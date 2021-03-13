 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) - Miss Brooks gives Mr Boynton some of Mrs Davis' cookies hoping it will make him sick, Liz thinks George is being unfaithful to her and Metropolis U's polio research depends upon them getting a Rose Bowl bid   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Mrs Davis' Pensacola Popovers - 7/24/49 - Miss Brooks takes a batch of Mrs Davis' cookies with her to give to Mr Boynton, in the hopes they would make him ill so she could "take care of him". Unfortunately, Mr Conklin and even Mr Boynton's pet frog MacDougal get a sample too.

My Favorite Husband - The Question of Another Woman - 1/6/50 - .  Liz buys a book with tests to see if her husband is unfaithful and George fails every test.

Superman - Metropolis Football Team Poisoned - Parts 3 to 7 - 9/5 - 9/15/41.  Metropolis University stands to gain a $3M inheritance which they want to use to continue their polio research. But MU's football team must win their next game to gain a Rose Bowl bid so they can earn enough to gain that inheritance, or it goes to 3 unknown people. MU nearly lost their last game when they collapsed in the last quarter due to a strange sickness and Clark thinks the same thing could happen at the next game.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
And we're off.  Sophie is sitting by me
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Root canal was finished yesterday.  Swelling is down.

Sophie had her yearly checkup, she's in good shape for a teenager, even at her ideal weight.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Loganberry popsicle?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"Come hither to romance!"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

wooden_badger: Root canal was finished yesterday.  Swelling is down.

Sophie had her yearly checkup, she's in good shape for a teenager, even at her ideal weight.


Glad to hear that you and Sophie are doing well.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I'm almost embarrassed to admit that I can imitate that frog's "Guuuh!" sound pretty well.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Lorelle: I'm almost embarrassed to admit that I can imitate that frog's "Guuuh!" sound pretty well.


So can Miss Brooks :D
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Mmmmm
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
That's tempting me to get out the waffle iron.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Ah...shades of "Back to School"
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I still think that those monkeys sound like cats.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Gosh, Mr. Kent
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
McCoy?
Bones gets around
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Today, Clark would be sued for everything he had.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
That's it for tonight.  See you all next week!  Thanks as always!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Oh, no! A cliffhanger again!

Thanks for the shows!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Thanks for the wonderful shows!

I think Sophie liked that. :)
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Sophie is such a good little helper
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Today was the first day that I sat in my wife's recliner (it's sat there since her passing in July).  Sophie decided to jump in the chair with me while I was recording the links for the show.
 
