(NYPost)   Congrats, Italy. You're the next contestant on "The Lockdown Is Right (now)". Come on down   (nypost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The US has almost twice the infection rate as Italy yet we're absolutely sure we're done with it. We shall see.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is to prepare for their Easter celebrations, which includes parades and festivals.   So yeah, this is a smart move.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sweden laughs.
And dies.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: The US has almost twice the infection rate as Italy yet we're absolutely sure we're done with it. We shall see.


once everyone has access to the vaccine, plus say, 4-6 weeks for immunity to build, we should:

1.  Reopen absolutely everything
2.  Require surcharges for health insurance for those who refuse to pay for the costs to the system.

We could finance some mighty nice hospitals once they croak.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 day ago  

Izunbacol: edmo: The US has almost twice the infection rate as Italy yet we're absolutely sure we're done with it. We shall see.

once everyone has access to the vaccine, plus say, 4-6 weeks for immunity to build, we should:

1.  Reopen absolutely everything
2.  Require surcharges for health insurance for those who refuse to pay for the costs to the system.

We could finance some mighty nice hospitals once they croak.


Sadly there are A LOT of Americans with this kind of mindset with healthcare.

Gus Porter: American Legend (with Thomas Haden Church)
Youtube Ad7DvuLyui8
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That's bad news in shoes.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Izunbacol: edmo: The US has almost twice the infection rate as Italy yet we're absolutely sure we're done with it. We shall see.

once everyone has access to the vaccine, plus say, 4-6 weeks for immunity to build, we should:

1.  Reopen absolutely everything
2.  Require surcharges for health insurance for those who refuse to pay for the costs to the system.

We could finance some mighty nice hospitals once they croak.

Sadly there are A LOT of Americans with this kind of mindset with healthcare.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ad7DvuLy​ui8]


That should be read as semi-snark.

Once everyone who wants the vaccine has been able to get it, we shouldn't keep restrictions in place for those who don't.  That part is serious.  The problem then is what to do in order to prevent the refuseniks from being subsidized by the rest of us.  The second part is my snarky proposal, but we will have to figure that part out.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My town's in lockdown too, but it's one of those half-assed lockdowns were everyone can still go shopping as long as the store pretends to screen people
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 day ago  
Too bad only the NY Post is reporting on this. Will not click.
Give it up Drew.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Maybe those Italian £1 housesthey're offering in dying low population towns will improve?
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Goddamnit Stanley Tucci, you ruined it!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Medic Zero: Too bad only the NY Post is reporting on this. Will not click.
Give it up Drew.


Boo boo.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

gar1013: Medic Zero: Too bad only the NY Post is reporting on this. Will not click.
Give it up Drew.

Boo boo.


Boo hoo. Thanks, autocorrect.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 22 hours ago  

gar1013: Medic Zero: Too bad only the NY Post is reporting on this. Will not click.
Give it up Drew.

Boo boo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Izunbacol: edmo: The US has almost twice the infection rate as Italy yet we're absolutely sure we're done with it. We shall see.

once everyone has access to the vaccine, plus say, 4-6 weeks for immunity to build, we should:

1.  Reopen absolutely everything
2.  Require surcharges for health insurance for those who refuse to pay for the costs to the system.

We could finance some mighty nice hospitals once they croak.


Because requiring masks is working so well?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Izunbacol: Once everyone who wants the vaccine has been able to get it, we shouldn't keep restrictions in place for those who don't.  That part is serious.  The problem then is what to do in order to prevent the refuseniks from being subsidized by the rest of us.  The second part is my snarky proposal, but we will have to figure that part out.


It really bothers me we aren't having this conversation now, and keep moving the goalposts out. "Oh, you MIGHT be able to have a BBQ for the 4th, only if its small, and we will only slightly judge you..."

The data is pretty clear we are going to hit a wall somewhere around 65% on vaccine uptake.

What then?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Izunbacol: Once everyone who wants the vaccine has been able to get it, we shouldn't keep restrictions in place for those who don't.  That part is serious.  The problem then is what to do in order to prevent the refuseniks from being subsidized by the rest of us.  The second part is my snarky proposal, but we will have to figure that part out.


Who is "we"? The person who does not have a vaccine can;t risk getting the disease. A kid without mumps vaccien can't go to school. Someone without rabies vaccine can't play with racoons or bats. A person without tetanus vaccine can't work contruction or landscaping. Someone who doesn't take anti-malarials can't go on vacation in tropical locations.

That's not "we" restricting them. That's disease restricting them.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 16 hours ago  

edmo: The US has almost twice the infection rate as Italy yet we're absolutely sure we're done with it. We shall see.


Wut?
 
