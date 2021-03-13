 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   They made fun of him for buying land in Florida that was underwater. Well look who's laughing now
    Florida, Property, Ownership, Real estate, Broward County, Florida, property development company claims, name of the plaintiff, parts of the Hillsboro Inlet, BCPA's office  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I always wonder if title insurance will work.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 hours ago  
If you bought land that's underwater, did you really buy land?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Road_King
‘’ 13 hours ago  

phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Reminds me of "Who owns the Statue of Liberty" argument with all its shady technicalities.

Who Owns The Statue of Liberty?
Youtube SgZ1f4ACZBQ
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 hours ago  
That company owner seems like a total dick
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 13 hours ago  
LetThemFight.gif
 
Taima
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Me.  I'm laughing.  I'm laughing at anyone who would buy land or even live in Floriduh!
 
jtown
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"I can't speak on the intent of the plaintiff. I have no idea why he wants to do this," Kiar said.

Really?  Really? You really have no idea?  Are you sure about that?  Because I think everyone with an IQ above room temperature knows why he wants to do this.
 
v2micca
‘’ 13 hours ago  
So, some shake down artists bought the underwater survey rights from an old dissolved company. This sounds like the property equivalent of patten squatting.

I wonder what the timeline on the survey was. Might be an interesting case for adverse possession laws.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Swamp Castle.wmv
Youtube nU2y6ztlMAQ
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 hours ago  

pastramithemosterotic: That company owner seems like a total dick


Yeah, but you know all the homeowners are probably dicks too, so the only ones left to root for here are the farking lawyers.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 13 hours ago  
From a skim of TFA this sounds like a classic case of adverse possession (or prescriptive easement). How is he having success with this?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: From a skim of TFA this sounds like a classic case of adverse possession (or prescriptive easement). How is he having success with this?


Banking on the fees he demands are lower than the legal costs to fight against him. I think, anyhow.
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: From a skim of TFA this sounds like a classic case of adverse possession (or prescriptive easement). How is he having success with this?


I'd bet he does the bare minimum to notify affected property owners (or even less than that, as long as he can convince a judge that he did whatever is required).  Thus, as in this case, the owners never actually find out the case even exists, and so the guy gets an uncontested judgement.

In this specific case, it's also possible that the property lines were based on a higher waterline (maybe an erroneously calculated high-tide level) that now only exists as dry land.  In which case, the statement from the company is true.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 13 hours ago  

v2micca: So, some shake down artists bought the underwater survey rights from an old dissolved company. This sounds like the property equivalent of patten squatting.

I wonder what the timeline on the survey was. Might be an interesting case for adverse possession laws.


One of the reasons they trawl Florida instead of, say, Malibu, is because while the statute law in Florida is very similar to everywhere else, the procedural hurdles and the case law heavily favor the titled owner, especially if it happens to date back before being codified in 1975.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

edmo: I always wonder if title insurance will work.



I'm imagining we're going to  see the mother of all adverse possession lawsuits
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
All of that land is waterfront property.  Prepare the tax assessor's office.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Taima: I'm laughing at anyone who would buy land or even live in Floriduh!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Once a property boundary has has gone uncontested for some number of years the land in question is lost to whomever put improvements on it. If your homebuilder screwed up the fence line and nobody noticed for like 10 years then you basically own up to the fence line. Also, I would want to see the property tax records for that channel. Likely never has a dime of tax been paid so the county could claim that "land" via foreclosure, tear up the deed and raise the taxes on the adjacent homes accordingly. If the decision favors the guy owning the channel then home owners should demand that the county re-asses their property value and refund taxes already paid against the value of that "land".
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 12 hours ago  

mchaboud
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Once a property boundary has has gone uncontested for some number of years the land in question is lost to whomever put improvements on it. If your homebuilder screwed up the fence line and nobody noticed for like 10 years then you basically own up to the fence line. Also, I would want to see the property tax records for that channel. Likely never has a dime of tax been paid so the county could claim that "land" via foreclosure, tear up the deed and raise the taxes on the adjacent homes accordingly. If the decision favors the guy owning the channel then home owners should demand that the county re-asses their property value and refund taxes already paid against the value of that "land".


I looked into this once and generally speaking it seems to apply only to large parcels of land that people don't live on.

So your next door neighbor can't just shift a fence six inches one night and pull a steal, but if you own a hunting property it is something to watch out for.

I have not looked recently and different states are different.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 hours ago  
One day, in the not too distant future, people like this are thing to be hauled out of their mansions to the guillotines. And they are going to be all surprised.  "Why is this happening to me?  What on earth did I do to deserve this?" They really won't know. People like this don't think they are doing anything wrong.
These are the people who, when asked "How, exactly, do you farking sleep at night?" answer "Like a baby. On a giant pile of money with very expensive hookers while coked out of my mind."
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This asshole is taking action against the federal government as well since he claims part of a Coast Guard station. There will be some very nosy people digging into him and his companies and claims. Ditto for the cable companies he's trying to extort.

Guy bought a friendly local judge to back him but did he buy the judges this would be appealed to?
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 hours ago  

valenumr
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Northern
‘’ 8 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Once a property boundary has has gone uncontested for some number of years the land in question is lost to whomever put improvements on it. If your homebuilder screwed up the fence line and nobody noticed for like 10 years then you basically own up to the fence line. Also, I would want to see the property tax records for that channel. Likely never has a dime of tax been paid so the county could claim that "land" via foreclosure, tear up the deed and raise the taxes on the adjacent homes accordingly. If the decision favors the guy owning the channel then home owners should demand that the county re-asses their property value and refund taxes already paid against the value of that "land".


Depends on the state.  In MA and VA, there are squatters rights as you describe but not in other states.
Problems with the FL developers attempted property theft:
1) His victims are all multi-millionaires.  At best it takes years and years to resolve in court
2) There is no easement to the parcels the developer is claiming. Most are likely too small to build anything anyway.
3) By the time the lawsuits are all resolved, the property will be in the inlet and unsuitable for building.
4) The wealthy victims can make the developers life very difficult or very short, including his other business ventures.
5) Sure going to be awkward at the country club this year.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BolloxReader: This asshole is taking action against the federal government as well since he claims part of a Coast Guard station. There will be some very nosy people digging into him and his companies and claims. Ditto for the cable companies he's trying to extort.

Guy bought a friendly local judge to back him but did he buy the judges this would be appealed to?


He will be getting visits from the FBI, audited by forensic accountants, state offices, local offices, federal offices


he just made a big mistake
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Hillsboro Inlet Investments legally obtained ownership of the property from the sole surveying director of a dissolved realty company."

Director of underwater surveying, I presume.
But then again, maybe it's supposed to be "surviving."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Perhaps it's just me, but that article seemed poorly written and a little hard to follow.

Also, the property developer guy in this story seems like an asshole.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MythDragon: One day, in the not too distant future, people like this are thing to be hauled out of their mansions to the guillotines. And they are going to be all surprised.  "Why is this happening to me?  What on earth did I do to deserve this?" They really won't know. People like this don't think they are doing anything wrong.
These are the people who, when asked "How, exactly, do you farking sleep at night?" answer "Like a baby. On a giant pile of money with very expensive hookers while coked out of my mind."


I highly doubt it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you ask me, you own the land but not the water above it.  Navigable waters right of way should apply but it is Florida so some rich people have probably messed that up for everyone.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marksrevenge
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The property appraiser claims part of the area the developer claims to own includes parts of the Hillsboro Inlet and parts of a Coast Guard station, as well several backyards of million-dollar homes on Bay Drive.


Developer is looking to to settle out of court for less than what it would cost the several owners of million dollar homes to fight him in court. It'll be easier/cheaper to buy him off than to actually beat him.
 
twocent
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cthushi: All of that land is waterfront property.  Prepare the tax assessor's office.


So, it will have to be taxed by square-foot of waterfront?
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In 100 years the whole state will be underwater
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFAIt's complicated, but Hillsboro Inlet Investments legally obtained ownership of the property from the sole surveying director of a dissolved realty company. "I can't speak on the intent of the plaintiff. I have no idea why he wants to do this," Kiar said.

You have "no idea" why an unscrupulous person would seek to grab up ownership of the most desirable aspect of 16 high-value beachfront properties on the Atlantic Ocean? Really?
 
jayphat
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pissnmoan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lawyers, does riparian law have any sway here?
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What, nobody here to defend the rent-seekers?
Is FarKKK.com not feeling well this morning?
 
dopirt [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RottenEggs
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had a local guy in Hampton Roads who would do this years ago . Revived dead companies , claim ownership of abandoned properties which were not sold to pay off taxes (since they were odd pieces of land with no right of ways ) , then sue individuals and cities who developed over the lands . He even tried to claim the entire Va Beach oceanfront .
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 2 hours ago  

delysid25
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every one of those landowners with now have an easement by prescription for having used the land open and notoriously for so long even if they didn't own it
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delysid25: Every one of those landowners with now have an easement by prescription for having used the land open and notoriously for so long even if they didn't own it


One guy in the article has owned it for 40 YEARS. This sounds like sovereign citizen bullshiat right from the get go.
 
