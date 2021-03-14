 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) If you're suspected of murdering someone twenty years ago, it's best not to have a pile of body parts in your shed. Especially if they don't belong to the person you're suspected of murdering
    Portland, Oregon, Multnomah County, Oregon, Murder, Arraignment, DNA evidence, Christopher Lovrien, Portland metropolitan area, Genealogy  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The last face some unlucky folks ever saw, I just hope I never meet one of these guys.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well subby, where the hell are you supposed to keep them then?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dry aging meat for the best flavor is an art.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You never know what will set people off.

Be best!
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it better if they ARE from the victim of focus?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This poor sap. Word got out that he was suspected of one murder so then like three serial killers went "hey, I got an idea..." and loaded up his shed. World's worst luck.
 
Muso
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Wobambo: This poor sap. Word got out that he was suspected of one murder so then like three serial killers went "hey, I got an idea..." and loaded up his shed. World's worst luck.


Is that out of the realm of possibility?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RedPhoenix122: Well subby, where the hell are you supposed to keep them then?


Sheds are too passe for corpse storage. Gotta go for the kid's playhouse. Just got to mask the smell and they'll never look
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What are the odds that this person only committed two murders? Like 0.0001%?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just what I need - more guilt / shaming for not getting started on spring cleaning this weekend...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Muso: [Fark user image 255x197]


I was curious if they'd checked both sheds as well.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

LewDux: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


SHED.MOV
Youtube cH-yA8U2XgI
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Arkanaut: What are the odds that this person only committed two murders? Like 0.0001%?


Is there proof he put that body there?
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 hours ago  

waxbeans: Wobambo: This poor sap. Word got out that he was suspected of one murder so then like three serial killers went "hey, I got an idea..." and loaded up his shed. World's worst luck.

Is that out of the realm of possibility?


That one person would be singled out by three of the rarest types of sicko?

A beej from a unicorn seems more likely.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hmm. Which 1999 hit song would be playing in the opening sequence for this Cold Case?

Oh, Oregon? Then:

Travis - Why Does It Always Rain On Me? (Official HD Video)
Youtube PXatLOWjr-k
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MAGA
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stop telling me how to enjoy my hobbies, subby.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fair.orgView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
drxym
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Twenty years apart, there is no way these are the only two victims.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: [fair.org image 638x476]

Unavailable for comment.


For a while now. I kinda miss the crazy kook, like ten times the tinfoil hatter Rush ever was with 80% less vitriol. Always good for a laugh.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

drxym: Twenty years apart, there is no way these are the only two victims.


He's Gen-X, that might have been the only two times in his life he had ambition. . .
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mrparks: waxbeans: Wobambo: This poor sap. Word got out that he was suspected of one murder so then like three serial killers went "hey, I got an idea..." and loaded up his shed. World's worst luck.

Is that out of the realm of possibility?

That one person would be singled out by three of the rarest types of sicko?

A beej from a unicorn seems more likely.


🤣🤭😂☺
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

drxym: Twenty years apart, there is no way these are the only two victims.


Yeah, there are probably a few more bodies in secluded parts of Oregon within reasonable driving distance of the suspect just waiting to be found (and they probably never will be found, as this guy sounds like the type of guy who will tell the cops "So you found those two bodies, have fun finding the rest of them!".
 
Deathfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ClavellBCMI: drxym: Twenty years apart, there is no way these are the only two victims.

Yeah, there are probably a few more bodies in secluded parts of Oregon within reasonable driving distance of the suspect just waiting to be found (and they probably never will be found, as this guy sounds like the type of guy who will tell the cops "So you found those two bodies, have fun finding the rest of them!".


I read somewhere years ago, that if you're in a large public venue, such as a football stadium or the like, that if you're in a crowd of 50000 people, it is a statistical certainty that there are at least two or three people in that crowd that have committed at least one murder and haven't been caught.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

waxbeans: Wobambo: This poor sap. Word got out that he was suspected of one murder so then like three serial killers went "hey, I got an idea..." and loaded up his shed. World's worst luck.

Is that out of the realm of possibility?


Well no, but then technically nothing is. It could also be the body of a time traveler that got stuck in there and died. Once you open the door to "anything's possible", you have to accept that includes all the really crazy stuff too.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 5 hours ago  

RedPhoenix122: Well subby, where the hell are you supposed to keep them then?


Duh. Someone else' shed. Preferably a someone in the next county.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Deathfrogg: ClavellBCMI: drxym: Twenty years apart, there is no way these are the only two victims.

Yeah, there are probably a few more bodies in secluded parts of Oregon within reasonable driving distance of the suspect just waiting to be found (and they probably never will be found, as this guy sounds like the type of guy who will tell the cops "So you found those two bodies, have fun finding the rest of them!".

I read somewhere years ago, that if you're in a large public venue, such as a football stadium or the like, that if you're in a crowd of 50000 people, it is a statistical certainty that there are at least two or three people in that crowd that have committed at least one murder and haven't been caught.


Especially if you're one of them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Wobambo: This poor sap. Word got out that he was suspected of one murder so then like three serial killers went "hey, I got an idea..." and loaded up his shed. World's worst luck.

Is that out of the realm of possibility?

Well no, but then technically nothing is. It could also be the body of a time traveler that got stuck in there and died. Once you open the door to "anything's possible", you have to accept that includes all the really crazy stuff too.


But, why not? Seems like a good way to, at least, add some reasonable doubt.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not related to this story, but the shed reminded me of a story out of Alaska. If you haven't read American Predator, I'd highly recommend it. I had no idea about this guy at all, but maybe it wasn't widely covered in national news.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why you need a good dump spot
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

waxbeans: Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Wobambo: This poor sap. Word got out that he was suspected of one murder so then like three serial killers went "hey, I got an idea..." and loaded up his shed. World's worst luck.

Is that out of the realm of possibility?

Well no, but then technically nothing is. It could also be the body of a time traveler that got stuck in there and died. Once you open the door to "anything's possible", you have to accept that includes all the really crazy stuff too.

But, why not? Seems like a good way to, at least, add some reasonable doubt.


Yeah, but if we started including hypotheticals in court cases, you run into the "cone of bewitchment" issue, where anyone can claim anything without evidence and expect it to be taken seriously.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 hours ago  

groppet: This is why you need a good dump spot


It's amazing how much murder and IBS have in common.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well if you keep accusing me of being a murderer I might as well become one!
 
daffy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yet another serial killer. It is so sad that we are not absolutely shocked when we hear this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Wobambo: This poor sap. Word got out that he was suspected of one murder so then like three serial killers went "hey, I got an idea..." and loaded up his shed. World's worst luck.

Is that out of the realm of possibility?

Well no, but then technically nothing is. It could also be the body of a time traveler that got stuck in there and died. Once you open the door to "anything's possible", you have to accept that includes all the really crazy stuff too.

But, why not? Seems like a good way to, at least, add some reasonable doubt.

Yeah, but if we started including hypotheticals in court cases, you run into the "cone of bewitchment" issue, where anyone can claim anything without evidence and expect it to be taken seriously.


Meanwhile we consider inconsistencies proof.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Deathfrogg: I read somewhere years ago, that if you're in a large public venue, such as a football stadium or the like, that if you're in a crowd of 50000 people, it is a statistical certainty that there are at least two or three people in that crowd that have committed at least one murder and haven't been caught.


Especially if it's a Raiders game.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course best practice is to not have a dismembered corpse at all, but if you have one, a shed is a pretty good place to store it, regardless of whether you are suspected of murder or not.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dukeblue219: Deathfrogg: I read somewhere years ago, that if you're in a large public venue, such as a football stadium or the like, that if you're in a crowd of 50000 people, it is a statistical certainty that there are at least two or three people in that crowd that have committed at least one murder and haven't been caught.

Especially if it's a Raiders game.


I like the joke but Raiders fans being a bunch of crazies is a dead stereotype.

Serial killers all come from Texas, and Texans don't give a shiat about Huoston, so Cowboys games likely have the most uncaught murderers per capita.

/also Herpes
//and Covid (variants and classic)
///also a severe overestimation of the legacy of Tony Romo.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 hours ago  

drxym: Twenty years apart, there is no way these are the only two victims.


They never said how long the corpse was in his shed. I'm sure there's stuff I've forgotten about in mine.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Body parts? I've got body parts all over the place! Fridge and freezer have some right now, from multiple species! Got a caribou antler and snowshoe hare foot (found not bought) from my time in Alaska, hell, my recliner and my shoes are made with body parts!

Oh. Oh. No. Not human body parts. Headline wasn't clear on that point. Disregard.
 
Deathfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dukeblue219: Deathfrogg: I read somewhere years ago, that if you're in a large public venue, such as a football stadium or the like, that if you're in a crowd of 50000 people, it is a statistical certainty that there are at least two or three people in that crowd that have committed at least one murder and haven't been caught.

Especially if it's a Raiders game.


More likely Chicago.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alternatively, if you got away with murder 20 years ago and still haven't been caught you might get overconfident in your luck / police ability to investigate.
 
BigMax
‘’ 3 hours ago  

salvador.hardin: dukeblue219: Deathfrogg: I read somewhere years ago, that if you're in a large public venue, such as a football stadium or the like, that if you're in a crowd of 50000 people, it is a statistical certainty that there are at least two or three people in that crowd that have committed at least one murder and haven't been caught.

Especially if it's a Raiders game.

I like the joke but Raiders fans being a bunch of crazies is a dead stereotype.

Serial killers all come from Texas, and Texans don't give a shiat about Huoston, so Cowboys games likely have the most uncaught murderers per capita.

/also Herpes
//and Covid (variants and classic)
///also a severe overestimation of the legacy of Tony Romo.


Ted Bundt, Green River, this guy and a bunch more suggest that there are issues in the Pacific Northwest.

Cleveland has had a shocking number as well. California also, but that may just be because of how much of the population lives in California (or because "everyone" is from somewhere else and some of the community safety nets are weaker).
 
Deathfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LOLITROLU: Alternatively, if you got away with murder 20 years ago and still haven't been caught you might get overconfident in your luck / police ability to investigate.


Especially if the investigators bend over backwards to avoid accusing one of their own.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 hours ago  

daffy: Yet another serial killer. It is so sad that we are not absolutely shocked when we hear this.


There are 7.5 billion humans on Earth. Billion with a B.  That means being in the top 0.01% you have 750,000 people just like you. A one-in-a-million shot happens 7,500 times.

Even if we say only 0.0001% of people is a serial killer, in just the US we expect 35 to be active at a time.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also don't keep a non working fountain on your property for decades after your husband disappears
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 hours ago  
is there a device one can buy to look at these double mugshots in order to see them in  3D?
 
