(Pix11)   Thanks to COVID, getting tanked in a pedicab may soon be legal   (pix11.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Alcoholic beverage, New Jersey, bills Thursday, State Senate Law, alcoholic beverages, Alcohol, Alcoholism, outdoor areas  
591 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2021 at 12:22 PM (1 hour ago)



Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read that as pedocab.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? There's no reason not to allow open beverages outside other than to target homeless people.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? There's no reason not to allow open beverages outside other than to target homeless people.


Yes there is, littering.

People are incapable of carrying an empty drink cup or beer can more than 1/2 a block before they will drop it in the gutter or place it on someones fence etc.

Former public works director for the City of Key West FL were open containers are illegal, but allowed anyway.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/soon
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a mute thing. Mrs Alt is on her way to Key West FL today to take a well deserved week off with her best friend down there. She is an RN and it has been brutal year on her, she and her firefighter best friend are both vaccinated so they decided to do a girls hang out week.

Anywho, the reason it is mute, she flew into West Palm Beach to stop over at her cousins in Delray Beach. She called me last night telling me how people wearing masks in Delray Beach was hard to find, her and her cousin were getting lots of stares from people when they went out to get some food and wine to bring back to the condo. Her cousin says Delray has been running just like the old days for weeks already.

We are just a couple of months away from getting this thing licked and people are just determined to fark it up and kill a bunch more on the way out.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I read that as pedocab.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: iheartscotch: Honestly? There's no reason not to allow open beverages outside other than to target homeless people.

Yes there is, littering.

People are incapable of carrying an empty drink cup or beer can more than 1/2 a block before they will drop it in the gutter or place it on someones fence etc.

Former public works director for the City of Key West FL were open containers are illegal, but allowed anyway.


I'd litter were the issue all food and beverages would be banned in public spaces
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: iheartscotch: Honestly? There's no reason not to allow open beverages outside other than to target homeless people.

Yes there is, littering.

People are incapable of carrying an empty drink cup or beer can more than 1/2 a block before they will drop it in the gutter or place it on someones fence etc.

Former public works director for the City of Key West FL were open containers are illegal, but allowed anyway.


So outside of banning alcohol, what solution are there? I think the way we need to do this is treat people drinking like they are toddlers. How do we get three year olds to stay clean?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Someone Else's Alt: iheartscotch: Honestly? There's no reason not to allow open beverages outside other than to target homeless people.

Yes there is, littering.

People are incapable of carrying an empty drink cup or beer can more than 1/2 a block before they will drop it in the gutter or place it on someones fence etc.

Former public works director for the City of Key West FL were open containers are illegal, but allowed anyway.

I'd litter were the issue all food and beverages would be banned in public spaces


If
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Someone Else's Alt: iheartscotch: Honestly? There's no reason not to allow open beverages outside other than to target homeless people.

Yes there is, littering.

People are incapable of carrying an empty drink cup or beer can more than 1/2 a block before they will drop it in the gutter or place it on someones fence etc.

Former public works director for the City of Key West FL were open containers are illegal, but allowed anyway.

So outside of banning alcohol, what solution are there? I think the way we need to do this is treat people drinking like they are toddlers. How do we get three year olds to stay clean?


I have no good answers for you, all I know is I was responsible for trying to keep Duval Street clean for almost 10 years. An impossible task with open container laws in crowded areas. When you go to a city that has draconian open container laws you will notice their streets and sidewalks are very clean by comparison, places like San Diego Gas Lamp or Old Port in Portland Maine, were the doormen will not let you walk out of the bar with an open container of anything, even a water bottle.

People are lazy farking slobs, they are 10x worse than that when they are on vacation and or drinking.
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hoodiowithtudio:How do we get three year olds to stay clean?
I don't have any idea. How do you?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: hoodiowithtudio: Someone Else's Alt: iheartscotch: Honestly? There's no reason not to allow open beverages outside other than to target homeless people.

Yes there is, littering.

People are incapable of carrying an empty drink cup or beer can more than 1/2 a block before they will drop it in the gutter or place it on someones fence etc.

Former public works director for the City of Key West FL were open containers are illegal, but allowed anyway.

So outside of banning alcohol, what solution are there? I think the way we need to do this is treat people drinking like they are toddlers. How do we get three year olds to stay clean?

I have no good answers for you, all I know is I was responsible for trying to keep Duval Street clean for almost 10 years. An impossible task with open container laws in crowded areas. When you go to a city that has draconian open container laws you will notice their streets and sidewalks are very clean by comparison, places like San Diego Gas Lamp or Old Port in Portland Maine, were the doormen will not let you walk out of the bar with an open container of anything, even a water bottle.

People are lazy farking slobs, they are 10x worse than that when they are on vacation and or drinking.


What do you think about a licensing system? Areas with open container rules, you apply for a license, pay a fee and voila, you have something tangible to lose.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: chitownmike: Someone Else's Alt: iheartscotch: Honestly? There's no reason not to allow open beverages outside other than to target homeless people.

Yes there is, littering.

People are incapable of carrying an empty drink cup or beer can more than 1/2 a block before they will drop it in the gutter or place it on someones fence etc.

Former public works director for the City of Key West FL were open containers are illegal, but allowed anyway.

I'd litter were the issue all food and beverages would be banned in public spaces

If


It is a resource thing. If they would have let me have my way there would not have been any food or beverages of any kind on city sidewalks. It makes keeping the place looking clean close to impossible without hiring a literal army of street sweeping people, as in one on each side of each block from 7am until 4am each day to keep up with it, which of course no city commission would ever be willing to pay for. Most people do not know it, but the sidewalks on Duval Street in Key West are pressure washed every night, they do three or four blocks each night so all the sidewalks are pressure washed a bout once every one to two weeks. But you cannot tell it was done just a couple of days later. Put a trash can on each corner, they are overflowing by 12pm, so add a second pickup in the afternoon around 3pm they are overflowing by 8pm, put four cans on each block, same thing. Put 8 cans on each block, same thing.

People ask all the time "how does Disney do it? how do they keep it so clean?" I asked the maintenance operations director from Disney in Orlando that exact question back when I Public Works Director for Key West. His answer? He had 22,000 people working for him at the time.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Someone Else's Alt: hoodiowithtudio: Someone Else's Alt: iheartscotch: Honestly? There's no reason not to allow open beverages outside other than to target homeless people.

Yes there is, littering.

People are incapable of carrying an empty drink cup or beer can more than 1/2 a block before they will drop it in the gutter or place it on someones fence etc.

Former public works director for the City of Key West FL were open containers are illegal, but allowed anyway.

So outside of banning alcohol, what solution are there? I think the way we need to do this is treat people drinking like they are toddlers. How do we get three year olds to stay clean?

I have no good answers for you, all I know is I was responsible for trying to keep Duval Street clean for almost 10 years. An impossible task with open container laws in crowded areas. When you go to a city that has draconian open container laws you will notice their streets and sidewalks are very clean by comparison, places like San Diego Gas Lamp or Old Port in Portland Maine, were the doormen will not let you walk out of the bar with an open container of anything, even a water bottle.

People are lazy farking slobs, they are 10x worse than that when they are on vacation and or drinking.

What do you think about a licensing system? Areas with open container rules, you apply for a license, pay a fee and voila, you have something tangible to lose.


Key West uses what it calls "Party Zones" basically Duval St and one block in each direction where they don't enforce the open container law, unless you are being an asshat.

How would a permit system work? If a bar is permitted to allow open containers to leave their bar, and the patron leaves the "party zone" two blocks away without throwing away his container, until he puts in on a fence three block away, how do you hold that bar accountable? The cup has the bar name on it, but so what, the customer was supposed to use the bin at the end of the zone not walk two more blocks with their drink etc.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pre-COVID PA legalized alcoholic slushies (Slushy + vodka).  Nothing terrible happened.

Mid-COVID we legalized to-go drinks at bars (which you are totally not supposed to drink until you get home.). Nothing really happened.

The people who need a "roadie" in the car were doing it already anyways, it just might have been disguised in a Pepsi can or whatever.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The owner of the pedicab must maintain general liability insurance of a minimum of $500,000 and cannot drive faster than 30 miles per hour."

WTF pedicab does more than 30mph?  Even a Class-3 pedelec tops out the assist at 28mph, and you'd murder your battery going that fast with a couple of passengers in an already 100+ pound pedicab.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

