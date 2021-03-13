 Skip to content
 
(YouGov)   Another reason America will have a new Covid surge, poll says the number of people who think the worst of the pandemic is over now at an all-time high
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I am cautiously optimistic. I think another surge is likely but it won't be like the others.

OTH, the same people who justified every drop as an excuse to stop doing anything will eagerly skip the vaccines because "they're no longer needed." We've watched that intellectual exercise play over and over out for a year now.

/leaving in one hour for shot #2
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I am cautiously optimistic. I think another surge is likely but it won't be like the others.

OTH, the same people who justified every drop as an excuse to stop doing anything will eagerly skip the vaccines because "they're no longer needed." We've watched that intellectual exercise play over and over out for a year now.

/leaving in one hour for shot #2


Texas just dropped all mask requirements and I'm seeing more people at the grocery store straight up not wearing masks, but the vast majority I see are still masking up.

So we got that going for us. Which is nice.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Republicans WANT another surge because then they can blame Biden.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm bullish on the vaccines bringing an end to the pandemic.

But I also realize that continuing to wear a mask and social distance is vital right now. Opening back up at this point is stupid.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I am cautiously optimistic. I think another surge is likely but it won't be like the others.

OTH, the same people who justified every drop as an excuse to stop doing anything will eagerly skip the vaccines because "they're no longer needed." We've watched that intellectual exercise play over and over out for a year now.

/leaving in one hour for shot #2


Even if I wanted to drop all the precautions, I wouldn't be able to.  The habits are already in place.   The ones who are able to quickly change weren't exercising precautions anyway.  (horrible human beings who think they know everything and yet they clearly know nothing.)

With each passing day, the likelihood of a surge that is as bad as the initial surge is less likely (because of the continuing vaccination process).  And that only gets less likely with every passing day - in spite of the amount of stupid people involved in the process.

Where's karma when you need it?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I am cautiously optimistic. I think another surge is likely but it won't be like the others.

OTH, the same people who justified every drop as an excuse to stop doing anything will eagerly skip the vaccines because "they're no longer needed." We've watched that intellectual exercise play over and over out for a year now.

/leaving in one hour for shot #2


I was told back in August by a twitter epidemiologist, that the low numbers in NYC were simply the result of herd immunity.


Never listen to twitter morons.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's all about leadership.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The worst of it is over. That's not to say there won't be spikes but at least nobody will be telling us to gargle with bleach.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 day ago  

flucto: The worst of it is over. That's not to say there won't be spikes but at least nobody will be telling us to gargle with bleach.


Italy just want into lockdown again.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I feel like people are spiking the football at the 1 yard line. I was at the grocery store this morning and they took down the arrows that marked which way to go down the aisles. I will just stay hunkered down until I get vaccinated.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The anti-maskers will see to it that the rest of us, vaccine or no, will be masking up for the rest of our lives.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

IRestoreFurniture: flucto: The worst of it is over. That's not to say there won't be spikes but at least nobody will be telling us to gargle with bleach.

Italy just want into lockdown again.


and is anyone telling them to gargle with bleach?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 day ago  
- St. Patties day is coming
- Mask mandate in Texas is lifted and gyms/bars/restaurants can return to 100% capacity
- The people getting vaccinated are not the ones going out really since it isn't their turn and getting the vaccine not part of 1B is hard enough even while trying.
- The weather is really nice
- People are dumb

Yeah, our numbers are going to spike hard. Responsible people are being responsible and the numbers are misleading.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 day ago  

the money is in the banana stand: - St. Patties day is coming
- Mask mandate in Texas is lifted and gyms/bars/restaurants can return to 100% capacity
- The people getting vaccinated are not the ones going out really since it isn't their turn and getting the vaccine not part of 1B is hard enough even while trying.
- The weather is really nice
- People are dumb

Yeah, our numbers are going to spike hard. Responsible people are being responsible and the numbers are misleading.


Oh and Spring Break. Yeah.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 day ago  

flucto: IRestoreFurniture: flucto: The worst of it is over. That's not to say there won't be spikes but at least nobody will be telling us to gargle with bleach.

Italy just want into lockdown again.

and is anyone telling them to gargle with bleach?


Did anyone ever?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I think the worst of the pandemic is over.

That isn't the same as thinking the pandemic itself is over, or that we should just stop all of our anti-transmission habits.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: I feel like people are spiking the football at the 1 yard line. I was at the grocery store this morning and they took down the arrows that marked which way to go down the aisles. I will just stay hunkered down until I get vaccinated.


I live in Florida, no one ever wore masks and the people who did not also made a point of not following the lines and leaving their carts in the middle of the aisle walk walking three deep because you got to bring your entire family with you to shop during a pandemic.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 day ago  

IRestoreFurniture: flucto: The worst of it is over. That's not to say there won't be spikes but at least nobody will be telling us to gargle with bleach.

Italy just want into lockdown again.


Much of Europe "flattened the curve". They basically locked themselves in for months and the pandemic was like a slow burn. The United States threw gasoline on the fire after a month and now most of the fire has burned itself out.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And although I adore my fellow citizens individually, I agree that as a group they're rather stupid.
- Sister Suffragette
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

the money is in the banana stand: - St. Patties day is coming
- Mask mandate in Texas is lifted and gyms/bars/restaurants can return to 100% capacity
- The people getting vaccinated are not the ones going out really since it isn't their turn and getting the vaccine not part of 1B is hard enough even while trying.
- The weather is really nice
- People are dumb

Yeah, our numbers are going to spike hard. Responsible people are being responsible and the numbers are misleading.


What patties might look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously?

I mean, Patty's is wrong, but this is a whole new level.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion-now/2018/03/16/st-pattys-day-st-p​addys-day/433460002/
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 1 day ago  
I got my first Moderna shot last Monday. Second one in a couple weeks, I think. I'll still mask up, etc. until I'm comfortable visiting gas stations and indoor pickup at restaurants. Outdoor dining is going to open up soon, and I'll still keep the mask handy.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I mean, the worst of it IS over.

That is NOT the same thing as saying the danger is over and it's time to flip the switch and pretend everything is normal. The danger isn't over and precautions are still needed. Fully lifting all restrictions now would be stupid.

Are people still dying? Yes, and it's terrible. So do we still take precautions? Yes, of course! Are we 100% in the clear? No, and we won't be for a while!

But it's perfectly reasonable to see us as being past the worst of it, because short of a wildly contagious new variant that ignores the vaccine popping up, we ARE past the worst of it, and with continued precautions and aggressive vaccinations, we can begin to ease back to pre-pandemic normalcy sooner rather than later.


As others have said, the people who haven't been cautious to this point aren't going to suddenly change, so throw them out of the equation. They're going to be an obstacle no matter what.

For the rest of us who are still being careful, who are getting vaccinated and all the rest?

Yes, the worst is past us (collectively, not necessarily individually), and even another surge is unlikely to be as bad as the worst spikes we've had over the last year. Millions are vaccinated, and that number is climbing fast. There is a light at the end of the tunnel and there is nothing wrong with acknowledging it, as long as you're smart enough to not just fling open all the doors at once.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm due to get the first shot of my double-tap on the 20th. Even after I get the 2nd several weeks later (god I hope I'm not gonna have any adverse side-effects!), I may still continue to wear a mask until all the smart people are immune and all the dipsh*ts are dead.
 
Electrify
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm hoping that with vaccine rollouts and mask wearing, we will be able to hold off another major surge. By summer we will be able to open up 100% but still required to wear masks to help control the spread among those who can't (or won't) get the vaccine. By fall we will finally be able to just go back to gawking over the next teen starlet Disney throws at us.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 day ago  
If you think the worst is yet to come or it can even get close to the peak with the percentage of people vaccinated and the percentage of the population that already had it, you're an idiot.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 1 day ago  

indylaw: IRestoreFurniture: flucto: The worst of it is over. That's not to say there won't be spikes but at least nobody will be telling us to gargle with bleach.

Italy just want into lockdown again.

Much of Europe "flattened the curve". They basically locked themselves in for months and the pandemic was like a slow burn. The United States threw gasoline on the fire after a month and now most of the fire has burned itself out.


This is frighteningly accurate...
*contunues using instacart and using forearms to open doors if there isn't a handicap button/slide doors at necessary visits to locations in town*
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 day ago  
Because the ignorance and outright stupidity in this country is thicker than an anti-masker's skull. Even a clue-by-four can't smack any sense into the average American Idiot.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 day ago  
The worst is not over?  You mean Cuomo can kill even more seniors than before?
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 day ago  

flucto: The worst of it is over. That's not to say there won't be spikes but at least nobody will be telling us to gargle with bleach.


Jeebus Saves: If you think the worst is yet to come or it can even get close to the peak with the percentage of people vaccinated and the percentage of the population that already had it, you're an idiot.


And there you go.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mrs. Gerbil and I got our first shots today (Moderna); second in four weeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Benjimin_Dover: The worst is not over?  You mean Cuomo can kill even more seniors than before?


Yawn.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 day ago  

Benjimin_Dover: The worst is not over?  You mean Cuomo can kill even more seniors than before?


Smarting your own posts is gross.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I am cautiously optimistic. I think another surge is likely but it won't be like the others.

OTH, the same people who justified every drop as an excuse to stop doing anything will eagerly skip the vaccines because "they're no longer needed." We've watched that intellectual exercise play over and over out for a year now.

/leaving in one hour for shot #2


I'm optimistic as well.

Enough about Italy and Germany.  We're well ahead of them in both Vaccinations and immunity earned the hard way.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Somewhere between 18% and 27% of our population has at least some resistance to CV at this point.  With vaccinations continuing to accelerate, that percentage is only going to grow.  It's not as if herd immunity is a line you pass where suddenly Covid just disappears.  As we approach it, the number of new cases will continue to decline as vectors for infection are neutralized.  The fact that the weather is improving and outdoor gatherings are becoming more feasible and desirable will further hamper the spread.

There really seems to be a part of this "another wave is coming!" chorus that isn't concerned with the actual wave - they're concerned with having to go back to work in person, having traffic return, and possibly having temporary relief (eviction moratoriums) rescinded.
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Got my microchip inserted yesterday. Since it the moderna I have to get the second on April 9.

Still going to be wearing a mask for some time.

Thanks to multiple doctors in the family I have a reasonable understanding how vaccined work.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

LessO2: flucto: The worst of it is over. That's not to say there won't be spikes but at least nobody will be telling us to gargle with bleach.

Jeebus Saves: If you think the worst is yet to come or it can even get close to the peak with the percentage of people vaccinated and the percentage of the population that already had it, you're an idiot.

And there you go.


I'm not sure what you're saying but what I'm saying is that the worst of it was the catastrophic lack of leadership, the outright lies, the bullying of actual expertise, the encouragement of farking morons and the utter disregard for the well being of the population. We can have spikes, but at least we don't have to hear that farking bullshiat.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 day ago  

Izunbacol: edmo: I am cautiously optimistic. I think another surge is likely but it won't be like the others.

OTH, the same people who justified every drop as an excuse to stop doing anything will eagerly skip the vaccines because "they're no longer needed." We've watched that intellectual exercise play over and over out for a year now.

/leaving in one hour for shot #2

I'm optimistic as well.

Enough about Italy and Germany.  We're well ahead of them in both Vaccinations and immunity earned the hard way.
[Fark user image image 850x469]

[Fark user image image 850x460]

Somewhere between 18% and 27% of our population has at least some resistance to CV at this point.  With vaccinations continuing to accelerate, that percentage is only going to grow.  It's not as if herd immunity is a line you pass where suddenly Covid just disappears.  As we approach it, the number of new cases will continue to decline as vectors for infection are neutralized.  The fact that the weather is improving and outdoor gatherings are becoming more feasible and desirable will further hamper the spread.

There really seems to be a part of this "another wave is coming!" chorus that isn't concerned with the actual wave - they're concerned with having to go back to work in person, having traffic return, and possibly having temporary relief (eviction moratoriums) rescinded.


You seem a lot like the conservatives I know.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The worst of it is over , nationally, in the USA.  Until it mutates into a more deadly form the vaccines don't protect against in 2 or 3 years amyways. Thanks trumpers. Short term.. Regionally? No.  Globally? No.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 day ago  

theflatline: groppet: I feel like people are spiking the football at the 1 yard line. I was at the grocery store this morning and they took down the arrows that marked which way to go down the aisles. I will just stay hunkered down until I get vaccinated.

I live in Florida, no one ever wore masks and the people who did not also made a point of not following the lines and leaving their carts in the middle of the aisle walk walking three deep because you got to bring your entire family with you to shop during a pandemic.


Which is why I haven't set foot in a Publix in many months--I do all my shopping by store pickup.

And every time I go to pick up my groceries, and sit in my car in the parking lot waiting for them to be brought out, I watch the people going in and out of the store, and most of them, just before they enter, reach into their pocket and pull out the same wadded, grubby mask they've been wearing for months now. And the ones leaving the store immediately yank off their mask (usually by palming it, not by carefully pulling it off at the sides), and cram it back into their pocket. And then, for the win, they frequently rub their eyes or touch their mouth.

Once I'm fully vaccinated, I might consider going back inside to do my shopping. But to be honest, I really prefer not having to do it, although I would like to actually once again choose the fruits and veggies I get for myself.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 day ago  

theflatline: groppet: I feel like people are spiking the football at the 1 yard line. I was at the grocery store this morning and they took down the arrows that marked which way to go down the aisles. I will just stay hunkered down until I get vaccinated.

I live in Florida, no one ever wore masks and the people who did not also made a point of not following the lines and leaving their carts in the middle of the aisle walk walking three deep because you got to bring your entire family with you to shop during a pandemic.


And yet, Florida's death rate is middle of the pack in the US.

It's even more impressive given how old Florida's population is.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: theflatline: groppet: I feel like people are spiking the football at the 1 yard line. I was at the grocery store this morning and they took down the arrows that marked which way to go down the aisles. I will just stay hunkered down until I get vaccinated.

I live in Florida, no one ever wore masks and the people who did not also made a point of not following the lines and leaving their carts in the middle of the aisle walk walking three deep because you got to bring your entire family with you to shop during a pandemic.

And yet, Florida's death rate is middle of the pack in the US.

It's even more impressive given how old Florida's population is.


I don't know whether it's true but I read recently about a study that equated high levels of vitamin D to lower severity of COVID cases. California would seem to refute that but I guess it could be a factor.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's not Biden's fault, since he keeps telling people that nothing has changed yet. That's all I can figure out. Otherwise, this is the same as if people leave tasks half-done. I'm perplexed.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I think any state that has ended their emergency declaration should be excluded from vaccine distribution. Because obviously the states where COVID is still an emergency need it more.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: theflatline: groppet: I feel like people are spiking the football at the 1 yard line. I was at the grocery store this morning and they took down the arrows that marked which way to go down the aisles. I will just stay hunkered down until I get vaccinated.

I live in Florida, no one ever wore masks and the people who did not also made a point of not following the lines and leaving their carts in the middle of the aisle walk walking three deep because you got to bring your entire family with you to shop during a pandemic.

And yet, Florida's death rate is middle of the pack in the US.

It's even more impressive given how old Florida's population is.


Death rates should only be compared after june 1st or so.   Nobody knew what to do in the "1st wave", ventilators were more scarce. There wasn't remdesavir (for what it's worth), etc.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 day ago  

flucto: LessO2: flucto: The worst of it is over. That's not to say there won't be spikes but at least nobody will be telling us to gargle with bleach.

Jeebus Saves: If you think the worst is yet to come or it can even get close to the peak with the percentage of people vaccinated and the percentage of the population that already had it, you're an idiot.

And there you go.

I'm not sure what you're saying but what I'm saying is that the worst of it was the catastrophic lack of leadership, the outright lies, the bullying of actual expertise, the encouragement of farking morons and the utter disregard for the well being of the population. We can have spikes, but at least we don't have to hear that farking bullshiat.


Apologies....my intention was to include the post about the Republicans wanting more infections to blame Biden to show comparison on division of the country.

The point of my post is how things are going to be seen for the foreseeable future.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: theflatline: groppet: I feel like people are spiking the football at the 1 yard line. I was at the grocery store this morning and they took down the arrows that marked which way to go down the aisles. I will just stay hunkered down until I get vaccinated.

I live in Florida, no one ever wore masks and the people who did not also made a point of not following the lines and leaving their carts in the middle of the aisle walk walking three deep because you got to bring your entire family with you to shop during a pandemic.

And yet, Florida's death rate is middle of the pack in the US.

It's even more impressive given how old Florida's population is.


We do not know what our death rate is because De Santis is cooking the books.

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/loc​a​l/2020/05/26/trust-index-heres-why-flo​rida-medical-examiners-are-reporting-d​ifferent-number-of-covid-19-deaths/

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavir​us/fl-ne-florida-coronavirus-deaths-de​lays-explanation-20201024-jb2qc2plcved​zi6hg2e4rq2bke-story.html
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Benjimin_Dover: The worst is not over?  You mean Cuomo can kill even more seniors than before?

Smarting your own posts is gross.


They're so desperate to make Cuomo the scapegoat for everything COVID so they can try to make us forget that our last president thought bleach injection and UV radiation to treat COVID are both something that should be "looked into".

It's so transparent what they're trying to do that it's so sad and pathetic.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: Republicans WANT another surge because then they can blame Biden.


You're a terrible person and should feel ashamed.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

LessO2: Republicans wanting more infections to blame Biden


I know a lot of Republicans. Not one of them wants this to continue for even one day longer. The gibbering maniacs who run the party? I have no idea.
 
