(Miami Herald)   "Go be poor somewhere else" "No seriously, go be poor somewhere else; Wednesday is coming"   (miamiherald.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The Mayor is getting a kickback.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I think it's pretty clear that Florida only wants rich retirees who want to avoid state income taxes in their own state. The poors can live in hellholes like Clewiston and Belle Glade if they want to continue living in Florida.
There will be no reprieve for these people. They'll be tossed out on Wednesday and end up homeless, or living in some slum outside of Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
That's sad. Florida sucks.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"The deal can't close until the campsite is empty," said Wallace, who's been mayor of Florida City since 1984.

In 1984 I was a toddler. Today I'm a grandfather. And this town still has the same person at the top as they did when i was in diapers.

Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local​/community/miami-dade/article249890968​.html#storylink=cpy
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Cruelty and profit is the point.

We will be judged by the way we treat our poor and disenfranchised.

This is shameful.

As David Bowie put it so well, "I'm Afraid Of Americans".

Well, so am I.
 
Trik
‘’ 10 hours ago  
They should go be refugees near George Clooney's estate.
Then we can watch him flee to another estate.
Or maybe that only works with Mid East refugees.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The mayor acknowledged that the recent letter was the first time the city informed residents that there was a set date in which they had to be gone. He maintains, however, that no one should have been surprised.
"This was not something that just popped up all of a sudden," Wallace said.

"We had a notification up. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The ad that popped up in the article
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 hours ago  
If a private business did this, the city would be all over their backside and be suing the crap out of them.  I guess when the city does it, it's not evil.
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is a microcosm of the US as a whole. GTFO because there is an opportunity for the wealthy to make more money. Sorry you're poor; go be poor somewhere else.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Those people are going to end up living on the street and apparently no one in South Florida gives a flying fook about that.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed


Sure.  That makes it perfectly acceptable to throw low income people out with no place to go.  This woman is a ho, so everyone else living there are bad people, too.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Maybe Fark can take up donations
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 hours ago  

OgreMagi: If a private business did this, the city would be all over their backside and be suing the crap out of them.  I guess when the city does it, it's not evil.


Uhm, pretty sure there is a business behind this. They want to kick them out so a real estate developer can spend and make millions. It's redlining, white trash edition.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Things will really get interesting when they decide not to leave and the mayor trucks in concert-grade speakers to blast Panama 24/7 to flush them out.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 hours ago  

valenumr: OgreMagi: If a private business did this, the city would be all over their backside and be suing the crap out of them.  I guess when the city does it, it's not evil.

Uhm, pretty sure there is a business behind this. They want to kick them out so a real estate developer can spend and make millions. It's redlining, white trash edition.


The city is behind the evictions and is making a profit from the sale to developers.  So the city gets the blame.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed


Wow.  Good thing there are people like you around to get to the root of these things.  So, she'd probably still have a man around and could afford to pick up and move anywhere, maybe even Beverly Hills, if she only had two or three?

/D bag.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 8 hours ago  

mrspeacock: lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed

Wow.  Good thing there are people like you around to get to the root of these things.  So, she'd probably still have a man around and could afford to pick up and move anywhere, maybe even Beverly Hills, if she only had two or three?

/D bag.


considering 7 kids will set you back a couple million over the course of childhood....Yeah. Its almost like poor life choices have ripple effects that propagate far and wide. Especially when it comes to things that are completely optional
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

lifeslammer: mrspeacock: lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed

Wow.  Good thing there are people like you around to get to the root of these things.  So, she'd probably still have a man around and could afford to pick up and move anywhere, maybe even Beverly Hills, if she only had two or three?

/D bag.

considering 7 kids will set you back a couple million over the course of childhood....Yeah. Its almost like poor life choices have ripple effects that propagate far and wide. Especially when it comes to things that are completely optional


There are reasons people make these poor life choices that are beyond your ability to reason, however.  Things like mental health issues, no insurance to afford birth control pills, emotional issues that lead to thinking a man, or the next man, really cares about you and would stick around to help you...

For FARK being full of so many subscribers of science having all the answers, some on here can't grasp why poor people would have sex at all, since they really can't afford it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 hours ago  

mrspeacock: no insurance to afford birth control pills


Planned Parenthood provides cheap or free birth control.  However, some states have been doing everything they can to block PP.  I wouldn't be surprised if Florida was one of those states.

That doesn't negate the other points you brought up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 hours ago  
1 week notice isn't a lot of time.  Especially when you are really goddamn poor.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure if any one of us owned that land and had opportunity to cash in we'd be on it like white on rice.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

sinko swimo: I'm pretty sure if any one of us owned that land and had opportunity to cash in we'd be on it like white on rice.


It's not owned by an individual, it's owned by the city.  Not that conservative arseholes would think there's any difference.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

mrspeacock: lifeslammer: mrspeacock: lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed

Wow.  Good thing there are people like you around to get to the root of these things.  So, she'd probably still have a man around and could afford to pick up and move anywhere, maybe even Beverly Hills, if she only had two or three?

/D bag.

considering 7 kids will set you back a couple million over the course of childhood....Yeah. Its almost like poor life choices have ripple effects that propagate far and wide. Especially when it comes to things that are completely optional

There are reasons people make these poor life choices that are beyond your ability to reason, however.  Things like mental health issues, no insurance to afford birth control pills, emotional issues that lead to thinking a man, or the next man, really cares about you and would stick around to help you...

For FARK being full of so many subscribers of science having all the answers, some on here can't grasp why poor people would have sex at all, since they really can't afford it.


And sure as shiat, behind every act to make life shiattier for everyone, there's a conserva-puke, shiatbag
https://www.flfamily.org/press-releas​e​s/florida-becomes-the-12th-state-to-de​-fund-planned-parenthood
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 hours ago  

hlehmann: sinko swimo: I'm pretty sure if any one of us owned that land and had opportunity to cash in we'd be on it like white on rice.

It's not owned by an individual, it's owned by the city.  Not that conservative arseholes would think there's any difference.


And, Im guessing here, but it will probably happen. Thank your government.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tuesday's coming. Did you bring your coat?

I live in a giant bucket
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed


Where is/are the father(s) and/or their child support payments?

If there are multiple fathers, there are in theory multiple custody cases and no family court judge in their right mind would conclude that seven kids under the care of one person is the best outcome for any of them.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed


Oh, I know. Like old what's him name said: "Why can't a woman be more like a man?"

I must be great to feel completely free of all adult responsibility just because you piss standing upl
 
Robinfro
‘’ 6 hours ago  

gar1013: lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed

Where is/are the father(s) and/or their child support payments?

If there are multiple fathers, there are in theory multiple custody cases and no family court judge in their right mind would conclude that seven kids under the care of one person is the best outcome for any of them.


Have you SEEN family court outcomes? The mother could be a wrecked meth-head part-time stripper in a homeless shelter, and the father making $100k/yr, and the judge will just make him pay 50% of his income.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Robinfro: gar1013: lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed

Where is/are the father(s) and/or their child support payments?

If there are multiple fathers, there are in theory multiple custody cases and no family court judge in their right mind would conclude that seven kids under the care of one person is the best outcome for any of them.

Have you SEEN family court outcomes? The mother could be a wrecked meth-head part-time stripper in a homeless shelter, and the father making $100k/yr, and the judge will just make him pay 50% of his income.


With visitation every other Friday from 9p-12a while Mom's at work
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just what Florida needs....more condos.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Open TFA to check...surprise. Skin tone skews lighter.

Yeah, the Mayor is getting a direct cut of the proceeds. Maybe dem Duke Boys could come south and help out.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't actually condone it, but I do understand their point of view.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed


Your empathy is noted.

Also, I note that you have no farking idea regarding the origin of those seven kids. Are all the children hers? Are any adopted? Are any her grand kids, because a daughter died or couldn't/wouldn't raise them? You don't know. You have no farking idea. But - like a lemming seeing a cliff - you automatically gravitate towards the formula: "poor person + lots of kids = slut".

This isn't a conservative or a liberal thing with you. I note that it is the exact same knee-jerk stereotype "thinking" you exhibit towards Forbes and anything written in it by Ethan Siegel.

You really do need to work on that.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: [Fark user image 299x169]


She was the best part of that flick.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Al!: This is a microcosm of the US as a whole. GTFO because there is an opportunity for the wealthy to make more money. Sorry you're poor; go be poor somewhere else.


Manifest destiny ladies and gentlemen
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

hlehmann: sinko swimo: I'm pretty sure if any one of us owned that land and had opportunity to cash in we'd be on it like white on rice.

It's not owned by an individual, it's owned by the city.  Not that conservative arseholes would think there's any difference.


Sounds like Sochulizm....
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, heard there's room at Mar-A-Lardo.
Cool, I voted for the owner...twice! He'll help
 
cgremlin
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WTFDYW: The Mayor is getting a kickback.


Of course he is, and has been for years.  Note that this article is from almost a decade ago, and I'm sure that things haven't spontaneously improved since then: https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/ot​i​s-wallace-florida-citys-mayor-for-life​-is-corrupt-with-power-6386162
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TelemonianAjax: "The deal can't close until the campsite is empty," said Wallace, who's been mayor of Florida City since 1984.

In 1984 I was a toddler. Today I'm a grandfather. And this town still has the same person at the top as they did when i was in diapers.

Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local​/community/miami-dade/article249890968​.html#storylink=cpy


You are a grandfather and born in the 80's?
Ever heard of the pullout method?
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mrinfoguy: TelemonianAjax: "The deal can't close until the campsite is empty," said Wallace, who's been mayor of Florida City since 1984.

In 1984 I was a toddler. Today I'm a grandfather. And this town still has the same person at the top as they did when i was in diapers.

Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local​/community/miami-dade/article249890968​.html#storylink=cpy

You are a grandfather and born in the 80's?
Ever heard of the pullout method?


If he's a grandfather at 40, I'd say it's his kids that needed to be taught that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TelemonianAjax: "The deal can't close until the campsite is empty," said Wallace, who's been mayor of Florida City since 1984.

In 1984 I was a toddler. Today I'm a grandfather. And this town still has the same person at the top as they did when i was in diapers.

Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local​/community/miami-dade/article249890968​.html#storylink=cpy


Grandfather in your late 30s/early 40s? Your family likes 'em young, eh?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Cruelty and profit is the point.

We will be judged by the way we treat our poor and disenfranchised.

This is shameful.

As David Bowie put it so well, "I'm Afraid Of Americans".

Well, so am I.


Narrator: there was no judge.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WTFDYW: The Mayor is getting a kickback.


Maybe, it is Florida, but I'm betting the city is tired of the crime and costs of what was supposed to be a break even campground for tourists to come spend their money locally.
 
fasahd
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Some of the younger people have small children, including Lisette Ruiz, 35, who is raising seven kids alone on government assistance.

Oh the problems here have nothing to do with whats happening at the site, and everything to do with not knowing how to keep the legs closed


So, $1400 * 8 plus child assistance. Have a hard time feeling too bad for her.
 
Fissile
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TelemonianAjax: "The deal can't close until the campsite is empty," said Wallace, who's been mayor of Florida City since 1984.

In 1984 I was a toddler. Today I'm a grandfather. And this town still has the same person at the top as they did when i was in diapers.

Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local​/community/miami-dade/article249890968​.html#storylink=cpy


Incumbents are routinely returned to office election cycle after election cycle.   The town in Jersey where my mother lives has been run by the same gang for decades....they've run it into the ground while enriching themselves and their families.   Everyone sees what's going on, yet those crooks get reelected, and reelected, and reelected....
 
StillInFayettestan [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Otis!  My man!

/y'all slacking
//where's the meme?
//I'm #50
 
