(Daily Dot)   Karen says man doesn't look disabled enough for handicap spot, doesn't have a leg to stand on with her argument   (dailydot.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trigger Warning: McDonald's shaming

Disabled people eating at McDonalds is a failure of society.

Anyone eating at McDonalds is a failure of society.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Many years ago, probably during the 80's, this senior secretary at my father's workplace made the handicapped parking space her personal parking space.  She always used it, no one else.

Then an actual handicapped person used the spot, and she actually yelled at him and told him to move it.  Of course, he called the police at that point.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Years ago I had a coworker who used a handicapped spot at work, even though to look at her you wouldn't think anything was wrong with her.  She had multiple sclerosis and eventually died from it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of theses days a dude with a bionic leg and a desert eagle is going to shoot one of theses busy bodies and I'm going to laugh for days.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd like to think in his situation I'd probably let the elderly lady have the handicap spot.

I mean yeah he's entitled to the spot, he's definitely handicapped.  But it's still kind of a douche move to steal that spot from an elderly person.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My elderly step mother abused the hell out of my blind dad's placard.  She offered it to me one day as I was heading to the store on my own.  She seemed insulted when declined to screw over people in need of the space.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: One of theses days a dude with a bionic leg and a desert eagle is going to shoot one of theses busy bodies and I'm going to laugh for days.


She was karening right at us!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I'd like to think in his situation I'd probably let the elderly lady have the handicap spot.

I mean yeah he's entitled to the spot, he's definitely handicapped.  But it's still kind of a douche move to steal that spot from an elderly person.


How so?  Why is someone's advanced age deemed an entitlement?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theteacher: Trigger Warning: McDonald's shaming

Disabled people eating at McDonalds is a failure of society.

Anyone eating at McDonalds is a failure of society.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roostercube
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, I've got a below-knee amputation. A couple times in my life, people have made comments about my apparent lack of disability when I'm wearing pants instead of shorts (which is almost all the time). I have *always* wanted something like a formal-looking letter from HR or whomever stating that disabled parking is for those who are actually disabled. I'd frame it. Anyway, I feel it's a badge of honor for someone to declare me as a phoney. Marie, my physical therapist, did one hell of a good job with me. She deserves praise, if you can't tell I'm an amputee and think I'm faking.

Oddly, I've been yelled at more for times when I don't park in disabled spaces, because "I'm taking up a good space for the normal folks" or whatever. Can't make all people happy.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I broke my leg big time in the 1980s and I was on crutches for a year. Luckily there was a handicapped space just a block from where I worked downtown. But sometimes it was occupied by a delivery truck when I got to work in the morning. I'd park illegally behind and wait for the driver to arrive. I'd explain to the driver that I needed to work, too, and he should not have used that space. None of them gave a damn.
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: One of theses days a dude with a bionic leg and a desert eagle is going to shoot one of theses busy bodies and I'm going to laugh for days.


Nah. I'm looking for the day someone beats the ass with their artificial leg in self-defense: "Does that feel real to you?!"
 
GORDON
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the one hand, old busibody.

On the other, a millennial trying to drum up offense and a cancellation.

As is almost always the case, millennial is more wrong.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's why he should have eaten at Hungry Jacks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I'd like to think in his situation I'd probably let the elderly lady have the handicap spot.

I mean yeah he's entitled to the spot, he's definitely handicapped.  But it's still kind of a douche move to steal that spot from an elderly person.


I couldn't watch the video and I'm not installing tik-tok. Is that what actually happened?

Around here people use the handicapped spots for loading zones all time. I don't take issue with it if someone is with the car to move it if someone who needs it pulls up, but I also don't take issue with someone questioning it if they are just sitting in their car and someone else could use the spot.

I don't get involved either way. I prefer the back of the lot where I don't have to fight traffic to pull out of a parking spot.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I'd like to think in his situation I'd probably let the elderly lady have the handicap spot.

I mean yeah he's entitled to the spot, he's definitely handicapped.  But it's still kind of a douche move to steal that spot from an elderly person.


He did not steal anything. He arrived at the spot first and was entitled to it.  A physical disability is a physical disability regardless of the age of the person who has it.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GORDON: On the one hand, old busibody.

On the other, a millennial trying to drum up offense and a cancellation.

As is almost always the case, millennial is more wrong.


I'm just glad you came up with a justification to hate the disabled.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He should have removed his prosthesis and then asked Doubting Thomas if she wanted to feel the stump to confirm it was real.
 
Snort
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Versions of this story have been around for years.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are no winners in this story.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The biggest abuse of these I always saw was at concerts, kids using someone hang tag to get a closer tailgating spot.  Usually more space with then as well.   One if the guys I worked with used to go around and ask people who it belonged to, most were drunk enough to say mom dad grandma etc
 
dopirt [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My interest in that article was kneecapped by their "read more" button that was placed over an advertisement. I didn't care to find out that there was more to the article or was that a
BS ad.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's none of your business if the person with a disabled placard is disabled or not.

It's none of your business if the person buying food with an EBT card is also buying lottery scratch-offs, cigarettes, etc.

If you have a problem with either event, notify DSS or whomever and let them handle; it is none of your business.

Personally, I'd've told the lady that the placard wasn't mine and neither was the car.  Hell, tell her you stole it.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The guy is entirely in the right. But, why does he want the surveillance footage so bad? That part seems weird and excessive.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jimjays: waxbeans: One of theses days a dude with a bionic leg and a desert eagle is going to shoot one of theses busy bodies and I'm going to laugh for days.

Nah. I'm looking for the day someone beats the ass with their artificial leg in self-defense: "Does that feel real to you?!"


💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜🤭🤣
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yaw String: There are no winners in this story.


Yeah, once he tried to bring the cops into it for her questioning his disability?  Dude, if she'd have punched you, sure, but Karens gonna Karen.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GORDON: On the one hand, old busibody.

On the other, a millennial trying to drum up offense and a cancellation.

As is almost always the case, millennial is more wrong.


🙄

No.
Some of those images in some of those books did in fact become problematic later.
And, if once raped a gal, yeah, kick rocks.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had an ex-girlfriend who got a hold of her Mom's extra handicapped placard.  You know, the ones you hang from the rear view mirror.  She said her walk to work from the parking lot was way too far, even though she was healthy enough.  And she used it other places too.

Well, they have expiration dates displayed on them.  When it expired, she went to Staples and found stick-on lettering to attempt to change the expiration date.  It looked hilariously ridiculous, however she thought she was brilliant.  Don't know if she ever got caught, as I broke it off shortly after that.  That told me all I needed to know about her to end it.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yaw String: There are no winners in this story.


Why should there be any winners? A handicapped driver was harassed by a senile senior citizen who thought that a handicapped parking place was exclusively hers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: It's none of your business if the person with a disabled placard is disabled or not.

It's none of your business if the person buying food with an EBT card is also buying lottery scratch-offs, cigarettes, etc.

If you have a problem with either event, notify DSS or whomever and let them handle; it is none of your business.

Personally, I'd've told the lady that the placard wasn't mine and neither was the car.  Hell, tell her you stole it.


💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NinjaFapper: I had an ex-girlfriend who got a hold of her Mom's extra handicapped placard.  You know, the ones you hang from the rear view mirror.  She said her walk to work from the parking lot was way too far, even though she was healthy enough.  And she used it other places too.

Well, they have expiration dates displayed on them.  When it expired, she went to Staples and found stick-on lettering to attempt to change the expiration date.  It looked hilariously ridiculous, however she thought she was brilliant.  Don't know if she ever got caught, as I broke it off shortly after that.  That told me all I needed to know about her to end it.


I like her😁
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: My elderly step mother abused the hell out of my blind dad's placard.  She offered it to me one day as I was heading to the store on my own.  She seemed insulted when declined to screw over people in need of the space.


Yea, you pointed out tactfully that she is a worthless harpy. Good on you.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If Karen had freed up the disabled spot from being parked in by a normie he would be applauding her.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I'd like to think in his situation I'd probably let the elderly lady have the handicap spot.

I mean yeah he's entitled to the spot, he's definitely handicapped.  But it's still kind of a douche move to steal that spot from an elderly person.


You sound old and entitled
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've lived in Australia.  It's an island the size of a continent.  Since no state, city or town is mentioned, here's a real outrage to satisfy what's lacking in facts.

Como Centre underground parking in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.  McLaren 570GT - estimated to be worth $300,000.

Karen must not live in Victoria.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GORDON: On the one hand, old busibody.

On the other, a millennial trying to drum up offense and a cancellation.

As is almost always the case, millennial is more wrong.


Ok boomer
 
Flashlight
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: My elderly step mother abused the hell out of my blind dad's placard.  She offered it to me one day as I was heading to the store on my own.  She seemed insulted when declined to screw over people in need of the space.


Your blind dad drives?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not disabled and don't have a parking placard. I once had a lady at the grocery store tell me I shouldn't be parking in a handicap spot.

Difficulty: It wasn't a handicap spot. I'm not sure what made her think it was. When she realized that, she made a face like her being stupid was my fault and just walked away.

/csb
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I drive my disabled mother places and we use the placard when she's with me in my car. I get the occasional confrontation with people telling me that I cannot use the reserved spaces when she is a passenger. They seem to think that if she is not driving, I'm forbidden from using the reserved spaces.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many of you own Apple products?

conceptdrop.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
True Fact: Australian Karens can spit their venom up to 6 feet with pinpoint accuracy
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When an asshole meet an asshole
a-comin' through the rye
I don't care which asshole wins
and hope that they both die.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: NinjaFapper: I had an ex-girlfriend who got a hold of her Mom's extra handicapped placard.  You know, the ones you hang from the rear view mirror.  She said her walk to work from the parking lot was way too far, even though she was healthy enough.  And she used it other places too.

Well, they have expiration dates displayed on them.  When it expired, she went to Staples and found stick-on lettering to attempt to change the expiration date.  It looked hilariously ridiculous, however she thought she was brilliant.  Don't know if she ever got caught, as I broke it off shortly after that.  That told me all I needed to know about her to end it.

I like her😁


You can have her, Waxbeans!  Just sleep with one eye open.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Flashlight: Ker_Thwap: My elderly step mother abused the hell out of my blind dad's placard.  She offered it to me one day as I was heading to the store on my own.  She seemed insulted when declined to screw over people in need of the space.

Your blind dad drives?


I've actually heard that more than ONCE
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 hours ago  

holdmybones: The guy is entirely in the right. But, why does he want the surveillance footage so bad? That part seems weird and excessive.


Sounds like an unemployed snowflake looking for a payout.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 2 hours ago  

big pig peaches: GrizzlyPouch: I'd like to think in his situation I'd probably let the elderly lady have the handicap spot.

I mean yeah he's entitled to the spot, he's definitely handicapped.  But it's still kind of a douche move to steal that spot from an elderly person.

I couldn't watch the video and I'm not installing tik-tok. Is that what actually happened?

Around here people use the handicapped spots for loading zones all time. I don't take issue with it if someone is with the car to move it if someone who needs it pulls up, but I also don't take issue with someone questioning it if they are just sitting in their car and someone else could use the spot.

I don't get involved either way. I prefer the back of the lot where I don't have to fight traffic to pull out of a parking spot.


I don't have tik tok and didn't watch the video either.

But yeah if the old lady just walked out and yelled at him, she's wrong for sure.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So this is what happens when assholes collide.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BitwiseShift: I've lived in Australia.  It's an island the size of a continent.  Since no state, city or town is mentioned, here's a real outrage to satisfy what's lacking in facts.

Como Centre underground parking in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.  McLaren 570GT - estimated to be worth $300,000.

Karen must not live in Victoria.


[Fark user image 600x337]


When I was a teen I had a shiatty Fox body 4 cylinder Mustang.  It has a removable sun/moon/glass roof. If I ran into assholes like this, I would pull into the spot next them and then climb out either the moon roof or the hatch.  If they dented or scratched up the car... eh, nobody would notice.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The kid's being a dick.  Yes, he had every right to the spot because he has one leg, which means he knows how farked it is when someone who's not handicapped parks in a reserved space.  He could have taken a moment to commiserate with her and acknowledge that by challenging what she thought was a violation she was also protesting on behalf of all handicapped people, which includes him.  Instead, he's throwing a temper tantrum because MacDonald and the police won't help him harass an old lady.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NinjaFapper: I had an ex-girlfriend who got a hold of her Mom's extra handicapped placard.  You know, the ones you hang from the rear view mirror.  She said her walk to work from the parking lot was way too far, even though she was healthy enough.  And she used it other places too.

Well, they have expiration dates displayed on them.  When it expired, she went to Staples and found stick-on lettering to attempt to change the expiration date.  It looked hilariously ridiculous, however she thought she was brilliant.  Don't know if she ever got caught, as I broke it off shortly after that.  That told me all I needed to know about her to end it.


She sounds fat.
 
