused to believe the victims.

Any time I see something about a Christian school or foster program, this is what I assume is happening. Seems to me all a sick f*ck like this has to do is call it a Christian School or a church of some sort and they can do whatever they want. Because Jesus.


Bad people do bad things under the umbrella of virtue, no matter what that virtue is. From churches to community leaders, from religions to social movements, good ideas are usurped by immoral actors who instinctively feed off of average people.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 256x296][Fark user image 410x308]

sam the snowman really went bad


First thing I thought of, too.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

groppet: Well the big giveaway should have been Christian boarding school for troubled girls. I hope people are getting tired of the whole "They can't be like that they are christians" stick, it is tiresome at this point and usually the more "christian" they are the worse they are. Got enough of them to in my family to know that.


You're so close to realizing a truth that your logic applies to any morality, including social movements you subscribe to.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you are wondering why it is always a religious school, the answer is simple.

The authorities believe people that say they are religious.  So when the victims complain, they believe the abusers instead of the victims.  This lets the abusers develop a larger system.

If they do not say "I am a good christian/jew/muslim, I would never do that. These people are very troubled." then the authorities immediately investigate and arrest.

Basically, you simply have to investigate the 'good people that would never do that'. just as much as the minorities that clearly must have done something wrong.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let me guess, more Christians doing God's good work?

/Just so farking depressing.
//I hope all the girls end up in a much better place.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In summary, Tiktok played no actual role in this, right?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How TikTok Testimonials Forced Authorities to Finally Act

This is the story of America right here. The authorities know all about corrupt, racist police. The authorities already know about the school to prison pipeline and prisoner abuse. The authorities know more than you might think about useless, parasitic public officials.

The authorities know exactly who is perpetrating the kind of crimes that only authority figures are in positions to perpetrate.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jesus Tapdancing Christ, Foxtrotting Buddha, and Discoing Allah, this is farking awful.

If you have kids, hug them and tell them you love them today. If you already did it, do it again.
 
Stochastic Cow [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: Missouri Boarding School is my Salo tribute film


You know, I'd like to give that a "funny" vote . . . but I just can't.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Benevolent Misanthrope: I love how everyone is shocked and disgusted by the rape and torture they've been enabling for years because they refused to believe the victims.

Any time I see something about a Christian school or foster program, this is what I assume is happening. Seems to me all a sick f*ck like this has to do is call it a Christian School or a church of some sort and they can do whatever they want. Because Jesus.

Bad people do bad things under the umbrella of virtue, no matter what that virtue is. From churches to community leaders, from religions to social movements, good ideas are usurped by immoral actors who instinctively feed off of average people.


You are assuming religion is a good idea though.  While it has been used to fight social injustice, far more often that social injustice only existed in the first place because of religion.

Even if we accept that God is real, just looking at the diversity of opinion on what God is supposed to be tells us that religion is incapable of telling us anything meaningful about him.  If the Bible is true than the Koran is not and if the Koran is true than the bible is not.  Yet both books have over a billion promoters who each pray to God and somehow get the answer that theirs is the right one.

Religion is like a big piece of post modern art that anyone can interpret to mean whatever the hell they want it to mean, and if what you want is for God to give you permission to abuse teenage girls, or at least a tool that will get parents to send their teenage girls to you for abuse, there is plenty to work with
 
macadamnut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: groppet: Well the big giveaway should have been Christian boarding school for troubled girls. I hope people are getting tired of the whole "They can't be like that they are christians" stick, it is tiresome at this point and usually the more "christian" they are the worse they are. Got enough of them to in my family to know that.

You're so close to realizing a truth that your logic applies to any morality, including social movements you subscribe to.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All I need to see is the word "Christian" and I believe any perverted shiat is going on.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Second only to that 40 year period that ran from 1821 to 1862.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's a nearby charity with the same name as this place. Nearby to me, not to the boarding school. Apparently they've gotten threatening phone calls in addition to a shiatload of 1-star reviews.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

groppet: Well the big giveaway should have been Christian boarding school for troubled girls. I hope people are getting tired of the whole "They can't be like that they are christians" stick, it is tiresome at this point and usually the more "christian" they are the worse they are. Got enough of them to in my family to know that.


I mean, I'm about as anti-religion as they come; but the issue is (just like our prison system, or elder care) we have people that need support of some sort... But it's expensive to provide. If a religious group or private company says, "hey, I'll take those problems off your hands"... And nobody looks too closely.

Abuse is rampant, with or without the religious affiliation.

https://www.inquirer.com/news/delaware​-county-juvenile-justice-center-abuse-​allegations-closed-20210313.html
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And withbschool vouchers we can take money away from public schools and give it to these assholes.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 582x428]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dryad: make me some tea: [Fark user image 425x239]

Yikes.

What are the odds that after a long day of beating and raping these children without a thought given to it, they would sit down at night to watch OAN and complain about Hillary and pizza basements and how to stop all those evil liberal pedophiles?


You know it
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? I think someone should investigate why it took so long to get anything done about it. Were all the cops too busy harassing jaywalking African Americans or something?


they were hanging out there shooting guns and palling up with the abuser.
/true story.

likely engaging in the abuse along with pos defendant.
/speculation
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Yes, one can point out a hundred times where a child has fell prey to an internet stranger, and I can point to the hundreds of thousands abused among family friends.

/I'm making up the numbers, they're probably even worse


I recall once seeing an interview with a woman whose child was abducted and killed by a complete stranger. She had a science background, so researched what could be done to prevent this in the future with an eye toward drafting legislation, but could could gather only a small handful of accounts of it actually happening over two decades.
Her conclusion was that children being victimized by strangers was so rare as to be a statistical anomaly, and it was actually the focus on 'stranger danger' that was the killing kids, instead of looking at institutional/church/teacher/family interactions that composed virtually the entire body of incidents.
 
Stochastic Cow [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Once again:

"A disturbing fact continues to surface in sex abuse research. The first best predictor of abuse is alcohol or drug addiction in the father. But the second best predictor is conservative religiosity, accompanied by parental belief in traditional male-female roles. This means that if you want to know which children are most likely to be sexually abused by their father, the second most significant clue is whether or not the parents belong to a conservative religious group with traditional role beliefs and rigid sexual attitudes." -- (Brown and Bohn, 1989; Finkelhor, 1986; Fortune, 1983; Goldstein et al, 1973; Van Leeuwen, 1990), in Sexual Abuse in Christian Homes and Churches, by Carolyn Holderread Heggen, Herald Press, Scotdale, PA, 1993 p. 73

(Substitute "male authority figures" for "father" here, and it still applies.)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

groppet: Well the big giveaway should have been Christian boarding school for troubled girls. I hope people are getting tired of the whole "They can't be like that they are christians" stick, it is tiresome at this point and usually the more "christian" they are the worse they are. Got enough of them to in my family to know that.


I specifically make a point of not hiring any contractor or service that advertises themselves as christian. In my experience if there's a Jesus fish or a bible quote in your advertising your work and materials are substandard.

I had my furnace replaced with a high efficiency model a few years ago and one HVAC guy #1 gave me a lot of performance tables and measured my basement and exterior perimeter to give me an exact plan for how the new equipment would be placed and function. #1 wanted $2000 more than guy #2 who didn't look around but showed me a binder full of previous installs that he supposedly did, every other page was faced with some religious crap.

I spent the extra money. Thoughts and prayers don't keep you warm at night.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x216]
Second only to that 40 year period that ran from 1821 to 1862.


This needs some explanation. Is there something special about those year? Show me!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dryad:

the killing kids

My nuevo punk band.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: ThieveryCorp: Benevolent Misanthrope: I love how everyone is shocked and disgusted by the rape and torture they've been enabling for years because they refused to believe the victims.

Any time I see something about a Christian school or foster program, this is what I assume is happening. Seems to me all a sick f*ck like this has to do is call it a Christian School or a church of some sort and they can do whatever they want. Because Jesus.

Bad people do bad things under the umbrella of virtue, no matter what that virtue is. From churches to community leaders, from religions to social movements, good ideas are usurped by immoral actors who instinctively feed off of average people.

You are assuming religion is a good idea though.  While it has been used to fight social injustice, far more often that social injustice only existed in the first place because of religion.

Even if we accept that God is real, just looking at the diversity of opinion on what God is supposed to be tells us that religion is incapable of telling us anything meaningful about him.  If the Bible is true than the Koran is not and if the Koran is true than the bible is not.  Yet both books have over a billion promoters who each pray to God and somehow get the answer that theirs is the right one.

Religion is like a big piece of post modern art that anyone can interpret to mean whatever the hell they want it to mean, and if what you want is for God to give you permission to abuse teenage girls, or at least a tool that will get parents to send their teenage girls to you for abuse, there is plenty to work with


I sincerely don't understand how anyone could treat the bible as authoritative, given it's history.

The books that make up the Bible were written by various people over a period of more than 1,000 years, between 1200 B.C.E. and the first century C.E...

Over time, the books that were deemed authentic and authoritative by the communities who used them were included in the canon and the rest were discarded. Although the bulk of that editing work ended in the late 300s, the debate over which books were theologically legit continued until at least the 16th century when church reformer Martin Luther published his German translation of the Bible.

But we have people acting like it is the literal word of God.

Off topic, but whatevs
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x216]
Second only to that 40 year period that ran from 1821 to 1862.

This needs some explanation. Is there something special about those year? Show me!


Missouri statehood (1821) to  a nominal (but not whole) emancipation in 1862 during the Civil War.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.