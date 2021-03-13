 Skip to content
(NBC News) Why can't they dye it blue the other 364 days of the year
    Saint Patrick, Shamrock, Saint Patrick's Day, St. Patrick's Day weekend, Chicago, Chicago city officials, Chicago River  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Dye it blue? In honor of their police force?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
They do.  That's the day they turn the dye off.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Radioactive sludge is so festive.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I feel like 50 years from now we're going to look back on this and wonder how "Green-34" poisoning became a thing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It died a long time ago
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
oh we DO dye it blue. whenever the cubbies win the world series.

so, once a century or so....

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
In the future we will have the technology to dye it rainbow for Pride week. Perhaps by the Chicago Gay Journeymen Plumbers.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 hours ago  

italie: I feel like 50 years from now we're going to look back on this and wonder how "Green-34" poisoning became a thing.


We don't drink river water
 
Esroc
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Only humans could think pouring dye into an entire river system is a totally fine and reasonable thing to do.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Do people not fish the Chicago river? Lord knows people fish and eat their catch from the detroit river. I've personally witnessed people keeping their catch from the detroit river near zug island. A very sketchy decision since that's probably the WORST part of the detroit river, pollution-wise.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Oops, meant to quote Mike from Chicago
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Counterpoint:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Esroc: Only humans could think pouring dye into an entire river system is a totally fine and reasonable thing to do.


Probably more than half the food we eat has food dye, it's not literally poison.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Esroc: Only humans could think pouring dye into an entire river system is a totally fine and reasonable thing to do.


yeah, there's no way it's "natural." that said, as long as it's a non toxic, biodegradable dye, well, the chicago "river" itself is pretty damn far from "natural" already.

once you've literally reversed the direction a river flows (and moved over 30 miles of dirt, about 30 ft deep the entire way, to do so) you kinda feel like you can do whatever to the waterway......right or wrong.

https://www.chicagoline.com/blog/chic​a​go-river-reversal/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chicago​_​River

https://www.wbez.org/stories/floods-c​a​rp-and-crap-the-environmental-impacts-​of-the-chicago-river-reversal/df408b2a​-16f0-44e1-8686-2668163993d2
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Esroc: Only humans could think pouring dye into an entire river system is a totally fine and reasonable thing to do.

Probably more than half the food we eat has food dye, it's not literally poison.


What about all the life that's not us?
 
jtown
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The river, the.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Summoner101: Lambskincoat: Esroc: Only humans could think pouring dye into an entire river system is a totally fine and reasonable thing to do.

Probably more than half the food we eat has food dye, it's not literally poison.

What about all the life that's not us?


Well, the vegetarian life are what we eat. So, win-win.

/at least what I eat
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That can't be healthy for whatever is in the river.

Turn the dye into a mist, and gas the city in it, and see if anyone has any respiratory issues. Or anything else, I can't imagine dye in the eye is good.

That's what has happened to the aquatic life, it may not be damaging to your stomach and intestines, but what about gills, eyes and everything else?
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Chicago, hm?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 11 hours ago  

EJ25T: [Fark user image 425x279]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
After you drink it, do you make your own thin blue line?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

dyhchong: That can't be healthy for whatever is in the river.

Turn the dye into a mist, and gas the city in it, and see if anyone has any respiratory issues. Or anything else, I can't imagine dye in the eye is good.

That's what has happened to the aquatic life, it may not be damaging to your stomach and intestines, but what about gills, eyes and everything else?


Supposedly the dye is something orange and vegetable based. Something along these lines is in every article about the topic: "Environmental groups don't dispute the safety of the vegetable dye used in turning the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day..." - but the fact that the dye's composition is supposedly top-secret is... worrying.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Enigmamf: dyhchong: That can't be healthy for whatever is in the river.

Turn the dye into a mist, and gas the city in it, and see if anyone has any respiratory issues. Or anything else, I can't imagine dye in the eye is good.

That's what has happened to the aquatic life, it may not be damaging to your stomach and intestines, but what about gills, eyes and everything else?

Supposedly the dye is something orange and vegetable based. Something along these lines is in every article about the topic: "Environmental groups don't dispute the safety of the vegetable dye used in turning the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day..." - but the fact that the dye's composition is supposedly top-secret is... worrying.


Cyanide can be fruit origin.
 
almejita
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Summoner101: Lambskincoat: Esroc: Only humans could think pouring dye into an entire river system is a totally fine and reasonable thing to do.

Probably more than half the food we eat has food dye, it's not literally poison.

What about all the life that's not us?


fark 'em
 
Eravior
‘’ 10 hours ago  
""Although we didn't gather, we were able to honor long-standing tradition by dyeing the Chicago River green," Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Saturday."

Translation: Kickbacks had to be honored.
 
johndalek
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Don't worry about eating the fish.  We wash it down with green beer
 
real_kibo
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Gee, thanks for helping to encourage people to treat pollution as a serious matter, Chicago.

According to one manufacturer, 1 gallon of dye per 12,000 gallons of water is sufficient, so the question is, how much did they spend on this stupid stunt? They must've needed thousands of gallons...

https://www.amazon.com/Green-Tracing-D​ye-Concentrated-Fluorescent/dp/B0773S8​S37

You know who worked on developing that technology during World War II?  Isaac Freakin' Asimov. I recall that in "In Memory Yet Green" he recounted how the only time he was willing to get into an airplane was to watch his green tracer dye dispersing in the water. (The idea was that it would be carried by fighter pilots so they could be found if they bailed out over the ocean.)
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Won't anybody think of all the invasive asian carp and zebra mussels? Not to mention the bodies of missing persons?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Esroc: Only humans could think pouring dye into an entire river system is a totally fine and reasonable thing to do.


Well, yeah.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 6 hours ago  
IT'S GREEN!

1945 Spike Jones - The Blue Danube (Del Porter & Carl Grayson, vocal)
Youtube Y3-f5yBueWk
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It doesn't even look cool, just kind of gross.  And what does dying a river have to do with St. Patrick?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dyhchong: That can't be healthy for whatever is in the river.

Turn the dye into a mist, and gas the city in it, and see if anyone has any respiratory issues. Or anything else, I can't imagine dye in the eye is good.

That's what has happened to the aquatic life, it may not be damaging to your stomach and intestines, but what about gills, eyes and everything else?


From what I understand about the Chicago river - the life that exists in it is probably dependent on an influx of green dye every spring at this point.

Still, could be worse:

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size


Right Mr. Matthews?
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus Christ, some of you people are farking tedious. It's a non-toxic, biodegradable, vegetable-based dye. It turns the water green for a few days. Then it goes away. No one's maimed, killed, or diseased. It's fun, and been going on for as long as I can remember, and I'll be 39 years old this year. Does it have anything to do with St. Patrick, Catholicism, or the Irish? No, but who gives a shiat?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EJ25T: [Fark user image 425x279]


This is hinky.
 
davynelson
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: They do.  That's the day they turn the dye off.


Did the headline go over your head, or am I the one missing something?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's automotive anti-freeze, isn't it?
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Surprise from the city"? As it does every year?
 
poison_amy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

davynelson: enry: They do.  That's the day they turn the dye off.

Did the headline go over your head, or am I the one missing something?


It's you, bud.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

davynelson: enry: They do.  That's the day they turn the dye off.

Did the headline go over your head, or am I the one missing something?


I'm saying they dye it blue all year and on St. Patrick's day they don't dye it and the standard green color of the river comes through.  It's that polluted.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't even realize yesterday was at Patrick's day. I knew is was coming up, but completely forgot.

Oh well, guess I'll go buy some discounted corned beef a do it next weekend.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

big pig peaches: I didn't even realize yesterday was at Patrick's day. I knew is was coming up, but completely forgot.


Well, I've got some good news for you...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Enigmamf: big pig peaches: I didn't even realize yesterday was at Patrick's day. I knew is was coming up, but completely forgot.

Well, I've got some good news for you...


Yeah, I see that...

Darn, was really looking forward to not paying too much for cheap beef.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EJ25T: [Fark user image image 425x279]


hinkey
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Esroc: Only humans could think pouring dye into an entire river system is a totally fine and reasonable thing to do.


Only humans have the means and the wherewithal to dye an entire river system.  It's pretty much not an option for any other species.
 
