 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Did you hear about the megadrought?   (vox.com) divider line
67
    More: Scary, Water, Water crisis, Precipitation, Greenhouse gas, Drought, Drinking water, last major drought, Hydrology  
•       •       •

4325 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2021 at 5:05 AM (9 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Moving to the desert knowing Climate Change is upon us?  Expect intense heat and severe droughts.  You were warned, yet you insisted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Yeah. Like 20 years ago.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Terraforming other planets has been a fun sci-fi trope for ages but in reality we actually need to start terraforming planet earth now to protect agriculture and what little biodiversity still remains. California could have a much more comfortable and stable climate in 25 years but only if the work to achieve that starts now.

/it took building canals to bring water into SoCal post-WWII to allow population growth
//unfortunately it looks like its time for federal land reclamation 2.0 already
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Of course I have

/I live in California
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Like this?
st2.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's a huge problem in the Shadowlands..

Or did you mean water rather than souls?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If megadrought is real, why did it rain yesterday?

Fake news!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Like this?
[st2.depositphotos.com image 682x1023]


I'm not sure there is a drought. Mind if I check her moisture?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's okay America, Nestlé has you covered
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Can somebody remind me why we grow so much of our food in a literal desert?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
cause there's a lot of folks to feed?
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Moving to the desert knowing Climate Change is upon us?  Expect intense heat and severe droughts.  You were warned, yet you insisted.
[Fark user image image 220x125]


Guess we'll just turn two Priuses into a pickup and drive back to Oklahoma.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 7 hours ago  

electricjebus: Can somebody remind me why we grow so much of our food in a literal desert?


Because of irrigation and chemistry, we can subsidize a system to grow a fantastic variety and quantities of food year found to feed a hungry population. The Central Valley is the most productive farmland in the entire world. It's really a shame so much productive farmland was paved over for the greater Sacramento/Stockton area instead of building denser.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's the seven-year cycle in SoCal. Though it varies, generally every seven years we have rain like the rest of you, which seems like Noah's deluge to us. Then it is hot and dry, dry, Fire! dry.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I_told_you_so: electricjebus: Can somebody remind me why we grow so much of our food in a literal desert?

Because of irrigation and chemistry, we can subsidize a system to grow a fantastic variety and quantities of food year found to feed a hungry population. The Central Valley is the most productive farmland in the entire world. It's really a shame so much productive farmland was paved over for the greater Sacramento/Stockton area instead of building denser.


Yes.  Because what California needs is to unsustainably drain the rivers and aquafers ever faster.  In a desert.
 
mungo
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The BBC has one of those then-and-now picture-slidey-thingees (sorry if I got all technical on you there):

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-en​v​ironment-56225862
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I_told_you_so: electricjebus: Can somebody remind me why we grow so much of our food in a literal desert?

Because of irrigation and chemistry, we can subsidize a system to grow a fantastic variety and quantities of food year found to feed a hungry population. The Central Valley is the most productive farmland in the entire world. It's really a shame so much productive farmland was paved over for the greater Sacramento/Stockton area instead of building denser.


misread as "instead of building desert"
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Alphax: It's a huge problem in the Shadowlands..

Or did you mean water rather than souls?


The way things are going, I may join the Jailer to make this game interesting. Or quit.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

jokerscrowbar: It's okay America, Nestlé has you covered
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Huh. Both Perrier and Pellegrino are Nestle??
Did not know that.
Panna is the Italian one, I think. Didn't know it was Nestle as well, but that one didn't surprise me. I felt that the two former ones had enough of a brand to stand on their own.
 
indylaw
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The megadrought, or as I like to call it, marriage.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it like the Megashadow?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So clai has another huge drought, that will be followed eventually by dam busting rains and they still won't have built the gigantic reservoirs to capture as much of that rain for future droughts and the continual fires that plague them.

No sympathy.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They should borrow some water from Hawaii.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: jokerscrowbar: It's okay America, Nestlé has you covered
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Huh. Both Perrier and Pellegrino are Nestle??
Did not know that.
Panna is the Italian one, I think. Didn't know it was Nestle as well, but that one didn't surprise me. I felt that the two former ones had enough of a brand to stand on their own.


That's an old pic, they also bought or created a few more Essentia, Ready Refresh, Splash
They're also hiding a lot of those brands under private equity so it doesn't look like they're being greedy and privatising all the sources of drinking water.

/First Peoples may disagree
 
Trik
‘’ 6 hours ago  

jokerscrowbar: Resident Muslim: jokerscrowbar: It's okay America, Nestlé has you covered
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Huh. Both Perrier and Pellegrino are Nestle??
Did not know that.
Panna is the Italian one, I think. Didn't know it was Nestle as well, but that one didn't surprise me. I felt that the two former ones had enough of a brand to stand on their own.

That's an old pic, they also bought or created a few more Essentia, Ready Refresh, Splash
They're also hiding a lot of those brands under private equity so it doesn't look like they're being greedy and privatising all the sources of drinking water.

/First Peoples may disagree


Nestlé is the criminal organization from Quantum of Solace.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OrionXVI: I_told_you_so: electricjebus: Can somebody remind me why we grow so much of our food in a literal desert?

Because of irrigation and chemistry, we can subsidize a system to grow a fantastic variety and quantities of food year found to feed a hungry population. The Central Valley is the most productive farmland in the entire world. It's really a shame so much productive farmland was paved over for the greater Sacramento/Stockton area instead of building denser.

Yes.  Because what California needs is to unsustainably drain the rivers and aquafers ever faster.  In a desert.


Technically speaking, California agriculture relies primarily on Sierra Nevada runoff in the fairly well managed California Aqueduct, and Colorado River water in the Imperial Valley.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

electricjebus: Can somebody remind me why we grow so much of our food in a literal desert?


The land was a steal.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 hours ago  

alechemist: electricjebus: Can somebody remind me why we grow so much of our food in a literal desert?

The land was a steal.


Probably a lot of govt subsidies too.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 5 hours ago  

alechemist: electricjebus: Can somebody remind me why we grow so much of our food in a literal desert?

The land was a steal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dpcotta
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Alphax: It's a huge problem in the Shadowlands..

Or did you mean water rather than souls?


Get help.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ha ha suck it, libs!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Rainmaker Water is project to solve the water problem || Manoj Bhargava
Youtube inG9YP_xhVA

Probably should talk to the guy from Five Hour Energy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Parthenogenetic: If megadrought is real, why did it rain yesterday?

Fake news!


The sad thing is there are many people who will have that attitude for real, and some of them are US Congresspeople.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Like this?
[st2.depositphotos.com image 682x1023]

I'm not sure there is a drought. Mind if I check her moisture?


Is she Ben Shapiro's wife?
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They should dig a canal from the gulf of California to the salton sea and then fill it up. That would give them a lot more water although it would be salty. Maybe evaporation would cause there to be more humidity and thus more rain.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jokerscrowbar: Resident Muslim: jokerscrowbar: It's okay America, Nestlé has you covered
[Fark user image image 425x239]
Huh. Both Perrier and Pellegrino are Nestle??
Did not know that.
Panna is the Italian one, I think. Didn't know it was Nestle as well, but that one didn't surprise me. I felt that the two former ones had enough of a brand to stand on their own.
That's an old pic, they also bought or created a few more Essentia, Ready Refresh, Splash
They're also hiding a lot of those brands under private equity so it doesn't look like they're being greedy and privatising all the sources of drinking water.
/First Peoples may disagree


Huh. It's almost like people are too stupid to protect themselves and the world around them, and with just a few prompts, will buy anything.
Maybe you all should work on that.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 4 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Like this?
[st2.depositphotos.com image 682x1023]


That's megadraught.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

groppet: [YouTube video: The Rainmaker Water is project to solve the water problem || Manoj Bhargava]
Probably should talk to the guy from Five Hour Energy.


I notice they say nothing about how\where they get rid of the salt byproduct.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Coming soon:

Megadrought v Giant Octopus
 
daffy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh, you'd think you live in a dessert. Oh, wait...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: groppet: [YouTube video: The Rainmaker Water is project to solve the water problem || Manoj Bhargava]
Probably should talk to the guy from Five Hour Energy.

I notice they say nothing about how\where they get rid of the salt byproduct.


Winter roads? Movie popcorn?
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I read that as "megadonut".  It may be time for breakfast.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jokerscrowbar: It's okay America, Nestlé has you covered
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Fack Nestlé the shiat gaboons that they are.
Literally stealing water and then turning around and charging 2000% mark up.
The good thing about living in cottage country Ontario is there are literally a million lakes around me.
The bad part is when people south of the boarder start to get desperate they'll be sending their Democracy this way.
Unless the Great Lake States also say Fark You to the rest and protect the waters.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 4 hours ago  

electricjebus: Can somebody remind me why we grow so much of our food in a literal desert?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How long until the western red states change their minds about being self sufficient?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Catlenfell: How long until the western red states change their minds about being self sufficient?


It's largely a lie. The 7 state compact has been in place for a century. They all share water and use the Feds to do things like control the major dams.

They just hate normal people getting help from the Feds.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fzumrk: I read that as "megadonut".  It may be time for breakfast.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I heard about it on a site called FARK, an obscure news aggregating website where people are allowed to post pithy retorts in their comment section.

/disregard ... I thought it said how did you hear about the megadrought?
// my bad
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.