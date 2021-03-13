 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   So you play the tuba while rollerskating? That's nothing. I play the piano while walking up the stairs   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
That's pretty cool
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Nice.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
That's a Big idea.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Piano stairs - TheFunTheory.com - Rolighetsteorin.se
Youtube 2lXh2n0aPyw


it seemed old, but not quite 2009 old
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
They powered the piano with cables. Imagine the chords you can play!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Yeah this is like, really old.
Wait until subby sees the gif of the dancing baby. It will blow their mind.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: They powered the piano with cables. Imagine the chords you can play!


thefilmstage.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 14 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Yeah this is like, really old.
Wait until subby sees the gif of the dancing baby. It will blow their mind.


Rex Chapman was probably the one who got it going crazy on social media today.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Wait until they find out about Peanut Butter and Jelly Time!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [YouTube video: Piano stairs - TheFunTheory.com - Rolighetsteorin.se]

it seemed old, but not quite 2009 old


It is very old (internet time), but always gives me food for thought; what can we positively change in people's behavior in the same fun way.
 
Iczer
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Wait, you're letting them take the stairs?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Dead for Tax Reasons: [YouTube video: Piano stairs - TheFunTheory.com - Rolighetsteorin.se]

it seemed old, but not quite 2009 old

It is very old (internet time), but always gives me food for thought; what can we positively change in people's behavior in the same fun way.


Why do you need to change anyone's behavior? Mind your farking business
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Some folks just don't understand how to put brass instruments to good use.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Excelsior: [Fark user image 680x383] [View Full Size image _x_]


All hail the Unipiper!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [YouTube video: Piano stairs - TheFunTheory.com - Rolighetsteorin.se]

it seemed old, but not quite 2009 old


Seemed old cause no one had a mask on?
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 13 hours ago  
That's an old video.  Creative idea though.
 
alice_600
‘’ 12 hours ago  
That sounds like a herd of cats running across a keyboard.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Department stores could double their business if they hired these guys.  I mean, look at all the attractive young ladies crowded around

The Big Store - Piano Scene - The Marx Brothers
Youtube pbUrsot6oeY
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Spice Must Flow: Some folks just don't understand how to put brass instruments to good use.
[Fark user image 425x425]


You're always on brand, I'll give you that.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Spice Must Flow: Some folks just don't understand how to put brass instruments to good use.


MEUTE - Hey Hey (Dennis Ferrer Rework)
Youtube NYtjttnp1Rs


(It's a House thing, you may or may not understand...)
 
daffy
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Billy Liar: Department stores could double their business if they hired these guys.  I mean, look at all the attractive young ladies crowded around

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pbUrsot6​oeY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thank you for that. I've always loved them.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 10 hours ago  

12349876: abhorrent1: Yeah this is like, really old.
Wait until subby sees the gif of the dancing baby. It will blow their mind.

Rex Chapman was probably the one who got it going crazy on social media today.


And yet he doesn't have a day named after him like Rex Manning!
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Super Dave Osborne did the best piano stunt ever.

Super Dave - King of The Road
Youtube _gQV7r7Oii8
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Billy Liar: Department stores could double their business if they hired these guys.  I mean, look at all the attractive young ladies crowded around

[YouTube video: The Big Store - Piano Scene - The Marx Brothers]


Didn't realize how much they looked alike.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Billy Liar: Department stores could double their business if they hired these guys.  I mean, look at all the attractive young ladies crowded around

[YouTube video: The Big Store - Piano Scene - The Marx Brothers]


Perv.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
HEY!

e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Singing, Ringing Tree spoof by The Fast Show
Youtube 7XqMF5ou7hE
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles (Official Video)
Youtube Cwkej79U3ek
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Claro Intelecto - Still Here
Youtube iNZjuHdj_3Y
 
thesharkman
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You can Tune a Piano but you can't Tuna Fish
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

chitownmike: Resident Muslim: Dead for Tax Reasons: [YouTube video: Piano stairs - TheFunTheory.com - Rolighetsteorin.se]

it seemed old, but not quite 2009 old

It is very old (internet time), but always gives me food for thought; what can we positively change in people's behavior in the same fun way.

Why do you need to change anyone's behavior? Mind your farking business


I appreciate your sentiment.
How do you feel about people wearing masks?
Distancing?
Moving onto:
Eating in a way that doesn't give them diabetes?
Moving enough to have better quality of life?

While the former affect the person directly as well as those around them, the latter affect the person directly and those around indirectly (loved ones) as well as society as a whole.
You didn't realize that that was the whole concept of the video, how to change people's behaviors?

To answer your question pragmatically, I work in the field of human development, specializing in personal development as well as organizational. I deal with leadership skills development, better functioning teams, as well as how whole organizations change if and when needed.
I have worked in and with government entities in service of the society. I will probably do so again in the future, God-willing.
That's on a professional level.
On a personal level, I have a sense of responsibility towards society and towards mankind.
Simple things like having parks and playgrounds change people's behavior and attitude towards physical activity. As do hiking trails, community exercise equipment and so on.
All of those things, if no one cared enough to make them happen, won't happen on their own, and corporations will take that land to make a profit.

I hope that clarifies why I am interested in changing peoples behaviors.
And I respect your personal choices.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thesharkman: You can Tune a Piano but you can't Tuna Fish


Uh excuse me, but I cantuna fish. They already have their scales.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: chitownmike: Resident Muslim: Dead for Tax Reasons: [YouTube video: Piano stairs - TheFunTheory.com - Rolighetsteorin.se]

it seemed old, but not quite 2009 old

It is very old (internet time), but always gives me food for thought; what can we positively change in people's behavior in the same fun way.

Why do you need to change anyone's behavior? Mind your farking business

I appreciate your sentiment.
How do you feel about people wearing masks?
Distancing?
Moving onto:
Eating in a way that doesn't give them diabetes?
Moving enough to have better quality of life?

While the former affect the person directly as well as those around them, the latter affect the person directly and those around indirectly (loved ones) as well as society as a whole.
You didn't realize that that was the whole concept of the video, how to change people's behaviors?

To answer your question pragmatically, I work in the field of human development, specializing in personal development as well as organizational. I deal with leadership skills development, better functioning teams, as well as how whole organizations change if and when needed.
I have worked in and with government entities in service of the society. I will probably do so again in the future, God-willing.
That's on a professional level.
On a personal level, I have a sense of responsibility towards society and towards mankind.
Simple things like having parks and playgrounds change people's behavior and attitude towards physical activity. As do hiking trails, community exercise equipment and so on.
All of those things, if no one cared enough to make them happen, won't happen on their own, and corporations will take that land to make a profit.

I hope that clarifies why I am interested in changing peoples behaviors.
And I respect your personal choices.


To be clearer, I respect your right to choose, not that I would agree with all of your choices.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: thesharkman: You can Tune a Piano but you can't Tuna Fish

Uh excuse me, but I cantuna fish. They already have their scales.


Is the inability to remove its scales the reason nobody eats pianos?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a novelty. People will use the stairs for a day and then go back to the escalator. And then people will start complaining about the discordant crash of sound all day long. It's neat, but it doesn't have legs. After a week, the novelty will have worn off...
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always use the stairs, because I don't trust escalators. One time I was on an escalator and it broke down and I was stuck in the middle for hours waiting for them to repair it. And unlike elevators, they don't have emergency call buttons.
 
