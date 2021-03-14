 Skip to content
(AP News)   Covid wary Americans getting the call of the wild: The great outdoors is now the great escape for many during the pandemic   (apnews.com) divider line
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Nothing builds appreciation for the importance of environmental conservation more than first hand experience.
 
bisi
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, no shiat. Outdoor companies have been blowing up for about a year now.
Stocks of French camping tent and vehicle manufacturer Trigano went up +200%, for example.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because why should the bears and deer escape Covid?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love that movie.

Big Bear Chase Me! - The Great Outdoors (10/10) Movie CLIP (1988) HD
Youtube OBJ-MpPBDug
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And unfortunately, a lot of these people are littering morons. I heard too many reports from friends of mine about finding more garbage on the trail than they could pack out. This is why I didn't set foot on a hiking trail last year. I hike to relax, not to get pissed off.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Living in a state with a ton of public land over this last year has been nice. I just wish I could find some damn ammo. Idiots keep buying up everything that shows up at the store and hoarding it. I just want to hunt deer, dammit.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: And unfortunately, a lot of these people are littering morons. I heard too many reports from friends of mine about finding more garbage on the trail than they could pack out. This is why I didn't set foot on a hiking trail last year. I hike to relax, not to get pissed off.


Maybe you should switch to decaf.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BafflerMeal: Madison_Smiled: And unfortunately, a lot of these people are littering morons. I heard too many reports from friends of mine about finding more garbage on the trail than they could pack out. This is why I didn't set foot on a hiking trail last year. I hike to relax, not to get pissed off.

Maybe you should switch to decaf.


Maybe people should dispose of their trash properly. It isn't hard.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is relaxing to go outside and just enjoy yourself.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We got stuck between homes in a camper for almost 5 months last year due to COVID. We sold our home just right before we started getting reports of it in the US last March, couldn't go look at homes in person again until June.

Camping was awesome for weekends or say a week long trip to the river. After living in a camper for months, let me just say - I may never go camping again. I have a black friend who used to tease the whole group about camping, telling us we were paying a lot of money to pretend to be poor. I am fully on board with him now.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: Good. Nothing builds appreciation for the importance of environmental conservation more than first hand experience.


... which is why it irritates me when some of the ultra-environmental groups lobby against hiking trails. The local native plant society's blog seems to have an article every week articulating opposition to some trail or another.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finding a bicycle last May was damn near impossible.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 2 hours ago  
   Seeing the insane growth in both the XC skiing and bike markets leads me to think there are two possible outcomes: I will have 500 1 season old bikes to tune up and 500 extra pairs of skis to wax or 500 used bikes on the market as well as 500 slightly used pairs of XC skis. Likely something in between I guess.....

Great to see the growth of outdoor activities, not just for physical fitness but the mental health benefits as well.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Went camping for the first time in ages late last summer and took my fiancée with me, her first camping trip ever. She enjoyed it enough that she'll do it again.

/Do you know what they say about sex while camping?
//It's not just thrilling, it's farking in tents!
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thealgorerhythm

Finding a bicycle last May was damn near impossible.

Still is. Parts even more so.

Looking up some pretty common brake pads on a B2B yesterday, Nov. 2021. :(

Get after it, just don't break anything...
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I have an excuse to drink my own piss.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: Good. Nothing builds appreciation for the importance of environmental conservation more than first hand experience.


The flip side is that a lot of these idiots are trashing the wilderness. These are the people who would normally be going to monster truck rallies, sportsball matches and amusement parks. They have no sense of outdoor ethics and they leave behind a trail of trash and excrement everywhere they go. I am sick and tired of all the jackass newcomers who have just "discovered" nature.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of these people have no idea and no business being outside.  In my area, helicopter rescues are up over 200%.  There are a lot more crowds and litter in places where there is usually none.

And my favorite "secret" camping spot was absolutely wrecked by morons last summer.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: We got stuck between homes in a camper for almost 5 months last year due to COVID. We sold our home just right before we started getting reports of it in the US last March, couldn't go look at homes in person again until June.

Camping was awesome for weekends or say a week long trip to the river. After living in a camper for months, let me just say - I may never go camping again. I have a black friend who used to tease the whole group about camping, telling us we were paying a lot of money to pretend to be poor. I am fully on board with him now.


Yeah, a lot of things are fun when they're temporary and under your control.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: And my favorite "secret" camping spot was absolutely wrecked by morons last summer.


There's nothing quite like waking up to dudebro blasting mumble-rap while camping
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Zombies ate my neighbors: We got stuck between homes in a camper for almost 5 months last year due to COVID. We sold our home just right before we started getting reports of it in the US last March, couldn't go look at homes in person again until June.

Camping was awesome for weekends or say a week long trip to the river. After living in a camper for months, let me just say - I may never go camping again. I have a black friend who used to tease the whole group about camping, telling us we were paying a lot of money to pretend to be poor. I am fully on board with him now.

Yeah, a lot of things are fun when they're temporary and under your control.


Yes she was
 
SweetMama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spending a whole year not having useless drama with people I don't care about has been a blessing. It has done wonders for my mental health.

I feel so much calmer after spending time alone in nature instead of competing in the rat race.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: Lord Bear: And my favorite "secret" camping spot was absolutely wrecked by morons last summer.

There's nothing quite like waking up to dudebro blasting mumble-rap while camping


I was camping with my pyro brother years ago. He has to have the campfire three feet high all night.
Then he yelled at me for playing a harmonica. "Oh you can play a harmonica but I can't listen to a boom box playing Cypress Hill?"

Yeah. Exactly.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: Lord Bear: And my favorite "secret" camping spot was absolutely wrecked by morons last summer.

There's nothing quite like waking up to dudebro blasting mumble-rap while camping


I was more referring to the trash everywhere and the trees they cut down.  I'm sure there was mumble rap  and rolling coal involved too.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back around '97-'98, after a horror story canoe trip that didn't get our group back to the ad-hoc grounds til after midnight, I vowed to myself I was never gonna sleep in a tent again. It took someone I hope will become a Mrs. Wasn't to drop that last August. That was probably the most fun I ever had outdoors in my life. And with her, I hope to top that in the months and years to come.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have nothing against it but the great outdoors does just fine without me and will do better without us humans in general.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not today Mother Nature, Not today. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Judge Judy and Executioner: Lord Bear: And my favorite "secret" camping spot was absolutely wrecked by morons last summer.

There's nothing quite like waking up to dudebro blasting mumble-rap while camping

I was camping with my pyro brother years ago. He has to have the campfire three feet high all night.
Then he yelled at me for playing a harmonica. "Oh you can play a harmonica but I can't listen to a boom box playing Cypress Hill?"

Yeah. Exactly.


If there's a campfire, there has to be a harmonica. I believe that's a federal mandate.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me and Mrs Alt went to Yosemite with my brother and SIL in late October, the week they dropped the cables on Half Dome. Because of covid restrictions limiting the amount of people allowed in it was an amazing experience. Plenty of parking, super short lines at the cafeteria, not crowded at all. The best part was we only saw a dozen or so people all day on the hike up to half dome. If anyone has ever done this before then you know there is a lottery to get the day permit for Dome, 225 or so per day. So by Yosemite stands the place was empty.

Same thing with Kings Canyon.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like that everyone has discovered what my husband and I already know. It is fun to watch first time campers try to set up camp for the first time. It is great entertainment watching them get too close to bears to get a picture. I just hate the ones who think camping is for playing music loud and drinking all night.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always laughed at the government's mixed messages when Calf and Hawaii arrested people for going to the beach and for surfing!!!

Or closing parks ( local, county, state and fed)!  2020 was the perfect time to get outside and breathe some fresh air!  Hike, run, camp, etc...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I don't like that everyone has discovered what my husband and I already know. It is fun to watch first time campers try to set up camp for the first time. It is great entertainment watching them get too close to bears to get a picture. I just hate the ones who think camping is for playing music loud and drinking all night.


What *is* camping for?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally going hiking here in a few minutes.  Last year I went camping and the sites for both trailers and the roughing it areas were completely full. As someone who has grown up camping and hiking I welcome it. Hiking is genuinely my mental escape. It helps me gather my thoughts especially when things are bad. I think it will help a lot of people. Plus, as a previous poster said, it builds appreciation for these places which leads to conservation. My only fear is it could lead to more accidents since people aren't necessarily aware of all the dangers. But anyone who like the wilderness is good with me.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No kidding.

Already busy trails have been packed more than usual, and unfortunately the number of folk that need to be reminded to not litter also has increased.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good'
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: UninformedButEnthusiastic: Good. Nothing builds appreciation for the importance of environmental conservation more than first hand experience.

The flip side is that a lot of these idiots are trashing the wilderness. These are the people who would normally be going to monster truck rallies, sportsball matches and amusement parks. They have no sense of outdoor ethics and they leave behind a trail of trash and excrement everywhere they go. I am sick and tired of all the jackass newcomers who have just "discovered" nature.


Agreed, but not surprising if you accept that most people are selfish dickweeds.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And who is most excited about this trend?  Burglars.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: UninformedButEnthusiastic: Good. Nothing builds appreciation for the importance of environmental conservation more than first hand experience.

... which is why it irritates me when some of the ultra-environmental groups lobby against hiking trails. The local native plant society's blog seems to have an article every week articulating opposition to some trail or another.


New hiking trails, or existing hiking trails?  You have to be careful with adding new hiking trails.  It can really throw the ecosystem off and harm native plants.  And that's the issue with all the new hikers.  They don't know what they're doing and trudge around off the trail, stepping on whatever and picking the pretty flowers.

And yes, the influx of new people just discovering trails and picking up new activities like cross country skiing and mountain biking are really kind of a pain in the ass.  No trail etiquette, no awareness of other people on the trail.  It's a passing hobby for most of these people, and they don't care.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
More people getting physically active is good.  Heavier traffic through delicate ecosystems is bad.

I'm always ambivalent about these news items.  Everyone should be allowed to enjoy the outdoors, but at the same time I'm resentful if the outdoors are spoiled because of everyone enjoying them.

Good backcountry campsites in Canada need to be reserved at least 5-6 months in advance now.  When I was younger, it was still possible to just show up at a provincial park and have a decent selection available.

Those days are gone, sadly.
 
bigfire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The citiots are driving us nuts. No clue about being outside, no thought about what to do to be safe, half are so improperly geared it's sad. One had shower shoes for a three mile hike. No water either. I'd say job security, but the pesticide guy doesn't smile when the locust have wiped out the entire grain crop in an area. The asshatery is at all time highs.
 
