 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Gentle woman rescues gentle bees   (twitter.com) divider line
72
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

2935 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 13 Mar 2021 at 5:26 PM (19 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm not going to lie, when she scooped them up with her bare hand I kinda fell in love a little.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is wonderful content. Not news, but I like it!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm not going to lie, when she scooped them up with her bare hand I kinda fell in love a little.


Only a little? I am going ring shopping on Monday.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Great vid. They're not always that friendly but when they are and a plan comes together it's pretty awesome.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Rule 34 strikes again!
 
HandInGlove_ [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
NOT THE BEES!

A really big one landed on my the other day. I, very gently, used my knife to get him off and I transferred him to a flower.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I sent that to mrs edmo who thinks every bee is gunning for her. It won't help but I sent it anyway.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Damn, even avid beekeepers wear the gear when handling nests.  This woman intrigues me.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I'll allow her to play with my stinger.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

iheartscotch: NOT THE BEES!

A really big one landed on my the other day. I, very gently, used my knife to get him off and I transferred him to a flower.


I tried doing that with an Australian bee once, but it just pulled out a bigger knife on me.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 hours ago  
THOSE AREN'T BEES!


THEY'RE MURDER HORNETS!!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
She should join forces!

DR. BEES
Youtube PYtXuBN1Hvc
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 hours ago  
When she deals with murder hornets she asks them to turn down the music and to use their inside voices.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 19 hours ago  

born_yesterday: Damn, even avid beekeepers wear the gear when handling nests.  This woman intrigues me.


She is an avid beekeeper.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 hours ago  
We put our mason bee house in the same yard as our bat house.

/we are idiots
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Having bees in the shed ain't kosher, so they called in the gentile lady.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
She is amazing. I would never, ever open one of my hives without speaking suited up and wearing nitrile gloves.
 
buntz
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MY BEES!!!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
fastly.syfy.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 hours ago  
https://texasbeeworks.com/

Meet Texas Beeworks!
Youtube gBCyH83l11M
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
My friend would suit up to work his bees but usually didn't wear the gloves as he said they irritated the bees.  He would get stung, I could see him jerk, but he would pay it no never-mind.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
After I removed all of the comb...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

meanmutton: born_yesterday: Damn, even avid beekeepers wear the gear when handling nests.  This woman intrigues me.

She is an avid beekeeper.


And hopefully an Apis beekeeper.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Algebrat: iheartscotch: NOT THE BEES!

A really big one landed on my the other day. I, very gently, used my knife to get him off and I transferred him to a flower.

I tried doing that with an Australian bee once, but it just pulled out a bigger knife on me.


Knife bee spoon bee?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I had a swarm relocate to my garage and called a bee-keeper friend of mine to bring over some hives.

Mmmmmm, apple blossom honey.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 hours ago  
If I ever have the spot of land, I'd like to set up a hive or two.  Honey is magical.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
She sure knew what she was doing, moving a hive of bees with no netting and gloves. She's done this before.

Is she a bee-keeper or a BK's assistant?

Oh, noes! I feel an SCTV song coming on:  Vikings and beekeepers, vikings and beekeeper ...

Think about it. When you establish a new colony, you've got to have a few hives or no honey.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 18 hours ago  
One of our friends is a bee-keeper. Sadly the quart of honey he gave us last fall will have to last awhile since he had a colony collapse.

Technically he could start another colony, but is taking a year off to grieve.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mad_Radhu: meanmutton: born_yesterday: Damn, even avid beekeepers wear the gear when handling nests.  This woman intrigues me.

She is an avid beekeeper.

And hopefully an Apis beekeeper.


I'm going out on a limb here and saying she's experienced enough to know gentle bees when she meets them. It does seem simplest to provide them with a new well-designed home and let them move in by themselves as much as possible. They're very obviously attracted to new sets of combs placed just the right bee distance apart with an ideal entrance and so on.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 hours ago  

SwiftFox: Mad_Radhu: meanmutton: born_yesterday: Damn, even avid beekeepers wear the gear when handling nests.  This woman intrigues me.

She is an avid beekeeper.

And hopefully an Apis beekeeper.

I'm going out on a limb here and saying she's experienced enough to know gentle bees when she meets them. It does seem simplest to provide them with a new well-designed home and let them move in by themselves as much as possible. They're very obviously attracted to new sets of combs placed just the right bee distance apart with an ideal entrance and so on.


When a colony leaves the hive and swarms, the key to rehoming them is finding the queen and getting her gently where you want the other girls to follow.  She did something similar here and it worked like a charm.

Although swarming bees are known for being less aggressive because they're homeless.  These bees had their own reasons for being chill.

/I just bring it up because the videos of capturing swarms are kinda neat.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 18 hours ago  
When I lived in NYC, usually in cold spell in the spring or fall, I'd find bees in my nano-garden on the fire escape immobile (same as in the park). I'd pick them up and breath warm air on them until they got up and flew away. I've chilled next to wild bee hives w/ never a problem, they haven't bothered me since I was a kid.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Bees or no bees, she's very attractive
 
HairBolus
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Sorry guys. Erika Thompson, owner of Texas Beeworks, got married last October.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG89qGEH8​P​M/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 17 hours ago  

NathanAllen: One of our friends is a bee-keeper. Sadly the quart of honey he gave us last fall will have to last awhile since he had a colony collapse.

Technically he could start another colony, but is taking a year off to grieve.


Atelier Escha & Logy ost "Hougun Houkai Shoukougun - Colony Collapse Disorder -"
Youtube AFX_Lq3tUbw
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Subby here - I had to link it once I saw it.   I used to love going into my grandfather's apple orchard and listening to all the bees in the flowers just over my head.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 hours ago  

zimbomba67: Bees or no bees, she's very attractive


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
No gloves or protection. She's hardcore and her soothing factual voice could tell me bedtime bee stories anytime.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 hours ago  

HairBolus: Sorry guys. Erika Thompson, owner of Texas Beeworks, got married last October.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG89qGEH8P​M/

[Fark user image image 424x424]


Apparently to a pennyfarthing mechanic.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll pass....I have to dress like this just to cut my back 40........
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 425x283]

I'll pass....I have to dress like this just to cut my back 40........


Now I know what beekeeper suits from ST:TNG would look like.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

SwiftFox: Mad_Radhu: meanmutton: born_yesterday: Damn, even avid beekeepers wear the gear when handling nests.  This woman intrigues me.

She is an avid beekeeper.

And hopefully an Apis beekeeper.

I'm going out on a limb here and saying she's experienced enough to know gentle bees when she meets them. It does seem simplest to provide them with a new well-designed home and let them move in by themselves as much as possible. They're very obviously attracted to new sets of combs placed just the right bee distance apart with an ideal entrance and so on.


I would think at least a veil would be appropriate.  Even if they're not aggressive, a bee up a nostril or in an ear would suck.  There's always one or two that are curious.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Barricaded Gunman: HairBolus: Sorry guys. Erika Thompson, owner of Texas Beeworks, got married last October.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG89qGEH8P​M/

[Fark user image image 424x424]

Apparently to a pennyfarthing mechanic.


I was going to say Willie Nelson clone.
 
ThePea
‘’ 16 hours ago  

zimbomba67: Bees or no bees, she's very attractive


No one care who you want to have sex with.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Guessing those might be Italian bees.

I have a friend who works for a beekeeper in Texas. She said the Italian bees were basically domesticated for thousands of years, and so are really calm and easy to handle.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.