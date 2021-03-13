 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Rollercoaster...of love. Say what?   (nypost.com) divider line
32
    More: Weird, Interpersonal relationship, Love, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Sexual attraction, Sky Scream rollercoaster, Sexuality, Human sexuality  
•       •       •

2668 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2021 at 10:09 AM (1 day ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Love Rollercoaster [Vídeo Oficial ᴴᴰ]
Youtube 9UYs_ADWWUA
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ahh yes. The New York Post.  The Daily Fail of America
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 day ago  
When asked about the relationship she replied it has its ups and downs and occasional loops.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 day ago  
And does she scream in the background whenever she hears "Love Rollercoaster" by the Ohio Players?

/what a weird urban legend.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I fell in love with an inanimate object. My first wife.
Try the week. I'll be here all veal
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 day ago  
If you build it they will come
 
mindset zero
‘’ 1 day ago  
Or another headline might read "Singles everywhere just dodged a bullet."
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 day ago  
Great tune. Thanks, subby.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Was this their wedding music?

ROLLERCOASTER End Title by Lalo Schifrin
Youtube TOEXSeP-o8A


"Rollercoaster" the movie made me scared to ride any roller coasters.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 day ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 day ago  
"With Sky Scream, I feel completely confident."

Some people are just attracted to the badboys
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RAILROAD JERK - Rollerkoaster
Youtube HKo2_OwlCMo
 
Gryphon
‘’ 1 day ago  
Saw a documentary on the topic of people (well, all women in doc) who fell in love with in animate objects.  It even featured one who married the Eiffel Tower.

No report on what their children looked like but I assume they were tall.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

b0rg9: Great tune. Thanks, subby.


It's in my head! Thanks, subby.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 day ago  

styckx: Ahh yes. The New York Post.  The Daily Fail of America


Who's our version of the sun? The national enquirer?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 day ago  

skinink: Was this their wedding music?

[YouTube video: ROLLERCOASTER End Title by Lalo Schifrin]

"Rollercoaster" the movie made me scared to ride any roller coasters.


an hbo staple back in the day.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 day ago  
I figured women would be more into wooden roller coasters for the vibration.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 day ago  
I would love to be a writer for one of these rags, imagine the round tables discussing the daily stories.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So when it's a male roller coaster, other women can ride him and he's a great roller coaster. But if it's a chick roller coaster, she's a slut on rails.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gryphon: Saw a documentary on the topic of people (well, all women in doc) who fell in love with in animate objects.  It even featured one who married the Eiffel Tower.

No report on what their children looked like but I assume they were tall.


Sex With My Car | My Strange Addiction
Youtube 06BFsQ_28Co
I also recall a documentary that was about two guys who slept with their cars. I remember that 1) There was a lingering shot of a vw bug tailpipe and 2) Two guys that where traveling to a convention for like minded people, and they got in too a fight because one of them slept with the other ones car. It was weird.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Go Kart Racing (Accidentally Masturbating) by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube dMKyKS2LGyI
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 day ago  
The elevator will get jealous and make a pass.

/ with apologies to Aerosmith
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 day ago  

Prof. Frink: [YouTube video: Go Kart Racing (Accidentally Masturbating) by Garfunkel and Oates]


I liked her in Scrubs (including the ukulele/musical bits) but I can't stand any of that bands music.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Goldfrapp - Twist (Official HD Video)
Youtube tAhMo-wWTsk
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

thealgorerhythm: I figured women would be more into wooden roller coasters for the vibration.


One word-  Splinters.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 day ago  
Neil Cicierega - Rollercloser (Music Video)
Youtube zxOunQxWrFo

/I wonder if it funked her like an animal?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

thealgorerhythm: I figured women would be more into wooden roller coasters for the vibration.


Nah, too many splinters.

/not the woman FTA
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Schmerd1948: thealgorerhythm: I figured women would be more into wooden roller coasters for the vibration.

One word-  Splinters.


"Who needs girlfriend if you have sandpaper?" Pinocchio
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So when it's a male roller coaster, other women can ride him and he's a great roller coaster. But if it's a chick roller coaster, she's a slut on rails.


"A key that can open any lock is called a Masterkey, but a lock that can be opened by any key..."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

TheCableGuy: Prof. Frink: [YouTube video: Go Kart Racing (Accidentally Masturbating) by Garfunkel and Oates]

I liked her in Scrubs (including the ukulele/musical bits) but I can't stand any of that bands music.


I know what you mean..."Sex with Ducks" is a little too close to kink-shaming for me too.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I want to get on Mr Boners Wild Ride.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 15 hours ago  
So I guess i can tell my husband that I'm cheating on him with both Lightning Racer and Verbolten.

/manage a trois, baby
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.