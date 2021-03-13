 Skip to content
(North Coast Journal)   Two Northern California police officers criminally charged with conducting traffic stops. And extorting cannabis. And extorting cash. And falsifying documents. And tax evasion. All in a day's work   (northcoastjournal.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Damn. These two scumbags were pulling people over in Mendocino County. Rohnert Park is in Sonoma County many miles south. It'll be fun to watch them go to prison over this. Next time they decide to break the law maybe they'll just shoot some unarmed folks. At least it's easier for them to get away with it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
typical cop behaviour
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Hey now, don't let the 98% of bad cops ruin the reputations of the 2% who are decent and honest.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 15 hours ago  
this is news?
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 15 hours ago  

johnny queso: this is news?


Agreed. Let's get more British royalty scandal articles, please.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Did everyone else get the weed ad next to that article?
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 hours ago  
DNRTFA but heard that their own body cams were part of the evidence. Not the sharpest tools in the squad room.
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Salmon: Did everyone else get the weed ad next to that article?


Nope, but I have been seeing Tommy Chong slinging CBD here for months. I'm okay with that.
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 hours ago  
...and Tatum is facing an addition charge of falsification of records in connection with putting out a false press release in response to media inquiries as well as tax evasion.
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Wwwwhhhyyyyyy?!? And only 15 years from retirement.
 
TheDude74
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I actually went to high school with one of them and talked to him fairly regularly when he was on shift around town - surprised me when I originally found out about this
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Pfft, real cops woulda shot the witnesses.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 15 hours ago  

phishrace: Not the sharpest tools in the squad room.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
All cops are pigs?  Who knew?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Bandits with Badges since the Pepperidge Farm slideshow. It's not just a 'few bad apples' and the draw to seize whatever with impunity off the record is a big draw to a certain subset of criminal cops and that is exactly why they applied.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Just going to copy paste from another link I posted in a few weeks back. There are very good cops and I have been friends with the, I have also many, many sneaky, stealing and cheating cops.

When we were 21 years old my friend had a pen gun, which works like a zip gun.
His step dad was a cop and it was confiscated, so being a smart cop gave it to his 21 year old step son. He had a whole drawer of confiscated knives and guns.
That cop would also confiscate marijuana and take it home for his and his friends use.

He also gave him a unlicensed 25 auto pistol and a business card to hand to Police when he got pulled over so he would not get in trouble.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looked just like this, was absolute shiat to fire.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 hours ago  
If they didn't jay walk, they walk.  I rest my chin, your honor.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Instead, the two are accused of extorting cash and cannabis during numerous stops then failing to make reports on the interactions or enter the seizures into evidence, although the U.S. Attorney's Office reports the contacts were recorded on the officers' body cams.

Huh, so they do work.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
...and creatin' a nuisance.
 
Watubi
‘’ 14 hours ago  
That's what happens when you don't kick up
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa had a Federal Civil Rights Commission convened in the late 90s over the amount of civilian killed, including on guy shot in the lobby of the police station while the cameras were "out of film".

I videotaped a car driving through the 2003 war protests, on the wrong side of the street. The officer filed false reports preventing me from suing this driver. She said she was late for work, "And besides, I'm a law student!" When I filed a complaint, Sgt Ben Harlin said Officer Bryan Kohlman the driver had stopped "several times" but that I had "refused" to get off. When i reminded him that my videotape showed Kohlman was lying, Harlin said, "As far as I'm concerned, the investigation is over."

Long story short, Kohlman's wife Dava was at that same time a legal assistant for Assistant DA Jill Ravitch, the current Sonoma County DA. Ravitch in 2003 was a law instructor at Empire Business College, the only law school within 50 miles. I'm not 100% certain that's the law school the driver attended. But I can imagine Officer Kohlman telling her that his wife's boss works at the DA's office and is one of her instructors.

Anyway, judge for yourself how many times the driver stopped.
Hit & Run at 2003 Santa Rosa War Protest - camera grabbed by cop
Youtube d2OzOtoBxrw


By the way, this is just one of 3 SRPD corruption/cover ups involving me or my dead brother. His middle name is my first name. So I think this hit & run coverup was revenge against my brother, whose trial ended just a few weeks earlier. He pleaded to Misdemeanor Possession of Stage Pyrotechnics Without a Permit, but they were pushing Felony Bomb Making.

Apparently, everybody at the DAs office wanted a piece of that sexy Felony conviction. When the jury selection was supposed to start, a different prosecutor showed up to postpone it. Then there was another Readiness Hearing, and another date set for jury selection. Then a different prosecutor showed up to postpone. This happened with about a dozen different ADAs. Jill Ravitch was one of them, coincidentally. My brother's jury trial kept getting pushed back, for months. I'm guessing the DAs office knew they had no Felony case, and were just hoping my brother would take the plea to get it over with. Im not sure if that is Vexatious Litigation, Prosecutorial Misconduct, or both. Our Mormon relatives kind of bullied him into it, because THEY were sick of the trial dragging out.

So it was really weird when Sonoma County DA Jill Ravitch sent me that "go screw yourself" letter when she is so tangled up with obstructing justice against me and my dead brother.

Alas, there is no justice in Sonoma County, just a massive criminal street gang and a corrupt DA.

Jill Ravitch, if you are reading this, PLEASE sue me for slander. The Discovery process will be legendary.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
sonomacounty.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 14 hours ago  
DA Jill Ravitch's letter to me did not literally say "go screw yourself", but it thanked me for "reporting wrongdoing" but made it clear she wouldn't do anything.

I had a videotape illegally seized, then turned into a "training video". I filed a complaint and said they didn't have my permission to use it for anything except evidence, and that they should pay me. Instead, they gave it to History Channel, without my permission or compensation.

Also, they claimed that an officer filmed that. Changing the ownership like that is Prima Facie evidence of Embezzlement. Then the old Police Chief Schwedhelm used my videotape and got himself elected to City Council. Profiting from evidence embezzled from me.
Santa Rosa "Cinco de Mayo" gang shooting 2003 - seized by police
Youtube _MwH7zAdDDw

If anybody knows an attorney outside the US, Amazon has been "distributing" this illegally Concerted video all over the world. Hypothetically, I could sue them in each separate country. Criminal charges too, multiplied by millions of times.

Too bad there's no Justice in the world. I would've put all those Bezos dollars to good use. Oh well.

Sonoma County is full of corrupt cops. I earned 3 college news writing awards covering the trial of the SRJC campus cop caught pilfering $250K/year from the parking meters.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

TheDude74: I actually went to high school with one of them and talked to him fairly regularly when he was on shift around town - surprised me when I originally found out about this


I take it he never offered you any deals on the chronic
 
Error 482
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Police departments don't like their employees competing with them when it comes to robbing the public.
 
Fedora
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We had a local dispatcher that reported a call that went like this...

"Hello, what is your emergency?"
"There are some men out behind my garage and they are taking pictures and smoking weed!"
"I'm sorry ma'am but taking pictures and smoking weed is legal"
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So cops have transitioned from shaking down weed dealers to extorting weed from motorists?  That's progress.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The public entrusts officers to enforce the law,"

That's cute, but no. There are delusional/willfully ignorant boot lickers and there are people who trust officers to behave like state sponsored criminals.
 
Loren
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Look at prohibition--by the end of it the **majority** of the booze cops were dirty.

Why should we think the drug cops are any better today?
 
headslacker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pigs...
 
