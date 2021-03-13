 Skip to content
 
(KGW Portland)   Much like the Middle East, there is still unrest in Portland   (kgw.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The ACABs need to stop accommodating their out of town Nazi buddies.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Makes me wonder if people arent starting to be furious about living in an oligarchy, or some angry about police brutality and the betrayal of their oath, or maybe it has to do with 3% of the people holding 99% of the wealth?  Whatever the case I fully support their first and fourth amendment rights with the same fury, zeal, and rage many people support 2nd amendment rights for people who are irresponsible, crimnqls, or fascists. I feel bad the constitution doesnt only support the views of an insane moral minority but here we are
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The sad tag is for the cops kettling and detaining the entire protest while removing journalists, right?
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I can see places the sad tag applies.
It's sad that these peoples' legitimate concerns have yet to be addressed.
It's sad that we're still letting... Uniforms trample civilians' rights.
It's sad that this isn't part of the first 15 minutes of every network's evening news.
It's sad that there isn't a green lit headline about this every single day.
It's sad we don't have a Tragic tag.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The dream of the nazis is alive in Portland?

:-(
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's the US military for you, doing at home what they do abroad, pretending they aren't civilians after they change jobs so that they don't actually change jobs.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Goddamittet so much.

My youngest kid is probably there.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 9 hours ago  

pdxbarista: The sad tag is for the cops kettling and detaining the entire protest while removing journalists, right?


The sad tag is for the 10's of thousands of congregating social misfits and emotionally challenged who migrated to Portland in the last decade without any capability to support themselves even in the best situation, and decide their problems are the fault of everyone else here who are just trying to live their lives.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So much like in the Middle East our Raytheon CEO Sec Def will drop a couple of Raytheon JDAMS on them?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I wonder if anyone would tell us if they were protesting masks like other countries.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Jackal_N: It's sad that this isn't part of the first 15 minutes of every network's evening news.


National coverage will resume as soon as they figure out a way to blame it on a Republican. That may be some time since DHS is taking orders from a Biden appointee now and the mayor of Portland is still a Democrat.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I think it is time to get the prescription checked for my glasses, because I swear to God I thought this was about POLAND.

//What's long and hard that a polish bride gets on her wedding night? A new last name.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Klyukva: Jackal_N: It's sad that this isn't part of the first 15 minutes of every network's evening news.

National coverage will resume as soon as they figure out a way to blame it on a Republican. That may be some time since DHS is taking orders from a Biden appointee now and the mayor of Portland is still a Democrat.


The political make up of the city government doesn't matter.  Remember, Chicago has been democrat controlled for something like 50 years and all the problems in that city are totally republican and Trump's fault.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 hours ago  

JustHereForThePics: I think it is time to get the prescription checked for my glasses, because I swear to God I thought this was about POLAND.


Given what's going on in Poland at the moment, that's a perfectly reasonable mistake to make.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: Whatever the case I fully support their first and fourth amendment rights with the same fury, zeal, and rage many people support 2nd amendment rights for people who are irresponsible, crimnqls, or fascists.


Ardent 2nd Amendment supporter here. I don't support 2nd Amendment rights for crimnqls, whatever those are. You must be thinking of the imaginary 2nd Amendment supporter in your head.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

I_told_you_so: pdxbarista: The sad tag is for the cops kettling and detaining the entire protest while removing journalists, right?

The sad tag is for the 10's of thousands of congregating social misfits and emotionally challenged who migrated to Portland in the last decade without any capability to support themselves even in the best situation, and decide their problems are the fault of everyone else here who are just trying to live their lives.


Agreed. It's also for the protesters who quite reasonably expected no one would stop them from rioting, arson, looting, throwing Molotov cocktails and shooting commercial grade fireworks at police. After all, they did it nightly for four months last year and no one lifted a finger to stop them.

I guess with Biden in office the mayor feels there's no good reason to riot anymore?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

media.kgw.comView Full Size
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They kept them there for 3 hours and tried to remove all press from the group before that. They were looking for heads to crack or they couldn't find a few people to arrest for legitimate reasons to justify the detainment and were going to loose a few arrests because of it.

Not only is their motive bad, their training is worse. They have to get the "bad guy". Everyone is the "bad guy", but they are hiding it and out to kill all the cops and everyone else! It is a load of BS and we all know it, it is just that they have a dangerous job and are being drilled to react this way. And encouraged by their fellow racists. And supported fully by their municipality...

The cops are out to arrest enough people to make their overlords happy and get their jollies off. They need retraining, a national standard to meet, and open oversight. They 'kettled' this group to get people to arrest so they could say they arrested people. Getting surprised when people get agitated when they are held without legal council nor bail for 3 hours and then get attacked when they demand answers is like a 2 year old complaining that they burned their hand on the stove when you told them it was hot and then they expect ice cream for their tears.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]


Preaching to the wrong choir my friend.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]


Prove they came off of a protestor. Also, if you hold the whole group there for hours on end, you don't expect them to drop anything incriminating? Are you high or stupid. Let's get realistic here. None of those items is illegal or a direct threat to officers in riot gear, even the bear spray. The whole, "They threw large rocks at us" thing is outdated and known to be lying. Riot gear protects you from that unless they are throwing rocks the size of shotputs or bricks, which has happened in actual riots.

And if they want to claim the "radio" is obvious coordination, they have never heard of a cellphone or a social media flashmob before, let alone a blu-tooth earpiece. This was all an excuse to beat on a few protestors to try and scare the rest off and end the whole thing. At least look like they are doing so, ensuring that the local politicians and national ones don't have to deal with uncomfortable truths about our society.

The police in the US have never dealt with a majority of the population after them and they should be scared of us. We are educated enough to know how to do harm, tired of the BS that are the cops, and tired of politicians doing nothing. We could really hurt them and if change doesn't happen, that is likely the next step, following past social patterns like this. As for their attempt to arrest rioters, they haven't even announced they found the ones they were looking for when they had the whole group detained.

When an actual riot starts, riot police typically leave the area and let it get looted and burned since they know they can't stop the angry mob. At least, without automatic weapons fire and lots of dead bodies. Thankfully, we are unlikely to see that because of optics and cellphone videos, but if they thought they could get away with it, they would.

We need national regulation and oversight of our police.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 hours ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

Prove they came off of a protestor. Also, if you hold the whole group there for hours on end, you don't expect them to drop anything incriminating? Are you high or stupid. Let's get realistic here. None of those items is illegal or a direct threat to officers in riot gear, even the bear spray. The whole, "They threw large rocks at us" thing is outdated and known to be lying. Riot gear protects you from that unless they are throwing rocks the size of shotputs or bricks, which has happened in actual riots.

And if they want to claim the "radio" is obvious coordination, they have never heard of a cellphone or a social media flashmob before, let alone a blu-tooth earpiece. This was all an excuse to beat on a few protestors to try and scare the rest off and end the whole thing. At least look like they are doing so, ensuring that the local politicians and national ones don't have to deal with uncomfortable truths about our society.

The police in the US have never dealt with a majority of the population after them and they should be scared of us. We are educated enough to know how to do harm, tired of the BS that are the cops, and tired of politicians doing nothing. We could really hurt them and if change doesn't happen, that is likely the next step, following past social patterns like this. As for their attempt to arrest rioters, they haven't even announced they found the ones they were looking for when they had the whole group detained.

When an actual riot starts, riot police typically leave the area and let it get looted and burned since they know they can't stop the angry mob. At least, without automatic weapons fire and lots of dead bodies. Thankfully, we are unlikely to see that because of optics and cellphone videos, but if they thought they could get away with it, they would.

We need national regulation and oversight of our police.


Screed like typing detected.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 7 hours ago  

valenumr: gozar_the_destroyer: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

Prove they came off of a protestor. Also, if you hold the whole group there for hours on end, you don't expect them to drop anything incriminating? Are you high or stupid. Let's get realistic here. None of those items is illegal or a direct threat to officers in riot gear, even the bear spray. The whole, "They threw large rocks at us" thing is outdated and known to be lying. Riot gear protects you from that unless they are throwing rocks the size of shotputs or bricks, which has happened in actual riots.

And if they want to claim the "radio" is obvious coordination, they have never heard of a cellphone or a social media flashmob before, let alone a blu-tooth earpiece. This was all an excuse to beat on a few protestors to try and scare the rest off and end the whole thing. At least look like they are doing so, ensuring that the local politicians and national ones don't have to deal with uncomfortable truths about our society.

The police in the US have never dealt with a majority of the population after them and they should be scared of us. We are educated enough to know how to do harm, tired of the BS that are the cops, and tired of politicians doing nothing. We could really hurt them and if change doesn't happen, that is likely the next step, following past social patterns like this. As for their attempt to arrest rioters, they haven't even announced they found the ones they were looking for when they had the whole group detained.

When an actual riot starts, riot police typically leave the area and let it get looted and burned since they know they can't stop the angry mob. At least, without automatic weapons fire and lots of dead bodies. Thankfully, we are unlikely to see that because of optics and cellphone videos, but if they thought they could get away wi ...


I am just pointing out that the police are assholes and that if they keep it up while the politicians don't do anything, the next step is riots. It's a known social pattern as old as civilization. Society currently doesn't tolerate the blatant and extreme measures that have stopped this direction in the past, so we have three paths ahead of us: police reform, more protests, and/or a violent crackdown on protestors.
 
washburn777
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I took 911 calls in Portland 2006-2017.  They protested something every other week for the entirety and long before that as well.

The people of Portland are energetic and engaged.  300 days of rain each year will do that to you.  Self-righteous?  Sure.  But some of that is earned because against all odds they still give a damn about a country that is overrun with cynics.

I took emergency calls from these people for over a decade and I still find them inspiring more than deflating.  Your argument is invalid.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 hours ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: valenumr: gozar_the_destroyer: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

Prove they came off of a protestor. Also, if you hold the whole group there for hours on end, you don't expect them to drop anything incriminating? Are you high or stupid. Let's get realistic here. None of those items is illegal or a direct threat to officers in riot gear, even the bear spray. The whole, "They threw large rocks at us" thing is outdated and known to be lying. Riot gear protects you from that unless they are throwing rocks the size of shotputs or bricks, which has happened in actual riots.

And if they want to claim the "radio" is obvious coordination, they have never heard of a cellphone or a social media flashmob before, let alone a blu-tooth earpiece. This was all an excuse to beat on a few protestors to try and scare the rest off and end the whole thing. At least look like they are doing so, ensuring that the local politicians and national ones don't have to deal with uncomfortable truths about our society.

The police in the US have never dealt with a majority of the population after them and they should be scared of us. We are educated enough to know how to do harm, tired of the BS that are the cops, and tired of politicians doing nothing. We could really hurt them and if change doesn't happen, that is likely the next step, following past social patterns like this. As for their attempt to arrest rioters, they haven't even announced they found the ones they were looking for when they had the whole group detained.

When an actual riot starts, riot police typically leave the area and let it get looted and burned since they know they can't stop the angry mob. At least, without automatic weapons fire and lots of dead bodies. Thankfully, we are unlikely to see that because of optics and cellphone videos, but if they thought they could get away wi ...

I am just pointing out that the police are assholes and that if they keep it up while the politicians don't do anything, the next step is riots. It's a known social pattern as old as civilization. Society currently doesn't tolerate the blatant and extreme measures that have stopped this direction in the past, so we have three paths ahead of us: police reform, more protests, and/or a violent crackdown on protestors.


No. You can't have it both ways.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 7 hours ago  
CNN and NBC dont consider protests, looting, and burning in Portland to even be worth reporting.

Nor is the fact that murder rate is skyrocketing there to levels not seen in decades there considered important news. 100 people a month.

But fact checking a story told by Lauren Boebert is critical.  It turns out that a guy who died outside her restaurant may have been on meth when he was beaten up and she left that out of story.  Or something like that.

For these netwroks, you could pile bodies 50 feet high and nobody would care if it happened in an enclave of Democrats and didn't trigger the right people.

Don't get your news there.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 6 hours ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: valenumr: gozar_the_destroyer: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

Prove they came off of a protestor. Also, if you hold the whole group there for hours on end, you don't expect them to drop anything incriminating? Are you high or stupid. Let's get realistic here. None of those items is illegal or a direct threat to officers in riot gear, even the bear spray. The whole, "They threw large rocks at us" thing is outdated and known to be lying. Riot gear protects you from that unless they are throwing rocks the size of shotputs or bricks, which has happened in actual riots.

And if they want to claim the "radio" is obvious coordination, they have never heard of a cellphone or a social media flashmob before, let alone a blu-tooth earpiece. This was all an excuse to beat on a few protestors to try and scare the rest off and end the whole thing. At least look like they are doing so, ensuring that the local politicians and national ones don't have to deal with uncomfortable truths about our society.

The police in the US have never dealt with a majority of the population after them and they should be scared of us. We are educated enough to know how to do harm, tired of the BS that are the cops, and tired of politicians doing nothing. We could really hurt them and if change doesn't happen, that is likely the next step, following past social patterns like this. As for their attempt to arrest rioters, they haven't even announced they found the ones they were looking for when they had the whole group detained.

When an actual riot starts, riot police typically leave the area and let it get looted and burned since they know they can't stop the angry mob. At least, without automatic weapons fire and lots of dead bodies. Thankfully, we are unlikely to see that because of optics and cellphone videos, but if they thought they could get away wi ...

I am just pointing out that the police are assholes and that if they keep it up while the politicians don't do anything, the next step is riots. It's a known social pattern as old as civilization. Society currently doesn't tolerate the blatant and extreme measures that have stopped this direction in the past, so we have three paths ahead of us: police reform, more protests, and/or a violent crackdown on protestors.


What you're pointing out are lies tossed about - by you.

Fact: Portland is a city under siege by criminals and is being criminally mismanaged.  You can only lie so much before the truth comes out eventually. Even in places like China.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 hours ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: valenumr: gozar_the_destroyer: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

Prove they came off of a protestor. Also, if you hold the whole group there for hours on end, you don't expect them to drop anything incriminating? Are you high or stupid. Let's get realistic here. None of those items is illegal or a direct threat to officers in riot gear, even the bear spray. The whole, "They threw large rocks at us" thing is outdated and known to be lying. Riot gear protects you from that unless they are throwing rocks the size of shotputs or bricks, which has happened in actual riots.

And if they want to claim the "radio" is obvious coordination, they have never heard of a cellphone or a social media flashmob before, let alone a blu-tooth earpiece. This was all an excuse to beat on a few protestors to try and scare the rest off and end the whole thing. At least look like they are doing so, ensuring that the local politicians and national ones don't have to deal with uncomfortable truths about our society.

The police in the US have never dealt with a majority of the population after them and they should be scared of us. We are educated enough to know how to do harm, tired of the BS that are the cops, and tired of politicians doing nothing. We could really hurt them and if change doesn't happen, that is likely the next step, following past social patterns like this. As for their attempt to arrest rioters, they haven't even announced they found the ones they were looking for when they had the whole group detained.

When an actual riot starts, riot police typically leave the area and let it get looted and burned since they know they can't stop the angry mob. At least, without automatic weapons fire and lots of dead bodies. Thankfully, we are unlikely to see that because of optics and cellphone videos, but if they thought they could get away wi ...

I am just pointing out that the police are assholes and that if they keep it up while the politicians don't do anything, the next step is riots. It's a known social pattern as old as civilization. Society currently doesn't tolerate the blatant and extreme measures that have stopped this direction in the past, so we have three paths ahead of us: police reform, more protests, and/or a violent crackdown on protestors.


You are farking hilarious. Not sure if Qanon or antifa... I'm not even mad.im impressed.
 
washburn777
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Also it appears Animatronik is comparing Portland to China.

*Ahem*

Portland has lush trees on every block of the city and their people do whatever the fark they want.  Meanwhile, in China...

You have the internet, sir.  You have books.  Use them.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 hours ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: valenumr: gozar_the_destroyer: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

Prove they came off of a protestor. Also, if you hold the whole group there for hours on end, you don't expect them to drop anything incriminating? Are you high or stupid. Let's get realistic here. None of those items is illegal or a direct threat to officers in riot gear, even the bear spray. The whole, "They threw large rocks at us" thing is outdated and known to be lying. Riot gear protects you from that unless they are throwing rocks the size of shotputs or bricks, which has happened in actual riots.

And if they want to claim the "radio" is obvious coordination, they have never heard of a cellphone or a social media flashmob before, let alone a blu-tooth earpiece. This was all an excuse to beat on a few protestors to try and scare the rest off and end the whole thing. At least look like they are doing so, ensuring that the local politicians and national ones don't have to deal with uncomfortable truths about our society.

The police in the US have never dealt with a majority of the population after them and they should be scared of us. We are educated enough to know how to do harm, tired of the BS that are the cops, and tired of politicians doing nothing. We could really hurt them and if change doesn't happen, that is likely the next step, following past social patterns like this. As for their attempt to arrest rioters, they haven't even announced they found the ones they were looking for when they had the whole group detained.

When an actual riot starts, riot police typically leave the area and let it get looted and burned since they know they can't stop the angry mob. At least, without automatic weapons fire and lots of dead bodies. Thankfully, we are unlikely to see that because of optics and cellphone videos, but if they thought they could get away wi ...

I am just pointing out that the police are assholes and that if they keep it up while the politicians don't do anything, the next step is riots. It's a known social pattern as old as civilization. Society currently doesn't tolerate the blatant and extreme measures that have stopped this direction in the past, so we have three paths ahead of us: police reform, more protests, and/or a violent crackdown on protestors.


I don't even know what to say to you. You are so far down a rabbit hole. It's really funny to watch folks talk about conspiratorial thinking, when they are themselves victims. Get over your shiat.
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tired of hearing about this and British royalty.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]


And the two suspects with guns the cops nabbed as well.

I'm fine with protesting it's a fine way to get things done sometimes but some of these social justice type protests are just vague and directionless. This one was for police accountability for violence against "bipoc". Okay awesome. Now what I'd like is for these protesters to understand is that not every "bipoc" manhandled by the police is innocent and not every police interaction with them is out of racism. I think in their world they will not be happy until everyone just has something like a racial diplomatic immunity and they can steal and murder and fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign all they like and then just flash a literal race card when the police show up.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I highly recommend listening to two of the Behind the Bastards podcast series from last summer.  The first is Behind the Police.   The second is Uprising, on last summer's fighting against the police and federal government forces.  It gives so much context AND goes where national news did not.

It covers so much ground and I understand the problem there so much better than I did before.   The protesters are sectioned into groups.
Defenders, offense, nonviolent chanters/speakers, and healing stations.  The police attack all of them indiscriminately and with excessive force. This includes violence against nonviolent children.

Seeing weapons such as bear mace does not surprise me.  I am waiting for more tear gas to arrive.   The reforms must happen there, or groups like the proud bois will keep on working hand in hand with them.  Things will get worse before they get better.
 
g0ats3x
‘’ 5 hours ago  

RTOGUY: I'm fine with protesting it's a fine way to get things done sometimes but some of these social justice type protests are just vague and directionless.


As a previous resident of Portland, that sums up all of the protests I witnessed in the city.

These protests accomplish nothing of significant value.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OgreMagi: Klyukva: Jackal_N: It's sad that this isn't part of the first 15 minutes of every network's evening news.

National coverage will resume as soon as they figure out a way to blame it on a Republican. That may be some time since DHS is taking orders from a Biden appointee now and the mayor of Portland is still a Democrat.

The political make up of the city government doesn't matter.  Remember, Chicago has been democrat controlled for something like 50 years and all the problems in that city are totally republican and Trump's fault.


That's two of you now. Anyone else want to label yourself. Come on. Don't be a chicken. Let it out.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

g0ats3x: RTOGUY: I'm fine with protesting it's a fine way to get things done sometimes but some of these social justice type protests are just vague and directionless.

As a previous resident of Portland, that sums up all of the protests I witnessed in the city.

These protests accomplish nothing of significant value.


Raisin awareness by mixed nuts.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

valenumr: gozar_the_destroyer: valenumr: gozar_the_destroyer: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

Prove they came off of a protestor. Also, if you hold the whole group there for hours on end, you don't expect them to drop anything incriminating? Are you high or stupid. Let's get realistic here. None of those items is illegal or a direct threat to officers in riot gear, even the bear spray. The whole, "They threw large rocks at us" thing is outdated and known to be lying. Riot gear protects you from that unless they are throwing rocks the size of shotputs or bricks, which has happened in actual riots.

And if they want to claim the "radio" is obvious coordination, they have never heard of a cellphone or a social media flashmob before, let alone a blu-tooth earpiece. This was all an excuse to beat on a few protestors to try and scare the rest off and end the whole thing. At least look like they are doing so, ensuring that the local politicians and national ones don't have to deal with uncomfortable truths about our society.

The police in the US have never dealt with a majority of the population after them and they should be scared of us. We are educated enough to know how to do harm, tired of the BS that are the cops, and tired of politicians doing nothing. We could really hurt them and if change doesn't happen, that is likely the next step, following past social patterns like this. As for their attempt to arrest rioters, they haven't even announced they found the ones they were looking for when they had the whole group detained.

When an actual riot starts, riot police typically leave the area and let it get looted and burned since they know they can't stop the angry mob. At least, without automatic weapons fire and lots of dead bodies. Thankfully, we are unlikely to see that because of optics and cellphone videos, but if they thought they could get away wi ...

I am just pointing out that the police are assholes and that if they keep it up while the politicians don't do anything, the next step is riots. It's a known social pattern as old as civilization. Society currently doesn't tolerate the blatant and extreme measures that have stopped this direction in the past, so we have three paths ahead of us: police reform, more protests, and/or a violent crackdown on protestors.

You are farking hilarious. Not sure if Qanon or antifa... I'm not even mad.im impressed.


Jeez. Everyone else can tell which it is but you think it justifies a joke. Ok then.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]


"I support the second ammedment."

"Look at that scary knife and bear spray!!!!"
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope such civil unrest continues until things actually change, instead of petering out after people lose interest/get distracted. Let the world continue to see cops acting like the fascist thugs they are, it'll only hurt them in the end.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

"I support the second ammedment."

"Look at that scary knife and bear spray!!!!"


And guns. I don't know why people think being stabbed is a joke stabbing deaths happen every single day. They don't get as much attention as a shooting but if are killed by a knife you are just as dead as if you were killed with a gun.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 hours ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

"I support the second ammedment."

"Look at that scary knife and bear spray!!!!"


Isn't bear spray literally bear arms?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Darkmeer: I highly recommend listening to two of the Behind the Bastards podcast series from last summer.  The first is Behind the Police.   The second is Uprising, on last summer's fighting against the police and federal government forces.  It gives so much context AND goes where national news did not.

It covers so much ground and I understand the problem there so much better than I did before.   The protesters are sectioned into groups.
Defenders, offense, nonviolent chanters/speakers, and healing stations.  The police attack all of them indiscriminately and with excessive force. This includes violence against nonviolent children.

Seeing weapons such as bear mace does not surprise me.  I am waiting for more tear gas to arrive.   The reforms must happen there, or groups like the proud bois will keep on working hand in hand with them.  Things will get worse before they get better.


As mentioned in those podcasts, Portland was the starting point for police issues. They had created the first police department and the first police union and thus were the role model for the rest of the country.   If you want a better understanding of Portland and how it applies to the rest of the country I highly recommend those podcasts.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nocrash: Jeez. Everyone else can tell which it is but you think it justifies a joke. Ok then.


He's a bullshiating troll, best to not bother with anything he says.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man, this thread really brought the fascists out of the woodwork.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RTOGUY: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

"I support the second ammedment."

"Look at that scary knife and bear spray!!!!"

And guns. I don't know why people think being stabbed is a joke stabbing deaths happen every single day. They don't get as much attention as a shooting but if are killed by a knife you are just as dead as if you were killed with a gun.


Becuase killers with guns have a tendency to take out multiple people. Mass stabbings are pretty rare.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The "Protesters" were breaking the law and got upset that they were detained. The police must have forgotten the rule that says they are aloud to do whatever they want without any consequences.


Please no more acronyms. I can't keep track of all these stupid letters,
 
spleef420
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's Portland, the homeless there stage a riot every Thursday.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know people are upset about DST, but geez this is a tad extreme.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]


So, suddenly you are against the 2nd amendment
 
dbrunker
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RTOGUY: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Sensei Can You See: Looks like some of the peaceful protesters were carrying bear spray, a sock full of rocks, hammers, a crowbar, a slingshot and a knife.

[media.kgw.com image 850x477]

"I support the second ammedment."

"Look at that scary knife and bear spray!!!!"

And guns. I don't know why people think being stabbed is a joke stabbing deaths happen every single day. They don't get as much attention as a shooting but if are killed by a knife you are just as dead as if you were killed with a gun.


Here's a link to the Portland Police Twitter account that lists reported stabbings in Portland.  Just don't expect details.
 
