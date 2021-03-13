 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   For some, wearing a Covid mask is liberating   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
As an ugly person, having to mask-up has improved both the quality of my life, and the quality of the lives of those around me.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Seconded.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Masking up has been great for me and my farked up teeth that are still in the process of getting fixed.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My teenagers introduced me to a new term: "Mask Fishing". It's when a person looks hotter with the mask, but then takes it off and is rather plain.

I wouldn't be surprised if in the future many people continue wearing masks.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Less pollen is great.  They are doing bushfire burn offs so the masks help with that too.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Masks are generally helpful with my allergies and asthma.. though as spring starts early, and I don't wear masks to bed, I'm now spending some time pulling my mask off right before I sneeze, anyway.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Appearances aside, I am more than OK with masks sticking around for a while -- years, even -- while we as a species get our public health and personal hygiene sh*t together in preparation for the next and probably rather imminent pandemic.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I can make my girlfriend wear her ballgag when we go to the grocery store. It's great!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Private_Citizen: My teenagers introduced me to a new term: "Mask Fishing". It's when a person looks hotter with the mask, but then takes it off and is rather plain.

I wouldn't be surprised if in the future many people continue wearing masks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 day ago  

blastoh: Private_Citizen: My teenagers introduced me to a new term: "Mask Fishing". It's when a person looks hotter with the mask, but then takes it off and is rather plain.

I wouldn't be surprised if in the future many people continue wearing masks.

[Fark user image image 425x227]


So popular in the UK then?

/yes, old joke.  better dental than US, just not a lot of braces
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 day ago  
Chalk me up as one of those people.  Particularly because I hate the surveillance society we're developing.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 day ago  
Of coarse you Liberachis wood find it liberating,
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 day ago  

Private_Citizen: My teenagers introduced me to a new term: "Mask Fishing". It's when a person looks hotter with the mask, but then takes it off and is rather plain.

I wouldn't be surprised if in the future many people continue wearing masks.


I thought that was called butterface.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 day ago  
I like walking into a Resteraunt and seeing all of the staff wearing masks, specially the cooks. I would love to see this become the standard
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 day ago  
They've been great for changing the cat box and sweeping the garage
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 day ago  

Alphax: Masks are generally helpful with my allergies and asthma.. though as spring starts early, and I don't wear masks to bed, I'm now spending some time pulling my mask off right before I sneeze, anyway.


I wear a mask when I mow.  It's delightful.  Keeps all the detritus out of my nose & mouth, helps my allergies, etc.

I felt very self conscious the first time, but once I realized how much it helped I got over myself real quick.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 day ago  

FloriduhGuy: I like walking into a Resteraunt and seeing all of the staff wearing masks, specially the cooks. I would love to see this become the standard


Why do you want people to wear a mask when they beat off into your food?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I've gotten pretty lax about trimming my moustache over the past year...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Iutter 'fark you' with impunity.  When the cashier says 'uh huh' when I say 'thank you' I can stick out my tongue at them.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 day ago  

thealgorerhythm: FloriduhGuy: I like walking into a Resteraunt and seeing all of the staff wearing masks, specially the cooks. I would love to see this become the standard

Why do you want people to wear a mask when they beat off into your food?


BBQs at your house must be... interesting.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 day ago  

aimtastic: Masking up has been great for me and my farked up teeth that are still in the process of getting fixed.


i got braces a few months ago and not invisalign. i'm also happy to keep the mask on.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 day ago  
A friend of mine lost a portion of his face to skin cancer. Turns out health insurance will cover removing the cancer, but they dont have any money for putting your face back together afterward.

He's found the mask mandate very liberating.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 day ago  

Eravior: Private_Citizen: My teenagers introduced me to a new term: "Mask Fishing". It's when a person looks hotter with the mask, but then takes it off and is rather plain.

I wouldn't be surprised if in the future many people continue wearing masks.

I thought that was called butterface.


Butterface is a hot body with an ugly face.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 day ago  

bthom37: Chalk me up as one of those people.  Particularly because I hate the surveillance society we're developing.


Don't worry, now they can track you by the pattern on your Jammies that you've been wearing for weeks on end without changing, and also by the now unique stain patterns forming on them. They even have algorithms for the unique way your hair sticks out of the mask.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So I'm allowed to talk to girls now?
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here's how I see long term mask wearing going down across the US in urban areas:

White/Asian woman wearing mask after COVID is basically over - no issues, no comments, total acceptance
White man wearing mask as above - comments about manliness, but basic acceptance
Non-white/asian woman wearing mask as above - grudging acceptance, but suspicious
Non-white man wearing mask as above - Karentastic fear of criminal behavior

Now...in rural areas? With anti-mask goblins around, every instance of someone wearing a mask in a non-dust related environment will be met with not just suspicion, but contempt.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It certainly makes it easier to categorize and identify the 'Critical thinker who understands basic science" section of the population.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mad Scientist: I've gotten pretty lax about trimming my moustache over the past year...


Dude, I had to break out the straight razor and hack off my white beard yesterday, it was put of control; of course I have been very distracted with packing for my lateral move from one state of Covidiots to the other one:/
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 1 day ago  

Outlawtsar: Here's how I see long term mask wearing going down across the US in urban areas:

White/Asian woman wearing mask after COVID is basically over - no issues, no comments, total acceptance
White man wearing mask as above - comments about manliness, but basic acceptance
Non-white/asian woman wearing mask as above - grudging acceptance, but suspicious
Non-white man wearing mask as above - Karentastic fear of criminal behavior

Now...in rural areas? With anti-mask goblins around, every instance of someone wearing a mask in a non-dust related environment will be met with not just suspicion, but contempt.


You don't know much about urban areas.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 day ago  
I like them on cold days-- warm up faster walking the dog wearing one.  I have a lot of hair with a mind of its own and a giant dog, so even from a distance, the locals recognize me.  I, on the other hand, only recognize the dogs.  There's one guy who started walking his new rescue dog after the stay at home order hit.  He wears a mask.  I have no idea what he looks like and wouldn't recognize him without the dog.  She and i are buds.  These days, I only recognize people by their dogs.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bthom37: Chalk me up as one of those people.  Particularly because I hate the surveillance society we're developing.


This is why I put a mask on my cell phone, to hide where I am.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'm an excellent driver: It certainly makes it easier to categorize and identify the 'Critical thinker who understands basic science" section of the population.


In the "never judge a book by the cover" department, I have actually been pleasantly surprised by some of the people I have seen actually wearing masks on purpose, especially in the rural Southern  states.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 day ago  

truthandjustice: Outlawtsar: Here's how I see long term mask wearing going down across the US in urban areas:

White/Asian woman wearing mask after COVID is basically over - no issues, no comments, total acceptance
White man wearing mask as above - comments about manliness, but basic acceptance
Non-white/asian woman wearing mask as above - grudging acceptance, but suspicious
Non-white man wearing mask as above - Karentastic fear of criminal behavior

Now...in rural areas? With anti-mask goblins around, every instance of someone wearing a mask in a non-dust related environment will be met with not just suspicion, but contempt.

You don't know much about urban areas.


I got the "you must be a liberal [derogatory homosexual slur]" treatment in Bastrop, LA on Thursday. That was fun. They even changed the TV over my head to something that actually seemed worse than OAN which I didn't know was possible. The mask did a nice job of covering my seething hatred of all things Redneck.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sin'sHero: bthom37: Chalk me up as one of those people.  Particularly because I hate the surveillance society we're developing.

This is why I put a mask on my cell phone, to hide where I am.


You jest, but I've thought more and more recently about not taking my phone with me when I leave the house.

Who knows?  I might even listen to the radio in the car again, for the first time in 4 years or so.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'll keep wearing one indefinitely, in order to confuse facial recognition. Not because I'm doing anything shady, but just for the lulz.

Because of that, I predict that in one year, masks will be illegal in public.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 day ago  

Atomic Jonb: As an ugly person, having to mask-up has improved both the quality of my life, and the quality of the lives of those around me.


Not even joking, but I love it.

When I was young and fit, in high school and college, I loved pools and beaches because I could take off my shirt.

Now I'm old and fat.

I love winter because, with enough layers, you can't tell I'm fat.

Masks are like that, but with my face. It's great.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
They rule for cold weather.
 
Drubell
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's helped to cover up my resting biatch face a little.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
As an ugly person I love em.
I wear a mask and a baseball cap when I go out.
All you can see are my blue eyes.
People treat me normal instead of like a pariah.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 day ago  

Outlawtsar: Here's how I see long term mask wearing going down across the US in urban areas:

White/Asian woman wearing mask after COVID is basically over - no issues, no comments, total acceptance
White man wearing mask as above - comments about manliness, but basic acceptance
Non-white/asian woman wearing mask as above - grudging acceptance, but suspicious
Non-white man wearing mask as above - Karentastic fear of criminal behavior

Now...in rural areas? With anti-mask goblins around, every instance of someone wearing a mask in a non-dust related environment will be met with not just suspicion, but contempt.


As a white man I want to take a road trip through South Dakota with a mask and a pro vaccine tee shirt.

Just kidding. Who would want to go to South Dakota?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 day ago  
They're fine until you have to talk to someone. Hard to understand/be understood. Mouth motion makes the mask want to wander down. It sucks and I hate it.

I'll keep doing it, of course, I'm not a moron, but I miss being able to talk to people without one.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 day ago  
I don't enjoy the mask but I do enjoy being able to keep my natural scowl and not feeling a societal push to smile at others.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 day ago  
As I keep saying. Those facial recognition cameras don't work if you wear one. So it you're wanted or paranoid...
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

thespindrifter: I'm an excellent driver: It certainly makes it easier to categorize and identify the 'Critical thinker who understands basic science" section of the population.

In the "never judge a book by the cover" department, I have actually been pleasantly surprised by some of the people I have seen actually wearing masks on purpose, especially in the rural Southern  states.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 day ago  
I've been getting tweaks to my face. I have spider veins on my cheeks and by my nose that are being laser-treated. I also have been getting some Botox by my eyes and on my forehead, since that's all you can see of me. I have fake bangs that I wear sometimes, too. That's a lot cheaper than Botox, but they make me sweat in the summer. I also have a little head, so bangs don't look that great on me. I'm turning 49 next month and it sucks starting to look older, so don't judge.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 day ago  

thurstonxhowell: They're fine until you have to talk to someone. Hard to understand/be understood. Mouth motion makes the mask want to wander down. It sucks and I hate it.

I'll keep doing it, of course, I'm not a moron, but I miss being able to talk to people without one.


My wife and I are both hard of hearing - she's clinically diagnosed as deaf and I'm not too far behind though I have a BAHA implant (she wouldn't benefit from it) - masks and plastic partitions have made it hell for us both to understand others. She relies on lip reading which isn't doable now.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Makes hiding in public easier. (thank God I'm a secret agent man)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'm an excellent driver: It certainly makes it easier to categorize and identify the 'Critical thinker who understands basic science" section of the population.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


A Venn diagram so circular you could use it to calibrate scientific instruments
 
