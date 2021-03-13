 Skip to content
Duke really sucks
17
•       •       •

Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I know, I know. Low-hanging fruit, but... how is it possible someone who is an undergrad at a major university is so stupid that they are spreading COVID at recruitment parties?

Y'all supposed to know a little bit about science and facts, guys.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Cyclometh: I know, I know. Low-hanging fruit, but... how is it possible someone who is an undergrad at a major university is so stupid that they are spreading COVID at recruitment parties?

Y'all supposed to know a little bit about science and facts, guys.


They just want to get laid.  They live by a warrior code.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The school said in the statement that the outbreak was "principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups."

Is that just a really really convoluted way of saying "rushing frats?"
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's what I assumed. Who else recruits for living quarters in an organized way?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Cyclometh: I know, I know. Low-hanging fruit, but... how is it possible someone who is an undergrad at a major university is so stupid that they are spreading COVID at recruitment parties?

Y'all supposed to know a little bit about science and facts, guys.


(1) Have you ever met an undergrad with even a single atom of self-preservation in their bodies - and if so, why are you lying?

(2) Jesus Christ, if you think knowing science makes you immune to being a doofus, have you never met an engineer?  Because they will be the first to tell you that knowing their one narrow field decently well makes them the foremost experts on every field of human endeavor - and that all so-called experts are 100% wrong in every particular about everything.  "The doctors say this" is pretty much demanding a STEMie not do 'this' on a scale that makes an anti-vaxxer methhead look like Falucci's personal sex-slave.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
At least it isn't contagious at Texas universities.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 hours ago  

phalamir: Cyclometh: I know, I know. Low-hanging fruit, but... how is it possible someone who is an undergrad at a major university is so stupid that they are spreading COVID at recruitment parties?

Y'all supposed to know a little bit about science and facts, guys.

(1) Have you ever met an undergrad with even a single atom of self-preservation in their bodies - and if so, why are you lying?

(2) Jesus Christ, if you think knowing science makes you immune to being a doofus, have you never met an engineer?  Because they will be the first to tell you that knowing their one narrow field decently well makes them the foremost experts on every field of human endeavor - and that all so-called experts are 100% wrong in every particular about everything.  "The doctors say this" is pretty much demanding a STEMie not do 'this' on a scale that makes an anti-vaxxer methhead look like Falucci's personal sex-slave.


1) most young collegiate males have quite a bit of self, uh, propagation in their bodies.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's easy to be critical I did some stupid shiat as a freshman and I'm not sure that a pandemic would have tempered that behavior much.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, it's a well known fact that 18 year old male brains are fully developed and require no further supervision.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So they got to have sex with some barely legal high school girls and now don't have to attend class for two weeks?

Tragedy.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dumbass greek groups? Yup.

Good job, morons. Now you get covid symptoms. Sigma Cough.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kevinatilusa: The school said in the statement that the outbreak was "principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups."

Is that just a really really convoluted way of saying "rushing frats?"


Yep.  Duke told the frats they couldn't have in-person events this year.  So they disaffiliated with the university frat council.

The new "Durham IFC" held a recruiting event that served as a flashpoint.  The kicker is, the head of this non-university-affiliated IFC isn't even a student this semester.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kevinatilusa: The school said in the statement that the outbreak was "principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups."

Is that just a really really convoluted way of saying "rushing frats?"


They went so far out if the way not to implicate frats and sororities. Greek life still weilding power
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Cyclometh: I know, I know. Low-hanging fruit, but... how is it possible someone who is an undergrad at a major university is so stupid that they are spreading COVID at recruitment parties?

Y'all supposed to know a little bit about science and facts, guys.

(1) Have you ever met an undergrad with even a single atom of self-preservation in their bodies - and if so, why are you lying?

(2) Jesus Christ, if you think knowing science makes you immune to being a doofus, have you never met an engineer?  Because they will be the first to tell you that knowing their one narrow field decently well makes them the foremost experts on every field of human endeavor - and that all so-called experts are 100% wrong in every particular about everything.  "The doctors say this" is pretty much demanding a STEMie not do 'this' on a scale that makes an anti-vaxxer methhead look like Falucci's personal sex-slave.


Excuse me, I happen to be a software "engineer" skilled in googling things.
I think I'm qualified as an infrastructure, economics, world health, and constitutional law expert.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: 'all supposed to know a little bit about science and facts, guys.


I'm an excellent driver: Yes, it's a well known fact that 18 year old male brains are fully developed and require no further supervision.


Looking at the current Republican party, it appears that many brains are fully developed long before the age of 18.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: Y'all supposed to know a little bit about science and facts, guys.


I read that as:

Y'all supposed to know a little bit about science and frat guys.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party 101 is the only course some people take in university.
Covid is the ultimate party animal though.
 
