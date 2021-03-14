 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   This shipwreck-teardown is more like a trainwreck   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Fail, ends of the cargo ship, Ship transport, Cargo ship, Cargo, wreck site, salvage crews, St. Simons Island, severed ship section  
tuxq
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It sounds like this place needs a localized meth problem and a sleazy scrap yard that looks the other way more than it should.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's what happens when you don't employ Dutch companies to do your salvage. Serious, they are the best in the world. Here's Smit getting their hands on another car carrier:

Salvage of sunken car carrier Tricolor
Youtube 0ENOJBLVgjw
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?
 
bisi
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?


What? Fractions?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Boaty McBoatface Vs The Bigazz Cheesewire
 
AlwaysRightBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The pictures in the article were very informative.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?


We'll adopt the smoot before we go metric.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sounds like they need to use a lot more thermite
 
NEDM
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?


Are you really trying to pull Euro metric superiority over farking fractions?  Are you farking kidding me?

Pardon our poor infantile American brains, "roughly 0,75 of the vessel remains beached".  Is that better?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?


They wanted to have all four fourths removed by now but port, starboard, fore and aft weighed too many stone.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just watched two vids to see the cutting and what they need is a quicker saw.
The chain moves at about 10mm an hour
(1 gofer-gonad per inch-o'candle US)
 
mungo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?


The rest of the world would say 'three quarters'. Or, indeed, 75%.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 hours ago  

mungo: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

The rest of the world would say 'three quarters'. Or, indeed, 75%.


Funny, but you never think of those other countries as having their shiat together.
 
bisi
‘’ 6 hours ago  

mungo: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

The rest of the world would say 'three quarters'. Or, indeed, 75%.


Look man, usually I'm the first in line to shiat on Americans for their stupid units of measurement.
But this is stupid. It's just a different word for the same thing.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It seems like rolling car haulers is a frequent thing. Even fully loaded, they're mostly air. Normally you can fill the lower portion of a ship with a fluid or other ballast, but once cars start breaking loose the balance goes to shiat.
 
drxym
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?


Now you're being irrational.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

orbister: That's what happens when you don't employ Dutch companies to do your salvage. Serious, they are the best in the world. Here's Smit getting their hands on another car carrier:

[YouTube video: Salvage of sunken car carrier Tricolor]


Ironically, wreck site commanders insisted on removing the ship in large chunks because it was supposed to be faster. A year ago, the command fired its original salvage contractor for wanting to dismantle the ship in smaller pieces, saying it would take too long. The jilted firm sued in federal court, but a judge refused to halt the salvage after agreeing there was no time to waste.
Paul Hankins oversaw planning for a smaller-scale demolition of the Golden Ray until his employer, Donjon-SMIT, lost the job to a competitor. He has since left the company. Had his team not been fired, Hankins said, the overturned ship would now be a memory in coastal Georgia.
"We would have been done," Hankins said. "Here we are a year later, and they're nowhere close."
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In engineering school, I had a thermo prof and a fluids prof who would both like to mix metric and uscs on tests, and within the same problem, if it meant mental anguish for the students.

I guess it helped drive home the meaning and purpose of dimensionless constants like Reynold's number, when you had to first normalize on a system of measurement before determining the transition velocity from laminar to turbulent flow.

But mostly it was annoying and made me hate Reagan.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

H31N0US: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

They wanted to have all four fourths removed by now but port, starboard, fore and aft weighed too many stone.


And it's taking more fortnights than they originally thought
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?


How many football fields is that?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mungo: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

The rest of the world would say 'three quarters'. Or, indeed, 75%.


Wtf is wrong with three-fourths? What would the rest of the world use in place of two-thirds?
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?


Yes, I've been here for almost 18 years and I still get thrown by that.
And the confusion when I say three quarters, or one quarter.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It doesn't matter anyway as they're cutting old Boaty into eight pieces, the job is arkshuly
six eighths undonth
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unoriginal_Username: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

Yes, I've been here for almost 18 years and I still get thrown by that.
And the confusion when I say three quarters, or one quarter.


I know what a quarter is, that's 5 bees.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 4 hours ago  

H31N0US: In engineering school, I had a thermo prof and a fluids prof who would both like to mix metric and uscs on tests, and within the same problem, if it meant mental anguish for the students.

I guess it helped drive home the meaning and purpose of dimensionless constants like Reynold's number, when you had to first normalize on a system of measurement before determining the transition velocity from laminar to turbulent flow.

But mostly it was annoying and made me hate Reagan.


And yet 99% of all engineering farkups are because of not paying close attention to detail. Makes me feel that things like this should be more common
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 hours ago  

H31N0US: In engineering school, I had a thermo prof and a fluids prof who would both like to mix metric and uscs on tests, and within the same problem, if it meant mental anguish for the students.

I guess it helped drive home the meaning and purpose of dimensionless constants like Reynold's number, when you had to first normalize on a system of measurement before determining the transition velocity from laminar to turbulent flow.

But mostly it was annoying and made me hate Reagan.


I majored in electrical engineering which meant I never had to waste my time with imperial units for electricity because they didn't exist.  Ahhhh.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

X-Geek: mungo: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

The rest of the world would say 'three quarters'. Or, indeed, 75%.

Wtf is wrong with three-fourths? What would the rest of the world use in place of two-thirds?


Nothing at all, although to my ear (eyes?) it's a strange way of wording it. Three quarters rather than three fourths would be more common here

(Or just 75%)

But since they are exactly the same thing, this might just be a regional thing like pop/soda/soft drink or the American need to remove "U" from the "ou" in a bunch of words
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 4 hours ago  

orbister: That's what happens when you don't employ Dutch companies to do your salvage. Serious, they are the best in the world. Here's Smit getting their hands on another car carrier:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0ENOJBLV​gjw]


Former US Navy sailor here who grew up in land-locked Illinois.  I love watching stuff that has to do with feats of naval engineering and could relate to what these people were undertaking.  Thanks for posting this.  The cutting cable in action was effing awesome.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are using an anchor chain as a dull saw. There's your problem. You need  a sharp saw.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 4 hours ago  

drxym: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

Now you're being irrational.


While fractions are not wholly rational, they aren't necessarily irrational.
 
orbister
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: orbister: That's what happens when you don't employ Dutch companies to do your salvage. Serious, they are the best in the world. Here's Smit getting their hands on another car carrier:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0ENOJBLV​gjw]

Former US Navy sailor here who grew up in land-locked Illinois.  I love watching stuff that has to do with feats of naval engineering and could relate to what these people were undertaking.  Thanks for posting this.  The cutting cable in action was effing awesome.


Thanks - you're welcome. There are quite a few salvage videos on YouTube, often from Smit, which can soak up the odd hour/afternoon/lifetime.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: H31N0US: In engineering school, I had a thermo prof and a fluids prof who would both like to mix metric and uscs on tests, and within the same problem, if it meant mental anguish for the students.

I guess it helped drive home the meaning and purpose of dimensionless constants like Reynold's number, when you had to first normalize on a system of measurement before determining the transition velocity from laminar to turbulent flow.

But mostly it was annoying and made me hate Reagan.

I majored in electrical engineering which meant I never had to waste my time with imperial units for electricity because they didn't exist.  Ahhhh.


I wouldn't go around admitting I never learned about knave-ohms and kings-volts, if I were you.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

X-Geek: mungo: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

The rest of the world would say 'three quarters'. Or, indeed, 75%.

Wtf is wrong with three-fourths? What would the rest of the world use in place of two-thirds?


It was a genuine question. I've only ever heard of quarters.

But then, I guess you guys never used to hang, draw, and fourth your traitors.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pert: X-Geek: mungo: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

The rest of the world would say 'three quarters'. Or, indeed, 75%.

Wtf is wrong with three-fourths? What would the rest of the world use in place of two-thirds?

It was a genuine question. I've only ever heard of quarters.

But then, I guess you guys never used to hang, draw, and fourth your traitors.


Nah we fifthed them. I'll leave it to your imagination what the fifth part was.
 
wjllope
‘’ 3 hours ago  

montreal_medic: X-Geek: mungo: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

The rest of the world would say 'three quarters'. Or, indeed, 75%.

Wtf is wrong with three-fourths? What would the rest of the world use in place of two-thirds?

Nothing at all, although to my ear (eyes?) it's a strange way of wording it. Three quarters rather than three fourths would be more common here

(Or just 75%)

But since they are exactly the same thing, this might just be a regional thing like pop/soda/soft drink or the American need to remove "U" from the "ou" in a bunch of words


same, but "75%" somehow suggests more precision than "three quarters" - at least how i read things usually. So i'd always use the words when the fraction is a ballpark number...  cheers
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pert: X-Geek: mungo: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

The rest of the world would say 'three quarters'. Or, indeed, 75%.

Wtf is wrong with three-fourths? What would the rest of the world use in place of two-thirds?

It was a genuine question. I've only ever heard of quarters.

But then, I guess you guys never used to hang, draw, and fourth your traitors.


I suppose if someone said one second in place of one half I would be confused, but three quarters usually refers to
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why the job is taking so long. They're trying to cut a metric Mitsubishi engine with 3/4' chain.

So using the conversion factor
217 metres per two weeks to
712 feet per fortnight.
How long would it take you to cut up a Japanese engine with an American dog lead.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?


Beaches?  Yeah.  They are real. Sand. Bikinis, waves. Pretty much just like you see on TV.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wonder how many of the cars have shown up on Ebay.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 hours ago  

H31N0US: In engineering school, I had a thermo prof and a fluids prof who would both like to mix metric and uscs on tests, and within the same problem, if it meant mental anguish for the students.

I guess it helped drive home the meaning and purpose of dimensionless constants like Reynold's number, when you had to first normalize on a system of measurement before determining the transition velocity from laminar to turbulent flow.

But mostly it was annoying and made me hate Reagan.


As an MBA grad I didn't understand a thing you said..... So I'm going to sell off your division, go play some golf and wait for my bonus check for reducing overhead
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?


If "two-thirds" and "four-fifths" and "five-sixths" doesn't confuse you then I don't see how "three-fourths" could confuse you long enough to post about it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been following this closely and signed up for email updates

https://www.stsimonssoundincidentresp​o​nse.com/

The problems that come up do seem frustrating. I think it's rather easy to sit on shore and biatch it should be gone already because it's blocking the view. Sam people who want to know why we didn't land on the moon again yesterday.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're also using a big mechanical claw to pluck cars from inside the ship


images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
handsome boy model [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drxym: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

Now you're being irrational.



There's a fine line between a numerator and a denominator.
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pert: X-Geek: mungo: bisi: Pert: FTFA: "roughly three-fourths of the vessel remains beached"

Three-fourths? Wtaf? Is that a thing in America?

What? Fractions?

The rest of the world would say 'three quarters'. Or, indeed, 75%.

Wtf is wrong with three-fourths? What would the rest of the world use in place of two-thirds?

It was a genuine question. I've only ever heard of quarters.

But then, I guess you guys never used to hang, draw, and fourth your traitors.


"A quarter" is Norman French, "a fourth" is Anglo-Saxon.  English can get weird that way.  It's the same reason bovines are "cows" when they're on the hoof, and "beef" when they're on the plate.
 
