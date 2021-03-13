 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 828: "Toy Story".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Toy Story

Description: Show us pictures of toys. Difficulty: Must be items intended for children's amusement as opposed to things like sex toys, cars, or other items aimed at adults.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Part children's toy, part nightmare fuel.
 
Ennuipoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ennuipoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ennuipoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  


/my kids game cabinet
//Clue is probably the number one played game over the 5 years we've had this cabinet
//Ticket to Ride and Listicles(neither shown) are the current favorites
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0564-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/ye olde kite
We took my youngest and 4 of her friends to the beach last weekend. They had a lot of fun with this. 3 of the 4 had never flown a kite even once. Its kind of sad that the most basic of toys are just not played with anymore.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
Budapest - History Museum by Garrick Schermer, on Flickr

I think I had similar toys to these.  And my parents took me to Budapest when I was an infant.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
Pile up on the morning walk by Garrick Schermer, on Flickr
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
Things are getting weird in the neighborhood by Garrick Schermer, on Flickr
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Beware of the Decepticons.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

DOMO KUN!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  



/Sidewalk Chalk
//All time favorite with my kids
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

