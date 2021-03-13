 Skip to content
 
(Forbes)   Final Judgement at Paris. Steven Spurrier, Brit who championed California wines in the 1970's, passes. Quite the Bottle Shock   (forbes.com) divider line
16
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I'm British and you're not - Bottle Shock (2008)
Youtube 4ElmDQVkrWg
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Sorry to hear this. Sidebar, I think he should have retired after leaving UF. Coaching South Carolina was such a mess.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This headline.  I am not The One.  Stopped posting for fashion.  Stroke had.  Bottle Shock Rock Jock for fake California fill in the blankets.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

proco: [YouTube video: I'm British and you're not - Bottle Shock (2008)]


Damn I love that movie.
 
Valhalla130
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That was a much better movie than I thought it would be. It turned out to be one of my favorites.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Judgement - Paris gets 30 days in the hole?

Tom Paris dealing with being demoted to Ensign
Youtube c3-LjdzatU0
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The_Sponge: proco: [YouTube video: I'm British and you're not - Bottle Shock (2008)]

Damn I love that movie.


A little precious, I liked it. Too bad the director's a murderous farkhead #SlatesForSarah
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 5 hours ago  
220fzh2tz1sq2pu40a44wqcw-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size



Steve Spurrier, passing
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Take one down...Pass it around.
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Very sad news. Spurrier's decision to put together the Judgement of Paris was an utter game changer in the wine world.

Early in the pandemic, I picked up a bottle of 2017 Chateau Montalena Chardonnay with the intention of opening it when the pandemic was over. May have to open it early in Spurrier's honor.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Count_Crackula: Very sad news. Spurrier's decision to put together the Judgement of Paris was an utter game changer in the wine world.

Early in the pandemic, I picked up a bottle of 2017 Chateau Montalena Chardonnay with the intention of opening it when the pandemic was over. May have to open it early in Spurrier's honor.


Give it a couple of years - you'll be glad you did (that said, I've been opening the "good stuff" lately)
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Ol Wine Coach
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't spell Citrus without UT.
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Count_Crackula: Very sad news. Spurrier's decision to put together the Judgement of Paris was an utter game changer in the wine world.

Early in the pandemic, I picked up a bottle of 2017 Chateau Montalena Chardonnay with the intention of opening it when the pandemic was over. May have to open it early in Spurrier's honor.

Give it a couple of years - you'll be glad you did (that said, I've been opening the "good stuff" lately)


I've always been terrible at aging my whites. Reds? No problem. But whites don't last long around here.

It's remarkable that I've lasted as long with this bottle. I tasted the 2017 at the last tasting I attended before the pandemic. It was already drinking phenomenally - the best CA Chardonnay I've tasted in a year and a half. (Full disclosure: I've never been too keen on CA Chardonnay, so YMMV) I really should see if I can find another 2017 to "forget" about for a couple of years.
 
JDJoeE
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Count_Crackula: cwheelie: Count_Crackula: Very sad news. Spurrier's decision to put together the Judgement of Paris was an utter game changer in the wine world.

Early in the pandemic, I picked up a bottle of 2017 Chateau Montalena Chardonnay with the intention of opening it when the pandemic was over. May have to open it early in Spurrier's honor.

Give it a couple of years - you'll be glad you did (that said, I've been opening the "good stuff" lately)

I've always been terrible at aging my whites. Reds? No problem. But whites don't last long around here.

It's remarkable that I've lasted as long with this bottle. I tasted the 2017 at the last tasting I attended before the pandemic. It was already drinking phenomenally - the best CA Chardonnay I've tasted in a year and a half. (Full disclosure: I've never been too keen on CA Chardonnay, so YMMV) I really should see if I can find another 2017 to "forget" about for a couple of years.


When most CA Chardonnays could charitably be classed between favorited! Cougar Juice and expensive Cougar Juice it's IMO hard to find a decent CA Chard (absent winery visits).
 
JDJoeE
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder if that was the filter that got me.
 
