(Local10 WPLG)   Twerkers injure cops, you know where   (local10.com) divider line
    Florida, South Beach, Miami Beach, Miami  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
In the gentlemen's club?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

brantgoose: In the gentlemen's club?


I guess not, but at least I was trying to be funny, not imagining how twerkers could go full Florida.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

that's sexier than it should be


that's sexier than it should be
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
shotonwhat.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 16 hours ago  
In the butt?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I'd Bam Bam that...


I'd Bam Bam that...
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 16 hours ago  
In the fixes the cable?

/Hangs head in shame
//Walks away to sad Hulk music
///ACAB...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Must be a preliminary report.  I didn't see a death toll.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
FTFA:  "..."Right now, we have to have an expectation of conduct from the people who are visiting..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I'd yabba dabba do her...

I'd Bam Bam that...


I'd yabba dabba do her...
 
spacebar
‘’ 16 hours ago  
ftfa: ""While taking a subject into custody, officers were forced to utilize pepper balls to disperse members..."

They're doing it wrong. I'm pretty sure you're supposed to use the members to disperse the pepper balls.

/stupid Florida
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500] [View Full Size image _x_]



Fark user imageView Full Size


Lister: Cat.
Cat: Mm?
Lister: Did you ever see the Flintstones?
Cat: Of course.
Lister: Do you think Wilma's sexy?
Cat: Wilma Flintstone?
Lister: Maybe we've been alone in deep space for too long but every time I see that show, her body drives me crazy. Is it just me?
Cat: I think in all probability, Wilma Flintstone is the most desirable woman who ever lived.
Lister: That's good, I thought I was goin' strange.
Cat: She's incredible!
Lister: What do you think of Betty?
Cat: Betty Rubble? Well, I would go with Betty...but I'd be thinkin' of Wilma.
Lister: This is stupid. Why are we talking about going to bed with Wilma Flintstone?
Cat: You're right. We're nuts. This is an insane conversation.
Lister: She'll never leave Fred and we know it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Folks out partying in the streets NOW? Come on, we are only a couple months away from all of us being able to get vaccinated. Just finish it out.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The twerkers didn't injure anyone, the cops were injured by their own balls.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 16 hours ago  

PirateKing: Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500] [View Full Size image _x_]


[Fark user image image 480x360]

Is that original? If so, COTY candidate.
If not where did you get it?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Didn't I hear that we just passed some sort of bill to protect American twerkers?
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500] [View Full Size image _x_]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
in the fracas?
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I'd make her bed rock...

I'd Bam Bam that...

I'd yabba dabba do her...



I'd make her bed rock...
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Betty was a betty. Saw her twerking in a bikini at Pebble Beach in the 70's..

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Dknsvsbl:
If not where did you get it?

Red Dwarf
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]


include Betty and we'll have a gay old time!
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]


I'll be in my cave.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

You win.

I'd Bam Bam that...

I'd yabba dabba do her...


I'd make her bed rock...


You win.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Barnacle Bill's.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

She makes my flint stone.

I'd Bam Bam that...

I'd yabba dabba do her...


I'd make her bed rock...


She makes my flint stone.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Red Dwarf - Backwards - Wilma Flintstone Or Betty Rubble Scene
Youtube D8CPdajFCbg

Is that original? If so, COTY candidate.
If not where did you get it?


Red Dwarf - Backwards - Wilma Flintstone Or Betty Rubble Scene
Youtube D8CPdajFCbg
 
