(Some Guy)   Someone stole a bronze cannon from a Swedish castle. That takes some balls   (lovebylife.com) divider line
17
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
You should see the sauce they put the Swedish cannon balls in!
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Texicans had this handled a while back

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 day ago  
Be on the lookout for tweakers speaking with a Swedish accent, humming ABBA.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I would blame the Chinese appetite for metal, but what do they want with bronze? Maybe they just want the copper and tin.

People will steal anything for which there is a ready market. Theft is the purest form of capitalist entrepreneurial economics. Well, apart from prostitution maybe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hookers, blackjack and drugs. I forgot the drugs.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 day ago  
It is not clear if the palace was built around the same time as the palace was built or if it is older.

I'm going out on a limb here and thinking the palace was built real close to the same time as the palace...
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 day ago  

brantgoose: I would blame the Chinese appetite for metal, but what do they want with bronze?


Strategic reserve of 3rd place medals.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
the cannon was bronze but the balls were brass
 
aeroperf
‘’ 22 hours ago  
"Bronze cannon scanned from Scanian palace"

I'm going out on a limb here and assuming they didn't leave it in the copier.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 hours ago  

CzarChasm: Texicans had this handled a while back

[Fark user image image 500x500]


Further proof that Texans are dumb and proud of it
 
lurkey
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Was it a Big Bronze Cannon?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Does it take... meatballs?

Swedish Chef - Meatballs
Youtube sY_Yf4zz-yo
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Sausdala between Hösselholm and Hooghe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parrahs
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Vännaröd -> Vannaraud
Sösdala -> Sausdala
Hässleholm -> Hösselhom
Höör -> Hooghe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hogans
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Swedish meatballs all over the universe
Youtube bVLkxSSvegc
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I need me a canon!  Is this for sale for Bit coin or Doggie coin?

Shipping included?
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 hours ago  
That a Cannon in your pants, or happy to see me?
 
