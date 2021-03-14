 Skip to content
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This week, we're looking not just for what your first computer was, but where you got it from, what kind of software did you have, what did you use it for, and that sort of thing. And remember: all hail the computer, the computer is your friend.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Apple ][+
It had visicalc, but you had to load it from a cassette tape.
I used it for nothing really, I played games like Zork and when they came out Infocom text games.

I learned to program in Basic on it.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We had this boxy devil until the mid 90's when we updated to our first dial up pc. My parents fought tooth and nail about spending money on that upgrade because the old PC "worked fine."
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I couldn't even say.  It was a basic Windows whatever from 1996.  I worked all summer at the movie theater for that cash.  My hair reeked of popcorn.  I was so proud.

My parents gave it to my sister when I was doing college visits because it was selfish of me to need my very own computer.

In fairness, it was the mid 90s.  I mostly used it for the homework and Simcity.  Still.  I'd bought and paid for it, and I'm sure there was a lesson there.  I've been more than repaid.  But that hurt.

They realized that was really really dumb and got me a new one but I'll never forget that.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It was 1999, an emachine windows. My in-laws got it for us for Christmas. I still really how bad that thing was.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My dad had an Apple IIe, which I got to use for Zork, Night Driver and Choplifter, and later for single page book reports printed on a dot matrix printer.

The first computer I had that was mine was a Packard Bell 286.  That one eventually would be paired with an external 2400 BPS modem, which changed my life forever.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My brother and I scraped together the money to buy the Commodore VIC-20.  Wooo-dog was that something.   My brother took to it more than I did, of course he's 4 years older.  Actually, now that I think on it, he probably said we "shared" it because I had some money to contribute.   I think we (he) soon outpaced its capabilities and then got the Commodore 64.  I remember getting the magazines with the programs to type in on cassette so we could play games.

Brother is still a programmer, but a bit beyond Basic.   I took the science route, but mostly program.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My first work computer was in 1987 at a San Francisco ad agency. It ran DOS and I was excited to have a computer at my desk and to learn to use it. HP was one of my clients. Eight months later, I was newly working for a certain company south of there that had a rainbow fruit logo, and so my first very own personal computer was a Macintosh SE with a 20mb hard drive. Fell in love with the Mac OS. Never touched DOS or Windows after that. Many other Macs were to follow, and are still following.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It doesn't look like much...
Fark user imageView Full Size


8k ROM with 2 games, a drawing app, and a calculator. 4K RAM. Z80 processor.

But, add this...
Fark user imageView Full Size


and this...
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and it's almost useful.

Then we added the Z80 support chips (SIO, PIO, CTC), 64K RAM, Hayes Smartmodem and the Jameco keyboard, and it became almost a full computer. At that configuration, it was easily more powerful than a minimum-configuration IBM PC.

But it never supported a disk drive. It had a thermal problem from the initial design encountering a change in the FCC RF emissions rules mid-production.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tandy 1000, 1987.

It basically changed my life.  Well, I was 8 years old, so everything changes your life at that age.  It became "what I do" forever, is what I mean.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, to stay on topic... our Tandy 1000 from 1987:

Parents bought it for all of us for Christmas, but I took to it immediately and forever.

Mostly programming in BASIC, and programming became my life and career and multiple businesses.

I also loved Lotus 123, and still use spreadsheets for everything in my life.

I liked Zork.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sinclair ZX81 (branded as Timex in the US). Originally bought a ZX80 but it never worked right, returned it and got a credit coupon towards the ZX81 when that came out. Learned to program in BASIC, got hooked.

About the same time I was also getting a few hours of timesharing on the local university's ICL mainframe. I don't recall exactly what that was, but the timeline suggests it was likely a 1900 running George 3 (insert your own joke about the madness of George 3 here). There I taught myself FORTRAN, which was handy when I entered the workforce.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tandy TRS-80

I loved that thing to death. It was my dad's, I think he brought it home from work when I was about 3. Most programs had to be saved to/loaded from cassette tape, although the TRS-80 had a cartridge expansion port and we had at least one game that plugged in via that port. Learned to code on that old thing before I even started preschool
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I used a Sinclair and an Apple 2 a little bit at school, but the first one I owned at home was an Atari 800. We got it from an independent computer retailer that is still open at the same location.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My Wang?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We got an Apple IIc, perhaps used. But there was plenty of software for it at Babbages, lots of games I remember. We only got it because my mom was studying econometrics and needed the spreadsheet applications. And wrote papers on it.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Technically, it would be a Commodore PET that my school had.  I learned BASIC and a little bit of Assembler on it.  The lab also had a Mattel BigTrak and we had fun programming that thing.

My first home computer was a Vic-20 and then an Atari 800.
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NEC 286 8mhz 2m RAM 40m HDD, 1200 baud hayes modem
MS-DOS 5 and Windows 3.1, although most of the time booted to barest possible shell to run every lucasarts or ea game on 5 1/4 floppy, unless I was tying up the phone line (parents eventually caved and got a second one) doing BBSes
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My grandpa worked for GE in the early 80s and could tell computers were the future so he bought all of his grandkids (families, not individuals) Apple IICs. It was a great little intro machine but was mostly used to play Karateka, Transylvania, Spy's Demise, Lemonade Stand, and making stupid banners on Print Shop.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My dad bought a TRS 80 for his home business.  Everything ran off of tapes.  I remember that most programs were activated by typing 'RUN,' but I f you had something really advanced then you'd have to type 'EXEC.'
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1984 it was an Aquarius it had basic,a cartridge and cassette tape medium.  It was already antiquated when I got it.


And once after typing in about 90% of the kaleidoscope program (random colored blocks it took over 100 lines, try that on a chiclet keyboard) one of my friends brother shut it off.  He did it on purpose too, the jerk.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fond memories of playing Chivalry, Rendezvous, C'est la Vie, and Wizardry on my apple IIe. Remember notching the 5 1/4 disks to make them double-sided?
Simpler times
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 4 hours ago  
api.time.comView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not really a computer but I still have one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


CARDIAC computer

First real computer, Kaypro II all the way from Solana Beach CA. 64K RAM and two double sided, double density 5 1/4 Drives.  Lots of click-clacking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hamadryad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image 256x300]

We had this boxy devil until the mid 90's when we updated to our first dial up pc. My parents fought tooth and nail about spending money on that upgrade because the old PC "worked fine."


What's a "dial up PC?" I used a Mac through the mid-late '80s and used it to get online all the time.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My parents briefly had an IBM PC, then we had an Apple IIc (the sweet portable one), but the first real modern computer I remember using heavily was from a local brand:
486 33 MHz, 4 MB RAM, 120 MB HDD, DR-DOS

That, and its eventual 80 MHz 8MB upgrade, was the computer I learned to program on with BASIC back in the days of checking out a book from the library to learn a programming language.

I kind of miss spending hours screwing around on a computer that didn't even have internet access.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DOS operated pc from Lanier Computer Systems.

I played Nyet [tetris] and wrote programs to do trig for me.

Win word 3.1 or some such. IDK, that was *sigh* 27 years ago.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 4 hours ago  
an 8088 clone pc of some kind must have been my first. in college i had a mac 512k upgraded to 1 whole meg of memory ( living large ) and an external 30 meg scsi drive.. 1990ish every roommate in the house used it to write papers.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mine was a Mac IIci which cost me almost 4 grand, back in the days of NYC advertising when computers were just starting to take over my job as a studio artist it was the only way to go. Yes it had a big 120 meg hard drive.
/still have it
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mine was an Apple IIe. It cost about $1,500 with two disk drives, no monitor.

I got it for two reasons. My kids broke our IBM Selectric, and I was such a lousy typist that word processing saved me a whole lot of time and trouble.

We also played a lot of "Olympic Decathlon" and "Crush, Crumble and Chomp".
 
nucal
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Used the Kaypro with Wordstar to write my PhD dissertation and also some light data crunching programming in Turbo Pascal.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My mother had an early IBM PC with 2 5-1/2" drives and a green monochrome monitor. I learned Wordstar on it. She also had a narrow-carriage dot matrix printer. I'm pretty sure the whole setup was about $3500.

As an adult, my wife and I used her employee purchase program to get a 386SX (probably a Packard Bell) and an external 19.2 modem.

My first work computer was a 286 PC with a salvaged IBM green monitor. I downloaded the BIOS on my home computer and took it into the office to rehab the 286. We used WordPerfect at the office and I also had it at home. I started turning out work documents at the office with actual drawings in them (I had someone else scan them for me). I had secretaries coming to me asking how to do that.
The office "network" was a mainframe connection, and the desktop computers had 3270 cards and a coax network.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The early 80s... we, in the "bigger than just me and my immediate household" sense, were a Big Blue family (a lot of family members were directly or indirectly dependent on IBM for employment, either as vendors, customers, or whatever), so it was an IBM PC jr for us. This was the era of "you never lost your job buying IBM" mentality. Probably one of 8 of the first run that was actually sold. Cost about as much as a car, did about as much as a brick.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Dad got me it and BASIC, with a big ol' book. His store was selling them and he needed someone to show him how to use it. After a few weeks, I'd gotten decent with it; as a reward he got me Missile Command.
 
burber
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I asked for a car, I got a computer.
Commodore 64 but I learned basic in school
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember my father buying an IBM tower computer. It had Windows 3.1 on it, and while I never saw the inside of it, it had an external display that showed how many megahertz it was running. It was 60. Weird to think about today.
 
jbtilley
‘’ 4 hours ago  
386 Packard Bell 520SX, Sears
 
cleek
‘’ 4 hours ago  
C64 from Ray Supply in Glens Falls, NY ! 1983, probably.

at the time i thought it was far more computer than i would ever need.

i had one game cartridge: Buck Rogers! i got some pirated games from the local C64 users group. but mostly i wrote my own programs.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Commodore Vic 20


d3ecqbn6etsqar.cloudfront.netView Full Size



5k ram standard. Could be upgraded to a whopping 8k with the 3k expansion cartridge.

It came with a BASIC compiler installed so it was my very first exposure to programming. Dad bought me a book of codes for a bunch of simple games with it. Between that and the type ins that came with computer magazines at the time, it didn't take long for me to become very proficient with BASIC and start coding my own stuff.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dear old dad had. TRS-80 model 3 with one disk drive.  He used it as a typesetter for the newspaper. He wanted me to put all the subscribers in a database.  So he booted the computer, put the disk back in the sleeve, loaded the database program, put it back in the sleeve.  He turned and looked for a data disk.  There was a silver indent on the keyboard.  I just kinda of touched it and the computer rebooted.

Dad was less than pleased.  Boot, load, get out the manual and an error.  Reset, boot, load, manual and error again.  Forty nine bucks for a db program that won't load!  Screw this. It was a dumb idea anyways.

A few years later I got a used Commie 64.  Upgraded it to the 128. Subscribed to Loadstar magazine/disk. Used to look forward getting that disk every month.
 
jbtilley
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And after submitting the previous comment I remember the commodore 64.

d'oh
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was for my son, and for me to write better. (Remember typewriters?) So I got a Hewlett Packard something or other, and it came with little CDs. I wasn't sure what to do with the internet when we first got it, but we put the CDs in the computer and they were kids games. You'd put the mouse on the frog, and it would talk, and then you'd put the mouse on the tree, and it would smile and open a door. I was like, What the FARK? and my son was instantly hooked (he was about five.)

Then shortly after we got the internet, I discovered Fark, but always scorned Facebook, so here we are.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My first computer wasn't mine.

The first I ever used was the Radio Shack TRS-80 (also known as the TRASH-80) at the hotel where I worked. Everything was write your own code and I had no idea how to do it. An attempt was made to teach me, by a guy who barely knew how himself. It sat on a table unused for the rest of the time I worked there.

My college roommate was an accounting major and he saw the benefit of using a computer. He bought a "PC clone" whose brand I can't remember. A DOS machine with one 5.25" floppy. Oh how many times I accidentally over-wrote the DOS disc, forgetting to swap it with the program disc or the data disc. My roommate ended up working at the store where he bought the PC, and upgraded to a unit with more kB of RAM and dual floppy drives.

It was on that PC where I learned to use computers in the mid 1980s. I was the first person in my college to use a word processor for their Masters thesis. It saved a lot of time and expense of using typing services. Even now I'm the go-to guy in the family if there's a computer problem. Don't tell anyone, but most of the time I'm successful with rebooting and/or running Malwarebytes. But I also retrieve data from hard drives, replace/update components, and I once built my own tower.

Weird to think I've been using PCs for over 35 years.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got this used in the early 90s.

Then saved lawn mowing and snow shoveling earnings to get an IBM 486 SX. 25 megahertz and 4 megs of RAM! It was great for point and click games and Shareware Doom. I then picked up a 1x CD-ROM drive. When playing Wing Commander 3, I'd load a mission, have a sandwich, and it would be cued up by the time I got back.

Downloading one still porn image on a 2400 baud phone modem was an exercise in patience.
 
g0ats3x
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cut my teeth on a Gateway2000 P5 Pentium 75.

Fondly remember PC Gamer Magazine sending out game demo disks as Windows 95 launched.

I've been hooked ever since.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My brothers and I shared a TI99 4A that was mostly used to play Parsec. There was a script in the manual to make a simple dancing guy- i got it right on my second try and then lost interest in it. It's pretty high on my list of poor life choi
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...ces.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My college roommate had an Apple Lisa computer. I'd use it but only to make counterfeit parking passes because I was too poor to buy them.
 
theflinx
‘’ 4 hours ago  
IBM PCjr with 512k of ram (it had the 256k expansion module). The parallel port side card, and the serial port side card. it had 2 360k floppy drives and a wireless infrared keyboard. could display 16 colors in CGA mode. I got it as surplus from my college in 1989 for $100. I replaced the 8088 CPU with an NEC V20 and boosted the speed from 4.77 mhz to something around 9mhz.  A fully decked out PCjr could be almost 2 feet tall and have daughter cards sticking off the side for almost a foot.

It used several different versions of DOS all the way from 2.11 up to 4.somthingorother. depended on what I needed to do and how much memory I needed. software I had was whatever DOS based stuff I could pirate at the time. lots of sierra on line games. It died after about a year or so.
 
