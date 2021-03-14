 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Superspreading Spring Break 2021   (theguardian.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida, Florida, Miami, Spring break, University, spring break, college student, University of Florida, Ohio State University  
•       •       •

1798 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2021 at 1:35 AM (11 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Cheeky kid.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I think part of the requirement to graduate and receive your degree for anyone who is a highschool or undergrad student in the last 2 years should be 200 hours community service that can only be gained from volunteering in a covid ward.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Superspreader events? You mean like the nothing-burgers like the Superb Owl, Sturgis and the various "peaceful demonstrations" all last year? Yeah, GTFO with that superspreader nonsense.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: Superspreader events? You mean like the nothing-burgers like the Superb Owl, Sturgis and the various "peaceful demonstrations" all last year? Yeah, GTFO with that superspreader nonsense.


Sturgis was nothingburger? You are going to need $250k to buy all of those nothingburgers off of the dollar menu.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This of course will inevitably lead to vaccine-resistant yet contagious Floridians.

Florida.

Not even once.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
At this point it's clear young people are pretty low risk for serious complications. All of this tut-tutting is just jealousy. I, too, wish I was 22 years old again and farking randos under the Daytona Beach pier. But, alas, I am old and afraid of Covid. I say best of luck to you kids, hope you don't die.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This would make a great early 80s movie.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: At this point


I wish you were still funny.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 11 hours ago  
except that it won't be, just like all the other fearmongering 'superspreader' sensationalism.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Find the girl that gave the interview last year, "but we are drinking alcohol like it's alcohol it will kill it"
 
daffy
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You can't stop stupid.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: At this point it's clear young people are pretty low risk for serious complications. All of this tut-tutting is just jealousy. I, too, wish I was 22 years old again and farking randos under the Daytona Beach pier. But, alas, I am old and afraid of Covid. I say best of luck to you kids, hope you don't die.


Sigh, your posts used to be fun. Now they are just plain dumb and looking for a bite. I feel bad for you now.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: At this point it's clear young people are pretty low risk for serious complications. All of this tut-tutting is just jealousy. I, too, wish I was 22 years old again and farking randos under the Daytona Beach pier. But, alas, I am old and afraid of Covid. I say best of luck to you kids, hope you don't die.


Young people have the percentile of brin damage as every other age groups. All ages have the same percentile getting brain damage. Stop lying, you saw the article about it posted on Fark a little while back. Pretty sure you were in the thread.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: At this point it's clear young people are pretty low risk for serious complications. All of this tut-tutting is just jealousy. I, too, wish I was 22 years old again and farking randos under the Daytona Beach pier. But, alas, I am old and afraid of Covid. I say best of luck to you kids, hope you don't die.


As the Ancient One said to Dr. Strange: "It's not about you."

It's about the fact that half of them that get it are going to get the B1.1.7 variant if they get it in Florida, then they're going to go seed it into literally thousands of communities weeks or months before it would've arrived there otherwise, before there is even close to enough vaccination to contain it. 

In case you haven't noticed, pretty much all of Europe is absolutely reeling from the bastard right now.
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: At this point it's clear young people are pretty low risk for serious complications. All of this tut-tutting is just jealousy. I, too, wish I was 22 years old again and farking randos under the Daytona Beach pier. But, alas, I am old and afraid of Covid. I say best of luck to you kids, hope you don't die.


While it seems pretty clear that anyone under thirty and healthy has a pretty low chance of dying from or being adversely affect by this, there is still an obligation from spreading it around. And they still should be taking precautions. Who wants to fark around and find out? Or kill grandma? Or someone else's grandma?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: At this point it's clear young people are pretty low risk for serious complications. All of this tut-tutting is just jealousy. I, too, wish I was 22 years old again and farking randos under the Daytona Beach pier. But, alas, I am old and afraid of Covid. I say best of luck to you kids, hope you don't die.


Where do you think variants come from? The more opportunity the virus has to replicate, the more likely variants are. This happens in asymptotic young people as well as old people.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

BuckTurgidson: Shaggy_C: At this point

I wish you were still funny.


He was funny? When?
 
valenumr
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dildo tontine: BuckTurgidson: Shaggy_C: At this point

I wish you were still funny.

He was funny? When?


Before he got canceled:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yawn.

People are just about done giving a shiat about covid. You can only hype the "CASES! FEAR! DEATH!" narrative for so long before it loses its effectiveness and people revert to the basic human need to socialize.

Life is going back to normal despite however  angry that makes some people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: Superspreader events? You mean like the nothing-burgers like the Superb Owl, Sturgis and the various "peaceful demonstrations" all last year? Yeah, GTFO with that superspreader nonsense.


You sure you live up to your parking
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: At this point it's clear young people are pretty low risk for serious complications. All of this tut-tutting is just jealousy. I, too, wish I was 22 years old again and farking randos under the Daytona Beach pier. But, alas, I am old and afraid of Covid. I say best of luck to you kids, hope you don't die.


Meh. More coze for me.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gretzkyscores: Yawn.

People are just about done giving a shiat about covid. You can only hype the "CASES! FEAR! DEATH!" narrative for so long before it loses its effectiveness and people revert to the basic human need to socialize.

Life is going back to normal despite however  angry that makes some people.


But the end is in sight.  We only have to wait like two more months.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I long for the days when they were just spreading STDs.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 4 hours ago  

stawmsacomin': except that it won't be, just like all the other fearmongering 'superspreader' sensationalism.


Whose alt are you, farknuts?

Do I need to do a David Attenborough voice about the 4 day old troll breaking out of its shell and waddling towards the water?
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xythero: gretzkyscores: Yawn.

People are just about done giving a shiat about covid. You can only hype the "CASES! FEAR! DEATH!" narrative for so long before it loses its effectiveness and people revert to the basic human need to socialize.

Life is going back to normal despite however  angry that makes some people.

But the end is in sight.  We only have to wait like two more months.


Suuuuure it is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Discordulator
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stawmsacomin': except that it won't be, just like all the other fearmongering 'superspreader' sensationalism.


You really need to let your alts age before use.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gretzkyscores: Yawn.

People are just about done giving a shiat about covid. You can only hype the "CASES! FEAR! DEATH!" narrative for so long before it loses its effectiveness and people revert to the basic human need to socialize.

Life is going back to normal despite however  angry that makes some people.


Whatever, Karen.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am not a covid denier.
I have spent the last year drastically altering my behavior for my own safety as well as for the good of society.
The main risks with covid-19 were the overwhelming of our health care system and the death of elderly and other more vulnerable people.
With the vaccines and declining case counts, we should be able to get back to normal.
 
GriffXX [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To all you Plague Trolls in this thread : you're gross.

You're the ones who needed all those instructions on how to wash your hands because you don't wash them after you take a dump - probably spouting off some nonsense on how it's a ploy to sell more soap and since you don't see actual chunks of crap on your hands, you're fine.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

uberaverage: I am not a covid denier.
I have spent the last year drastically altering my behavior for my own safety as well as for the good of society.
The main risks with covid-19 were the overwhelming of our health care system and the death of elderly and other more vulnerable people.
With the vaccines and declining case counts, we should be able to get back to normal.


True.  But let's not rush the field before the guy carrying the ball actually crosses the goal line.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.