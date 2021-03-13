 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Louisiana state troopers electronically document that they're Louisiana state troopers   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
37
    More: Dumbass, Louisiana, officers of Troop F, Strike, United States, White officers, 29-year-old Antonio Harris, Sound Off Louisiana, Louisiana State Police troopers  
•       •       •

3297 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2021 at 11:50 PM (13 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
People's exhibit A
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
FTA:  the officers of Troop F

Fark user imageView Full Size



I think I remember hearing that when there is a high speed chase in California, the cops involved in the pursuit are not allowed to be arresting officers, because it was found the active pursuers are so pumped with adrenaline after a chase they have a tendency to beat on the perp (a la Rodney King or this story).

/maybe that's just CHP, or some certain county, not sure now
//anyone?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
If a cop turns off his camera, can we just assume they are going to commit a crime, and any statement by them  to be false?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
If the slave hunters of the 19th century had text messaging, these are the texts they'd send. American police work, it's a jim Crow tradition.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Imagine living in a place where police are accountable and have consequences for their actions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
likwidflame
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Buford T. Justice.

/just watched all 3 S&B's.
/Reallllllll indicative of its time.
 
Error 482
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Good that they're charging them, and 1 is off the force there (the others just being suspended, and not fired, after what's already clear is unconscionable). Hopefully justice will be done, but not holding my breath. At least two of them have prior incidents, so the fact that these shiatholes even had the opportunity to do this is on the department and DA's.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

kkinnison: If a cop turns off his camera, can we just assume they are going to commit a crime, and any statement by them  to be false?


§21-1993. Tampering with or disabling security or surveillance camera or security system. :: 2014 Oklahoma Statutes :: US Codes and Statutes :: US Law :: Justia
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 12 hours ago  
FTA: "Harris was not charged after investigators and body camera footage found that he was not violent toward the man."

Did he sit there and watch the others? Yes, yes he did. He should be charged just like the rest of them. If you are driving a car and your friend goes into a store and commits a crime, you are considered an accessory and you are going to prison. This officer should face the exact same charges. He is an f-ing accessory to the crime end of story.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
According to the records, Brown laughed and DeMoss suggested that Harris was "still digesting that 'a-- whoopin.' "

Fark user imageView Full Size


farking pigs

/here are dirty cops and cops who cover for dirty cops.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It's a well documented fact here on Fark that I'm by no means a cop liver, but the LSP I've ever dealt with were very professional and impressed me with their knowledge of the law.

/difficulty, im whitey mcwhiteface
//and wasn't involved in a high speed chase
 
kendelrio
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Or even a cop lover... 🤦♂
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 hours ago  
FTA: four Louisiana State Police troopers allegedly beat a Black man

Capital B?

Was he from Black Hawk?

/actually landed my aircraft there once. Should have radioed "Black Hawk, down"
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

kkinnison: If a cop turns off his camera, can we just assume they are going to commit a crime, and any statement by them  to be false?


It's just like raising their hood at a traffic stop. They're obstructing their dash cams so they can do something shady.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

kendelrio: It's a well documented fact here on Fark that I'm by no means a cop liver, but the LSP I've ever dealt with were very professional and impressed me with their knowledge of the law.

/difficulty, im whitey mcwhiteface
//and wasn't involved in a high speed chase


Well sir, I enjoyed your piece in Reader's Digest, specifically, "I am Joe's Liver.", but white people literally, never experience police racist violence, so I'm not sure what point you are making.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: kendelrio: It's a well documented fact here on Fark that I'm by no means a cop liver, but the LSP I've ever dealt with were very professional and impressed me with their knowledge of the law.

/difficulty, im whitey mcwhiteface
//and wasn't involved in a high speed chase

Well sir, I enjoyed your piece in Reader's Digest, specifically, "I am Joe's Liver.", but white people literally, never experience police racist violence, so I'm not sure what point you are making.


No point I guess... I guess because they are the top of the cop pyramid on the state level I naively expected better from them.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This stuff, right here... we NEED to quit it.
 
HumanFly
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nobody cuts and runs from Sheriff JW Pepper
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The underlying part of the story is how brazen they were in talking about it.....it's almost as if they have no fear of repercussions.

But it's only a few bad apples, right?
 
mute_ants
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why do we greenlight so many WaPo articles? I can only imagine they must be really great, since I don't pay to read them?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kkinnison: If a cop turns off his camera, can we just assume they are going to commit a crime, and any statement by them  to be false?


Make it law that they only have enforcement powers while a body camera is operating. No recording, charge them with impersonating an officer.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

likwidflame: Buford T. Justice.

/just watched all 3 S&B's.
/Reallllllll indicative of its time.


They're not even Buford T. Justice level. He had standards.

"Here's how you deal with the Klan, Junior."
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ya gotta be a cop-lover if you're gonna live in Loser-Anna haw haw haw
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Same as it ever was. I just can't with this country anymore.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why they have no more legitimacy than a common street gang.
 
dopirt [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Instead of letting the police turn off the cameras, allow them to switch the camera to encryption mode, where the camera encrypts the video/sound using a public key whose private key is held by the courts or some other trusted custodian.
 
balfourk
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fun Facts:
Louisiana law stipulates that the State Police must be the highest paid police force in the state. So if the Baton Rouge Police get a raise that elevates them to be higher paid than the State Police then every State Police officer automatically gets a raise to put them above the Baton Rouge Police.

LA State Police runs a post academy for police units all over the state. Many sheriff offices and local police forces send their new members to be trained by LA State Police. This course is 12 weeks long and out of towners (not from Baton Rouge) stay in the barracks on site at LA State Police headquarters.

The LA State Police post academy is 27 weeks and it is mandatory that you stay in the barracks regardless of where you live. 80% of LA State Police are ex military a large majority of them are former marines. The LA State Police post academy is no joke as it it run by former military drill instructors. LA State Police never have a partner. They always ride alone. This is partially why the post academy is so tough.

/my wife went through their post academy in her former life
//she hated it, but it made her more confident and capable of dealing with stressful situations
///she only ever mentioned one State Trooper that was an actual racist prick
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mute_ants: Why do we greenlight so many WaPo articles? I can only imagine they must be really great, since I don't pay to read them?


It's one of the best newspapers in the country that is rarely (if ever) caught by fact checkers. You can only trust the news you pay for, and it costs $10  per month for you and everyone in your household to read all the articles anytime, anywhere without having to carry around a newspaper.  I (we) also read New York Times for 33 cents a day but they piss me off because they allow right wing wackjob columns in an effort to appear more conservative. I pay a dollar a day for the two newspapers and total fark and hardly need anything else.  Give up all that free internet content where you are actually the product.

/Frankly Wapo could use more pictures. It would be read more.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey its just Tax money. They can get more. Not like it comes out of the cops pockets.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police need to stop doing these high speed chases. They are dangerous for the people on the road, and when the cops catch the guy, they are so full of adrenaline and anger they lose control and beat the shiat out of the suspect.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kendelrio: I'm by no means a cop liver,


kendelrio: Or even a cop lover... 🤦♂


I would have considered you a spleen
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: Ya gotta be a cop-lover if you're gonna live in Loser-Anna haw haw haw


Remember: these guys are part of fraternity that shot at people approaching thiere bridge during Katrina...
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the officers going to be investigated to see if they have any white supremacy affiliations?

Cause you know they kinda seem like the type.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mute_ants: Why do we greenlight so many WaPo articles? I can only imagine they must be really great, since I don't pay to read them?


You are missing out on the incompetence. They want you to pay so's that you are on thiere side at the onset, having invested money in the stoopidity.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MBooda: FTA: four Louisiana State Police troopers allegedly beat a Black man

Capital B?

Was he from Black Hawk?

/actually landed my aircraft there once. Should have radioed "Black Hawk, down"


AP Style
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: gbv23: Ya gotta be a cop-lover if you're gonna live in Loser-Anna haw haw haw

Remember: these guys are part of fraternity that shot at people approaching thiere bridge during Katrina...


This actually happened.  I was there.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.