(Reason Magazine)   Before bitcoin, there was e-gold. All the same fearmongering with a little less anonymity and a lot less inflation   (reason.com) divider line
40
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Does the Fed fear bitcoin, or is this just more Reason bullshiat?

It seems to me that bitcoin is certainly not a currency: a currency needs to be fairly stable and expected in its use as medium of exchange. Instead bitcoin is advertised as gaining in cost, a storehouse of value, which is a commodity.

So it's basically a commodity that's created wholly from scratch that is astoundingly expensive to create in terms of energy resources -- and is only getting worse.

I don't think the bubble will pop, but it does seem like a problemmatic thing that will be propped up by the equivalent of investment preppers.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
They're both pointless, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the advantage of also being massive wastes of energy. So win win.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 hours ago  

hissatsu: They're both pointless, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the advantage of also being massive wastes of energy. So win win.


And farking over anyone interested in PC gaming.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I remember E-Gold.  What a mess at the end.

Seriously... is history doomed to repeat because enough idiots refuse to learn from other people's mistakes?  I sometimes feel like some portions of modern life is just lazy reboots of decades past.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I don't think the bubble will pop, but it does seem like a problemmatic thing that will be propped up by the equivalent of investment preppers.


And criminal enterprises/nation states looking for ways to launder their cash flows.
=Smidge=
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Bitcoin produces half as much "coin" to mine every few years, in a neatly-shaped pyramid that makes the people who started rich and the people at the bottom well... where everyone at the bottom of a pyramid scam lands... and because coins are divided by effort, it takes more and more energy to do it, at very, VERY measurable impact to an already heating planet.

Want to have a currency not tied to any specific nation? Not an issue, lots of reasons people have done this throughout history.
Want to use blockchain as your encryption and ledger management method? Nothing wrong with that either, it's actually more secure than a lot of actual bank transactions.
There's no farking reason, however, that you can't have both of these without your currency being a pyramid scam that has a global warming footprint larger than a fairly large country.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

meanmutton: hissatsu: They're both pointless, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the advantage of also being massive wastes of energy. So win win.

And farking over anyone interested in PC gaming.


Why do you hate the free market? Just pay 200-250% of MSRP and you too can own a new GPU.
 
70Ford
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Flooz is gonna make a comeback any day now.
Commercials of the Dot Com Bubble | Late 90s/Early 2000s Internet and Tech Company Ads
Youtube 7qGk7oU2WSg
 
johnphantom
‘’ 15 hours ago  

trerro: Bitcoin produces half as much "coin" to mine every few years, in a neatly-shaped pyramid that makes the people who started rich and the people at the bottom well... where everyone at the bottom of a pyramid scam lands... and because coins are divided by effort, it takes more and more energy to do it, at very, VERY measurable impact to an already heating planet.

Want to have a currency not tied to any specific nation? Not an issue, lots of reasons people have done this throughout history.
Want to use blockchain as your encryption and ledger management method? Nothing wrong with that either, it's actually more secure than a lot of actual bank transactions.
There's no farking reason, however, that you can't have both of these without your currency being a pyramid scam that has a global warming footprint larger than a fairly large country.


There are other options coming in cryptocurrencies. This is new, it has the power of the Information Age behind it causing problems that will be dealt with, with some having been dealt with in cryptocurrencies that already exist.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Why would the Fed "fear" Bitcoin?

This is just the shiat nerds tell themselves so they can pretend that they're rebels.
 
bthom37
‘’ 15 hours ago  
FTA:

"Most oncologists don't bandy about classic Austrian economics terms such as malinvestment. But Jackson in 1994 came across a Thomas Sowell article in Forbescelebrating the 50th anniversary of the publication of F.A. Hayek's Road to Serfdom. His newly minted interest in Hayek led him to the Laissez Faire Books catalog"

OHHHHHH.  He's one of those loons.

We can safely ignore him.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Don't even get me started on the pyramid 'investment' frivolity of Bitcoin, this is the only currency that matters:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Does the Fed fear bitcoin, or is this just more Reason bullshiat?

It seems to me that bitcoin is certainly not a currency: a currency needs to be fairly stable and expected in its use as medium of exchange. Instead bitcoin is advertised as gaining in cost, a storehouse of value, which is a commodity.

So it's basically a commodity that's created wholly from scratch that is astoundingly expensive to create in terms of energy resources -- and is only getting worse.

I don't think the bubble will pop, but it does seem like a problemmatic thing that will be propped up by the equivalent of investment preppers.


I think it is more than that. It seems the conversion to a mutually agreed currently for the duration of the transaction plus a period to alter to another currency bears as much risk as any other transaction with the possibility of reducing the tax to the bureaucracy which has them fearful. Beauracracy exists to extract wealth from those that contribute for their function without contributing to the creation of wealth through usefully means

Basically it exists because it submits to those that will use force to obtain wealth and are rewarded with a soft life for it's members for it's allegiance to the cause of violence against the citizen's be ause they care.

We are in jubilee right now. Enjoy you free money for it is a mock jubilee and hard times are approaching.

Just kidding uncle Joe is healing the nation. Just embrace the healing and feel. No really, feel, the healing. Feel it in the bottom of your feels and rejoice. Anyone that doesn't feel the healing we have been promised is a monster that hates our precious children.

Why do you hate our innocent and precious children?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Is see this thread is going places.

steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 15 hours ago  

hissatsu: Is see this thread is going places.

[steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 637x358]


Crypto is one of the great filters.  As soon as I see someone going on about how it will revolutionize banking or other such horseshiat, I know I can safely ignore the rest of their opinions.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 15 hours ago  
meow meow beans are the currency of the future.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

bthom37: FTA:

"Most oncologists don't bandy about classic Austrian economics terms such as malinvestment. But Jackson in 1994 came across a Thomas Sowell article in Forbescelebrating the 50th anniversary of the publication of F.A. Hayek's Road to Serfdom. His newly minted interest in Hayek led him to the Laissez Faire Books catalog"

OHHHHHH.  He's one of those loons.

We can safely ignore him.


Thomas Sowell is the most hilarious faux intellectual who farts out a never-ending spray of poop rhetoric.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
anybody want to buy a NFT of this post?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Ganon D. Mire: I remember E-Gold. What a mess at the end.


I had some, back in the day. Cashed out most of it before the company imploded.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Kick The Chair: anybody want to buy a NFT of this post?


Will you take e-gold?
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"...guilty plea that he now insists was squeezed from him through government trickery..."

You have to get back at the government immediately. Trick the trickers!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

hissatsu: meanmutton: hissatsu: They're both pointless, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the advantage of also being massive wastes of energy. So win win.

And farking over anyone interested in PC gaming.

Why do you hate the free market? Just pay 200-250% of MSRP and you too can own a new GPU.


The thing is, it's only idiots and wannabees that are using GPUs to mine. The pros are using custom ASIC rigs that do at least 150 TH/hr.
 
70Ford
‘’ 14 hours ago  

duckpoopy: meow meow beans are the currency of the future.


I am suddenly  interested in purchasing some of your amazing meow beans
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 14 hours ago  

trerro: There's no farking reason, however, that you can't have both of these without your currency being a pyramid scam that has a global warming footprint larger than a fairly large country.


Or at least, if it's going to consume that much electricity at least have it doing something useful like computing protein folding or working on global warming modeling.  That much computer power being used for something productive...

Of course I AFK farm in Minecraft, so who am I to gripe.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why would the Fed "fear" Bitcoin?

This is just the shiat nerds tell themselves so they can pretend that they're rebels.


The Fed fears bitcoin the same as they fear frozen concentrated orange juice futures.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: hissatsu: meanmutton: hissatsu: They're both pointless, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the advantage of also being massive wastes of energy. So win win.

And farking over anyone interested in PC gaming.

Why do you hate the free market? Just pay 200-250% of MSRP and you too can own a new GPU.

The thing is, it's only idiots and wannabees that are using GPUs to mine. The pros are using custom ASIC rigs that do at least 150 TH/hr.


Okay, still doesn't matter.  If the GPUs are scarce because of cryptocurrency mining, they are still scarce because of cryptocurrency mining even if the people using them are idiots.  We had toilet paper shortages because of hoarding idiots, but their being idiots didn't magically make the TP come back.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Rapmaster2000: Why would the Fed "fear" Bitcoin?

This is just the shiat nerds tell themselves so they can pretend that they're rebels.

The Fed fears bitcoin the same as they fear frozen concentrated orange juice futures.


To be fair, the Feds put out daily reports on the OJ futures, so they must be leery of what all that potential citrus pulp is capable of.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

trerro: Bitcoin produces half as much "coin" to mine every few years, in a neatly-shaped pyramid that makes the people who started rich and the people at the bottom well... where everyone at the bottom of a pyramid scam lands... and because coins are divided by effort, it takes more and more energy to do it, at very, VERY measurable impact to an already heating planet.

Want to have a currency not tied to any specific nation? Not an issue, lots of reasons people have done this throughout history.
Want to use blockchain as your encryption and ledger management method? Nothing wrong with that either, it's actually more secure than a lot of actual bank transactions.
There's no farking reason, however, that you can't have both of these without your currency being a pyramid scam that has a global warming footprint larger than a fairly large country.


I agree that it seems pyramid-ish. I also think that it's a smart design that encouraged the first miners to mine, and discourage the latter miners from producing more, thereby getting the coins to reach an equilibrium state.

/equilibrium state does not include market manipulations by large and loud players like Musk
//I hate fiat currency in general
///I'd buy and stock gold if I ever had enough cash
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

hissatsu: meanmutton: hissatsu: They're both pointless, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the advantage of also being massive wastes of energy. So win win.

And farking over anyone interested in PC gaming.

Why do you hate the free market? Just pay 200-250% of MSRP and you too can own a new GPU.


All that means is that the MSRP of those cards are half of what they should've been.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 13 hours ago  
d3v93rzqvnwm3k.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 12 hours ago  

phalamir: The Fed fears bitcoin the same as they fear frozen concentrated orange juice futures.


It wasn't actually the futures that were the problem... it was that the Dukes sold short.

Short sales can help someone who has a losing position on something soften the blow a bit, but really we need to set a cap on the system.  It wouldn't be hard.  The reason the Gamestop thing was such an issue was because the hedge funds were required to replace the stock regardless of the cost.  There needs to be a fixed top value when you are selling short.  If you promise to deliver 100 shares when they are selling for $10 a piece you are expecting to be able to get them for less than $10... but you need something written into the contract that says, "But if it gets to the point where I'm going to have to pay $25 a piece I'll just give you the cash instead".  For 99% of all cases (and probably 100% of cases where there isn't stock market manipulation) that is fine for the person who is expecting to get their stock back.  The reason they are creating the contract in the first place is because they expect the stock to go down.)
 
Likwit
‘’ 11 hours ago  

meanmutton: hissatsu: They're both pointless, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the advantage of also being massive wastes of energy. So win win.

And farking over anyone interested in PC gaming.


Of all the concerns with BTC, that's about number 5,000 on the list
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why would the Fed "fear" Bitcoin?


They fear it the same way they fear Disney Dollars, or casino chips, or Itchy & Scratchy money, or Canadian Tire money.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 10 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: hissatsu: meanmutton: hissatsu: They're both pointless, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the advantage of also being massive wastes of energy. So win win.

And farking over anyone interested in PC gaming.

Why do you hate the free market? Just pay 200-250% of MSRP and you too can own a new GPU.

The thing is, it's only idiots and wannabees that are using GPUs to mine. The pros are using custom ASIC rigs that do at least 150 TH/hr.


I'm interested in PC activities (some gaming, mining, making $) .

ASIC for bitcoin - good luck getting your hands on any that aren't severely outdated, they are SIGNIFICANTLY backordered and have been for quite some time now.

GPUs (over 4gb ram) to mine Ethereum. The new Eth ASICs that are about to come out aren't really all that appealing but if it comes with a good price point then it may be viable. My yield has me making the equivalent of $30-40 a day on most low volume days - there were a couple beautiful days in Feb that were crazy by comparison though. I wanted video cards - I wanted them to cost less than what I bought them for by generating passive income.

To blend the lines even more confusing on the mining yield group - there is Nicehash where you are renting out your pc computing power, That gpu will still be mining ethereum but Nicehash itself pays out in btc.

/All 3 of my kids have 3070's, wife a 3080, myself a 3090.
//Acquired my cards in Jan-Feb through retail channels, currently recovered just under 50% of the total cost.
///Not sure if I'm an idiot or wannabe but if it makes you feel better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It makes me confident in my investments when people I have Farkied as idiots come out against them. Tesla, Nio, Lordstown, Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens, AEON, Nichicon, Sansei, Exxon, Dropbox, and Nano Dimension, every one of my best plays this year was one a Farker I have labeled in green or red (and sometimes multiple) poopooed. There are three Farkers in particular, two of whom are in this thread, who I know will predict a successful stock. Buy whatever they don't like and you're guaranteed a good return.

They don't like BTC. That means it's going to the goddamn moon.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ganon D. Mire: I remember E-Gold.  What a mess at the end.

Seriously... is history doomed to repeat because enough idiots refuse to learn from other people's mistakes?  I sometimes feel like some portions of modern life is just lazy reboots of decades past.

[Fark user image 425x256]


A quick scan of human history suggests that "yes" is the answer.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Tenatra: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: hissatsu: meanmutton: hissatsu: They're both pointless, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the advantage of also being massive wastes of energy. So win win.

And farking over anyone interested in PC gaming.

Why do you hate the free market? Just pay 200-250% of MSRP and you too can own a new GPU.

The thing is, it's only idiots and wannabees that are using GPUs to mine. The pros are using custom ASIC rigs that do at least 150 TH/hr.

I'm interested in PC activities (some gaming, mining, making $) .

ASIC for bitcoin - good luck getting your hands on any that aren't severely outdated, they are SIGNIFICANTLY backordered and have been for quite some time now.

GPUs (over 4gb ram) to mine Ethereum. The new Eth ASICs that are about to come out aren't really all that appealing but if it comes with a good price point then it may be viable. My yield has me making the equivalent of $30-40 a day on most low volume days - there were a couple beautiful days in Feb that were crazy by comparison though. I wanted video cards - I wanted them to cost less than what I bought them for by generating passive income.

To blend the lines even more confusing on the mining yield group - there is Nicehash where you are renting out your pc computing power, That gpu will still be mining ethereum but Nicehash itself pays out in btc.

/All 3 of my kids have 3070's, wife a 3080, myself a 3090.
//Acquired my cards in Jan-Feb through retail channels, currently recovered just under 50% of the total cost.
///Not sure if I'm an idiot or wannabe but if it makes you feel better.


[Fark user image 495x656]


Alright, people, get your pitchforks and torches ready. This asshole is hoarding.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 4 hours ago  
was egold horrifically and pointlessly pumping several country's worth of GHGs into the atmosphere for literally no reason at all though?
 
Mouser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
E-gold was not a novel invention, it was simply the rediscovery in the West of the hawala system that had been used in the Muslim world for centuries.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mouser: E-gold was not a novel invention, it was simply the rediscovery in the West of the hawala system that had been used in the Muslim world for centuries.


That's not how e-gold worked.
 
