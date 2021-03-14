 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   That time when some 'real life Jaws' terrorised the Jersey Shore in 1916, with one even swimming up a creek for some nom nom nom   (9news.com.au) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jersey Shore Shark Attack - Official Trailer (2012) HD.
Youtube 8IHehF8BCuk
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they should have sucked it's d*ck like they were told.
 
bthom37
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the wilder small scale stories of the 20th century.

Many people didn't think sharks attacked humans, because they had "weak jaws", which is just a real headscratcher.

Most of the attacks were in freshwater, which further threw people off.

Plus one poor victim was killed when he tried to rescue his friend who had been attacked.
 
BigMax
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Maybe they should have sucked it's d*ck like they were told.


It's not the first species to head to the Jersey Shore for a quickie b
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't fark with sharks.
 
ifky
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mr. Jaws (1975)
Youtube JeYCOFblZRg
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mrs. Ramilarghh?
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Its still the land  sharks that ate the most dangerous
 
ongbok
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shark attack, at the Jersey Shore? Now that's a situation

cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Articles like this are the reason why so many shark species are endangered. It's waaaaaay more likely that you'll get killed by a dog than ever get attacked by a shark.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read that as " real life Jews" and was befuddled.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Schmerd1948: I read that as " real life Jews" and was befuddled.


We be befuddling. We read the same book over and over again and in theory avoid real bacon.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Despite the death of Charles Vansant and the report of two sharks having been caught in that vicinity recently, I do not believe there is any reason why people should hesitate to go swimming at the beaches for fear of man-eaters," Long Beach Mayor Larry Vaughn told reporters.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Schmerd1948: I read that as " real life Jews" and was befuddled.

We be befuddling. We read the same book over and over again and in theory avoid real bacon.


Also, no scales, sharks aren't kosher.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First for the "It was almost certainly a Bull shark" argument!

NYC got there first with the 17th-C. Spiyten Divil shark attack (probably also a Bull shark).
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, the terror that was unleashed when Jaws first came out. I still remember it. Made people wary to go in the water, even at the bay beaches. It wasn't common knowledge at the time that it occurred in the area surrounding LBI, yet people were terrified just the same. For some reason people gave mystical powers to Puka shell necklaces based on the 'fact' surfers wore them in Hawaii, so they must ward off Sharks!(?)
It was a banner year if you were a resort retailer that year, lol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hoodiowithtudio: hoodiowithtudio: Schmerd1948: I read that as " real life Jews" and was befuddled.

We be befuddling. We read the same book over and over again and in theory avoid real bacon.

Also, no scales, sharks aren't kosher.


I...did not know that.  I wonder about animals from Australia and other far  places that the early Hebrews did not know about. I'm sure that some rabbis have passed judgment on whether they're edible or not. I worry about the wombats.
 
freakay
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farkin Charlie: Oh, the terror that was unleashed when Jaws first came out. I still remember it. Made people wary to go in the water, even at the bay beaches. It wasn't common knowledge at the time that it occurred in the area surrounding LBI, yet people were terrified just the same. For some reason people gave mystical powers to Puka shell necklaces based on the 'fact' surfers wore them in Hawaii, so they must ward off Sharks!(?)
It was a banner year if you were a resort retailer that year, lol.

[Fark user image image 278x320]


And kids in the Midwest were scared of getting in the water. In the Midwest.

I think some of those kids grew up to be Trumpers.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Worth reading
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x465]


WTF, his head has to be at least 2 cm taller and 4 cm wider.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bermuda59: [Fark user image image 191x293]
Worth reading


Yes and now I'm going to read it again.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grinding_journalist: [Fark user image image 615x339]
"Despite the death of Charles Vansant and the report of two sharks having been caught in that vicinity recently, I do not believe there is any reason why people should hesitate to go swimming at the beaches for fear of man-eaters," Long Beach Mayor Larry Vaughn told reporters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
I really need a sport coat with anchors on it.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Articles like this are the reason why so many shark species are endangered. It's waaaaaay more likely that you'll get killed by a dog than ever get attacked by a shark.


Especially when you stay on land.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bthom37: Most of the attacks were in freshwater, which further threw people off.


Nope. Check the map. Ocean front in spite of the Lake and Creek labels.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
tripsavvy.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This town needs a bigger Bat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [tripsavvy.com image 850x637]


Of the Florida attacks, I'd bet 90 percent of them happened off New Smyrna Beach.
 
