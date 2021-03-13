 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Creating deep fakes of naked, drinking high school cheerleaders in an effort to get them kicked off the team in favor of your daughter is no way to go through life, lady   (pennlive.com) divider line
161
    More: Creepy, Philadelphia, Harassment, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Raffaela Spone, Harassment by computer, Police, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Media Holdings  
•       •       •

WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Is this a promo for the new season of It's Always Sunny? I'm pretty sure that's Danny DeVito
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
She seems fun. Charge her with manufacturing child pron.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
She looks like the Italian Karen Boss.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
A Criminologist, littlefaced, in drag.
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Somewhere, a bridge goes unguarded.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Somewhere under there is Arnie.
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Where's her mouth?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Teenagers are arseholes, and while wrong it wouldn't surprise me. Adults, however, should know better and she should spend some time in a small room by herself thinking about what life choices lead her to this place.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Yeah, this is pretty much exactly what I imagined she would look like, based solely on the headline

pennlive.comView Full Size
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Imagine thinking your daughter is so deserving of a spot in a cheerleading squad that you will threaten and make fake sex videos of her school mates who are basically kids.

If it was a seat at a prestigious college, or a sought after scholarship, it would still be evil and unforgivable but it would be an attempt to improve her daughter's future.

But Cheerleading Squad? You do not get college scholarships for it. You can go pro but it pays minimum wage. What is the point?

I don't get it...but I am foreign born. The American cheerleader kind of things are alien to me.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom Part II: Electric *clap clap Bugaloo *clap clap
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
You know, if you're faking prurient photos of underage girls for nefarious purposes then you are no lady.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Salmon: Where's her mouth?


I don't think you want to know where it's been.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 hours ago  
These deep fakes are getting out of hand.
It used to be that pictures never lied. You can't trust anything these days.

Wonder how long before someone gets framed with deepfake video.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Boy, this could have turned ugly for the coaches if the parents hadn't taken it seriously.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Read the headline as "deep lakes" and it sounded totally awesome....
 
bittermang
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Persnickety Paladin: Imagine thinking your daughter is so deserving of a spot in a cheerleading squad that you will threaten and make fake sex videos of her school mates who are basically kids.

If it was a seat at a prestigious college, or a sought after scholarship, it would still be evil and unforgivable but it would be an attempt to improve her daughter's future.

But Cheerleading Squad? You do not get college scholarships for it. You can go pro but it pays minimum wage. What is the point?

I don't get it...but I am foreign born. The American cheerleader kind of things are alien to me.


Extra curricular activities play a role in character development. Nobody seems to have stopped and asked what kind of character we're building.

Also, American colleges get to accept or deny as they please, and extra curricular activities will give you an edge on your application
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Real children (under 18) who have fake porn made of them can sue for $150,000. 18 USC 2255
 
Pinner
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Anyone seen Serial Mom? John Waters movie with Kathleen Turner?
Not exactly the same story but it's worth a watch.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
One of the cheerleaders' pics the woman photshopped:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 20 hours ago  

JasonOfOrillia: You know, if you're faking prurient photos of underage girls for nefarious purposes then you are no lady.


bittermang: Persnickety Paladin: Imagine thinking your daughter is so deserving of a spot in a cheerleading squad that you will threaten and make fake sex videos of her school mates who are basically kids.

If it was a seat at a prestigious college, or a sought after scholarship, it would still be evil and unforgivable but it would be an attempt to improve her daughter's future.

But Cheerleading Squad? You do not get college scholarships for it. You can go pro but it pays minimum wage. What is the point?

I don't get it...but I am foreign born. The American cheerleader kind of things are alien to me.

Extra curricular activities play a role in character development. Nobody seems to have stopped and asked what kind of character we're building.

Also, American colleges get to accept or deny as they please, and extra curricular activities will give you an edge on your application


And they absolutely give scholarships out of it. There are entire competitions for cheer with nary a single football in a 25 mile radius.

I wonder if any were 18? I'm going to need to analyze.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I'm going to have to closely examine the alleged deepfakes to determine my outrage.

/have a seat? Thank you
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Persnickety Paladin: Imagine thinking your daughter is so deserving of a spot in a cheerleading squad that you will threaten and make fake sex videos of her school mates who are basically kids.


But Cheerleading Squad? You do not get college scholarships for it.


Uh - you absolutely do. Particularly if male.

Not attacking the rest of your point. Just correcting that item
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 20 hours ago  
She looks like I expected, someone who has always been ugly and has issues and is passing them on.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Over-bearing mother by day:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Black metal singer by night:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

JasonOfOrillia: You know, if you're faking prurient photos of underage girls for nefarious purposes then you are no lady.


I clicked after I read "naked, drinking high school cheerleaders."
 
Owangotang
‘’ 20 hours ago  
We are going to end up using blockchain to solve deepfakes. You are seeing some of that now with the NFT insanity.
 
EL EM
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Beating rivals with pipes is so last century.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

WastrelWay: JasonOfOrillia: You know, if you're faking prurient photos of underage girls for nefarious purposes then you are no lady.

I clicked after I read "naked, drinking high school cheerleaders."



This thread is worthless with...  oh.


I'll show myself out.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I highly doubt they were actual deepfakes. They were probably copy-paste jobs because that lady doesn't look like she could figure her way around the software required (and the effort needed) to produce a proper deepfake. You need to "train" the AI on as many pictures of the subject as possible, and I just don't picture this woman feeding a bunch of photos of her daughter's high school rivals into a PC one by one just to get her kid a spot on the squad.

It's some shiatty filter from Snapchat, I bet.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I'm getting some Kathy Bates' sledgehammer vibes.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
This is a deepfake:

Deepfake Roundtable: Cruise, Downey Jr., Lucas & More - The Streaming Wars | Above the Line
Youtube l_6Tumd8EQI


And a fine one at that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Im new to this thread. Have we demanded to see said videos for science yet?

I really need to do some science!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Pinner: Anyone seen Serial Mom? John Waters movie with Kathleen Turner?
Not exactly the same story but it's worth a watch.


We love that movie.  Tis a family favorite!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 20 hours ago  
So are shops now called "deep fakes"?  Interested.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 20 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: Is this a promo for the new season of It's Always Sunny? I'm pretty sure that's Danny DeVito[Fark user image image 425x320]


Looks like the nurse from High Anxiety.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: Is this a promo for the new season of It's Always Sunny? I'm pretty sure that's Danny DeVito[Fark user image image 425x320]


No, she used to be a figure skater
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

WilderKWight: I highly doubt they were actual deepfakes. They were probably copy-paste jobs because that lady doesn't look like she could figure her way around the software required (and the effort needed) to produce a proper deepfake. You need to "train" the AI on as many pictures of the subject as possible, and I just don't picture this woman feeding a bunch of photos of her daughter's high school rivals into a PC one by one just to get her kid a spot on the squad.

It's some shiatty filter from Snapchat, I bet.


Came here to say this. Because this.

Good facial replacement software is expensive as fark, and I doubt she even owns a computer that can do the processing. Even if she did, the tech is no one near as spooky as everyone thinks, at least not yet. The best deep fake videos fall apart the second you analyze the footage. It "looks" good, to the naked eye, but it's still super easy to spot with the right filters.
 
morg
‘’ 20 hours ago  
pennlive.comView Full Size

She looks like she's auditioning for the role of a Disney villainess.
Producer: Now read this line: I Don't Care How You Kill The Little Beasts, But Do It, And Do It Now!
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Persnickety Paladin: But Cheerleading Squad? You do not get college scholarships for it. You can go pro but it pays minimum wage. What is the point?

I don't get it...but I am foreign born. The American cheerleader kind of things are alien to me.


People do get scholarships for cheerleading
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Turbo Cojones: So are shops now called "deep fakes"?  Interested.


Literally means figuratively now, irregardless is in the cheaper kind of dictionary, and people have been calling RC manned helicopters "drones" for about a decade.

Turns out everyone is still an unlettered beefwit in the information age, too. We should put books in the water or something.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 hours ago  

MythDragon: These deep fakes are getting out of hand.
It used to be that pictures never lied. You can't trust anything these days.

Wonder how long before someone gets framed with deepfake video.


The idea that a picture never lies is and has always been laughable. No photograph has ever accurately depicted anything. It's the nature of representing a three dimensional world in two dimensions
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 20 hours ago  

WilderKWight: I highly doubt they were actual deepfakes. They were probably copy-paste jobs because that lady doesn't look like she could figure her way around the software required (and the effort needed) to produce a proper deepfake. You need to "train" the AI on as many pictures of the subject as possible, and I just don't picture this woman feeding a bunch of photos of her daughter's high school rivals into a PC one by one just to get her kid a spot on the squad.

It's some shiatty filter from Snapchat, I bet.


What's the difference between a deep fake and a photoshop?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 hours ago  

ZAZ: Real children (under 18) who have fake porn made of them can sue for $150,000. 18 USC 2255


You can sue for anything you want, doesn't mean you will win
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 20 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Turbo Cojones: So are shops now called "deep fakes"?  Interested.

Literally means figuratively now, irregardless is in the cheaper kind of dictionary, and people have been calling RC manned helicopters "drones" for about a decade.

Turns out everyone is still an unlettered beefwit in the information age, too. We should put books in the water or something.


Are you having a stroke ?
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: WilderKWight: I highly doubt they were actual deepfakes. They were probably copy-paste jobs because that lady doesn't look like she could figure her way around the software required (and the effort needed) to produce a proper deepfake. You need to "train" the AI on as many pictures of the subject as possible, and I just don't picture this woman feeding a bunch of photos of her daughter's high school rivals into a PC one by one just to get her kid a spot on the squad.

It's some shiatty filter from Snapchat, I bet.

What's the difference between a deep fake and a photoshop?


drama
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I'm guessing the "low blood sugar" defense isn't gonna work for her.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Pinner: Anyone seen Serial Mom? John Waters movie with Kathleen Turner?
Not exactly the same story but it's worth a watch.


Don't watch this movie. As soon as Waters tried to go mainstream he lost what made his movies fun
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: leeksfromchichis: Turbo Cojones: So are shops now called "deep fakes"?  Interested.

Literally means figuratively now, irregardless is in the cheaper kind of dictionary, and people have been calling RC manned helicopters "drones" for about a decade.

Turns out everyone is still an unlettered beefwit in the information age, too. We should put books in the water or something.

Are you having a stroke ?


Handy says "Read a book!"
Youtube B1uc7ohS7cU
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 20 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: Is this a promo for the new season of It's Always Sunny? I'm pretty sure that's Danny DeVito[Fark user image image 425x320]


Gah!  SHIAT!

Tf IS that?!
 
