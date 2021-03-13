 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Man faces 20 years in prison for refusing to wear a mask and urinating in the cabin during flight   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
When you get yourself in this much trouble from drinking, you may want to cut back a wee bit.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Why did they want him to urinate in the cabin?

I would have refused, too.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i have to admit, i have peed in a few closets in my time, but never in a plane cabin
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Why did they want him to urinate in the cabin?

I would have refused, too.


I didn't pick up on that, a gross injustice.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
gifs.cackhanded.netView Full Size
 
Kiribub [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
That is a pretty unrepentant mugshot.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Refusing to wear a mask is a road too far.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Good.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Get off my plane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 20 hours ago  
He's from Canon City. He can just move a few miles down the road to Florence..
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
When picking a sword to fall on,
Some men choose greatness. Some men choose liberty.


.. This man chose a thumbtack.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 hours ago  
That's the cost of freedom!
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 hours ago  
They just need to keep three or four fully charged cattle prods, rope, and spare masks in the cockpit. Then people like this can be dealt with on the plane and made to wear a mask.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
20 years, is that all?

Where was he/where would he have been on January 6th....
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 20 hours ago  
'He stated he had no recollection of hitting the flight attendant and didn't know if he was peeing,' Daniell said.


Well, I have been in this situation more than I'd like to admit...and I'm not too bad of a guy, so.....  Not Guilty!
 
bbcard1
‘’ 20 hours ago  
They tried to cover up the story, but there was a leak.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I expected him to be wearing a maga hat in the mugshot
 
oopsboom
‘’ 20 hours ago  
why arent these people ever the ones being tasered in the groin 16 times, tackled onto the pavement, kicked repeatedly, then shot in the back?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Xanax and alcohol is instant blackout.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
This guy needs treatment for alcoholism.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Guys, no threads about Farkers.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Wade Boggs not impressed.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: When you get yourself in this much trouble from drinking, you may want to cut back a wee bit.


I think 20 years of not having free access to alcohol will solve that problem for him whether he's willing to cut back or not.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 20 hours ago  
1 down, 73,999,999 to go.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

oopsboom: why arent these people ever the ones being tasered in the groin 16 times, tackled onto the pavement, kicked repeatedly, then shot in the back?


You did see his mugshot, didn't you?  The answer should be obvious.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 19 hours ago  
THEY SAID IT WAS THE COCKPIT!

/ Fark this guy
 
docilej
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Hunter?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Why are they giving him a hard time.  Pissing everywhere is a self defense mechanism for many creatures.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Alaska Airlines.
On a scale of one to ten, urinate.
 
soupafi
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Good.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 hours ago  
You'd thing that a guy with that punchable of a face would wear a mask voluntarily and have better behavior.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Why did they want him to urinate in the cabin?

I would have refused, too.


You think you know better than the crew? By the time they finish explaining why you need to pee in the cabin, the plane will have crashed in the Andes and you'll be what's for dinner.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Trik: You'd thing that a guy with that punchable of a face would wear a mask voluntarily and have better behavior.


He is very punchable. He'll be broke all his life
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I've caught flights at like 5am, where I took a cab straight from a club where I had been drinking for 6-7 hours before getting to airport (plus however many hours I was drinking for pregaming). Never made a problem for airline staff, security personnel or fellow passengers. I also never made problems for bouncer or other club/bar staff. Being drunk is no excuse for acting like an ahole. If you get into fights or cause trouble when you drink, then don't do it. Being a drunk is a privilege, not a right. Don't ruin it for people who can handle their shiat.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have to admit, i have peed in a few closets in my time, but never in a plane cabin


I had a drunk college roommate piss into a dresser drawer.

Annoyingly, it was mine.

/ yes, I made him do the laundry next day
 
Trik
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Trik: You'd thing that a guy with that punchable of a face would wear a mask voluntarily and have better behavior.


For those wondering what is wrong with his face, this should make it clear:
Fark user image
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 hours ago  
To be extra safe, he was trying to soak his mask in urine. Not Guilty!
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 19 hours ago  

oopsboom: why arent these people ever the ones being tasered in the groin 16 times, tackled onto the pavement, kicked repeatedly, then shot in the back?


Enable photos on your browser and reload the page. You will see that the arrested gentleman is a caucasian.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 19 hours ago  
He shoulda nome better.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 19 hours ago  
OK, what is his FARK handle?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: When you get yourself in this much trouble from drinking, you may want to cut back a wee bit.


I think cutting back on the "wee" indeed would have helped here.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

oopsboom: why arent these people ever the ones being tasered in the groin 16 times, tackled onto the pavement, kicked repeatedly, then shot in the back?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 17 hours ago  

soupafi: Good.


You seem sane
 
soupafi
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Cormee: soupafi: Good.

You seem sane


I am actually.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Xanax and alcohol is instant blackout.


I thought that was a bongo rip, a shot, then shotgun a beer without exhaling?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

AppleOptionEsc: leeksfromchichis: Xanax and alcohol is instant blackout.

I thought that was a bongo rip, a shot, then shotgun a beer without exhaling?


Sorry, my spellcheck thinks I need to play my bongos. I'm gonna go look for a bowl instead.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 hours ago  

oopsboom: why arent these people ever the ones being tasered in the groin 16 times, tackled onto the pavement, kicked repeatedly, then shot in the back?


Because the police who are in charge of tasering, tackling, kicking and shooting generally arrive at the crime scene and recognize the perpetrators from their own social circles?
 
TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
This is America.  That would be like winning the sweepstakes.  20 years of room & board?  That's worth millions these days!  He'll probably get a COVID shot faster in prison than on the outside, too!

/ Do I have to do it?
// Okay, I'll do it
/// S
 
