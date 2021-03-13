 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Hurstbourne Tarrant parish council would like to ask members of the public not to leave smutty books in the communal phone box library   (bbc.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Someone a Chuck Tingle fan over there?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Please stop leaving smut in our boxes! "

That's a good way to get more smut in your box (that's what she said). They would have been better off not saying anything.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good heavens! Salacious literature!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just put a "You must be 18 or older" sign on it. It works for websites.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Is the small library/phone booth (I do like that repurposing...) run by the church?  If not then fark off, put the books on the upper shelves where the pictured 5 year old (who wouldn't understand the book if he could even read it) can't easily reach them.  At least one somebody (& probably a lot more who wouldn't admit it...) in that village likes reading such things.

I volunteer at the local library sorting/pricing books for their occasional used book sales.  One thing that was emphatically made clear when I started was that, no matter what my personal biases may/may not be, I wasn't to censor any books other than if they were damaged (water damage, torn, etc).  Keep the bodice rippers & the gay lit out of the kids books, but other than that leave them alone. Generally that works out fine & people move on with life (graphic novels usually go in 'young adult' & there have on occasion been reports of graphic novels being a tad too 'graphic'... oops).

/I will confess to occasionally putting Glen Beck's books in 'humor' rather than 'political' though.
//and some sex ed books into 'how to'...
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The little free library near us is packed with books on Christian living. It may have a new section soon.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 day ago  
Please give directly to the parish council.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 day ago  
Until I see examples of the books I'm going to assume these are old church biddies disgusted by romance novels.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 day ago  
As a 13 yr old, I managed to pick up a copy of "The Happy Hooker" at the local YMCA charity book drive. Interesting read.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And they say they know who is doing it, are not happy with them, know "he" is known to be a public nuisance, and want "him" to stop. Sounds like the next step is a "strongly worded letter" to "him", followed by, maybe, a public shaming?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 day ago  

ClavellBCMI: And they say they know who is doing it, are not happy with them, know "he" is known to be a public nuisance, and want "him" to stop. Sounds like the next step is a "strongly worded letter" to "him", followed by, maybe, a public shaming?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/worse than a crusty juggler
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So they're not showing the Bible?  Lots of sex talk about getting it on with people against their will, with family, and even talk of *gasp* menstruation.

/Also something about drugs 'cause they keep taking about someone getting stoned
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 day ago  
I recall finding an assortment of gay vampire erotica books on the outdoor pay-what-you-like shelves after hours at a local bookstore. I dropped some money in the slot and took them all. I would take them to various friends' places and discreetly seed their bookshelves with one, preferably when they had just moved in with a new roommate they didn't know that well.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 day ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x566]


He grew up to do hentai media in Japan, didn't he?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 day ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
These things are great, notwithstanding salacious books being stocked. We have one near me. A repurposed old red telephone box that anyone can  visit and take a book that takes their fancy. The unwritten rule is you take a book you no longer want/need and exchange it for a book you do. Everyone seems to respect the understanding.

Interesting to see what books get swapped out and the new books that come in.

As an experiment I put in Report on Probability Ato see what would happen. Twelve months later it was still there. It seems my reading brethren have as much love over hyped twaddle of that literary farce as I ever did.

I got Philip Hose Farmer's 'To Your Scattered Bodies Go' out of it. I replaced it with Piers Anthony 'Split Infinity' recently.
 
emf2718
‘’ 1 day ago  
It 'caused a stir'?  What, in someone's pants?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Obligato: They still have phone boxes?

He: They have repurposed them as mini-libraries. There are no land lines.

She: How do you know?

He: I am just mansplaining. Mostly I am making it up based on assumptions.

She: Assumptions make an ass of "U" and your "MP".

He: So what is your idea?

She: They have replaced the phone book shelf with a library and people use the phone booth to use their mobiles in inclement weather.

He:  That's crazy.

She: So crazy it must  be true. We are talking about the UK. Weather is inclement every day almost, if only briefly. It makes sense to keep the phone boxes even when the land lines are gone.

He:  But how do they stop people from stealing the phone boxes? Those old red boxes are more valuable than large screen TVs.

She: They lose more pornography that way.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 day ago  
You fake outrage over Dr. Seuss and now you're offended over porn?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

emf2718: It 'caused a stir'?  What, in someone's pants?


"A stir" is Media Speak for "Somebody may have noticed."

People notice nothing unless it directly has an impact on them (impacts them is now OK in informal speech but not in  what the French call la parlure soignée
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Remember, the British love to complain and they do it beautifully. People who live in beautiful, 18th century or earlier villages speak of their home "town" as "a real dump". Everybody wants to live somewhere else. Like the Province of Ontario and Toronto, London and the UK are a giant convection oven of idiots.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Convection oven. That's one of my most cherished metaphors for human dissatisfaction and boredom, no matter where they are.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

swahnhennessy: You fake outrage over Dr. Seuss and now you're offended over porn?


I hear that Dr. Seuss did "adult cartoons" before he turned to the lucrative children's illustration trade.

Mind you, this means his wartime cartoons in aid of the War Effort and it is conservatives and Nazi-sympathizers who hated those. Also, he did famous ads such as "Hennery! Git the Flit (Insecticide). His DT animals transferred unchanged from jokes about drunks to child fantastic animals.

No wonder the PC hate the Good Doctor. He had it all:  commercial success, progressive politics, and alcohol humour.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dr. Seuss would have been a great Farker.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: ClavellBCMI: And they say they know who is doing it, are not happy with them, know "he" is known to be a public nuisance, and want "him" to stop. Sounds like the next step is a "strongly worded letter" to "him", followed by, maybe, a public shaming?

[i.pinimg.com image 597x392]
/worse than a crusty juggler


What is this? The modern equivalent of the "Choose the right Holy Grail test?"

The answer is probably not cheap and retro, but if you see a phone made of wood or stone, that is the one Jesus would have used.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image 425x566]


Probably British. Most of those "Dick" covers are, unless Dick and Jane and Sally are involved.

You must remember the British as just as productive in the creation of slang as their American cousins, only Conservatives think they are slang-ridden and that the provincial hicks are. It's usually the other way round. Most Americanisms are actually very old and to be found in the "Provinces" even today, in the age of radio, television and fake media news and Antisocial sites.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The British have tired of ASBOs (Anti-Social Behaviour Orders) because everybody was complaining about everybody else and the constables simply got tired of issuing ASBOs for ordinary human behaviour.

This gives me hope that if they are issued firearms, they will still be too lazy to be arsed to use them, except in ethinic and racial enclaves, and perhaps on the Irish hooligans. The Irish invented Hooliganism. They were never the sole sources, but were famous sources for a long time.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

brantgoose: swahnhennessy: You fake outrage over Dr. Seuss and now you're offended over porn?

I hear that Dr. Seuss did "adult cartoons" before he turned to the lucrative children's illustration trade.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/Wiki
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 day ago  

brantgoose: Vlad_the_Inaner: ClavellBCMI: And they say they know who is doing it, are not happy with them, know "he" is known to be a public nuisance, and want "him" to stop. Sounds like the next step is a "strongly worded letter" to "him", followed by, maybe, a public shaming?

[i.pinimg.com image 597x392]
/worse than a crusty juggler

What is this? The modern equivalent of the "Choose the right Holy Grail test?"

The answer is probably not cheap and retro, but if you see a phone made of wood or stone, that is the one Jesus would have used.


Its from a documentary about rural civic improvement through community organization in the UK, called Hot Fuzz

https://play.hbomax.com/feature/urn:h​b​o:feature:GX42eHA0VU8PCwwEAAASI

if you subscribe to that
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
If you want teens to read smutty books is how you do it.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 day ago  

Noah_Tall: If you want teens to read smutty books is how you do it.


They never had woodsporn in Europe?
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
When I was in 7th grade, so 12 or 13 years old, I got a copy of Forever by Judy Blume. My mother didn't think twice about it since it was Judy Blume. We were visiting my Grandma in Boulder. We always went to the bookstore on visits. The small town where I grew up didn't have one.

Grandma looks at the books we got, opened that one up and gasped. Told my parents what smut I was reading. Book got taken away and I got grounded.

Years go by and I found where it was hidden. Finally I was going to read it. All my friends already did long ago. First page of the book has the main girl talking about how her friend had already gotten laid. That was the smutty part she read. That was it. Nothing graphic, just teenagers talking about who already had sex, and whether they were ready to have sex. Here I thought it was going to be a porn masterpiece, but really just another coming of age tale. What a farking let down. I got grounded for nothing. Really other Judy Blume books for adolescent readers had more graphic content. Like Then Again, Maybe I Won't,where the boy spies on his neighbor getting dressed.

Wifeyby Judy Blume was a little more graphic, but mostly tame. That one was not in the young adult section.

Pretty much after that I read Sci-fi/Fantasy as my genre of choice. Some other let downs there, but never got a book taken away again. Except when I lent my friend The Belgariadbooks, and his very religious mother saw the word demon in one of the titles and threw it away.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 22 hours ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 423x355]


Anyone else notice how he looks like that "Granny" character from the old advice column in Hustler?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
You could say they were..
<puts on sunglasses>
Obvious Plants...
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 19 hours ago  

morg: Until I see examples of the books I'm going to assume these are old church biddies disgusted by romance novels.


My thoughts exactly.
 
