(Some Numismatist)   No, those dimes your dad used to buy baseball cards are not worth 300 grand each   (coinworld.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I didn't know that in 2 of the 2.8 million proof sets for 1975 the dimes didn't have the mint mark. I happen to have bunch of proof sets, including a1975, so I just looked, and mine has the "S", so no windfall for me. But it was entertaining for a moment!

As for the people paying big money for ordinary dimes; 'A fool and his money are soon parted.'
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I sold a shiatload of dimes to a local collector a while back for the silver value. Boy did they add up.

/Now I gotta get an E‑ZPass
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I sold a shiatload of dimes to a local collector a while back for the silver value. Boy did they add up.

/Now I gotta get an E‑ZPass


Blazing Saddles - shitload of dimes
Youtube Xw8hcXBA7X4
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, pre-internet bitcoin. Got it.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 day ago  

RolandTGunner:

/Now I gotta get an E‑ZPass

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xw8hcXBA​7X4]


shakes tiny fist...
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fool, money, soon parted.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 day ago  

moto-geek: Fool, money, soon parted.


Or, lucky ducky makes a bucky.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 day ago  
When i part-timed at a coin store years ago I used to dread stories like this ending up in the news, especially in regards to nickels. There'd be a story about a 1913 V nickel in the paper and the calls would come in about dateless Buffalo nickels (dateless because they were worn nearly smooth) or someone with a 1910 V nickel asking why theirs was not a million dollar coin. There were invariably two reactions: "oh, well - was hoping to send my kids to school on selling this" or "You don't know what you're talking about - it's worth a lot more than what was on the news!" Sigh.

That said, here's a pic I took while examining a rather famous coin in person and yes, that is what it is :-)

Fark user imageView Full Size


\Professional numismatic author
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

RolandTGunner:

/Now I gotta get an E‑ZPass

[YouTube video: Blazing Saddles - shiatload of dimes]


God that's an awesome scene!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 day ago  
Jimmy McGill used to pull a con like this.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ktonos: When i part-timed at a coin store years ago I used to dread stories like this ending up in the news, especially in regards to nickels. There'd be a story about a 1913 V nickel in the paper and the calls would come in about dateless Buffalo nickels (dateless because they were worn nearly smooth) or someone with a 1910 V nickel asking why theirs was not a million dollar coin. There were invariably two reactions: "oh, well - was hoping to send my kids to school on selling this" or "You don't know what you're talking about - it's worth a lot more than what was on the news!" Sigh.

That said, here's a pic I took while examining a rather famous coin in person and yes, that is what it is :-)

[Fark user image 850x637]

\Professional numismatic author

!

(https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/​19​13-5c-liberty/3912 ?)

That said, here's a pic I took while examining a rather famous coin in person and yes, that is what it is :-)

[Fark user image 850x637]

\Professional numismatic author


!

(https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/​19​13-5c-liberty/3912 ?)
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Interdasting that the same publication helped fuel the market in 2016:

https://www.coinworld.com/news/precio​u​s-metals/mint-mark-curious-proof-no-s-​dimes-market-analysis.html
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 day ago  

schnee:

That said, here's a pic I took while examining a rather famous coin in person and yes, that is what it is :-)

[Fark user image 850x637]

\Professional numismatic author

!

(https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/1​913-5c-liberty/3912 ?)


Damn dude
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

NINEv2:

That said, here's a pic I took while examining a rather famous coin in person and yes, that is what it is :-)

[Fark user image 850x637]

\Professional numismatic author

!

(https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/1​913-5c-liberty/3912 ?)

Damn dude


Ktonos, how worriedshould I be that my father-in-law's life savings are a bunch of rare coins under his bed?  I have no idea how to value or sell such things.  I could easily see them being inserted into a vending machine by the rest of his family for Twix bars.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 day ago  

schnee:

That said, here's a pic I took while examining a rather famous coin in person and yes, that is what it is :-)

[Fark user image 850x637]

\Professional numismatic author

!

(https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/1​913-5c-liberty/3912 ?)


Yup, that'd be the one - the Eliasberg specimen - and it was not mine :-) Got to at least cross that off my coin bucket list - handle a legendary coin in person.

The funny thing is, all 5 of those nickels are not official - they were clandestinely made by Mint personnel off-hours and off the books.
 
morg
‘’ 1 day ago  
As long as my Franklin Mint chess keeps appreciating I'm set for retirement. Almost a complete set now. Just a few more months.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 day ago  

Glorious Golden Ass:

That said, here's a pic I took while examining a rather famous coin in person and yes, that is what it is :-)

[Fark user image 850x637]

\Professional numismatic author

!

(https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/1​913-5c-liberty/3912 ?)

Damn dude

Ktonos, how worriedshould I be that my father-in-law's life savings are a bunch of rare coins under his bed?  I have no idea how to value or sell such things.  I could easily see them being inserted into a vending machine by the rest of his family for Twix bars.


Well, really depends on what they are and how they are being stored. I would suggest ordering a copy of the Red Book and spending a day or so going through them and seeing if anything may be worth certifying ("slabbing") like that 1913 V nickel above. The PCGS Coin Facts site and the NGC Coin Explorer site are also good places to look.

There is a very famous story (in the coin community, at least) of an 1894-S Barber dime. Between 12 and 20 of those were struck and mostly went right into collectors' hands - those are million dollar dimes today. One of them was supposedly given by Mint staff to his young daughter who was told to keep it safe. As the story goes, she spent it instead on an ice cream bar and entered circulation.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WAS $45.00 NOW only $9.95

Fark user imageView Full Size

$2.00 Bill NOW only $14.95
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
As a stamp collector with a pretty nice collection, I see this fairly regularly. Everyone thinks they have "the rare one", and for some reason, they have 30 of them. Rare coins and stamps don't get sold on Facebook Marketplace. If it isn't certified, it's not worth paying premium prices for.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 day ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image image 617x433]

WAS $45.00 NOW only $9.95

[Fark user image image 596x348]
$2.00 Bill NOW only $14.95


I enjoyed currency collecting (not sarcasm) when I was younger. Old bills are cool to me for some reason.

Also got a lot of junk silver working cash registers back in the day. Scored a nice silver Kennedy that I still have.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ktonos:

That said, here's a pic I took while examining a rather famous coin in person and yes, that is what it is :-)

[Fark user image 850x637]

\Professional numismatic author

!

(https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/1​913-5c-liberty/3912 ?)

Damn dude

Ktonos, how worriedshould I be that my father-in-law's life savings are a bunch of rare coins under his bed?  I have no idea how to value or sell such things.  I could easily see them being inserted into a vending machine by the rest of his family for Twix bars.

Well, really depends on what they are and how they are being stored. I would suggest ordering a copy of the Red Book and spending a day or so going through them and seeing if anything may be worth certifying ("slabbing") like that 1913 V nickel above. The PCGS Coin Facts site and the NGC Coin Explorer site are also good places to look.

There is a very famous story (in the coin community, at least) of an 1894-S Barber dime. Between 12 and 20 of those were struck and mostly went right into collectors' hands - those are million dollar dimes today. One of them was supposedly given by Mint staff to his young daughter who was told to keep it safe. As the story goes, she spent it instead on an ice cream bar and entered circulation.


Rad picture, and cool info too!  Seriously thanks for sharing this stuff.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 day ago  
If you don't do your homework you deserve to get taken.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ktonos, how worriedshould I be that my father-in-law's life savings are a bunch of rare coins under his bed?  I have no idea how to value or sell such things.  I could easily see them being inserted into a vending machine by the rest of his family for Twix bars.

I lived this scenario, pretty much word for word.  We managed to salvage and sell about 3/4 of the collection for the silver and at market value.  The other 1/4 were sold by a family member to some dude living in a motel.  Get those things into the hands of yourself or someone else in the family who lives in reality, because your vending machine thought is a valid fear.  Once they're safely stored away, you'll have time to do your research so that you'll gain enough knowledge to not get completely ripped off when it's time to sell.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 day ago  

Private_Citizen: I didn't know that in 2 of the 2.8 million proof sets for 1975 the dimes didn't have the mint mark. I happen to have bunch of proof sets, including a1975, so I just looked, and mine has the "S", so no windfall for me. But it was entertaining for a moment!

As for the people paying big money for ordinary dimes; 'A fool and his money are soon parted.'


On the goodwill auction site I saw a misattributed paining go for about 800, it was probably realistically worth 50.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 day ago  
My most prized coins:   Some Nazi German coins my granddad aquired while killing Nazi for the RAF.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just a few days ago I found in 1944 Canadian nickel in my wallet. I looked online, and I saw how when it's sold for $52,000. For a moment I was like seriously? But then I looked in more detail and the one that sold her so much was a rare casting with an alternate material. They had stopped using nickel 4 nickels because it was scarce during the war so they were making coins and steel. They also mented some in tombac, and those coins are quite rare.

The nickel I found in my pocket was worth about $0.35
 
chawco
‘’ 1 day ago  

chawco: Just a few days ago I found in 1944 Canadian nickel in my wallet. I looked online, and I saw how when it's sold for $52,000. For a moment I was like seriously? But then I looked in more detail and the one that sold her so much was a rare casting with an alternate material. They had stopped using nickel 4 nickels because it was scarce during the war so they were making coins and steel. They also mented some in tombac, and those coins are quite rare.

The nickel I found in my pocket was worth about $0.35


Oh, sidebar, still cool though, and had King George on it
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have never seen a Canadian coin without Queen lizzy

But if child ever becomes king, I will support a constitutional amendment to separate us from the monarchy permanently, just to not have his ugly mug on our coins
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 617x433]

WAS $45.00 NOW only $9.95

[Fark user image 596x348]
$2.00 Bill NOW only $14.95


No thanks, I'll buy actual $2 bills by the sheet and actual double eagle gold proofs from the Treasury direct. I'd rather not have "money" that makes me puke when I see it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 day ago  

uttertosh: So, pre-internet bitcoin. Got it.


A little shy, actually; a bit would work out to 12.5¢, I think.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Also, semi-related to this thread, can we just take a minute and appreciate the artistry that was currency back during the turn of the last century?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Call me old fashioned, but I think our modern currency looks like absolute ass compared to this.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 day ago  

Kit Fister: Also, semi-related to this thread, can we just take a minute and appreciate the artistry that was currency back during the turn of the last century?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x365]

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x735]

Call me old fashioned, but I think our modern currency looks like absolute ass compared to this.


See my above post, and I agree. Too easy to counterfeit though.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In the 1960s my FIL was told that some pennies were worth more due to some kind of minting mistake. So he collected hundreds (or maybe a few thousand) of normal 1960s pennies. I had to explain to him that his collection of old pennies was probably only worth about $5 more than their value as copper and it wasn't even worth finding someone who would want to buy them.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ktonos:

That said, here's a pic I took while examining a rather famous coin in person and yes, that is what it is :-)

[Fark user image 850x637]

\Professional numismatic author

!

(https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/1​913-5c-liberty/3912 ?)

Damn dude

Ktonos, how worriedshould I be that my father-in-law's life savings are a bunch of rare coins under his bed?  I have no idea how to value or sell such things.  I could easily see them being inserted into a vending machine by the rest of his family for Twix bars.

Well, really depends on what they are and how they are being stored. I would suggest ordering a copy of the Red Book and spending a day or so going through them and seeing if anything may be worth certifying ("slabbing") like that 1913 V nickel above. The PCGS Coin Facts site and the NGC Coin Explorer site are also good places to look.

There is a very famous story (in the coin community, at least) of an 1894-S Barber dime. Between 12 and 20 of those were struck and mostly went right into collectors' hands - those are million dollar dimes today. One of them was supposedly given by Mint staff to his young daughter who was told to keep it safe. As the story goes, she spent it instead on an ice cream bar and entered circulation.


Thanks!
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 day ago  

Kit Fister: Also, semi-related to this thread, can we just take a minute and appreciate the artistry that was currency back during the turn of the last century?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x365]

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x735]

Call me old fashioned, but I think our modern currency looks like absolute ass compared to this.


Absolut ass was their worst vodak.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Kit Fister: Call me old fashioned, but I think our modern currency looks like absolute ass compared to this.

Is that why all my pennies smell like shiat?


Is that why all my pennies smell like shiat?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Getting a kick out of this thread. Just inherited a nice silver collection from my father. He'd had it for 20 years and really just left it untouched. He inherited it from his mother, who put it together over the years from change. Likely stopped doing so in the 80's. So, its a 40 year old collection. It'll be fun to dig through after we settle the rest of the estate issues.
/csb
 
gregario
‘’ 1 day ago  

Private_Citizen: I didn't know that in 2 of the 2.8 million proof sets for 1975 the dimes didn't have the mint mark. I happen to have bunch of proof sets, including a1975, so I just looked, and mine has the "S", so no windfall for me. But it was entertaining for a moment!

As for the people paying big money for ordinary dimes; 'A fool and his money are soon parted.'


Ditto. After RTFA I pulled out my box of coins and I had 5 x 1975 proof sets. All the dimes had the S. ☹👎🏻
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

chawco: Just a few days ago I found in 1944 Canadian nickel in my wallet. I looked online, and I saw how when it's sold for $52,000. For a moment I was like seriously? But then I looked in more detail and the one that sold her so much was a rare casting with an alternate material. They had stopped using nickel 4 nickels because it was scarce during the war so they were making coins and steel. They also mented some in tombac, and those coins are quite rare.

The nickel I found in my pocket was worth about $0.35

The Tombac nickels are not rare... here is some from my Canadian V nickel bin.

/coin dealer.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The nickel I found in my pocket was worth about $0.35


The Tombac nickels are not rare... here is some from my Canadian V nickel bin.

/coin dealer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 1 day ago  

Kit Fister: Also, semi-related to this thread, can we just take a minute and appreciate the artistry that was currency back during the turn of the last century?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x365]

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x735]

Call me old fashioned, but I think our modern currency looks like absolute ass compared to this.


Yup. Our currency today is Bo-ring.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

NINEv2:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x365]

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x735]

Call me old fashioned, but I think our modern currency looks like absolute ass compared to this.

See my above post, and I agree. Too easy to counterfeit though.


Oh, I'm not disagreeing, I just wish we could find ways to keep the artwork and beauty of the currency while still making it as close to counterfeit-proof as possible.

<sarcasm/joke> then again, with as fast as the US Government is printing money these days, do we really even care about counterfeit anymore?</sarcasm/joke>
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
On eBay right now. Get it while it's hot. A real bargain for this beauty.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My father always had a ringer dollar bill in his wallet for liar's poker.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 day ago  
If I'm gonna pay like 5 Bit Coin for a 10 cent piece, I want one with everything.  Suckers buying one with stuff left off!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 day ago  
No, but these are the ones with FDR posed in his wheelchair.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 day ago  

Earl Green:

I lived this scenario, pretty much word for word.  We managed to salvage and sell about 3/4 of the collection for the silver and at market value.  The other 1/4 were sold by a family member to some dude living in a motel.  Get those things into the hands of yourself or someone else in the family who lives in reality, because your vending machine thought is a valid fear.  Once they're safely stored away, you'll have time to do your research so that you'll gain enough knowledge to not get completely ripped off when it's time to sell.


There was a fella who would come into the I worked in and trade 19th century silver dollars for a beer.
I think we let him do it twice before we'd just pour him a free one.

When my uncle died he left a storage unit full of junk. Someone asked me "hey, you want this?"
Flipping brand new set of Starrett ten-thou micrometers.

When I kack it, there's going to be some good stuff heading to Goodwill or the landfill.

Point is - if you don't know, ask someone.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dumbasses.
Good thing I put MY money in Disney Black Diamond VHS tapes. Those things are GOLD!
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ktonos, how worriedshould I be that my father-in-law's life savings are a bunch of rare coins under his bed?  I have no idea how to value or sell such things.  I could easily see them being inserted into a vending machine by the rest of his family for Twix bars.


Ugh, that brought flashbacks to my previous marriage and my 13 yr old stepson "borrowing" $5 in quarters from my dresser to play video games back in the 90's.

Problem was they were all pre64 silver.
went to the arcade and got the normal response "sorry, theres nothing we can do"
lesson learned, and started properly locking things up at that point.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quinzy:

The nickel I found in my pocket was worth about $0.35

The Tombac nickels are not rare... here is some from my Canadian V nickel bin.

/coin dealer.


[Fark user image 850x1133]


Hmnn! I read of one going for $52 so assumed it was all of them, but then again, maybe it was a misprint or whatnot.

Still a cool random wallet find : P
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 day ago  
My most valuable coin is a token for the arcades that fits old Space Invaders and Galaxian games
 
