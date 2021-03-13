 Skip to content
(Metro)   Here's what 21 years of cigarette smoke damage in a home looks like -- before and after cleaning   (metro.co.uk) divider line
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That brings back memories of when I threw the ex out.  Had to repaint the entire house and throw out all the curtains and blinds.  You could tell where the pictures, etc had been hanging after they were removed
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh Just farkity fark off. With OMG THIS IS WHAT SMOKING DOES. Superior crap. I don't smoke anymore but I find this crap really judgmental and tiresome.

Now do cats and small children.

Smokers are mild in comparison.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nothing worse than a reformed addict.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
OMG they washed the patina off the ceiling. Geeeze people pay good money to get that farmhouse smoking yellow color. Heck, Wash that authentic color off a kitchen in a historical house in France, you'll be paying a hefty fine.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I knew a guy whose house was like that. You could see the smoke line on the walls about two feet below the ceiling

/He's dead now
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
One of my tenants was a chain smoker.  She came with the property.  The walls were oozing tar and nicotine.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Pictures of inside of a house that people did not clean or paint. So, a bunch of disgusting slobs.

Good to know.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My lungs look like the before. I quit over 15 years ago.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A realtor showed me a house like that while I was house hunting.  He was there extra early and had every window/door in the place open to try to minimize the smell.

Didn't work.  You could see the squares on the walls where the pictures were and it still reeked of cigarettes.  (And had a huge iron shaped burn in the carpet.)
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My house was like that. When we moved it, we took down wallpaper in the bedrooms and wanted to repaint to match the beige in the other rooms. We took a chip from a corner in the hallway and got it matched perfectly.

Only later when I was washing the living room wall in prep for painting it did I discover it had originally been white.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A friend's mother had a living room chair that was her main place to smoke. When I helped them move, it looked like there had been a fire in the corner. No fire, just decades of smoking in that spot.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

optikeye: Oh Just farkity fark off. With OMG THIS IS WHAT SMOKING DOES. Superior crap. I don't smoke anymore but I find this crap really judgmental and tiresome.

Now do cats and small children.

Smokers are mild in comparison.


I raised kids and have pets, you do have a point.  However, kids and pets didn't affect my allergies and didn't tell me to fark off when I asked them to smoke outside
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
TFA gave me lung cancer.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I raised kids and have pets, you do have a point.  However, kids and pets didn't affect my allergies and didn't tell me to fark off when I asked them to smoke outside


Well of course not...that'd take some out of 'cat day' and interrupt their schedule of stopping every 4 feet to spray urine over everything.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I've refinished more than a few pieces of relative's furniture that had that gunk on it. Surprisingly sticky stuff.

Why yes, I have watched several relatives and inlaws die of the effects of all that smoking. If you smoke, try and quit, it's worth it.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I smoked in my small apartment for 7 years and then quit. 5 years later, when i moved out, I washed down the walls by hand and caught a tremendous nicotine headrush for my trouble.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Reminds me of growing up in my grandparents house. Both of them were chain smokers. But my grandmother treated the house like an immaculate museum. I couldn't touch anything. Couldn't touch the walls. Couldn't touch any of the decorations in any part of the house. She dusted and cleaned constantly. But the ceiling was a sickening yellow color and there were hardened tar streams down the bathroom walls from the humidity of showers.

When it came time to sell the house once my grandfather died and she was going into assisted living, it was time to see just how well the 'immaculate museum' that was her house would sell. Since she kept up with it so much, you know.

Just about farking worthless. We auctioned off all the nicotine-stained furniture and belongings like a firesale, and the realtor ended up having to pay a company to clean the damage off the ceilings and walls because it was disgusting.

But the real problem is us kids were always wanting to touch everything in the house.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
After my grandmother died my mother decided to clean up a statue of a young girl.  For the longest time I thought the statue was a dark brown, in reality after cleaning it was actually white.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 19 hours ago  

optikeye: Oh Just farkity fark off. With OMG THIS IS WHAT SMOKING DOES. Superior crap. I don't smoke anymore but I find this crap really judgmental and tiresome.

Now do cats and small children.

Smokers are mild in comparison.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

optikeye: Oh Just farkity fark off. With OMG THIS IS WHAT SMOKING DOES. Superior crap. I don't smoke anymore but I find this crap really judgmental and tiresome.

Now do cats and small children.

Smokers are mild in comparison.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Kids can really change your house.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
There is a reason a lot of bars and restaurants are actually happy about indoor public smoking bans: it cuts down greatly on the effort needed to clean the place every day.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 19 hours ago  
When I helped my brother refinish my grandparent's house after my chain-smoking grandfather passed and my grandmother moved to a retirement home, the tar was everywhere. Even the wiring inside the electrical boxes was crusted in the stuff.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

optikeye: Oh Just farkity fark off. With OMG THIS IS WHAT SMOKING DOES. Superior crap. I don't smoke anymore but I find this crap really judgmental and tiresome.

Now do cats and small children.

Smokers are mild in comparison.


My grandparents left a very nice ranch home to my dad but we also inherited his aunt's house next door.

My parents were living in Louisiana at the time and the homes were in Florida. So my dad got a rental company to rent the house out.  The rule was no smokers or pets.

They rented the house out to three elderly siblings.  Who all smoked.

Meanwhile 10 years later parents retire to florida.  And the siblings die off and one gets put in a home.

10 years of three people smoking and we literally had to remove all the vents and have them treated to remove the nicotine.  The whole place was yellow.  It took three coats of kills to get rid of the smell and I had to refinished all the wood paneling to take off the crud in the living room.

Smoking does some terrible shiat.
 
jdbob [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Back in the 70's I worked at an automated radio station that had all the music on reel-to-reel tape and the commercials on tape cartridges. There was nobody at the station most of the time so the monitoring of the transmitter was done by remote control at an answering service. One of my jobs was every 6 months pulling the remote control out and cleaning all the tar off of it from the chain smoking operators. Disgusting.

Could be a CSB if they smoked Cools.
 
Directorscut
‘’ 19 hours ago  

optikeye: SpaceMonkey-66: I raised kids and have pets, you do have a point.  However, kids and pets didn't affect my allergies and didn't tell me to fark off when I asked them to smoke outside

Well of course not...that'd take some out of 'cat day' and interrupt their schedule of stopping every 4 feet to spray urine over everything.


I have owned cats my entire 49 years, and have never had a cat who sprayed like that.  Of course, I neutered and spayed all of them as soon as they were old enough, or as soon as I adopted them.

Furniture clawed?  Hell, yes.  Litter tracked into the carpet? Yup.  But spraying all the time? No,
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 hours ago  

optikeye: Oh Just farkity fark off. With OMG THIS IS WHAT SMOKING DOES. Superior crap. I don't smoke anymore but I find this crap really judgmental and tiresome.

Now do cats and small children.

Smokers are mild in comparison.


If you think doing cats and small children is less problematic than smoking, should your parole officer even let you use the internet?
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 19 hours ago  
My mum is a chain smoker. she has been most of her life. I've literally been home after visiting her (I cook for her on Saturdays because of her deterioration of her health) and while I've been a non-smoker for the last ten years, I can smell cigarettes on me to the point where I'm throwing myself at the mercy of a sweet hot shower to remove the cig smoke I can smell clinging to me. everything I'm wearing will be going in the wash and I'll be doing the washing before I go to bed. she's tried to stop smoking numerous times, but failed. and so yeah, everything has that sepia tone to it.  she's 82 and finding household chores increasingly difficult to do, and so smoking 'helps' somehow. I've woke up after new year at my mothers and if the sun is up, it lights up the foggy haze above my head. yes, the ceilings are tinged yellow. yes, she has had some of the place decorated, you just can't tell that it has after a few months. she's seen her friends die of smoking related cancer and no amount of persuasion has forced her to down cigs and lighter.
she's 82. she's also survived a cigarette induced bedroom fire some 30+ years ago.
she won't quit. can't quit. finds it hard to quit. and so, when the day dawns that she's ready to meet her maker, we'll be putting a full pack of cigs in with her, and a lighter and quite possibly, a bottle of sherry because she won't quit drinking that while on some serious pain medication.
everything that comes from my mums is cleaned because we're aware of what smoking does.
and those of us who care for her have to deal with someone who can't quit. she's even said about ecigs, 'if it doesn't replicate everything a cigarette does, I'm not interested!'
and here we jolly well are.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Here's what their lungs looked like after all that...

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

theflatline: 10 years of three people smoking and we literally had to remove all the vents and have them treated to remove the nicotine.


You didn't have to. You wanted to.

People have been smoking in their homes for 100's of years. And selling their homes and reselling them in the 50..60..70..80.s...without such anal retentive OCD crap.

Did you also Flush the water lines add a inline whole house water filter and replace the tiles and carpeting to make it gluten free filtered water.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ruudbob: My lungs look like the before. I quit over 15 years ago.


Good for you. 5 years for me. Sooooo glad I quit.

And for those of yall that like to dog on the vapers? It's how I quit.

/what's the vape equivalent for beer?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 19 hours ago  

optikeye: theflatline: 10 years of three people smoking and we literally had to remove all the vents and have them treated to remove the nicotine.

You didn't have to. You wanted to.

People have been smoking in their homes for 100's of years. And selling their homes and reselling them in the 50..60..70..80.s...without such anal retentive OCD crap.

Did you also Flush the water lines add a inline whole house water filter and replace the tiles and carpeting to make it gluten free filtered water.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I knew a guy whose house was like that. You could see the smoke line on the walls about two feet below the ceiling

/He's dead now


//so is every non-smoker born in the 1800s.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The nicotine has next to nothing to do with it.

You should see what burning candles and oil lanterns used to do to the insides of homes.

/and lungs
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Directorscut: optikeye: SpaceMonkey-66: I raised kids and have pets, you do have a point.  However, kids and pets didn't affect my allergies and didn't tell me to fark off when I asked them to smoke outside

Well of course not...that'd take some out of 'cat day' and interrupt their schedule of stopping every 4 feet to spray urine over everything.

I have owned cats my entire 49 years, and have never had a cat who sprayed like that.  Of course, I neutered and spayed all of them as soon as they were old enough, or as soon as I adopted them.

Furniture clawed?  Hell, yes.  Litter tracked into the carpet? Yup.  But spraying all the time? No,


Oh get a load of animal genital mutilation up here. Would you do that to an adopted child...WOULD YOU?

/THIS IS SARCASM.
 
bisi
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ruudbob: My lungs look like the before.


H.. how do you know?
 
Cormee
‘’ 19 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I knew a guy whose house was like that. You could see the smoke line on the walls about two feet below the ceiling

/He's dead now


Imagine someone dying 😱
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

bughunter: The nicotine has next to nothing to do with it.

You should see what burning candles and oil lanterns used to do to the insides of homes.

/and lungs


Occasionally we need to deploy the Kerosene heater...and yup. That's far more of a nasty than someone smoking a cig.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 19 hours ago  

optikeye: OMG they washed the patina off the ceiling. Geeeze people pay good money to get that farmhouse smoking yellow color. Heck, Wash that authentic color off a kitchen in a historical house in France, you'll be paying a hefty fine.


Ex-smoker checking in, parent, pet owner, and landlord.

Yes, i'd take a smoker over a cat owner if you put a gun to my head. Dog can go either way, but a good dog and how they will handle stuff you can tell from the owner easily, because while dogs still do require extra work to clean up, a dog is less likely to be an ass randomly than a cat is. More than one cat, yeah, fark that.

A kid will jack some stuff up for sure, but its usually stuff that is easy to fix. Write on the walls? No problem, i was going to prime that anyway. Piss on the walls, well, then your kid has issues. Your cat just does that because you moved the potted plant 4 inches to the right.

At this point though it boggles my mind that anyone still smokes inside. Even when i did smoke i'd always step out for one.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 19 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: One of my tenants was a chain smoker.  She came with the property.  The walls were oozing tar and nicotine.


Fark needs a Sad reaction :(
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 19 hours ago  
This poster scared the shiat out of me as a kid...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

edmo: I've refinished more than a few pieces of relative's furniture that had that gunk on it. Surprisingly sticky stuff.


It's basically the same stuff you scrape out of your pipe and smoke when you're out of weed and can't get more.

/we've all done it
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ClavellBCMI: There is a reason a lot of bars and restaurants are actually happy about indoor public smoking bans: it cuts down greatly on the effort needed to clean the place every day.


CSB - there was a bar I went to a couple of times back in the 90s where you could stick your beer bottle to the wall. Hadn't been cleaned in decades.

A younger family member took over and cleaned it up. I can't remember how many cases of cleaner the used.
 
buntz
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The only thing worse than when Tweets became news content is when Tic-Tok became news content
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CocoNutz: This poster scared the shiat out of me as a kid...[Fark user image 425x566]


That should be reissued with "This is what Happens When You Post on the PolTab and Qanon"
 
Jclark666
‘’ 19 hours ago  
My mom smokes half a pack a day.  She's spent the past 20 years convinced that the stove fan in her condo exhausts to the outside.

It doesn't.

It's terrible.  When I visit I keep an extra change of clothes that lives in a sealed bag.  I change in the public bathroom in the lobby so I don't get charged the smoking fee on the rental car.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I wonder if the owner had considered replacing the drywall entirely. After 21 years, that stuff's not just gonna be on the surface. At least the carpet and cheap linoleum flooring would've been easily replaced.

I remember one time at work, my boss had me searching for some files on a laptop that had been used for years by a heavy smoker. After cleaning it off several times, the smell never came out, and my fingers always smelled like menthols after using it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 hours ago  

edmo: I've refinished more than a few pieces of relative's furniture that had that gunk on it. Surprisingly sticky stuff.

Why yes, I have watched several relatives and inlaws die of the effects of all that smoking. If you smoke, try and quit, it's worth it.


Yeah, it will kill me but not smoking inside has made my suicide a much slower process. Plus my place and cloths don't reek of cigarettes (as much)
 
IDisME
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Smoking weed is no better (obviously).  To clean hard surfaces like furniture, you can use Fantastic followed by glass cleaner.  Oil afterwards if it's wood.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Jclark666: My mom smokes half a pack a day.  She's spent the past 20 years convinced that the stove fan in her condo exhausts to the outside.

It doesn't.

It's terrible.  When I visit I keep an extra change of clothes that lives in a sealed bag.  I change in the public bathroom in the lobby so I don't get charged the smoking fee on the rental car.


You do know you can replace the oven 'hood' filter that doesn't even vent to the outside.

In fact you should do that every year anyway. Get a replacement one and add a layer of charole filter to it.

Also....you can just pull the mesh metal ones and put them in the dishwasher.

cdn.apartmenttherapy.infoView Full Size


Tho they're cheap...and you can just replace and layer in one with a charcoal filter element.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i was hoping for a pic of human lungs after smoking...leaving disappointed...
 
