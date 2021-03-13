 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   Heinz History Center debuts new exhibit on American democracy that spread over all 57 states   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Political corruption, Political philosophy, Politics in fiction, history center, Democracy, political turmoil, Religion, racial justice  
•       •       •

1160 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2021 at 7:05 PM (17 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


C'MON democracy!! Any day now! C'MON democracy...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mussel Shoals: [Fark user image 498x371] [View Full Size image _x_]

C'MON democracy!! Any day now! C'MON democracy...


Try using a table knife to get the democracy out.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 17 hours ago  
57 States?  It appears Obama has a Fark account.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 hours ago  
History by Heinz

Once upon a time that would have been satire.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 17 hours ago  
If you are in the area and never been there, it's a decent place and worth the admission. Last went there when they had a terrific NASA traveling exhibit as a bonus
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 hours ago  

MillionDollarMo: History by Heinz

Once upon a time that would have been satire.


OR IS IT
 
ISO15693
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Sean VasDeferens: 57 States?  It appears Obama has a Fark account.


50 States (Misc postal codes) +
District of Columbia (DC)
American Samoa (AS)
Guam (GU)
Puerto Rico (PR)
Northern Mariana Islands (MP)
US Virgin islands (VI)
US Minor Outlying Islands (UM)

57.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
The history center covers the eras when America couldn't cut the mustard.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 17 hours ago  

ISO15693: Sean VasDeferens: 57 States?  It appears Obama has a Fark account.

50 States (Misc postal codes) +
District of Columbia (DC)
American Samoa (AS)
Guam (GU)
Puerto Rico (PR)
Northern Mariana Islands (MP)
US Virgin islands (VI)
US Minor Outlying Islands (UM)

57.


You're gosh darn right and I support statehood for all of them.

We need to discard the concept of territories and allow them to become functioning states (or commonwealths).
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
'Democracy'?  That's an even worse way to spell ketchup than 'catsup'.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

casual disregard: ISO15693: Sean VasDeferens: 57 States?  It appears Obama has a Fark account.

50 States (Misc postal codes) +
District of Columbia (DC)
American Samoa (AS)
Guam (GU)
Puerto Rico (PR)
Northern Mariana Islands (MP)
US Virgin islands (VI)
US Minor Outlying Islands (UM)

57.

You're gosh darn right and I support statehood for all of them.

We need to discard the concept of territories and allow them to become functioning states (or commonwealths).


American Samoans don't all even want citizenship, much less statehood, as they're worried it might fark up their current land ownership system and possibly turn them into the new Hawaii, i.e. a place that's almost entirely owned by outsiders. Whether or not that's true or would actually happen, I couldn't tell you.

Plus there's the small matter that they have a total population somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,000. Not exactly big enough for a state, which would also mean just as many senators as California (I realize that all states getting the same number of senators regardless of population is farked up in and of itself, but that would be absurdly pronounced here).

I should know all this, I lived there for two years.

I support equal rights for all Americans in territories, but casually throwing a "statehood for all of them" big brush in their direction doesn't work here.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fireproof: casual disregard: ISO15693: Sean VasDeferens: 57 States?  It appears Obama has a Fark account.

50 States (Misc postal codes) +
District of Columbia (DC)
American Samoa (AS)
Guam (GU)
Puerto Rico (PR)
Northern Mariana Islands (MP)
US Virgin islands (VI)
US Minor Outlying Islands (UM)

57.

You're gosh darn right and I support statehood for all of them.

We need to discard the concept of territories and allow them to become functioning states (or commonwealths).

American Samoans don't all even want citizenship, much less statehood, as they're worried it might fark up their current land ownership system and possibly turn them into the new Hawaii, i.e. a place that's almost entirely owned by outsiders. Whether or not that's true or would actually happen, I couldn't tell you.

Plus there's the small matter that they have a total population somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,000. Not exactly big enough for a state, which would also mean just as many senators as California (I realize that all states getting the same number of senators regardless of population is farked up in and of itself, but that would be absurdly pronounced here).

I should know all this, I lived there for two years.

I support equal rights for all Americans in territories, but casually throwing a "statehood for all of them" big brush in their direction doesn't work here.


Maayybe a commonwealth of some sort? Maybe. Their last (nonvoting) Congresscritter had been in office forever and got voted out for suggesting maybe moving towards "autonomy if not independence."
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Thinks submitter, now I really really want some pork chops. And steamed broccoli, let's saute some onions put some on there too.

Oh man, now I'm really hungry.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Don't mention the slavery or the genocide.  I mentioned it once, but I think I got away with it all right.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I need to ketchup with what's going on in this thread.  What did I miss?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Well, if nobody's going to give me a summary I'll have to roma round the thread and see for myself.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

ISO15693: Sean VasDeferens: 57 States?  It appears Obama has a Fark account.

50 States (Misc postal codes) +
District of Columbia (DC)
American Samoa (AS)
Guam (GU)
Puerto Rico (PR)
Northern Mariana Islands (MP)
US Virgin islands (VI)
US Minor Outlying Islands (UM)

57.


The number of people that thought that Obama seriously thought that there were 57 states should have been a red flag as to what opposition to him was going to look like.

/In the original statement, Democrats Abroad replaced the Minor Outlying Islands.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Remnants of Santa: I need to ketchup with what's going on in this thread.  What did I miss?


You mayo may not have missed anything.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fireproof: casual disregard: ISO15693: Sean VasDeferens: 57 States?  It appears Obama has a Fark account.

50 States (Misc postal codes) +
District of Columbia (DC)
American Samoa (AS)
Guam (GU)
Puerto Rico (PR)
Northern Mariana Islands (MP)
US Virgin islands (VI)
US Minor Outlying Islands (UM)

57.

You're gosh darn right and I support statehood for all of them.

We need to discard the concept of territories and allow them to become functioning states (or commonwealths).

American Samoans don't all even want citizenship, much less statehood, as they're worried it might fark up their current land ownership system and possibly turn them into the new Hawaii, i.e. a place that's almost entirely owned by outsiders. Whether or not that's true or would actually happen, I couldn't tell you.

Plus there's the small matter that they have a total population somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,000. Not exactly big enough for a state, which would also mean just as many senators as California (I realize that all states getting the same number of senators regardless of population is farked up in and of itself, but that would be absurdly pronounced here).

I should know all this, I lived there for two years.

I support equal rights for all Americans in territories, but casually throwing a "statehood for all of them" big brush in their direction doesn't work here.


At least we can approach each other with gigantic bear hugs.

When my father got his Msgt stripe, two Marines took him aside and hammered them into his arms with their fists.

He remembered that day for the rest of his career.

I dunno what the purpose of that CSB was. But it really happened.
 
ansius
‘’ 16 hours ago  
American attitude to democracy

Abroad:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Domestic:

eurekastreet.com.auView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: casual disregard: ISO15693: Sean VasDeferens: 57 States?  It appears Obama has a Fark account.

50 States (Misc postal codes) +
District of Columbia (DC)
American Samoa (AS)
Guam (GU)
Puerto Rico (PR)
Northern Mariana Islands (MP)
US Virgin islands (VI)
US Minor Outlying Islands (UM)

57.

You're gosh darn right and I support statehood for all of them.

We need to discard the concept of territories and allow them to become functioning states (or commonwealths).

American Samoans don't all even want citizenship, much less statehood, as they're worried it might fark up their current land ownership system and possibly turn them into the new Hawaii, i.e. a place that's almost entirely owned by outsiders. Whether or not that's true or would actually happen, I couldn't tell you.

Plus there's the small matter that they have a total population somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,000. Not exactly big enough for a state, which would also mean just as many senators as California (I realize that all states getting the same number of senators regardless of population is farked up in and of itself, but that would be absurdly pronounced here).

I should know all this, I lived there for two years.

I support equal rights for all Americans in territories, but casually throwing a "statehood for all of them" big brush in their direction doesn't work here.

Maayybe a commonwealth of some sort? Maybe. Their last (nonvoting) Congresscritter had been in office forever and got voted out for suggesting maybe moving towards "autonomy if not independence."


*Notices something else*

Ooh! Ooh! Guess what the permanent population of the Minor Outlying Islands is?

Go on, guess.

Lower.

Still lower.

An estimated 300 in 2009. That is not a typo.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 hours ago  

casual disregard: ISO15693: Sean VasDeferens: 57 States?  It appears Obama has a Fark account.

50 States (Misc postal codes) +
District of Columbia (DC)
American Samoa (AS)
Guam (GU)
Puerto Rico (PR)
Northern Mariana Islands (MP)
US Virgin islands (VI)
US Minor Outlying Islands (UM)

57.

You're gosh darn right and I support statehood for all of them.

We need to discard the concept of territories and allow them to become functioning states (or commonwealths).


Oprah's interview is making a few Commonwealth states question whether they still want to be associated w/ the Royal Monarchies. Unsurprisingly, they have stronger views on this in Jamaica and Africa than they do in Canada.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Remnants of Santa: I need to ketchup with what's going on in this thread.  What did I miss?

You mayo may not have missed anything.


I mustard up this thread with a stupid comment.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 14 hours ago  

skinink: The history center covers the eras when America couldn't cut the mustard.


These days, America seems to be cutting the cheese.
 
drtgb
‘’ 13 hours ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nationa​l​_Mustard_Museum
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The Heinz 57 Steak Sauce is my jam. Apparently it's not a condiment found everywhere. You can find it at every Waffle House but diners in NJ don't usually have it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

ansius: American attitude to democracy

Abroad:

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 246x205]

Domestic:

[eurekastreet.com.au image 800x533]

[i.pinimg.com image 700x841]


Needs more on the joke of "one man one vote", gerrymandering, and of course the "well, you voted in the first female president, but these bunch of 300+ people voted for some [censored descriptors of trump] so they win."
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Thanks John Kerry
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coincidence! I think not.

/AntiFava
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Heinz is an excellent small museum. I love the Carnegie museums in Oakland, but like many large museums, it takes a couple of days to truly appreciate them. The Heinz can be done in a couple of hours and then you can head Dahntahn for lunch.

If you're in the area, check out the Science Center too. Admission includes a tour of a decommissioned submarine.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x367]
Coincidence! I think not.

/AntiFava


You know the difference between a fava bean and a chickpea?

I've never paid to have a fava bean on my face.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.