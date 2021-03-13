 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Along with radar and heavy bombers, what other innovation helped the allies win WW2?   (youtube.com) divider line
246
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

2146 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2021 at 9:53 PM (15 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



246 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
WWII to a large degree was was a battle of technology, pure computational power and electronics systems being able to be deployed on a wide scale quickly.

The air war over Europe, home defense and the Battle of the North Atlantic come to mind.

The Pacific is a whole other ball of wax.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Proximity fuses for anti-aircraft meant an enormous difference, especially in the Pacific where they were deployed first:

the fuse was credited with 50 percent of the enemy kills the fleet attained even though only 25 percent of the ammo issued to the fleet had proximity fuses.

That means the fuse was outperforming traditional rounds three to one in routine combat conditions.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Codebreaking
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Nukes.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
The Liberty Ship program.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
The bullet Hitler shot himself with
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Wanebo: Nukes.


Probably not, weirdly enough.  Mass fire bombings of cities did far more destruction and there is every indication Japan was going to surrender before we nuked them.

Its entirely possible we nuked them purely as a demonstration to the Russians.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

enry: Codebreaking


This is the one.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Not anything to do with the Germans but with regards to the Japanese, certain discoveries at Los Alamos NM, Hanford WA, Oak Ridge TN and various other secret sites throughout the US
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Wanebo: Nukes.

Probably not, weirdly enough.  Mass fire bombings of cities did far more destruction and there is every indication Japan was going to surrender before we nuked them.

Its entirely possible we nuked them purely as a demonstration to the Russians.


they definitely caused them to surrender a bit earlier than expected
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Jeeps.

It was one of the most successful quick design and build projects ever. Mind you, the Allies and the Axix Powers still used enormous numbers of mules. It wasn't all that different from World War I only people didn't donate their farm and carriage horses to the War Effort as much.

Now they're fighting the Japs and Germans with $100,000 SUVs,

Seems a bit sad to me. The old Jeep was tough as nails and about as much fun to ride in as a keg of nails. My uncle had one. Ouch! My poor **** and head.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Wanebo: Nukes.

Probably not, weirdly enough.  Mass fire bombings of cities did far more destruction and there is every indication Japan was going to surrender before we nuked them.

Its entirely possible we nuked them purely as a demonstration to the Russians.


Possible, yes, but it can be more than one thing--causation is seldom simple.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Refinements in production lines, making them capable of mass production of war materiels for the US war effort as well as supplying the Aliies, uninterrupted by repeated aerial bombing.

Reasonably uninterrupted inbound supply routes to support that production.

Oh, and ASDIC/sonar equipment.  Would have lost the North Atlantic without that, and without the Atlantic supply routes...

Men conquer ground, but logistics wins wars.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
That was interesting, and it reminded me of AP Physics in high school. Every six weeks we had contests of various sorts:
- making a case to keep raw eggs from breaking (and increasing the heights until there was one winner)
- making a mousetrap-spring-powered cart go the longest distance
- making a bridge made of matchsticks that supported the most weight
- etc

My team won the bridge building contest by more than a factor of two; it was basically an inverted pyramid. Most everyone else's bridge failed by shearing sideways; we designed it with shear forces as our top priority.

// This was before the Internet; I wonder what current high schools do to level the playing field.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
pin-up girls
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mztlplx: Refinements in production lines, making them capable of mass production of war materiels for the US war effort as well as supplying the Aliies, uninterrupted by repeated aerial bombing.


US industry being helped hugely by the UK buying lots of equipment before the war started, meaning those factories were already producing war goods by the time the war started and certainly by the time the US was attacked and bought into the war.

Code breaking was a big deal. The Poles did a lot of work breaking Enigma. They bought that to the UK and we managed to develop machines to break them reliably and quickly enough that the messages were still of value.
Then developing the worlds first electronic programmable computer and using that to break Lorenz, the tougher German code used for higher level communications.

Radar, as subby said, was a huge deal. Eddie Izzard starred in a drama of Robert Watson Watt who built the UK Chain Home system.
Watch Castles in the Sky Watch Movies Online Free
Youtube zu-L7Gb5m-o


Jet engine, a huge deal but too late to make much difference to the war.

The Mullberry Harbour developed by the UK to enable D Day landings.
 
Blue_Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
The duce and a half truck
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
The SCR-536 handheld radio.

When they entered the war, the USA was the ONLY military to issue handheld radios standard to every infantry platoon. When the war was over, handheld radios were standard issue to every single first world infantry unit in the world, having proven invaluable for coordinating operations in every theater of the war.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

enry: Codebreaking


Yup. Was gonna mention the Bombe [sic] and Colossus.

/German radio operators' laziness also helped the Allies
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Penicillin
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Clint Eastwood

Kelly's Heroes intro
Youtube XA9581o27uA
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The poopthread.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

enry: Codebreaking


This. Women code breakers in particular.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: enry: Codebreaking

This. Women code breakers in particular.


Navajo code-talkers also
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The bullet Hitler shot himself with


It was over by then. Way over.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Logistics......
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

neglogon: TwowheelinTim: enry: Codebreaking

This. Women code breakers in particular.

Navajo code-talkers also


On the other side of that coin yes. Their contribution was every bit as important. While our forces were able to break code after code forcing the axis to constantly update, the Navajo codes stood the test of time.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Nuclear weapons.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: Nuclear weapons.


Lemay had already scorched Japan with firebombing before Hiroshima/Nagasaki.  However, they may have hastened the end.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: enry: Codebreaking

This. Women code breakers in particular.


Good point.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Wanebo: Nukes.

Probably not, weirdly enough.  Mass fire bombings of cities did far more destruction and there is every indication Japan was going to surrender before we nuked them.

Its entirely possible we nuked them purely as a demonstration to the Russians.


From a practical point of view, we were probably never going to get another chance to nuke cities with people in them.

As for impressing the Russians, they already had the plans for the bombs so they gained as much test data as we did.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Having your manufacturing base out of range of bombers.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Dr. Theodore Morell... and Russian winters
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Bugs Bunny.  He nipped the n***. And Daffy Duck hit hitler with a mallet IIRC.

Ice cream bars with grenades in the FTW
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Diversity and inclusion.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Alien Robot: Diversity and inclusion.


Only one country filled its factories with women who weren't slaves.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The Jeep and trucks.  Where Germany relied on horses and trains, allies used trucks to move men and materiel.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The Super Soldier serum, duh.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Benzedrine.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Spam

Also the fuel can design we stole from the Nazis
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Code-breaking computers to win the war. Same technology to entertain my ass. What a wonderful recycling of things.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Alien Robot: Diversity and inclusion.


Pathetic prep school ass typing detected.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Wanebo: Nukes.


They ended the pacific war earlier, probably saved a ton of lives, and prevented a divided Japan, while at the same time keeping a fully mobilized Soviet nation in check.

The war would have been won at that point regardless. What it looked like afterwards, how many unnecessary deaths the end of it entailed, and the following decades would have been anyone's guess.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
The O-ring made a difference. Hydraulic systems were able to be run at higher pressures, and bottled air was easier to plumb in high altitude aircraft.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 hours ago  
In isolation - none of them.
Together - all of them.
 
Abox
‘’ 14 hours ago  

brantgoose: Jeeps.


Goons.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

enry: Codebreaking


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Alien Robot: Diversity and inclusion.


I'm sure you snark, but the Germans driving every Jewish (and other "undesirable") person they could into the hands of the Allies was a big help for the Allied cause. Einstein into the hands of the Manhattan Project, the Jewish resistance, etc.

So yes, Allied diversity and inclusion did help win the war.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 246 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.