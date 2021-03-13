 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   The IRS is going to stimulate you before giving you a refund   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
64
    More: PSA, Taxation in the United States, tax filers, Internal Revenue Service, complicated tax returns, low-income filers, much money, slow process, tax filing season  
•       •       •

3431 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2021 at 1:08 PM (1 day ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have a friend who has yet to get the $600 stimulus check.
Long story short, he took advantage of the deadline extension last year and sent in his paper tax return some time in June and after recently checking with the IRS they apparently still haven't processed it yet.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Didn't get your refund* yet? Be mad at THOSE poors who needed stimulus. BAD DEMS. Why would they do a stimulus in the middle of tax season? BAD BAD BAD.

*Why haven't you adjusted your withholding so you get the money all year long?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

RolandTGunner: I have a friend who has yet to get the $600 stimulus check.
Long story short, he took advantage of the deadline extension last year and sent in his paper tax return some time in June and after recently checking with the IRS they apparently still haven't processed it yet.


The IRS has said all checks went out and any adjustments for missed payments will come with your tax filings.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who has yet to get the $600 stimulus check.
Long story short, he took advantage of the deadline extension last year and sent in his paper tax return some time in June and after recently checking with the IRS they apparently still haven't processed it yet.

The IRS has said all checks went out and any adjustments for missed payments will come with your tax filings.


Yep, that's what I told my buddy.
I also told him to file his damn taxes on time this year, he had no excuse for the delay last year he was just being recalcitrant.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?


We got all three stimulus payments very quickly by direct deposit (the current one showed up in my account as pending yesterday).

I had forgotten that I'd already set up direct deposit when I filed my taxes on February 22nd and I checked the paper refund check option. It showed up in my mailbox on March 8th.

The IRS is working on faster-than-light travel, I'm convinced of it.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?


Same. It was incredible.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?


What form? Just curious.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: Didn't get your refund* yet? Be mad at THOSE poors who needed stimulus. BAD DEMS. Why would they do a stimulus in the middle of tax season? BAD BAD BAD.

*Why haven't you adjusted your withholding so you get the money all year long?


Adjusting withholding is dangerous for most Americans who can't trivially throw down a few thousand dollars extra when they make a mistake and come up short.

Also if you come up short enough, you don't just owe the missing taxes, but a penalty for underpayment.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good thing I already got mine. All $20.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: GardenWeasel: Didn't get your refund* yet? Be mad at THOSE poors who needed stimulus. BAD DEMS. Why would they do a stimulus in the middle of tax season? BAD BAD BAD.

*Why haven't you adjusted your withholding so you get the money all year long?

Adjusting withholding is dangerous for most Americans who can't trivially throw down a few thousand dollars extra when they make a mistake and come up short.

Also if you come up short enough, you don't just owe the missing taxes, but a penalty for underpayment.


I already owe them anyway. fark'em. I need to live if they want paid.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 day ago  
IRS is going to stimulate you...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: edmo: I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?

What form? Just curious.


1040 no itemizing. I Can never itemize anymore.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 day ago  

Dallymo: edmo: I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?

We got all three stimulus payments very quickly by direct deposit (the current one showed up in my account as pending yesterday).

I had forgotten that I'd already set up direct deposit when I filed my taxes on February 22nd and I checked the paper refund check option. It showed up in my mailbox on March 8th.

The IRS is working on faster-than-light travel, I'm convinced of it.


Yeah.  Sucks that the scammers are taking advantage of this.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 day ago  
Maybe you subby. I filed my taxes in January and already got my return.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm still waiting on last year's return. Had to do paper mail-in then and this year too. They're holding up my health insurance subsidy because of it. My health plan has said a paystub from last year could work to prove my income but it takes two to six weeks to process. Still waiting for confirmation on that and I'm at the two week mark now.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?


We saw a similarly quick turn around, a bit of a shock.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 day ago  
next year's article- Remember that stimulus you got last spring? Turns out you have to pay it back.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: Didn't get your refund* yet? Be mad at THOSE poors who needed stimulus. BAD DEMS. Why would they do a stimulus in the middle of tax season? BAD BAD BAD.

*Why haven't you adjusted your withholding so you get the money all year long?


Because a $1200 bill in winter is not good....

/ I got a hunnert this year
// Imma gonna up the withholding 'cause the taxes go up about $200 each year.
/// They follow inflation religiously.
/// "In money we trust"
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We've already banked our refund and paid off one debt, the stimulus payments are showing as pending as of about an hour ago.  By Wednesday, we'll be short term debt free, and have a chunk ready to add to the new car fund.

It feels great to take a deep breath.  On to the vaccine line for us.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Dallymo: edmo: I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?

We got all three stimulus payments very quickly by direct deposit (the current one showed up in my account as pending yesterday).

I had forgotten that I'd already set up direct deposit when I filed my taxes on February 22nd and I checked the paper refund check option. It showed up in my mailbox on March 8th.

The IRS is working on faster-than-light travel, I'm convinced of it.


At the same time, this isn't exactly the most convenient time that these checks could have gone out. I mean, it's not like they had a choice, I just can't fault the IRS for being a little backlogged. At least these are pretty straightforward, if you make under a certain amount, you get a stimulus check... Way less complicated than tax time.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who has yet to get the $600 stimulus check.
Long story short, he took advantage of the deadline extension last year and sent in his paper tax return some time in June and after recently checking with the IRS they apparently still haven't processed it yet.

The IRS has said all checks went out and any adjustments for missed payments will come with your tax filings.


I got my $600 in January, then got a letter in mid-Feb to say the money's been issued.

/ I paid $150 to get my refund of $100 filed
// Not a complicated filing, either. Just income and standard deductions down the line.
/// HR Moneystuffings
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Slow, ineffective government services? Your tax cuts at work!

Well, not yours, you're poor. You don't get those things.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 day ago  

RolandTGunner: recalcitrant


*buzzer sound* illegal word. What are you some kind of a normie?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 day ago  
I got my tax return in 5 days, and my stimulus is pending in my credit union account. What the hell is going on here?

/f-ing Hadron Collider..
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 day ago  
The agency has a backlog of returns that have not been processed for weeks. Now it has to send out stimulus payments and change the tax code in the middle of a busy filing season.

Maybe deJoy could solve this for us all.  Slow everything down, break most of the machines, and let private businesses take over the sensitive parts after the experts are fired.

There are 49 Senators who are relaxing having voted no on the stimulus who could be excited into acting on this.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 day ago  

krispos42: Slow, ineffective government services? Your tax cuts at work!

Well, not yours, you're poor. You don't get those things.


Usually I'd agree with you, but the IRS is ineffective by design. A small percentage of people benefit greatly from it being this way.

Other countries... People don't even have to file taxes. Why should we?

There wasn't a single peice of information I provided the IRS that they didn't already have. My annual involvement in this process only benefits big tax companies that I pay to help me file.

When I lived in the EU, I didn't have to file. I had a website I could visit and it would show me all my tax related info. If I had a disagreement I could object, but for almost everyone who didn't own their own business, you did nothing and it worked out great.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Dallymo: edmo: I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?

We got all three stimulus payments very quickly by direct deposit (the current one showed up in my account as pending yesterday).

I had forgotten that I'd already set up direct deposit when I filed my taxes on February 22nd and I checked the paper refund check option. It showed up in my mailbox on March 8th.

The IRS is working on faster-than-light travel, I'm convinced of it.


Two weeks is about what it would take me to walk to DC and back. So not faster than light, just a little faster than some old lazy guy
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Maybe the IRS should be hiring more people?

Or maybe the government can do our taxes for us like a civilized country?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 hours ago  

neongoats: Maybe you subby. I filed my taxes in January and already got my return.


I don't understand why people wait, I file as soon as I see my last paycheck for the year, then fark around with adjustments some time in February of March
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 hours ago  

stawmsacomin': next year's article- Remember that stimulus you got last spring? Turns out you have to pay it back.


Not in full but it's taxable income
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mikeyworld: GardenWeasel: Didn't get your refund* yet? Be mad at THOSE poors who needed stimulus. BAD DEMS. Why would they do a stimulus in the middle of tax season? BAD BAD BAD.

*Why haven't you adjusted your withholding so you get the money all year long?

Because a $1200 bill in winter is not good....

/ I got a hunnert this year
// Imma gonna up the withholding 'cause the taxes go up about $200 each year.
/// They follow inflation religiously.
/// "In money we trust"


You're an idiot!
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 22 hours ago  

neongoats: Maybe you subby. I filed my taxes in January and already got my return.


I did to and I haven't seen a thing about my return or the stimulus.  No idea how they're processing things.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 22 hours ago  

edmo: I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?


About the same story here.  Already got my return direct deposited...
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Well, since we owe Federal this year due to the new automatic withholdings changes (thanks Dump and Turtle), and there is likely to be an adjustment to how taxable income is calculated (bigger deduction/lower liability), I'm gonna say "nah." Better to wait until they nail down the figures before filing for 2020. Don't feel like filing an adjustment after the fact.

/Would have filed already
//Not gonna play the pay/refund two-step
///Three is for the stimulus, which paid for some house repairs
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I got my Fed refund 3 days ago. According to my online banking app, my stimulus payment is pending and is expected to be deposited on Monday. Warp speed ahead Mr. Sulu!
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 21 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Didn't get your refund* yet? Be mad at THOSE poors who needed stimulus. BAD DEMS. Why would they do a stimulus in the middle of tax season? BAD BAD BAD.

*Why haven't you adjusted your withholding so you get the money all year long?


... because it's not that easy, one's income will vary a lot from year to year and so will one's tax deductions. if you make the same salary year after year, have no investment income, and rent an apartment, go ahead and do what you say.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Had mine submitted a week before they even started processing. Got my refund a week after they started.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Mikeyworld: GardenWeasel: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who has yet to get the $600 stimulus check.
Long story short, he took advantage of the deadline extension last year and sent in his paper tax return some time in June and after recently checking with the IRS they apparently still haven't processed it yet.

The IRS has said all checks went out and any adjustments for missed payments will come with your tax filings.

I got my $600 in January, then got a letter in mid-Feb to say the money's been issued.

/ I paid $150 to get my refund of $100 filed
// Not a complicated filing, either. Just income and standard deductions down the line.
/// HR Moneystuffings


Shoulda just filed it yourself via form 1040 e-z.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 21 hours ago  

neongoats: Maybe you subby. I filed my taxes in January and already got my return.


Yeah, well I filed mine over a year ago.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Mellotiger: Mikeyworld: GardenWeasel: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who has yet to get the $600 stimulus check.
Long story short, he took advantage of the deadline extension last year and sent in his paper tax return some time in June and after recently checking with the IRS they apparently still haven't processed it yet.

The IRS has said all checks went out and any adjustments for missed payments will come with your tax filings.

I got my $600 in January, then got a letter in mid-Feb to say the money's been issued.

/ I paid $150 to get my refund of $100 filed
// Not a complicated filing, either. Just income and standard deductions down the line.
/// HR Moneystuffings

Shoulda just filed it yourself via form 1040 e-z.


Which would be difficult, seeing as though the EZ form no longer exists.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 21 hours ago  

NuclearPenguins: Mellotiger: Mikeyworld: GardenWeasel: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who has yet to get the $600 stimulus check.
Long story short, he took advantage of the deadline extension last year and sent in his paper tax return some time in June and after recently checking with the IRS they apparently still haven't processed it yet.

The IRS has said all checks went out and any adjustments for missed payments will come with your tax filings.

I got my $600 in January, then got a letter in mid-Feb to say the money's been issued.

/ I paid $150 to get my refund of $100 filed
// Not a complicated filing, either. Just income and standard deductions down the line.
/// HR Moneystuffings

Shoulda just filed it yourself via form 1040 e-z.

Which would be difficult, seeing as though the EZ form no longer exists.


Oh shiat, that's crazy! But after looking at the new consolidated form 1040, I gotta say, it still looks pretty damn easy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I did my taxes second week of February and got my stimulus at the end of February and my taxes back last week. I was surprised it was that quick.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 20 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: GardenWeasel: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who has yet to get the $600 stimulus check.
Long story short, he took advantage of the deadline extension last year and sent in his paper tax return some time in June and after recently checking with the IRS they apparently still haven't processed it yet.

The IRS has said all checks went out and any adjustments for missed payments will come with your tax filings.

Yep, that's what I told my buddy.
I also told him to file his damn taxes on time this year, he had no excuse for the delay last year he was just being recalcitrant.


I waited on purpose.

Due to a custody agreement, the ex and I trade claiming our son on taxes...this year was her turn to claim him, but since the new stimulus us based on the last tax records on file with the IRS, I purposefully didn't file so that my 2019 taxes would be used, which was a year my son was listed as my dependant.
 
wildlifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Filed Jan 25th.
I've just today received my state refund, after calling and using my dad voice to get things moving..

Federal.. the Where's my Refund thingy, says in process...

In years past, i usually receive both refunds within a week after filing...
Not this year...

/Can I charge interest?
//Should I claim Racism?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 19 hours ago  

chitownmike: Mikeyworld: GardenWeasel: Didn't get your refund* yet? Be mad at THOSE poors who needed stimulus. BAD DEMS. Why would they do a stimulus in the middle of tax season? BAD BAD BAD.

*Why haven't you adjusted your withholding so you get the money all year long?

Because a $1200 bill in winter is not good....

/ I got a hunnert this year
// Imma gonna up the withholding 'cause the taxes go up about $200 each year.
/// They follow inflation religiously.
/// "In money we trust"

You're an idiot!


Well, thank you for your deep, sincere, and caring thots. I will, of course, take it to heart.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I got my refund and stimulus BEFORE I filed so take that farkers!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

question_dj: edmo: I filed March 1st, got a refund deposit seven days later. I have never seen it happen that fast. What the hey?

Same. It was incredible.


bastards. Filed and accepted 02/10, still waiting.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Teambaylagoon: Had mine submitted a week before they even started processing. Got my refund a week after they started.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.