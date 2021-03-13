 Skip to content
 
(MassLive)   If the police chief likes you, you get to take the interceptor on high speed chases. If the chief doesn't like you, you go out rounding up dirt bikes in this   (masslive.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Looks like that could be kind of fun to take off road.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So they are having a problem with non-street legal off road vehicles on public roads, so they decide to combat it with a non street legal off road vehicle on public roads?

Wtf?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I take it subby has never driven a side by side.

They are lots of fun.

tjsands1118: So they are having a problem with non-street legal off road vehicles on public roads, so they decide to combat it with a non street legal off road vehicle on public roads?

Wtf?


They can be, depending on jurisdiction. You can plate them fairly easily in Arizona for instance.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 day ago  
This seems like more of an Shelbyville solution.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I again, ask parents of these young riders to intervene with their child, for their own health and safety, and help educate them on the appropriate places to ride and enjoy these vehicles."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I wouldn't mind that job, if I had to be a cop. It does minimal damage to the victim whose cool birthday present is confiscated, and it acutally helps so wetlands and parks aren't torn to irreprerable shreds by assholes.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 day ago  
I don't see how that helps them on the street. it doesn't look it would be any more maneuverable than a car.  I doubt you're catching a fast, agile dirt bike in that thing. Why not get a motorcycle?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

abhorrent1: I don't see how that helps them on the street. it doesn't look it would be any more maneuverable than a car.  I doubt you're catching a fast, agile dirt bike in that thing. Why not get a motorcycle?


A lot more dangerous they'd be better off with a drone.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tjsands1118: So they are having a problem with non-street legal off road vehicles on public roads, so they decide to combat it with a non street legal off road vehicle on public roads?

Wtf?


Well sure, they're sending a message.  You want cool illegal shiat?  Then you're gonna have to be a cop.  Call our recruitment line today!

/but seriously, some "public roads" around here... I see their point
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tjsands1118: So they are having a problem with non-street legal off road vehicles on public roads, so they decide to combat it with a non street legal off road vehicle on public roads?

Wtf?


Looks like you don't know what "street legal" means. The taillights are a good indicator that this is most likely street legal.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?


Usually due to a lack of brake and taillights, turn signals, etc...
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I wouldn't mind that job, if I had to be a cop. It does minimal damage to the victim whose cool birthday present is confiscated, and it acutally helps so wetlands and parks aren't torn to irreprerable shreds by assholes.


They're not tearing up wetlands, they're illegally riding them in the streets.

/Rtfa
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 day ago  
I bet this is the biggest issue in Springfield.

Not the meth that makes idiots do stupid stuff.

The dirt bikes. That's the ticket.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 day ago  

abhorrent1: I don't see how that helps them on the street. it doesn't look it would be any more maneuverable than a car.  I doubt you're catching a fast, agile dirt bike in that thing. Why not get a motorcycle?


You're being silly, there's no place to set a box of doughnuts on a motorcycle
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 day ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?


Dirt bikes don't have lights and they're not plated like street vehicles. They registered like boats and other recreational vehicles.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mikey1969: Glorious Golden Ass: How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?

Usually due to a lack of brake and taillights, turn signals, etc...


Plates
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 day ago  

abhorrent1: I don't see how that helps them on the street. it doesn't look it would be any more maneuverable than a car.  I doubt you're catching a fast, agile dirt bike in that thing. Why not get a motorcycle?


I think it's to collect them after they have been caught.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 day ago  
Looks like trouble for  Amherst, Holyoke and Smith and that lesser school.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

abhorrent1: Glorious Golden Ass: How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?

Dirt bikes don't have lights and they're not plated like street vehicles. They registered like boats and other recreational vehicles.


Some are factory street legal but you can easily convert a pure off road bike into a street legal bike there are even off the shelf kits to do it. It's commonly done so that you can ride from one trail to another without having to load your bike onto a truck or a trailer. Here in the boonies teenagers turn their bikes street legal because the way our licensing works a new driver can't take a car out on their own but they can take a motorcycle so now their weekend toy is a way into town.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 day ago  

RTOGUY: abhorrent1: I don't see how that helps them on the street. it doesn't look it would be any more maneuverable than a car.  I doubt you're catching a fast, agile dirt bike in that thing. Why not get a motorcycle?

A lot more dangerous they'd be better off with a drone.


Meh. Police all around the country and world use motorcycles. They got themselves an expensive, useless toy.
Probably could have gotten 5 nice enduros for what they paid for that thing.

Have they never watched Rambo?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

abhorrent1: I don't see how that helps them on the street. it doesn't look it would be any more maneuverable than a car.  I doubt you're catching a fast, agile dirt bike in that thing. Why not get a motorcycle?


How bout a clothesline?😎
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

chitownmike: Mikey1969: Glorious Golden Ass: How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?

Usually due to a lack of brake and taillights, turn signals, etc...

Plates


Actually, I see side by sides on the streets all of the time, but I don't think I've ever seen one with plates. Different places have different regs on what needs to be registered and what doesn't.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cops have been trying to catch some yahoo on his dirt bike for about two years now. It's hilarious.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

likwidflame: Bennie Crabtree: I wouldn't mind that job, if I had to be a cop. It does minimal damage to the victim whose cool birthday present is confiscated, and it acutally helps so wetlands and parks aren't torn to irreprerable shreds by assholes.

They're not tearing up wetlands, they're illegally riding them in the streets.

/Rtfa


Around here the kids from the suburbs over yonder (points at visible rooftops) tear apart the farms and the creeks.

If the piggies are being piggy, maybe the new dirt bike squad is funded by the local rideshare company. They can't let people afford a vehicle without paying some kind of rent, after all.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 day ago  

talkertopc: abhorrent1: I don't see how that helps them on the street. it doesn't look it would be any more maneuverable than a car.  I doubt you're catching a fast, agile dirt bike in that thing. Why not get a motorcycle?

I think it's to collect them after they have been caught.


what are they, dirt bikes for ants?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 day ago  
lol how can anyone take Officer Choad rolling up in one of these seriously? Looks like my Power Wheels from 2nd Grade.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Will they be going at unsafe velocities?

Star Trek Nemesis - Unsafe Velocities
Youtube ZnI2ssIPr3s
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 day ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?


They have street legal dirt bikes, they need special tires, blinker, mirrors, headlight and a rear plate, at least in California.

motorcycledaily.comView Full Size
 
sidailurch
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Out here in Rochester NY illegal dirt bikes are getting to be a pretty big issue. In the city, no lights or anything at night and they're pulling out in front of cars and driving on the sidewalks. They know it's extremely difficult for a cop to catch them. Many don't even try because of the liability if someone gets killed or injured while they are chasing them.
/I personally don't think that thing can catch a dirt bike, but what do I know.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Don't forget that road legal bikes are supposed to have mufflers on the exhaust..
Loud pipes make lousy neighbours.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

sidailurch: Out here in Rochester NY illegal dirt bikes are getting to be a pretty big issue. In the city, no lights or anything at night and they're pulling out in front of cars and driving on the sidewalks. They know it's extremely difficult for a cop to catch them. Many don't even try because of the liability if someone gets killed or injured while they are chasing them.
/I personally don't think that thing can catch a dirt bike, but what do I know.


This goes on in Camden year around day or night. ATVs and dirt bikes down public streets and sidewalks at high speed doing wheelies and disregarding stop signs and traffic lights.

Usually it's handful of riders, then those random days they all join up and it's a farking parade of mayhem down the street
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

solokumba: Cops have been trying to catch some yahoo on his dirt bike for about two years now. It's hilarious.


here in Baltimore they have pretty much given up the chase. They confiscate if they find one and scrape up remains if one of them wrecks
 
electricjebus
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?


Most mopeds and cheapo scooters have 49cc engines and are technically classified as motorized bicycles.  Past either 50cc or 55cc, depending on jurisdiction, they have to be registered as motorcycles and require an m class license to operate and the vehicles themselves have to be licensed and meet regulations.

A 49cc motor isn't going to cut it for a good dirt bike and many of them don't meet the safety and emission requirements to be street legal vehicles.

They're mostly not street legal by design.  The cheap 2 stroke engines they tend to use actually pollute a lot for their size and would not be street legal if they had to be registered as motorcycles.  But they don't have to meet DOT standards to be sold as "off road" vehicles even if they surpass the 50cc standard.

Some of them can be converted to street legal vehicles.... but again, there's no point to manufacturing them that way.  If you have to meet all the requirements of a motorcycle, you might as well just sell it as an motorcycle that's good off-road.

/Owns a cheapo 49cc scooter I use to zip around the city with for fun, was not sober when I bought it.
//St. Louis, MO only requires that I wear a helmet and have a driver's license to operate it on city streets.
///The thing probably pollutes more than my 3,500 pound Camry and doesn't even get twice the gas mileage.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I don't know, add a rack of missiles on the top and it's agile enough it could probably find a good vantage point to raid hellfire down on the lawbreakers.
 
munko
‘’ 21 hours ago  

chitownmike: Mikey1969: Glorious Golden Ass: How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?

Usually due to a lack of brake and taillights, turn signals, etc...

Plates


VIN #'s, Carfax's
 
morg
‘’ 21 hours ago  
there were a number of complaints about stunt riders playing chicken in traffic with moving vehicles

Be careful who you play chicken with. My car is on its last legs anyway but I can still accelerate.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

mom_dropped_me: solokumba: Cops have been trying to catch some yahoo on his dirt bike for about two years now. It's hilarious.

here in Baltimore they have pretty much given up the chase. They confiscate if they find one and scrape up remains if one of them wrecks


Sounds like a self solving problem, pass a law that makes you civily immune if you hit a rider who is illegally in the road and let them die of their own stupidity. We have regulations for street going vehicles for a reason, choose to ignore them at your own peril.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Yeah should start in DC soon, when the weather gets nice these idiots cone out on dirt bikes. There was a few deaths a few years ago haven't heard much about them since covid hit but I am sure they will be back.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 hours ago  

GranoblasticMan: lol how can anyone take Officer Choad rolling up in one of these seriously? Looks like my Power Wheels from 2nd Grade.


There are versions of these things modified that are pushing 1,000 hp.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 hours ago  

DigitalDirt: Glorious Golden Ass: How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?

They have street legal dirt bikes, they need special tires, blinker, mirrors, headlight and a rear plate, at least in California.

[motorcycledaily.com image 850x590]


A friend in CA bought an XR 400, bought a light kit and mirror, got it plated legally, and voila!
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Magical bridges still okay?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
.. Why don't they just give the cops dirt bikes?
 
RJParker
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Mikey1969: tjsands1118: So they are having a problem with non-street legal off road vehicles on public roads, so they decide to combat it with a non street legal off road vehicle on public roads?

Wtf?

Looks like you don't know what "street legal" means. The taillights are a good indicator that this is most likely street legal.


My Yamaha Grizzly has a tail/brake light and headlights with high/low beams it doesn't make it street legal.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: likwidflame: Bennie Crabtree: I wouldn't mind that job, if I had to be a cop. It does minimal damage to the victim whose cool birthday present is confiscated, and it acutally helps so wetlands and parks aren't torn to irreprerable shreds by assholes.

They're not tearing up wetlands, they're illegally riding them in the streets.

/Rtfa

Around here the kids from the suburbs over yonder (points at visible rooftops) tear apart the farms and the creeks.

If the piggies are being piggy, maybe the new dirt bike squad is funded by the local rideshare company. They can't let people afford a vehicle without paying some kind of rent, after all.


Springfield is likely having a similar issue as the city I work for. These are not being used for transportation, really. It's kids, usually mid-teens, riding around on dirt bikes and small quads for fun. So I don't think it's the taxi company or Uber trying to penalize private trasport.

They ride dangerously - passing cars in the opposing lane, passing cars on the right in the gutter, large packs of them taking both lanes.  I almost waffled one with a fire engine on the way home from a call, the kid blew a red light at a blind T intersection.  I was only going 25 or 30, just locked 'em up and prayed he'd clear the bumper. It takes a lot to rattle me, but my hands were shaking for the next half hour.

The cops are in a catch-22 over it.  The citizenry complains about it constantly, and it's illegal, but as soon as a cop lights 'em up they take off.  A recipe for disaster with young and inexperienced riders on high-consequence vehicles trying to evade the cops.  They (rightfully) have a policy not to pursue so as not to cause an accident. But the kids know it, so they take right off and nothing changes.  I've no solutions, only observations.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another thing for the Chief to ride around in......& get Donut Juice all over the place.......
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz

All of that Pink stuff is...the juice of the D o n u t...


Pure Yumminess
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Just today I saw a guy coming off the highway onto the frontage road riding a dirt bike - not an Enduro or a motorcycle that looks like a dirt bike - an actual dirt bike. I've owned both and know the difference.

I was heading the opposite direction and a county sheriff was heading my way towards the bike.  I crested a hill before I saw if the cop pulled the guy over - or tried to.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 hours ago  

RTOGUY: abhorrent1: I don't see how that helps them on the street. it doesn't look it would be any more maneuverable than a car.  I doubt you're catching a fast, agile dirt bike in that thing. Why not get a motorcycle?

A lot more dangerous they'd be better off with a drone.


Like the ones in Afghanistan?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 hours ago  

sidailurch: Out here in Rochester NY illegal dirt bikes are getting to be a pretty big issue. In the city, no lights or anything at night and they're pulling out in front of cars and driving on the sidewalks. They know it's extremely difficult for a cop to catch them. Many don't even try because of the liability if someone gets killed or injured while they are chasing them.
/I personally don't think that thing can catch a dirt bike, but what do I know.


Just moved back into the city from the burbs a week ago and I've seen a few of those already.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: DigitalDirt: Glorious Golden Ass: How is it mopeds are legal, but dirt bikes aren't?

They have street legal dirt bikes, they need special tires, blinker, mirrors, headlight and a rear plate, at least in California.

[motorcycledaily.com image 850x590]

A friend in CA bought an XR 400, bought a light kit and mirror, got it plated legally, and voila!


Legally I don't even think they have to have blinkers, many Harleys drive around without blinkers, but you are required to do hand signals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
