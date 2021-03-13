 Skip to content
(Patch)   Oh the huge etc   (patch.com) divider line
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Thanks again Governor.
 
munko
‘’ 22 hours ago  
587 die each year on average.  that's a lot of dead.   2020 saw over 650ish.  lettuce see how it goes in 2021.  2020 was hard on lots  of things.  maybe they starved from less tourist or maybe even covid spiked them numbers.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 hours ago  

munko: 587 die each year on average.  that's a lot of dead.   2020 saw over 650ish.  lettuce see how it goes in 2021.  2020 was hard on lots  of things.  maybe they starved from less tourist or maybe even covid spiked them numbers.


Your internet opinion sounds well infromed.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

munko: 587 die each year on average.  that's a lot of dead.   2020 saw over 650ish.  lettuce see how it goes in 2021.  2020 was hard on lots  of things.  maybe they starved from less tourist or maybe even covid spiked them numbers.


I blame an increase in manatee gang warfare.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Summoner101: munko: 587 die each year on average.  that's a lot of dead.   2020 saw over 650ish.  lettuce see how it goes in 2021.  2020 was hard on lots  of things.  maybe they starved from less tourist or maybe even covid spiked them numbers.

Your internet opinion sounds well infromed.

Your internet opinion sounds well infromed.


I felt dumber after reading that
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I propose we protect them by forming a nature preserve.  We could call it "Habitat for Huge Manatees".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Can't you just throw them more Florida men and women?

They eat sea grass?

No wonder people call them sea cows.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Thankfully the manatees in the Santa Fe River at my house are all looking nice and fat and happy, lots of grass for them here to chew on.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 21 hours ago  
They're kinda scary, actually. One was directly under my kayak; I almost hit it with my paddle. No telling what it would have done if I had.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 hours ago  

CFitzsimmons: They're kinda scary, actually. One was directly under my kayak; I almost hit it with my paddle. No telling what it would have done if I had.


Nothing, it would have done nothing, except maybe come up to get a nice pet/scratch from you.

They are the most harmless and peaceful animals on the planet.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kindpng.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 hours ago  
A cow and two little ones in the spring in my yard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 hours ago  

brantgoose: Can't you just throw them more Florida men and women?

They eat sea grass?

No wonder people call them sea cows.


They love lettuce, you are not supposed to feed them or harass them etc, but if you happen leave a head of romaine floating around them they will happily come up and munch it.

They really like the river grass in the river/springs at our place.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: brantgoose: Can't you just throw them more Florida men and women?

They eat sea grass?

No wonder people call them sea cows.

They love lettuce, you are not supposed to feed them or harass them etc, but if you happen leave a head of romaine floating around them they will happily come up and munch it.

They really like the river grass in the river/springs at our place.


Why is it so hard for you to just not feed them.  Ffs just leave them alone
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Klaatu and Gort, Vogons, or Harvester type alien species, Covid fattened us up for you, and we're deserving of your attention.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I remember when Blue Spring used to only see a handful of manatees seek shelter every winter. Nowadays, there are days when they count over 400 animals. The boating restrictions on the St. John's have really helped. It used to be that every manatee you saw had multiple scars from encounters with boats. You still see scars, like in the 2nd pic posted above but it isn't nearly as bad as it used to be.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 21 hours ago  

chitownmike: Someone Else's Alt: brantgoose: Can't you just throw them more Florida men and women?

They eat sea grass?

No wonder people call them sea cows.

They love lettuce, you are not supposed to feed them or harass them etc, but if you happen leave a head of romaine floating around them they will happily come up and munch it.

They really like the river grass in the river/springs at our place.

Why is it so hard for you to just not feed them.  Ffs just leave them alone


leaving them alone would include not farking their environment to the point of their starvation.  do we intercede to make up for the harm we've done?  or let them take the hit and resolve to do better?  the people who care if they live or die are not the people who decide whether to fark the land and sea for profit.  so i guess there's not much to do but try to give money to the wankers who try to balance the harm with help, even tho their actions don't always work out to match their good intentions?
 
munko
‘’ 21 hours ago  

chitownmike: Summoner101: munko: 587 die each year on average.  that's a lot of dead.   2020 saw over 650ish.  lettuce see how it goes in 2021.  2020 was hard on lots  of things.  maybe they starved from less tourist or maybe even covid spiked them numbers.

Your internet opinion sounds well infromed.

I felt dumber after reading that

Your internet opinion sounds well infromed.

I felt dumber after reading that


the facts came from the article.  the dumber feeling your getting may be a personal problem.  I'm not here to educate you.  welcome to Fark.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: A cow and two little ones in the spring in my yard.[Fark user image image 850x423]


Your yard has a moisture problem. You might want to consider putting in some French drains before the next spring...and you've only got about a week.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Manatees are starving?
You got poop don't ya
Youtube asXU7mO_H-Q
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Oh the humanity.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 20 hours ago  

MythDragon: Someone Else's Alt: A cow and two little ones in the spring in my yard.[Fark user image image 850x423]

Your yard has a moisture problem. You might want to consider putting in some French drains before the next spring...and you've only got about a week.


Ha, yeah house is 60ft from the rivers edge.
 
ebell
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"and two died due to other human behavior"

Maybe Doug's got raided.  Like pork, with a hint of seafood.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

jtown: [kindpng.com image 850x633]


your ticket sir/madam.  I believe you requested an aisle seat.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

munko: 587 die each year on average.  that's a lot of dead.   2020 saw over 650ish.  lettuce see how it goes in 2021.  2020 was hard on lots  of things.  maybe they starved from less tourist or maybe even covid spiked them numbers.


One thing the article doesn't mention is if the number of deaths vary throughout the year. If it's consistent then 400 deaths by mid-March is an extremely high number by comparison. If most of the manatee deaths occur in the winter then it might not be quite so far out of the ordinary. According to the article cold water is a major factor so I suspect it may be the latter.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 17 hours ago  

LarryDan43: Thanks again Governor.


Not a Desantis guy myself, but i'd love to hear your take on why it's his fault.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fewer tourists = fewer manatee victims.

There's so few tourists to eat they started after people's dogs.
 
camarugala
‘’ 14 hours ago  

rainbowbutter: chitownmike: Someone Else's Alt: brantgoose: Can't you just throw them more Florida men and women?

They eat sea grass?

No wonder people call them sea cows.

They love lettuce, you are not supposed to feed them or harass them etc, but if you happen leave a head of romaine floating around them they will happily come up and munch it.

They really like the river grass in the river/springs at our place.

Why is it so hard for you to just not feed them.  Ffs just leave them alone

leaving them alone would include not farking their environment to the point of their starvation.  do we intercede to make up for the harm we've done?  or let them take the hit and resolve to do better?  the people who care if they live or die are not the people who decide whether to fark the land and sea for profit.  so i guess there's not much to do but try to give money to the wankers who try to balance the harm with help, even tho their actions don't always work out to match their good intentions?


I'm just pissed that these dumb sons of biatches in Florida keep running over them with their farking boats. There's absolutely no excuse for that kind of thing. We need to protect the sea cow, the manatee, the dugong.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 11 hours ago  
prob COVID
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 hours ago  

camarugala: rainbowbutter: chitownmike: Someone Else's Alt: brantgoose: Can't you just throw them more Florida men and women?

They eat sea grass?

No wonder people call them sea cows.

They love lettuce, you are not supposed to feed them or harass them etc, but if you happen leave a head of romaine floating around them they will happily come up and munch it.

They really like the river grass in the river/springs at our place.

Why is it so hard for you to just not feed them.  Ffs just leave them alone

leaving them alone would include not farking their environment to the point of their starvation.  do we intercede to make up for the harm we've done?  or let them take the hit and resolve to do better?  the people who care if they live or die are not the people who decide whether to fark the land and sea for profit.  so i guess there's not much to do but try to give money to the wankers who try to balance the harm with help, even tho their actions don't always work out to match their good intentions?

I'm just pissed that these dumb sons of biatches in Florida keep running over them with their farking boats. There's absolutely no excuse for that kind of thing. We need to protect the sea cow, the manatee, the dugong.


I put up Slow Manatee Area signs along the river bank of my property. There is a large section of the river just upstream where they like to hang out in groups and people are good about just idling their boats through there. I see a lot of manatees around here without any prop scarves. When I lived in the keys it is hard to find a manatee that doesn't have them.
 
